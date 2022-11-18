Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Nichirei Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2871   JP3665200006

NICHIREI CORPORATION

(2871)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-11-18 am EST
2766.00 JPY   +1.43%
02:39aNichirei : Management Principles and Sustainability Policy(458KB/2 pages
PU
02:39aNichirei : DX Strategy (61KB/1 page
PU
02:39aNichirei : Helping to Resolve Social Issues through Our Business (1,228KB/8 pages
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nichirei : Marine, Meat and Poultry Products Business (437KB/4 pages

11/18/2022 | 02:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Marine, Meat and Poultry

Nichirei Fresh Inc.

Products Business

https://www.nichireifresh.co.jp/en/

Wataru Tanabe

Director, Executive Officer, Nichirei Corporation President, Nichirei Fresh Inc.

Review of Medium-term Business Plan WeWill 2021

Operating profit for FY2022 in the marine, meat and poultry products business increased compared with the previous fiscal year.

In the marine products business, although our operations for restaurants faced difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic, profit increased as we responded flexibly to a wide range of business formats and channels. Sales that captured new needs in e-commerce and other business formats, and sales of ingredients such as crab in North America and China were particularly strong.

In the meat and poultry products business, changing social conditions and other factors led to a downturn in sales of perishables produced in Japan for home cooking. Pandemic-related delays in overseas production and shipping of processed chicken for import to Japan and increased global market prices of imported pork and beef also had a significant impact on business performance. On the other hand, we made steady progress in developing new markets for meat products with health value.

Policies of Medium-term Business Plan Compass Rose 2024

Under Compass Rose 2024, with a focus on maintaining healthy lifestyles we will work for stable procurement of food by promoting selection and concentration based on capital efficiency and by ramping up our efforts for sustainability.

The business environment will require flexible responses to the post-COVID resumption of economic activity, supply chain disruptions due to changes in the international situation, and rising costs for grain, energy and other commodities.

While keeping in mind environmental and social issues in our production areas and logistics, we will build a sustainable cycle of production, procurement and sales, and increase profitability by using premium ingredients and optimal processing to improve added value.

Marine Products Business

Under Compass Rose 2024, we will promote selection and concentration of the product categories we handle. To improve capital efficiency, we will concentrate management resources on products such as fish roe, for which we have advantages in procurement, and shrimp, for which we have long-standing good business relationships with producers. As an initiative

meat products with health value such as the Amani- no-Megumi series.

From the perspective of capital efficiency, we aim to improve profit margins by optimizing our portfolio of product categories, including strengthening the lineup of processed meat and poultry products, and by increasing added value through optimal processing.

Overseas Sales

We will work to expand overseas sales of marine products, which we have set as a growth area. We intend to increase sales of shrimp, crab, processed foods and other products in the booming North American market, and products such as scallops and frozen fish in the Chinese market. The market for Japanese food is growing globally, and Japanese kaiten-zushi (conveyor-belt sushi) shop chains and other stores selling Japanese food are opening in rapid succession overseas. We will also utilize the functions of Trans Pacific Seafood Co., Ltd., our processing base in Vietnam, to expand sales through procurement that leverages our advantages.

Although overseas sales of our meat and poultry products are still small, we will expand them by exporting domestic products such as Junwakei chicken and Japanese beef in coordination with our overseas bases.

Strategy Management

Story Creation Value

term-Medium

Business

Business

Portfolio

Plan

Business

Business Scale

for sustainable procurement in light of the global

Total assets

Group companies

Employees (consolidated)

Food production factories

Main production facilities

Marine products: ¥28,029 million

Meat and poultry products: ¥19,793 million

Marine products: 2 companies in Japan, 6 companies overseas

Meat and poultry products: 5 companies in Japan

Marine products: 771 Meat and poultry products: 457

8 (7 in Japan, 1 overseas)

Marine products: Fresh Maruichi Corporation, Trans Pacific Seafood Co., Ltd.

Meat and poultry products: Fresh Chicken Karumai Inc., Nichirei Fresh Process Inc.

depletion of marine resources, we will also work to expand sales of our own eco-friendly products (Inochi-no-Mori-Project and others) and MSC1 and ASC2 certified products.

In addition, we will build a system at our own factories that continuously generates added value, establishing processing capabilities to meet consumer needs and improving production efficiency.

  1. Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) certification requires that wild seafood used has been caught using methods that do not deplete the natural supply.
  2. Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC) certification requires that marine products used have been cultivated in a sustainable manner.

