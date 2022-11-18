Advanced search
    2871   JP3665200006

NICHIREI CORPORATION

(2871)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-11-18 am EST
2766.00 JPY   +1.43%
Nichirei : Management Principles and Sustainability Policy(458KB/2 pages
PU
Nichirei : DX Strategy (61KB/1 page
PU
Nichirei : Helping to Resolve Social Issues through Our Business (1,228KB/8 pages
PU
Nichirei : Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (1,171KB/8 pages

11/18/2022 | 02:39am EST
Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited)

Nichirei Corporation and Consolidated Subsidiaries

For the years ended March 31, 2021 and 2022

Note 1: Basis of Presentation

The accompanying consolidated financial statements of Nichirei Corporation (the "Company") and its consolidated subsidiaries (together, the "Group") are prepared on the basis of accounting principles generally accepted in Japan, which are different in certain respects as to application and disclosure requirements of International Financial Reporting Standards and are compiled from the consolidated financial statements prepared by the Company as required by the Financial Instruments and Exchange Law of Japan.

Certain reclassifications have been made to present the accompanying consolidated financial statements in a format which is familiar to readers outside Japan.

Certain amounts in the prior year's financial statements have been reclassified to conform to the current year's presentation.

As permitted by the Financial Instruments and Exchange Law of Japan, amounts of less than one million yen have been omitted. As a result, the totals in yen shown in the accompanying consolidated financial statements do not necessarily agree with the sums of the individual amounts.

For the convenience of the reader, the accompanying consolidated financial statements have been presented in U.S. dollars by translating Japanese yen amounts at ¥122.41 = US$1.00, the exchange rate prevailing on March 31, 2022.

Due to significance, only selected notes are disclosed in the consolidated financial statements. The other notes which are not selected are disclosed on EDINET.

Note 2: Change in Accounting Policy

Application of accounting standards for revenue recognition

The Group has applied "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020, hereinafter the "Revenue Recognition Accounting Standard"), etc. from the beginning of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. Accordingly, the Group recognizes revenue in the amount expected to be received in exchange for promised goods and services at points where control over such goods or services is transferred to customers.

Applying the alternative handling prescribed in Paragraph 98 of "Implementation Guidance on Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Guidance No. 30, March 31, 2020), as for the revenues from the domestic sale of merchandise or finished goods, the Group recognizes revenue at the points of their shipment in cases where control over the concerned merchandise or finished goods moves to customers in a normal period after their shipment.

Major changes as a result of the application of the accounting standards are shown below.

  • For charged supply materials transactions, in which the company is not obligated to repurchase the supplied goods, the Group has changed to a method of not recognizing the consideration received from recipients as revenue.
  • As for the warehousing and shipping charges that were recorded as sales at the time of entry into the logistics warehouse, the Group changed the method of allocating the transaction price to the performance obligation related to the delivery service and recognizing revenue when the performance obligation is satisfied.

Regarding the application of the accounting standards, the Group follows the provisional treatment stipulated in the proviso of Paragraph 84 of the Revenue Recognition Accounting Standard. The cumulative impact of the retroactive application of the new accounting policy to before the beginning of the fiscal year is added to or deducted from retained earnings at the beginning of the fiscal year, and the new accounting policy is applied from this initial balance.

In the consolidated balance sheet for the previous fiscal year, refund liabilities were presented as "Accrued expenses" under "Current liabilities," but from the current fiscal year, they are included in "Other" under "Current liabilities". The Group follows the transitional treatments set forth in Paragraph 89- 2 of the Revenue Recognition Accounting Standard and the balance of the previous fiscal year is not reclassified to match with the current fiscal year.

As a result, "Current liabilities - Other" in the consolidated balance sheet for the current fiscal year increased ¥769 million ($6,286 thousand) compared to before applying the accounting standard. In the consolidated statement of income for the current fiscal year, "Net sales" and "Cost of sales" decreased ¥7,272 million ($59,407 thousand) and ¥7,329 million ($59,879 thousand), respectively, and "Operating profit" and "Profit before income taxes" increased ¥57 million ($472 thousand).

