Nichirei : Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (1,171KB/8 pages

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) Nichirei Corporation and Consolidated Subsidiaries For the years ended March 31, 2021 and 2022 Note 1: Basis of Presentation The accompanying consolidated financial statements of Nichirei Corporation (the "Company") and its consolidated subsidiaries (together, the "Group") are prepared on the basis of accounting principles generally accepted in Japan, which are different in certain respects as to application and disclosure requirements of International Financial Reporting Standards and are compiled from the consolidated financial statements prepared by the Company as required by the Financial Instruments and Exchange Law of Japan. Certain reclassifications have been made to present the accompanying consolidated financial statements in a format which is familiar to readers outside Japan. Certain amounts in the prior year's financial statements have been reclassified to conform to the current year's presentation. As permitted by the Financial Instruments and Exchange Law of Japan, amounts of less than one million yen have been omitted. As a result, the totals in yen shown in the accompanying consolidated financial statements do not necessarily agree with the sums of the individual amounts. For the convenience of the reader, the accompanying consolidated financial statements have been presented in U.S. dollars by translating Japanese yen amounts at ¥122.41 = US$1.00, the exchange rate prevailing on March 31, 2022. Due to significance, only selected notes are disclosed in the consolidated financial statements. The other notes which are not selected are disclosed on EDINET. Note 2: Change in Accounting Policy Application of accounting standards for revenue recognition The Group has applied "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020, hereinafter the "Revenue Recognition Accounting Standard"), etc. from the beginning of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. Accordingly, the Group recognizes revenue in the amount expected to be received in exchange for promised goods and services at points where control over such goods or services is transferred to customers. Applying the alternative handling prescribed in Paragraph 98 of "Implementation Guidance on Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Guidance No. 30, March 31, 2020), as for the revenues from the domestic sale of merchandise or finished goods, the Group recognizes revenue at the points of their shipment in cases where control over the concerned merchandise or finished goods moves to customers in a normal period after their shipment. Major changes as a result of the application of the accounting standards are shown below. For charged supply materials transactions, in which the company is not obligated to repurchase the supplied goods, the Group has changed to a method of not recognizing the consideration received from recipients as revenue.

As for the warehousing and shipping charges that were recorded as sales at the time of entry into the logistics warehouse, the Group changed the method of allocating the transaction price to the performance obligation related to the delivery service and recognizing revenue when the performance obligation is satisfied. Regarding the application of the accounting standards, the Group follows the provisional treatment stipulated in the proviso of Paragraph 84 of the Revenue Recognition Accounting Standard. The cumulative impact of the retroactive application of the new accounting policy to before the beginning of the fiscal year is added to or deducted from retained earnings at the beginning of the fiscal year, and the new accounting policy is applied from this initial balance. In the consolidated balance sheet for the previous fiscal year, refund liabilities were presented as "Accrued expenses" under "Current liabilities," but from the current fiscal year, they are included in "Other" under "Current liabilities". The Group follows the transitional treatments set forth in Paragraph 89- 2 of the Revenue Recognition Accounting Standard and the balance of the previous fiscal year is not reclassified to match with the current fiscal year. As a result, "Current liabilities - Other" in the consolidated balance sheet for the current fiscal year increased ¥769 million ($6,286 thousand) compared to before applying the accounting standard. In the consolidated statement of income for the current fiscal year, "Net sales" and "Cost of sales" decreased ¥7,272 million ($59,407 thousand) and ¥7,329 million ($59,879 thousand), respectively, and "Operating profit" and "Profit