    2871   JP3665200006

NICHIREI CORPORATION

(2871)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-11-18 am EST
2766.00 JPY   +1.43%
Nichirei : Management Principles and Sustainability Policy(458KB/2 pages
PU
Nichirei : DX Strategy (61KB/1 page
PU
Nichirei : Helping to Resolve Social Issues through Our Business (1,228KB/8 pages
PU
Nichirei : Medium-term Business Plan Compass Rose 2024 (112KB/2 pages

11/18/2022 | 02:39am EST
Medium-term Business Plan Compass Rose 2024

https://www.nichirei.co.jp/sites/default/files/inline-images/english/ir/pdf_file/presentation/220510_e.pdf

Basic Policy of the Medium-term Business Plan

Financial Targets (By Segment)

(Billions of yen, except where noted)

Net Sales

FY2022 (Results) FY2025 (Plan) vs. FY2022

CAGR

We aim to increase net sales and operating profit by offsetting increased costs for sustainability and other strategic purposes with business growth.

The medium-term business plan Compass Rose 2024 is positioned as a period of transformation that will take us to the halfway point toward realizing the long-term management goal of our Vision for 2030.

The basic policy of the plan is to fulfill our social responsibility as a company that supports good eating habits and health through business activities based on our sustainability policy, as we aim to improve our social and economic value by ramping up sustainability management and pursuing capital efficiency.

Improve

Realizing Sustainability

Improve

economic

social

Management

value

value

Address material matters

Processed foods

244.2

275.0

30.8

4.0%

Marine products

67.7

44.0

(23.7)

(13.4)%

Meat and poultry

80.3

95.0

14.7

5.8%

products

Logistics

224.5

260.0

35.5

5.0%

Real estate

4.3

4.8

0.5

3.6%

Others

4.2

6.7

2.5

17.0%

Adjustment

(22.6)

(25.5)

(2.9)

-

Net sales

602.7

660.0

57.3

3.1%

Operating Profit

FY2022 (Results)

FY2025 (Plan)

vs. FY2022

CAGR

Processed foods

14.2

18.4

4.2

8.9%

Marine products

1.0

10

0.0

1.5%

Meat and poultry

1.2

2.0

0.8

19.6%

products

Consolidated Net Sales and Operating Profit

WeWill 2021

Compass Rose 2024

(FY2020-FY2022)

(FY2023-FY2025)

(Billions of yen)

(Billions of yen)

700

37.0

40

34.0

31.4

31.5

660.0

30

650

640.5

618.0

20

600

602.7

Strategy Management

Creation Value

Group Strategy Help to resolve social issues through our business; pursue capital efficiency

Priority Measures

Use cooling power to develop ingredients and provide products that offer new health value

1 Create new value

Utilize digital technology to provide new services and information that make meals better

Promote innovation activities by creating frameworks for generating and cultivating new value

Logistics

14.6

16.2

1.6

3.5%

Real estate

1.7

2.2

0.5

10.0%

Others

(0.3)

0.5

0.8

-

Adjustment

(0.9)

(3.3)

(2.4)

-

Operating profit

31.4

37.0

5.6

5.6%

10

0

0

2022

2023 (Est.)

2024 (Plan)

2025 (Plan)

(FY)

Net sales

Operating proﬁt

Story

Business -Medium

Implement ESG due diligence for core suppliers

2

Strengthen ESG response

Expand use of renewable energy

Continue to strengthen corporate governance

Introduce an ESG index target achievement system for executive compensation

Conduct business portfolio

Set cost of capital and target ROIC for each business

Capital Expenditures (Overview and Rough Breakdown)

We intend to strengthen our competitive advantages by continuing our concentrated investment in the processed foods and temperature-controlled logistics businesses to increase production capacity and the number of storage facilities. We will also increase investment in environmental measures to help achieve a sustainable society.

Portfolio Plan Business term

3

management

Promote the PDCA cycle by setting KPIs for profit margin and asset turnover

Consider business evaluation and resource allocation based on ROIC

Grow core businesses and

Improve profitability of processed foods through pricing strategies

Improve capital efficiency of temperature-controlled logistics by increasing third-party logistics,

4

improve low-profit

transportation and delivery, and proactively utilizing assets held by other companies

businesses

Restructure marine products business and rebuild the earnings base of the bioscience business

Allocation of Management Resources

A

Growth investment

¥61.5 billion total Group growth investment (Processed foods: ¥16.5 billion; Temperature-

controlled logistics: ¥43.5 billion)

Overseas business

¥130.0 billion in overseas sales (Processed foods: ¥51.0 billion; Temperature-controlled logistics:

B

¥63.8 billion)

expansion

20% overseas sales ratio

C

New business

Allocate resources to R&D, DX and marketing to create new value

D

Environmental measures

¥29.2 billion investment in environmental measures (Installation of solar power generation

equipment; investment in equipment upgrade for conversion to natural refrigerants)

E Promotion of IT and DX

¥8.7 billion in information-related investment

Promote business innovation using digital technology

Human resource

Increase number of human resources with skills in digital technology, global operations and

(Billions of yen)

Capital Expenditures

3-Year

50

Consolidated Total

43.6

42.7

¥120.0 Billion

40

5.0

4.3

33.6

30

14.5

13.2

7.1

20

11.0

Group overall

Others

25.3

10

24.1

Processed foods

15.5

0

Logistics

2023 (Est.)