For the consolidated statement of cash flows for the current fiscal year, "Profit before income taxes" increased ¥57 million ($472 thousand) and "Cash flows from operating activities - Other, net" decreased ¥57 million ($472 thousand).

With cumulative impacts reflected on net assets as of the beginning of the current fiscal year, the beginning balance of "Retained earnings" in the consolidated statement of change in equity decreased ¥574 million ($4,689 thousand).

For the impact on per share information, please refer to Note 9: Per Share Information.

Note 3: Significant Accounting Estimates

The Company applies "Accounting Standard for Disclosure of Accounting Estimates" (ASBJ Statement No. 31). Under the accounting standard, items whose amount is recorded in the consolidated financial statements for the current fiscal year based on accounting estimates, and which would have a significant impact on the consolidated financial statements for the following fiscal year, should be disclosed.

Note 4: Additional Information

Accounting estimates for the effect of COVID-19 spread

Regarding the effect of the COVID-19, it is still difficult to predict the future such as how it would spread from now on or when it would be contained, etc. The Group implemented accounting estimates based on the assumptions that it will be curbed and turn toward recovery through the fiscal year 2023 along with the vaccination progress, etc.

Note 5: Securities

  1. Acquisition costs, carrying value and unrealized gain on available-for-sale securities as of March 31,
    2021 and 2022:

Millions of yen

Thousands of

U.S. dollars

2021

2022

2022

Equity securities:

¥

12,494

$

102,073

Acquisition costs

¥

12,451

Carrying value

29,812

29,149

238,128

Unrealized gain

¥

17,361

¥

16,654

$

136,055

Non-listed equity securities amounting to ¥3,850 million as of March 31, 2021 are not included in the above table because they are not traded on the market and it is very difficult to determine their fair market value as of March 31, 2021.

Non-listed equity securities amounting to ¥1,937 million ($15,825 thousand) as of March 31, 2022 are not included in the above table because they are equity securities without market prices, etc.

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited)

(2) Sales of available-for-sale securities for the years ended March 31, 2021 and 2022:

Millions of yen

Thousands of

U.S. dollars

2021

2022

2022

Proceeds from sales

¥

258

¥

6,029

$

49,259

Gains on sales

144

3,924

32,056

Losses on sales

(0)

(3) Impairment loss of securities for the years ended March 31, 2021 and 2022:

Millions of yen

Thousands of

U.S. dollars

2021

2022

2022

Available-for-sale securities:

Stocks with market value

¥

¥

1

$

15

Stocks without market value

10

4

40

Total

¥

10

¥

6

$

56

Note 6: Investments and Rental Properties

The Company and some of its subsidiaries own buildings and land for lease in Tokyo and other areas.

Net rent income on the property related to the investments and rental properties was ¥2,033 million for the year ended March 31, 2021.

Net rent income and gain on sales on the property related to the investments and rental properties were ¥1,786 million ($14,593 thousand) and ¥31 million ($255 thousand), respectively, for the year ended March 31, 2022.

Gross rent revenue and expense are included in net sales and cost of sales, respectively, on the consolidated statements of income. Gain on sales of the property is included in other income on the consolidated statements of income.