before income taxes" increased ¥57 million ($472 thousand). For the consolidated statement of cash flows for the current fiscal year, "Profit before income taxes" increased ¥57 million ($472 thousand) and "Cash flows from operating activities - Other, net" decreased ¥57 million ($472 thousand). With cumulative impacts reflected on net assets as of the beginning of the current fiscal year, the beginning balance of "Retained earnings" in the consolidated statement of change in equity decreased ¥574 million ($4,689 thousand). For the impact on per share information, please refer to Note 9: Per Share Information. Note 3: Significant Accounting Estimates The Company applies "Accounting Standard for Disclosure of Accounting Estimates" (ASBJ Statement No. 31). Under the accounting standard, items whose amount is recorded in the consolidated financial statements for the current fiscal year based on accounting estimates, and which would have a significant impact on the consolidated financial statements for the following fiscal year, should be disclosed. Note 4: Additional Information Accounting estimates for the effect of COVID-19 spread Regarding the effect of the COVID-19, it is still difficult to predict the future such as how it would spread from now on or when it would be contained, etc. The Group implemented accounting estimates based on the assumptions that it will be curbed and turn toward recovery through the fiscal year 2023 along with the vaccination progress, etc. Note 5: Securities Acquisition costs, carrying value and unrealized gain on available-for-sale securities as of March 31,

2021 and 2022: Millions of yen Thousands of U.S. dollars 2021 2022 2022 Equity securities: ¥ 12,494 $ 102,073 Acquisition costs ¥ 12,451 Carrying value 29,812 29,149 238,128 Unrealized gain ¥ 17,361 ¥ 16,654 $ 136,055 Non-listed equity securities amounting to ¥3,850 million as of March 31, 2021 are not included in the above table because they are not traded on the market and it is very difficult to determine their fair market value as of March 31, 2021. Non-listed equity securities amounting to ¥1,937 million ($15,825 thousand) as of March 31, 2022 are not included in the above table because they are equity securities without market prices, etc. Strategy Management Story Creation Value term-Medium Business Business Portfolio Plan Strategy Business Sustainability Governance Corporate Data 122 Nichirei Group Integrated Report 2022 123 Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) (2) Sales of available-for-sale securities for the years ended March 31, 2021 and 2022: Millions of yen Thousands of U.S. dollars 2021 2022 2022 Proceeds from sales ¥ 258 ¥ 6,029 $ 49,259 Gains on sales 144 3,924 32,056 Losses on sales (0) － － (3) Impairment loss of securities for the years ended March 31, 2021 and 2022: Millions of yen Thousands of U.S. dollars 2021 2022 2022 Available-for-sale securities: Stocks with market value ¥ － ¥ 1 $ 15 Stocks without market value 10 4 40 Total ¥ 10 ¥ 6 $ 56 Note 6: Investments and Rental Properties The Company and some of its subsidiaries own buildings and land for lease in Tokyo and other areas. Net rent income on the property related to the investments and rental properties was ¥2,033 million for the year ended March 31, 2021. Net rent income and gain on sales on the property related to the investments and rental properties were ¥1,786 million ($14,593 thousand) and ¥31 million ($255 thousand), respectively, for the year ended March 31, 2022. Gross rent revenue and expense are included in net sales and cost of sales, respectively, on the consolidated statements of income. Gain on sales of the property is included in other income on the consolidated statements of income. Carrying value on the consolidated balance sheet, increase or decrease during the year, as well as market value of the investments and rental properties as of March 31, 2021 and 2022: Millions of yen Thousands of U.S. dollars 2021 2022 2022 Carrying value as of April 1 ¥ 9,324 ¥ 9,354 $ 76,420 Net increase (decrease) 30 (16) (137) Carrying value as of March 31 ¥ 9,354 ¥ 9,337 $ 76,283 Market value as of March 31 ¥ 47,065 ¥ 45,106 $ 368,484 Carrying value on the consolidated balance sheets is calculated as acquisition cost deducting accumulated depreciation and cumulative impairment losses. For the year ended March 31, 2021, major increase represents capital expenditures of ¥786 million. Major decrease represents depreciation of ¥510 million and change in the use of property of ¥169 million. For the year ended March 31, 2022, major increase represents capital expenditures of ¥1,087 million ($8,886 thousand). Major decrease represents depreciation