Material Matters for the Group

For creating new value in food and health, we will work to expand sales of the Amani-no-Megumi series and other meat products with health value. For realizing sustainable food procurement and resource recycling, we will promote harmonious coexistence with the environment through the Inochi-no-Mori-Project and Inochi-no-Umi-Project in the marine products business, and take measures to counter global warming by reducing methane emissions from cattle belches. We will also work to address human rights

Main businesses

Advantages

Procurement of premium ingredients from around the world

Premium ingredient development capabilities that consider health and sustainability

Capabilities for getting products to customers through optimal processing that combine our trading company and manufacturer functions

Quality assurance and a thorough production management system that support safety and security Procurement network based on long-term relationships of trust with suppliers

Meat and Poultry Products Business

Under Compass Rose 2024, we will work to strengthen the domestic fresh product supply chain that links production areas and customers. We will strengthen our own factories to build a system for end-to-end handling of everything from the development of premium ingredients from the consumer's viewpoint to production and sales, and work to increase logistics efficiency. We will also work to expand sales of premium ingredients produced with sustainability in mind, such as Junwakei chicken, and aim to become a leader in the new market for

and environmental issues in the supply chain and to expand regional recycling models.

Strategy

Sustainability

Governance Corporate

Data

60

Nichirei Group Integrated Report 2022

61

Inochi-no-Mori-Project ( Pages 40-41)
First Specific Japanese Agricultural Standards (JAS) certification given to a poultry product for sustainability
MSC-C-52165
Certification Number
MSC
Nichirei Fresh works with local governments, suppliers and business partners in production areas to realize sustainable procurement of the foods that underpin its business. In the marine products business, Nichirei Fresh has been working with local suppliers in Kalimantan, Indonesia since 2006 to promote a
shrimp farming method called extensive aquaculture, which does not use electricity or feed. The company has also jointly launched a mangrove tree planting fund called the Inochi-no-Mori-Project,and uses the profits from the shrimp it raises through extensive aquaculture to plant trees in local coastal areas. In addition, the company is increasing the proportion of MSC/ASC-certifiedmarine products it procures from outside Japan.
In the meat and poultry products business, since 2009 Nichirei Fresh has been implementing a sustainable regional agricultural and livestock cycle in Hirono, Iwate Prefecture through the production of the Junwakei breed of chicken (a crossbreed of two native Japanese species). In 2020, Junwakei chicken became the first poultry product in Japan to acquire Specific Japanese Agricultural Standards (JAS) certification for sustainability.
Nichirei Fresh will continue to work with its stakeholders to help resolve social issues through its business.
Certification Number
ASC-C-01632
ASC
Arctic surf clam, Arrow-toothflounder, Flathead sole, etc., Atka mackerel, Capelin, Chinook salmon, Silver salmon, Pink salmon, Herring, Japanese carpet shell, Longfin inshore squid, Pacific cod, Pacific oyster, Chum salmon, Red king crab, Snow crab, Sockeye-redsalmon, Walleye pollock, Yesso scallop
Giant tiger prawn, Whiteleg shrimp, Pacific oyster, Atlantic salmon, Coho salmon, Rainbow trout
Junwakei Chicken ( Page 77)
Shio Sujiko (salted sujiko), processed roe from MSC-certifiedAlaskan sockeye-redsalmon

Marine, Meat and Poultry Products Business

Basic Strategies

Shift to a stable profit structure and establish a competitive business foundation to proceed to the next stage

Business Risks and Opportunities

Medium-term Business Plan Compass Rose 2024 Basic Strategies

Material Matter

Creating New Value in Food and Health

Aiming to Lead the Industry in the New Market for Meat Products with Health Value

Management

Risks

Opportunities

Normalization of high costs

Worsening

procurement environment

Increased demand

for high-value- added products

1 Restructure the business

Conduct selection and concentration of product categories

Reduce capital used

Increase productivity and reduce costs

2 Strengthen the supply chain

Increase handling of eco-friendly products (marine products)

Strengthen the domestic fresh food supply chain (meat and poultry products)

3 Cultivate growth areas

Expand overseas sales

Enter new markets such as products with health value (meat and poultry products)

Ramp up initiatives in growing business formats

Shift to a stable profit structure

competitive business foundation

while maintaining stable earnings

Establish a

business growth

Achieve

Nichirei Fresh conducts research and development of meat products with enhanced health value, and produces and sells meat with a focus on omega-3 fatty acids. Omega-3 fatty acids are called essential fatty acids because the human body cannot synthesize them, so they must be ingested in food or through other sources. However, they tend to be lacking in the diet of today's Japanese people, so finding a way to achieve a balanced intake

is considered important. One omega-3 fatty acid,

-linolenic acid, is abundant in blue-backed fish, flaxseed oil

and perilla oil. Nichirei Fresh gives chickens, pigs and cattle* a formula feed that uses flaxseeds as an

ingredient. This results in tender and juicy meat that is abundant in omega-3 fatty acid (

-linolenic acid), which

it sells as the Amani-no-Megumi series.

The Amani-no-Megumi series was the first

Comparison of Amount of Omega-3 Fatty Acid (

-linolenic

product in the meat products category to be

Acid) That the Body Can Absorb from 100 Grams of Meat

recognized by physicians on the AskDoctors

Pork

Chicken Breast

medical advice website. Nichirei Fresh will

(mg)

436

(mg)

450

450

continue to offer support for health management

400

Approx. 4-fold

400

350

350

300

300

and balanced diets through meat products for

increase

Approx. 4-fold

220

250

250

200

200

everyday meals.