Carrying value on the consolidated balance sheet, increase or decrease during the year, as well as market value of the investments and rental properties as of March 31, 2021 and 2022:

Millions of yen

Thousands of

U.S. dollars

2021

2022

2022

Carrying value as of April 1

¥

9,324

¥

9,354

$

76,420

Net increase (decrease)

30

(16)

(137)

Carrying value as of March 31

¥

9,354

¥

9,337

$

76,283

Market value as of March 31

¥

47,065

¥

45,106

$

368,484

  1. Carrying value on the consolidated balance sheets is calculated as acquisition cost deducting accumulated depreciation and cumulative impairment losses.
  2. For the year ended March 31, 2021, major increase represents capital expenditures of ¥786 million. Major decrease represents depreciation of ¥510 million and change in the use of property of ¥169 million.
  3. For the year ended March 31, 2022, major increase represents capital expenditures of ¥1,087 million ($8,886 thousand). Major decrease represents depreciation of ¥550 million ($4,497 thousand) and change in the use of property of ¥460 million ($3,763 thousand) and sales of property of ¥30 million ($248 thousand).
  4. Market value of major assets is based on appraisals obtained from outside real estate appraisers. The market value of other relatively immaterial assets is based on certain valuation and other indicators properly reflected by market prices.

Note 7: Changes in Net Assets

  1. Types and numbers of outstanding shares and treasury stock
  1. For the year ended March 31, 2021

(Number of shares)

Type of stock

As of April 1,

Increases

Decreases

As of March 31,

2020

2021

Issued shares:

Common stock (1)

139,965,587

38,290

140,003,877

Treasury shares:

6,739,790

2,454

316

6,741,928

Common stock (2,3)

(Reasons for changes)

1.

The increase in the number of issued shares of common stock resulted from the following:

Issuance of new shares for stock-based compensation with restriction on transfer

38,290 shares

2.

The increase in the number of treasury shares of common stock resulted from the following:

Request for redemption of odd-lot stock

2,454 shares

3.

The decrease in the number of treasury shares of common stock resulted from the following:

Request for purchase of odd-lot stock

316 shares

(b) For the year ended March 31, 2022

(Number of shares)

Type of stock

As of April 1,

Increases

Decreases

As of March 31,

2021

2022

Issued shares:

140,003,877

37,518

6,033,600

134,007,795

Common stock (1,2)

Treasury shares:

6,741,928

3,814,668

6,033,788

4,522,808

Common stock (3,4)

(Reasons for changes)

1.

The increase in the number of issued shares of common stock resulted from the following:

Issuance of new shares for stock-based compensation with restriction on transfer

37,518 shares

2.

The decrease in the number of issued shares of common stock resulted from the following:

Retirement of treasury shares

6,033,600 shares

3.

The increase in the number of treasury shares of common stock resulted from the following:

Acquisition of treasury shares based on the resolution at the board of

3,810,000 shares

director's meeting

Increase of shares, of which restriction on transfer are released, acquired

2,363 shares

without contribution

2,305 shares

Request for redemption of odd-lot stock

4.

The decrease in the number of treasury shares of common stock resulted from the following:

Retirement of treasury shares

6,033,600 shares

Request for purchase of odd-lot stock

188 shares

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited)

(2) Cash dividends distributed

Dividends paid during the year ended March 31, 2022

Type of

Source of

Total dividends

Dividend per

Record

Effective

Resolution

(Millions of yen

share

stock

dividends

and Thousands of

(Yen and U.S.

date

date

U.S. dollars)

dollars)

General shareholders'

Common

Retained

¥

3,731

¥

28

March 31,

June 23,

meeting on

stock

earnings

$

30,482

$

0.22

2021

2021

June 22, 2021

Board of Directors'

Common

Retained

¥

3,332

¥

25

September

December

meeting on

stock

earnings

$

27,223

$

0.20

30, 2021

3, 2021

November 2, 2021

Dividends of which the record date falls in the current fiscal year but the effective date falls in the following fiscal year

Type of

Source of

Total dividends

Dividend per

Record

Effective

Resolution

(Millions of yen

share

stock

dividends

and Thousands of

(Yen and U.S.

date

date

U.S. dollars)

dollars)

General shareholders'