of ¥550 million ($4,497 thousand) and change in the use of property of ¥460 million ($3,763 thousand) and sales of property of ¥30 million ($248 thousand). Market value of major assets is based on appraisals obtained from outside real estate appraisers. The market value of other relatively immaterial assets is based on certain valuation and other indicators properly reflected by market prices. Note 7: Changes in Net Assets Types and numbers of outstanding shares and treasury stock For the year ended March 31, 2021 (Number of shares) Type of stock As of April 1, Increases Decreases As of March 31, 2020 2021 Issued shares: Common stock (1) 139,965,587 38,290 － 140,003,877 Treasury shares: 6,739,790 2,454 316 6,741,928 Common stock (2,3) (Reasons for changes) 1. The increase in the number of issued shares of common stock resulted from the following: ･Issuance of new shares for stock-based compensation with restriction on transfer 38,290 shares 2. The increase in the number of treasury shares of common stock resulted from the following: ・Request for redemption of odd-lot stock 2,454 shares 3. The decrease in the number of treasury shares of common stock resulted from the following: ・Request for purchase of odd-lot stock 316 shares (b) For the year ended March 31, 2022 (Number of shares) Type of stock As of April 1, Increases Decreases As of March 31, 2021 2022 Issued shares: 140,003,877 37,518 6,033,600 134,007,795 Common stock (1,2) Treasury shares: 6,741,928 3,814,668 6,033,788 4,522,808 Common stock (3,4) (Reasons for changes) 1. The increase in the number of issued shares of common stock resulted from the following: ･Issuance of new shares for stock-based compensation with restriction on transfer 37,518 shares 2. The decrease in the number of issued shares of common stock resulted from the following: ･Retirement of treasury shares 6,033,600 shares 3. The increase in the number of treasury shares of common stock resulted from the following: ・Acquisition of treasury shares based on the resolution at the board of 3,810,000 shares director's meeting ・Increase of shares, of which restriction on transfer are released, acquired 2,363 shares without contribution 2,305 shares ・Request for redemption of odd-lot stock 4. The decrease in the number of treasury shares of common stock resulted from the following: ･Retirement of treasury shares 6,033,600 shares ・Request for purchase of odd-lot stock 188 shares Strategy Management Story Creation Value term-Medium Business Business Portfolio Plan Strategy Business Sustainability Governance Corporate Data 124 Nichirei Group Integrated Report 2022 125 Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) (2) Cash dividends distributed Dividends paid during the year ended March 31, 2022 Type of Source of Total dividends Dividend per Record Effective Resolution (Millions of yen share stock dividends and Thousands of (Yen and U.S. date date U.S. dollars) dollars) General shareholders' Common Retained ¥ 3,731 ¥ 28 March 31, June 23, meeting on stock earnings $ 30,482 $ 0.22 2021 2021 June 22, 2021 Board of Directors' Common Retained ¥ 3,332 ¥ 25 September December meeting on stock earnings $ 27,223 $ 0.20 30, 2021 3, 2021 November 2, 2021 Dividends of which the record date falls in the current fiscal year but the effective date falls in the following fiscal year Type of Source of Total dividends Dividend per Record Effective Resolution (Millions of yen share stock dividends and Thousands of (Yen and U.S. date date U.S. dollars) dollars) General shareholders' Common Retained ¥ 3,237 ¥ 25 March 31, June 27, meeting on stock earnings $ 26,444 $ 0.20 2022 2022 June 24, 2022 Note 8: Income Taxes Tax rate reconciliation for the years ended March 31, 2021 and 2022 For the year ended March 31, 2021 The Company and its consolidated subsidiaries are subject to Japanese national and local income taxes which, in the aggregate, resulted in a statutory tax rate of approximately 30.6% for the year ended March 31, 2021. Reconciliation between the statutory tax rate and the effective tax rate reflected in the accompanying consolidated statement of income is as follows: 2021 Statutory tax rate 30.6% Entertainment and other non-deductible expenses 0.4 Dividends exempted for income tax purposes 0.1 Inhabitants' tax per capita 0.5 Change in valuation allowance (2.8) Tax credit for research and development expenses, etc. (1.2) Tax rate differences of overseas affiliates (0.1) Equity in earnings of affiliates accounted for by the equity method (0.4) Undistributed earnings of affiliates 0.2 Other, net 1.1 Effective tax rate 28.3% For the year ended March 31, 2022