150

110

150

increase

100

100

50

* There are individual differences among cattle.

50

50

0

0

Standard

Amani-no-Megumi

Standard

Amani-no-Megumi

Amani-no-Megumi

pork loin

pork (domestic)

chicken breast

chicken (domestic)

http://www.goodbalancemeat.jp/ (Japanese only)

Source: Nichirei Fresh study

Strategy

Story Creation Value

term-Medium

Business

Business

Portfolio

Plan

1 Restructure the business

Conduct selection and concentration of product

Increase handling of high-profit products and review low-profit products:

categories

Concentrate management resources on products with advantages in procurement, processing and sales, and use less capital

Reduce capital used

Reduce inventories by reviewing procurement methods

Increase productivity and reduce costs

Utilize Trans Pacific Seafood (Vietnam) and improve its productivity (marine products)

Increase logistics efficiency (meat and poultry products)

2 Strengthen the supply chain

Increase handling of eco-friendly products

Achieve harmonious coexistence with the environment by promoting theInochi-no-Mori-Project and Inochi-no-Umi-Project

(marine products)

Increase the proportion of MSC/ASC-certified products handled and ramp up sustainable procurement initiatives

Strengthen the domestic fresh food supply

Strengthen in-house factories

chain (meat and poultry products)

Build a system for end-to-end handling of everything from the development of premium ingredients

from the consumer's viewpoint to production and sales

Material Matter

Realizing Sustainable Food Procurement and Resource Recycling

Promoting Sustainable Food

Nichirei Fresh Products That Have Obtained

MSC/ASC Certification (As of June 2022)

Procurement with Stakeholders

Strategy Business

Sustainability

3 Cultivate growth areas

Expand overseas sales

Enter new markets such as meat products with health value (meat and poultry products)

Ramp up initiatives in growing business formats

Expand overseas sales in North America and China based on increased demand in the global Japanese food market (shrimp, crab, scallops, frozen fish, sushi ingredients, etc.) (marine products)

Coordinate with overseas bases to expand sales locally by exporting products from Japan (meat and poultry products)

Expand sales of Amani-no-Megumi series products with health value and Junwakei chicken, which is produced using a sustainable regional agricultural and livestock cycle (meat and poultry products)

Create meat products that offer new health value from various aspects including functionality, sustainability and animal welfare (meat and poultry products)

Ramp up initiatives in the growing business formats of e-commerce, mail order, home delivery and gift markets

Marine, Meat and Poultry Products Business Financial Targets

(Billions of yen)

FY2022 Results

FY2025 Plan

Increase (Decrease)

CAGR

Net sales (total)

148.0

139.0

(9.0)

(2.1%)

Marine products

67.7

44.0

(23.7)

(13.4%)

Meat and poultry products

80.3

95.0

14.7

5.8%

Operating profit (total)

2.2

3.0

0.8

10.9%

Marine products

1.0

1.0

0

1.5%

Meat and poultry products

1.2

2.0

0.8

19.6%

Data

62

Nichirei Group Integrated Report 2022

63

Disclaimer

Nichirei Corporation published this content on 18 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2022 07:38:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NICHIREI CORPORATION
02:39aNichirei : Management Principles and Sustainability Policy(458KB/2 pages
PU
02:39aNichirei : DX Strategy (61KB/1 page
PU
02:39aNichirei : Helping to Resolve Social Issues through Our Business (1,228KB/8 pages
PU
02:39aNichirei's New Businesses : Challenges beyond Current Fields (238KB/2 pages
PU
02:39aNichirei : Business Portfolio (283KB/2 pages
PU
02:39aPrevious Medium-term Business Plan : Review of WeWill 2021 (141KB/2 pages
PU
02:39aNichirei : Medium-term Business Plan Compass Rose 2024 (112KB/2 pages
PU
02:39aNichirei : Message from the President (515KB/8 pages
PU
02:39aNichirei : Health Management (150KB/1 page
PU
02:39aNichirei : A Dialogue between Outside Directors (272KB/4 pages
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 656 B 4 665 M 4 665 M
Net income 2023 20 824 M 148 M 148 M
Net Debt 2023 50 167 M 357 M 357 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,9x
Yield 2023 1,91%
Capitalization 353 B 2 512 M 2 512 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,62x
EV / Sales 2024 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 15 296
Free-Float 89,4%
Chart NICHIREI CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Nichirei Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NICHIREI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 2 727,00 JPY
Average target price 2 825,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 3,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenya Okushi President & Representative Director
Takumi Taguchi Manager-Finance
Kunio Otani Chairman
Junji Kawasaki Manager-Technology Strategy Planning
Tatsuo Udagawa Executive Officer & Manager-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NICHIREI CORPORATION2.40%2 512
NESTLÉ S.A.-14.89%317 340
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-2.81%88 765
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY39.96%52 291
GENERAL MILLS, INC.17.33%46 925
KRAFT HEINZ5.15%46 168