2024 (Plan)

2025 (Plan) (FY)

Breakdown of Capital Expenditures by Purpose

Purpose

FY2023 (Est.) FY2024 (Plan) FY2025 (Plan)

3-year Total

Growth investment

44%

61%

48%

51%

Strengthening infrastructure

36%

24%

35%

31%

Maintenance/Others

20%

15%

17%

18%

(of which, environmental measures)

15%

23%

39%

24%

Capital Expenditures

Processed

Increase production capacity for cooked rice products

Enhance production capacity for processed chicken and other products

foods

Invest in environmental measures (elimination of CFCs, etc.)

(¥38.7 billion)

Replace aging equipment

Build new refrigerated warehouses (metropolitan areas in Japan)

Temperature-

controlled

Invest in environmental measures (conversion to natural

logistics

refrigerants, upgrades to energy-saving equipment, etc.)

(¥64.9 billion)

Build new refrigerated warehouses (Europe)

Breakdown of Capital Expenditures by Location

Location

FY2023 (Est.)

FY2024 (Plan)

FY2025 (Plan)

3-year Total

Japan

85%

84%

85%

85%

Overseas

15%

16%

15%

15%

Details of Investment in Environmental Measures

Total investment Introduction of solar power generation equipment: ¥5.0 billion

¥29.2 billion Upgrading to natural refrigerant equipment: ¥11.3 billion (Including construction of new

refrigerated warehouses) Upgrading to other energy-saving equipment, etc.

Strategy Business

Sustainability

F

development

sustainability

Conduct initiatives for reskilling

Financial Strategy

Corporate

Financial/Non-financial Targets (Consolidated)

(Billions of yen, except where noted)

Financial Targets

FY2025 (Plan)

vs. FY2022

CAGR

Net sales

660.0

57.3

3.1%

We are targeting compound annual growth rates (CAGR) of 5.6% for operating profit and 7.4% for EBITDA during the plan period. Although we expect ROIC to decline temporarily due to investment in growth and environmental measures, we will aim for improvement as we move toward FY2028.

We will allocate operating cash flow to investment in core businesses for future growth and returns to shareholders. In addition to providing ongoing, steady dividend increases with a target dividend on equity (DOE) of 3%, we will conduct flexible share buybacks based on a comprehensive assessment of our financial condition and free cash flow outlook. We have set a debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio of 0.5 times as a yardstick from the viewpoint of financial soundness and capital efficiency.

Overseas sales

130.0

32.4

10.0%

Operating profit

37.0

5.6

5.6%

Operating profit/Net sales

5.6%

0.4%

-

Ordinary profit

37.8

6.1

6.1%

Profit attributable to owners of parent

24.5

1.1

1.6%

Profit per share

¥190 or more

EBITDA

65.0

12.5

7.4%

EBITDA margin

9.8%

1.1

-

ROIC

7% or higher

ROE

10% or higher

Non-financial Targets

Creating new value

Provide high-value-added products

Create new businesses

Procurement rate in accordance with

Sustainable procurement

guidelines

Implementation rate of ESG due diligence

Climate change

30% reduction in CO2 emissions

countermeasures

Natural refrigerant ratio

Securing and developing

Ratio of female managers

a diverse array of human

Investment in education/training

resources

Allocation of Operating Cash Flow (Plan)

Operating

Capital

cash ﬂow

expenditures

¥142.0 billion

¥120.0 billion

Shareholder returns

Increase/decrease

Dividends

Flexible share buybacks

in borrowings, etc.

Flexible investment

in growth strategies

Financial Condition and Cash Flow

(Billions of yen, except where noted)

POWER UP

WeWill

Compass Rose

2018

2021

2024 (Plan)

Cash flows from operating activities

102.0

119.6

142.0

Cash flows from investing activities

(49.6)

(82.5)

(109.0)

Free cash flow

52.4

37.0

33.0

Dividends paid

11.7

17.7

21.0

Share buybacks

23.0

10.0

Total return ratio

60%

43%

D/E ratio (including leased debt)

0.5 times

0.5 times

Data

50

Nichirei Group Integrated Report 2022

51

Disclaimer

Nichirei Corporation published this content on 18 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2022 07:38:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