Since the difference between statutory tax rate and effective tax rate is less than 5% of the statutory tax rate, note related to reconciliation between the tax rates is omitted. (2) A breakdown of tax loss carryforwards and deferred tax assets by expiry date as of March 31, 2021 and 2022 (Millions of Yen) Fiscal Year Ending 2027 and March 31, 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 thereafter Total Tax loss carryforwards (a)..... ¥ 12 ¥ 8 ¥ 29 ¥ 38 ¥ 40 ¥ 749 ¥ 878 Valuation allowance.............. (12) (8) (29) (38) (38) (685) (813) Deferred tax assets ................ ¥ － ¥ － ¥ － ¥ － ¥ 1 ¥ 63 ¥ 64 (b) (Millions of Yen) Fiscal Year Ending 2028 and March 31, 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 thereafter Total Tax loss carryforwards (a)..... ¥ 7 ¥ 21 ¥ 28 ¥ 31 ¥ 43 ¥ 964 ¥ 1,096 Valuation allowance.............. (7) (21) (28) (31) (43) (834) (966) Deferred tax assets ................ ¥ － ¥ － ¥ － ¥ － ¥ － ¥ 129 ¥ 129 (b) (Thousands of U.S. Dollars) Fiscal Year Ending 2028 and March 31, 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 thereafter Total Tax loss carryforwards (a)..... $ 61 $ 175 $ 229 $ 256 $ 358 $ 7,875 $ 8,956 Valuation allowance.............. (61) (175) (229) (256) (358) (6,816) (7,897) Deferred tax assets ................ $ － $ － $ － $ － $ － $ 1,059 $ 1,059 (b) Tax loss carryforwards represent the amount multiplied by effective statutory tax rate. Since taxable income is expected for the next fiscal year, the Group considers a part of the tax loss carryforwards is recoverable. Note 9: Per Share Information Net assets per share as of March 31, 2021 and 2022 are calculated based on the following: Millions of yen Thousands of U.S. dollars 2021 2022 2022 Net assets ¥ 210,426 ¥ 217,903 $ 1,780,108 Amounts excluded from net assets: 7,100 6,733 55,005 For non-controlling interests 211,169 1,725,102 Net assets attributable to common stock 203,325 Number of common stock used for the 129,484 129,484 calculation of net assets per share 133,261 (in thousands) Profit per share for the years ended March 31, 2021 and 2022 are calculated based on the following: Millions of yen Thousands of U.S. dollars 2021 2022 2022 Profit attributable to owners of parent ¥ 21,212 ¥ 23,382 $ 191,018 Amounts not attributable to common － － － shareholders Profit attributable to owners of parent for 21,212 23,382 191,018 common stock Average number of common stock during 133,251 132,317 132,317 the fiscal year (in thousands) Strategy Management Story Creation Value term-Medium Business Business Portfolio Plan Strategy Business Sustainability Governance Corporate Data 126 Nichirei Group Integrated Report 2022 127 Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) Note: As described in Note 2: Change in Accounting Policy, the Group has applied the Revenue Recognition Accounting Standard and follows the provisional treatment stipulated in the proviso of Paragraph 84 of the Revenue Recognition Accounting Standard. As a result, net assets per share decreased ¥4.12 ($0.03) and net profit per share increased ¥0.30 ($0.00) for the current fiscal year. Note 10: Segment Information General information about reportable segments

Reportable segments are components of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries for which separate financial information is available and whose operating results are regularly reviewed by the board of directors to make decisions about resources to be allocated to the segments and to assess their performance. Reportable segments are determined by product and service as "Processed foods," "Marine products," "Meat and poultry products," "Logistics," and "Real estate."

General information about the segments is as follows: Processed foods: Production, processing and sales of frozen cooked foods, agricultural processed foods, retort-pouch foods, wellness foods, acerola and packed ice Marine products: Processing and sales of marine products Meat and poultry products: Processing and sales of meat and poultry products, and breeding and sales of chicken Logistics: Distribution/transportation services and distribution center functions, logistics consulting, storage services, production and sales of ice, and construction work and planning Real estate: Leasing of office buildings and parking lots and management of real estate The basis of measurement for sales, profit or loss, assets, liabilities and other items of reportable segments

Accounting policies and methods used at operating segments are the same as those applied to the Company. Profit or loss of reportable segments is equal to operating profit on the consolidated statements of income. Intercompany sales and transfers are based on third-party transaction prices.