Common

Retained

¥ 3,237

¥ 25

March 31,

June 27,

meeting on

stock

earnings

$ 26,444

$ 0.20

2022

2022

June 24, 2022

Note 8: Income Taxes

  1. Tax rate reconciliation for the years ended March 31, 2021 and 2022
  1. For the year ended March 31, 2021

The Company and its consolidated subsidiaries are subject to Japanese national and local income taxes which, in the aggregate, resulted in a statutory tax rate of approximately 30.6% for the year ended March 31, 2021. Reconciliation between the statutory tax rate and the effective tax rate reflected in the accompanying consolidated statement of income is as follows:

2021

Statutory tax rate

30.6%

Entertainment and other non-deductible expenses

0.4

Dividends exempted for income tax purposes

0.1

Inhabitants' tax per capita

0.5

Change in valuation allowance

(2.8)

Tax credit for research and development expenses, etc.

(1.2)

Tax rate differences of overseas affiliates

(0.1)

Equity in earnings of affiliates accounted for by the equity method

(0.4)

Undistributed earnings of affiliates

0.2

Other, net

1.1

Effective tax rate

28.3%

  1. For the year ended March 31, 2022
    Since the difference between statutory tax rate and effective tax rate is less than 5% of the statutory tax rate, note related to reconciliation between the tax rates is omitted.

(2) A breakdown of tax loss carryforwards and deferred tax assets by expiry date as of March 31, 2021 and 2022

(Millions of Yen)

Fiscal Year Ending

2027 and

March 31, 2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

thereafter

Total

Tax loss carryforwards (a).....

¥

12

¥

8

¥

29

¥

38

¥

40

¥

749

¥

878

Valuation allowance..............

(12)

(8)

(29)

(38)

(38)

(685)

(813)

Deferred tax assets ................

¥

¥

¥

¥

¥

1

¥

63

¥

64

(b)

(Millions of Yen)

Fiscal Year Ending

2028 and

March 31, 2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

thereafter

Total

Tax loss carryforwards (a).....

¥

7

¥

21

¥

28

¥

31

¥

43

¥

964

¥

1,096

Valuation allowance..............

(7)

(21)

(28)

(31)

(43)

(834)

(966)

Deferred tax assets ................

¥

¥

¥

¥

¥

¥

129

¥

129

(b)

(Thousands of U.S. Dollars)

Fiscal Year Ending

2028 and

March 31, 2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

thereafter

Total

Tax loss carryforwards (a).....

$

61

$

175

$

229

$

256

$

358

$ 7,875

$

8,956

Valuation allowance..............

(61)

(175)

(229)

(256)

(358)

(6,816)

(7,897)

Deferred tax assets ................

$

$

$

$

$

$ 1,059

$

1,059

(b)

  1. Tax loss carryforwards represent the amount multiplied by effective statutory tax rate.
  2. Since taxable income is expected for the next fiscal year, the Group considers a part of the tax loss carryforwards is recoverable.

Note 9: Per Share Information

Net assets per share as of March 31, 2021 and 2022 are calculated based on the following:

Millions of yen

Thousands of

U.S. dollars

2021

2022

2022

Net assets

¥

210,426

¥

217,903

$

1,780,108

Amounts excluded from net assets:

7,100

6,733

55,005

For non-controlling interests

211,169

1,725,102

Net assets attributable to common stock

203,325

Number of common stock used for the

129,484

129,484

calculation of net assets per share

133,261

(in thousands)

Profit per share for the years ended March 31, 2021 and 2022 are calculated based on the following:

Millions of yen

Thousands of

U.S. dollars

2021

2022

2022

Profit attributable to owners of parent

¥

21,212

¥

23,382

$

191,018

Amounts not attributable to common

shareholders

Profit attributable to owners of parent for

21,212

23,382

191,018

common stock

Average number of common stock during

133,251

132,317

132,317

the fiscal year (in thousands)

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited)

Note: As described in Note 2: Change in Accounting Policy, the Group has applied the Revenue Recognition Accounting Standard and follows the provisional treatment stipulated in the proviso of Paragraph 84 of the Revenue Recognition Accounting Standard. As a result, net assets per share decreased ¥4.12 ($0.03) and net profit per share increased ¥0.30 ($0.00) for the current fiscal year.

