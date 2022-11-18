Nichirei : Medium-term Business Plan Compass Rose 2024 (112KB/2 pages

We aim to increase net sales and operating profit by offsetting increased costs for sustainability and other strategic purposes with business growth.
The medium-term business plan Compass Rose 2024 is positioned as a period of transformation that will take us to the halfway point toward realizing the long-term management goal of our Vision for 2030.
The basic policy of the plan is to fulfill our social responsibility as a company that supports good eating habits and health through business activities based on our sustainability policy, as we aim to improve our social and economic value by ramping up sustainability management and pursuing capital efficiency.
Improve
Realizing Sustainability
Improve
economic
social
Management
value
value
Address material matters
Processed foods
244.2
275.0
30.8
4.0%
Marine products
67.7
44.0
(23.7)
(13.4)%
Meat and poultry
80.3
95.0
14.7
5.8%
products
Logistics
224.5
260.0
35.5
5.0%
Real estate
4.3
4.8
0.5
3.6%
Others
4.2
6.7
2.5
17.0%
Adjustment
(22.6)
(25.5)
(2.9)
-
Net sales
602.7
660.0
57.3
3.1%
Operating Profit
FY2022 (Results)
FY2025 (Plan)
vs. FY2022
CAGR
Processed foods
14.2
18.4
4.2
8.9%
Marine products
1.0
10
0.0
1.5%
Meat and poultry
1.2
2.0
0.8
19.6%
products
Consolidated Net Sales and Operating Profit
WeWill 2021
Compass Rose 2024
(FY2020-FY2022)
(FY2023-FY2025)
(Billions of yen)
(Billions of yen)
700
37.0
40
34.0
31.4
31.5
660.0
30
650
640.5
618.0
20
600
602.7
Strategy Management
Creation Value
Group Strategy Help to resolve social issues through our business; pursue capital efficiency
Priority Measures
Use cooling power to develop ingredients and provide products that offer new health value
1 Create new value
Utilize digital technology to provide new services and information that make meals better
Promote innovation activities by creating frameworks for generating and cultivating new value
Logistics
14.6
16.2
1.6
3.5%
Real estate
1.7
2.2
0.5
10.0%
Others
(0.3)
0.5
0.8
-
Adjustment
(0.9)
(3.3)
(2.4)
-
Operating profit
31.4
37.0
5.6
5.6%
10
0
0
2022
2023 (Est.)
2024 (Plan)
2025 (Plan)
(FY)
Net sales
Operating proﬁt
Story
Business -Medium
Implement ESG due diligence for core suppliers
2
Strengthen ESG response
Expand use of renewable energy
Continue to strengthen corporate governance
Introduce an ESG index target achievement system for executive compensation
Conduct business portfolio
Set cost of capital and target ROIC for each business
Capital Expenditures (Overview and Rough Breakdown)
We intend to strengthen our competitive advantages by continuing our concentrated investment in the processed foods and temperature-controlled logistics businesses to increase production capacity and the number of storage facilities. We will also increase investment in environmental measures to help achieve a sustainable society.
Portfolio Plan Business term
3
management
Promote the PDCA cycle by setting KPIs for profit margin and asset turnover
Consider business evaluation and resource allocation based on ROIC
Grow core businesses and
Improve profitability of processed foods through pricing strategies
Improve capital efficiency of temperature-controlled logistics by increasing third-party logistics,
4
improve low-profit
transportation and delivery, and proactively utilizing assets held by other companies
businesses
Restructure marine products business and rebuild the earnings base of the bioscience business
Allocation of Management Resources
A
Growth investment
¥61.5 billion total Group growth investment (Processed foods: ¥16.5 billion; Temperature-
Allocate resources to R&D, DX and marketing to create new value
D
Environmental measures
¥29.2 billion investment in environmental measures (Installation of solar power generation
equipment; investment in equipment upgrade for conversion to natural refrigerants)
E Promotion of IT and DX
¥8.7 billion in information-related investment
Promote business innovation using digital technology
Human resource
Increase number of human resources with skills in digital technology, global operations and
(Billions of yen)
Capital Expenditures
3-Year
50
Consolidated Total
43.6
42.7
¥120.0 Billion
40
5.0
4.3
33.6
30
14.5
13.2
7.1
20
11.0
Group overall
Others
25.3
10
24.1
Processed foods
15.5
0
Logistics
2023 (Est.)
2024 (Plan)
2025 (Plan) (FY)
Breakdown of Capital Expenditures by Purpose
Purpose
FY2023 (Est.) FY2024 (Plan) FY2025 (Plan)
3-year Total
Growth investment
44%
61%
48%
51%
Strengthening infrastructure
36%
24%
35%
31%
Maintenance/Others
20%
15%
17%
18%
(of which, environmental measures)
15%
23%
39%
24%
Capital Expenditures
Processed
• Increase production capacity for cooked rice products
• Enhance production capacity for processed chicken and other products
foods
• Invest in environmental measures (elimination of CFCs, etc.)
(¥38.7 billion)
• Replace aging equipment
• Build new refrigerated warehouses (metropolitan areas in Japan)
Temperature-
controlled
• Invest in environmental measures (conversion to natural
logistics
refrigerants, upgrades to energy-saving equipment, etc.)
(¥64.9 billion)
• Build new refrigerated warehouses (Europe)
Breakdown of Capital Expenditures by Location
Location
FY2023 (Est.)
FY2024 (Plan)
FY2025 (Plan)
3-year Total
Japan
85%
84%
85%
85%
Overseas
15%
16%
15%
15%
Details of Investment in Environmental Measures
Total investment • Introduction of solar power generation equipment: ¥5.0 billion
¥29.2 billion•Upgrading to natural refrigerant equipment: ¥11.3 billion (Including construction of new
refrigerated warehouses)• Upgrading to other energy-saving equipment, etc.
Strategy Business
Sustainability
F
development
sustainability
Conduct initiatives for reskilling
Financial Strategy
Corporate
Financial/Non-financial Targets (Consolidated)
(Billions of yen, except where noted)
Financial Targets
FY2025 (Plan)
vs. FY2022
CAGR
Net sales
660.0
57.3
3.1%
We are targeting compound annual growth rates (CAGR) of 5.6% for operating profit and 7.4% for EBITDA during the plan period. Although we expect ROIC to decline temporarily due to investment in growth and environmental measures, we will aim for improvement as we move toward FY2028.
We will allocate operating cash flow to investment in core businesses for future growth and returns to shareholders. In addition to providing ongoing, steady dividend increases with a target dividend on equity (DOE) of 3%, we will conduct flexible share buybacks based on a comprehensive assessment of our financial condition and free cash flow outlook. We have set a debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio of 0.5 times as a yardstick from the viewpoint of financial soundness and capital efficiency.
Nichirei Corporation published this content on 18 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2022 07:38:04 UTC.