As described in Note 2: Change in Accounting Policy, the Group has applied the Revenue Recognition Accounting Standard and changes the accounting policy for revenue recognition as well as the basis of measurement for segment profit or loss. As a result, sales of "Marine products" and "Meat poultry products" decreased ¥5,208 million ($42,546 thousand) and ¥2,121 million ($17,333 thousand), respectively, and sales and segment profit of "Logistics" increased ¥57 million ($472 thousand) for the current fiscal year compared to before applying the accounting standard. Sales, profit or loss, assets, liabilities and other items by reportable segment for the years ended March 31, 2021 and 2022 were summarized as follows: Year ended March 31, 2021 (Millions of yen) Reportable segment Marine Meat and Processed poultry Logistics Real estate Total Other (*1) Total foods products products Adjustment Consolidated Sales: ¥ 225,180 ¥ 62,987 ¥ 81,685 ¥ 195,723 ¥ 3,077 ¥ 568,654 ¥ 4,103 ¥ 572,757 ¥ － ¥ 572,757 External sales Intercompany sales 269 107 2,414 16,597 1,568 20,957 796 21,753 (21,753) － and transfers Total 225,450 63,095 84,099 212,320 4,646 589,611 4,899 594,511 (21,753) 572,757 Segment profit 17,167 521 1,298 13,084 2,017 34,089 (325) 33,764 (814) 32,949 Segment assets 138,592 26,005 19,344 181,136 16,702 381,781 8,992 390,774 14,945 405,719 Other items: Depreciation 6,525 148 257 10,473 712 18,117 380 18,497 1,171 19,669 Amortization of 103 － － 53 － 156 90 247 － 247 goodwill Investments in equity-method 2,401 － － 3,157 － 5,558 － 5,558 1,685 7,244 investees Increase in property, plant and 13,438 322 110 19,973 2,300 36,145 66 36,212 1,617 37,829 equipment and intangible assets Outstanding balance 951 － － 542 － 1,493 － 1,493 － 1,493 of goodwill Impairment loss on ¥ 222 ¥ － ¥ － ¥ 32 ¥ － ¥ 254 ¥ 1,019 ¥ 1,273 ¥ － ¥ 1,273 fixed assets 128 Year ended March 31, 2022 (Millions of yen) Reportable segment Processed Marine Meat and poultry foods products products Logistics Real estate Total Other (*1) Total Adjustment Consolidated Sales: ¥ 243,963 ¥ 67,663 ¥ 77,646 ¥ 207,242 ¥ 2,901 ¥ 599,417 ¥ 3,279 ¥ 602,696 ¥ － ¥ 602,696 External sales Management Intercompany sales 273 78 2,650 17,304 1,413 21,720 900 22,620 (22,620) － and transfers Total 244,236 67,741 80,297 224,547 4,314 621,137 4,179 625,317 (22,620) 602,696 Segment profit 14,244 956 1,167 14,626 1,653 32,648 (329) 32,319 (909) 31,410 Segment assets 150,150 28,029 19,793 194,503 16,582 409,059 8,146 417,205 10,401 427,606 Strategy Other items: Depreciation 7,474 182 249 10,817 771 19,495 325 19,820 1,268 21,089 Amortization of 105 － － 128 － 234 42 277 － 277 goodwill Investments in Value investees equity-method 2,358 － － 3,358 － 5,717 － 5,717 1,775 7,492 Increase in property, Creation plant and 12,460 188 255 19,287 1,164 33,356 426 33,782 928 34,711 equipment and intangible assets Outstanding balance 910 － － 5,464 － 6,375 325 6,700 － 6,700 Story of goodwill Impairment loss on ¥ 139 ¥ － ¥ － ¥ 56 ¥ － ¥ 196 ¥ － ¥ 196 ¥ － ¥ 196 fixed assets Year ended March 31, 2022 (Thousands of U.S. dollars) term-Medium Business Reportable segment Sales: Processed Marine Meat and Business Portfolio poultry Logistics Real estate Total Other (*1) Total Consolidated foods products products Adjustment External sales $1,992,999 $ 552,760 $ 634,317 $ 1,693,017 $ 23,703 $ 4,896,797 $ 26,793 $ 4,923,590 $ － $ 4,923,590 Plan Intercompany sales 2,234 640 21,654 141,368 11,546 177,443 7,353 184,796 (184,796) － and transfers Total 1,995,233 553,400 655,971 1,834,385 35,249 5,074,240 34,146 5,108,387 (184,796) 4,923,590 Business Segment assets 1,226,617 228,977 161,698 1,588,954 135,465 3,341,712 66,550 3,408,263 84,970 3,493,233 Segment profit 116,365 7,817 9,539 119,485 13,509 266,718 (2,688) 264,029 (7,431) 256,597 Strategy Other items: Depreciation 61,061 1,492 2,037 88,371 6,300 159,263 2,658 161,922 10,361 172,284 Amortization of 859 － － 1,052 － 1,912 350 2,263 － 2,263 goodwill Investments in equity-method 19,267 － － 27,438 － 46,705 － 46,705 14,500 61,205 investees Increase in property, plant and $ 1,138 $ － $ － $ 462 $ － $ 1,601 $ － $ 1,601 $ － $ 1,601 Sustainability fixed assets equipment and 101,794 1,540 2,087 157,565 9,510 272,498 3,482 275,980 7,585 283,566 intangible assets Outstanding balance 7,440 － － 44,643 － 52,083 2,656 54,740 － 54,740 of goodwill Impairment loss on (*1) "Other" represents operating segments not disclosed as reportable segments, which include biosciences business, human Corporate resources and payroll-related services, tree planting management and cleaning services related to tree planting. Note 11: Subsequent Events Governance Not applicable. Data Nichirei Group Integrated Report 2022 129 Attachments Original Link