Note 10: Segment Information

  1. General information about reportable segments
    Reportable segments are components of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries for which separate financial information is available and whose operating results are regularly reviewed by the board of directors to make decisions about resources to be allocated to the segments and to assess their performance. Reportable segments are determined by product and service as "Processed foods," "Marine products," "Meat and poultry products," "Logistics," and "Real estate."

    1. General information about the segments is as follows:
    2. Processed foods: Production, processing and sales of frozen cooked foods, agricultural processed foods, retort-pouch foods, wellness foods, acerola and packed ice
    3. Marine products: Processing and sales of marine products
    4. Meat and poultry products: Processing and sales of meat and poultry products, and breeding and sales of chicken
    5. Logistics: Distribution/transportation services and distribution center functions, logistics consulting, storage services, production and sales of ice, and construction work and planning
    6. Real estate: Leasing of office buildings and parking lots and management of real estate
  3. The basis of measurement for sales, profit or loss, assets, liabilities and other items of reportable segments
    Accounting policies and methods used at operating segments are the same as those applied to the Company. Profit or loss of reportable segments is equal to operating profit on the consolidated statements of income. Intercompany sales and transfers are based on third-party transaction prices.
    As described in Note 2: Change in Accounting Policy, the Group has applied the Revenue Recognition Accounting Standard and changes the accounting policy for revenue recognition as well as the basis of measurement for segment profit or loss. As a result, sales of "Marine products" and "Meat poultry products" decreased ¥5,208 million ($42,546 thousand) and ¥2,121 million ($17,333 thousand), respectively, and sales and segment profit of "Logistics" increased ¥57 million ($472 thousand) for the current fiscal year compared to before applying the accounting standard.
  4. Sales, profit or loss, assets, liabilities and other items by reportable segment for the years ended March 31, 2021 and 2022 were summarized as follows:

Year ended March 31, 2021 (Millions of yen)

Reportable segment

Marine

Meat and

Processed

poultry

Logistics

Real

estate

Total

Other (*1)

Total

foods

products

products

Adjustment

Consolidated

Sales:

¥

225,180

¥

62,987

¥

81,685

¥

195,723

¥

3,077

¥

568,654

¥

4,103

¥

572,757

¥

¥

572,757

External sales

Intercompany sales

269

107

2,414

16,597

1,568

20,957

796

21,753

(21,753)

and transfers

Total

225,450

63,095

84,099

212,320

4,646

589,611

4,899

594,511

(21,753)

572,757

Segment profit

17,167

521

1,298

13,084

2,017

34,089

(325)

33,764

(814)

32,949

Segment assets

138,592

26,005

19,344

181,136

16,702

381,781

8,992

390,774

14,945

405,719

Other items:

Depreciation

6,525

148

257

10,473

712

18,117

380

18,497

1,171

19,669

Amortization of

103

53

156

90

247

247

goodwill

Investments in

equity-method

2,401

3,157

5,558

5,558

1,685

7,244

investees

Increase in property,

plant and

13,438

322

110

19,973

2,300

36,145

66

36,212

1,617

37,829

equipment and

intangible assets

Outstanding balance

951

542

1,493

1,493

1,493

of goodwill

Impairment loss on

¥

222

¥

¥

¥

32

¥

¥

254

¥

1,019

¥

1,273

¥

¥

1,273

fixed assets

128

Year ended March 31, 2022 (Millions of yen)

Reportable segment

Processed

Marine

Meat and

poultry

foods

products

products

Logistics

Real

estate

Total

Other (*1)

Total

Adjustment

Consolidated

Sales:

¥ 243,963

¥

67,663

¥ 77,646

¥ 207,242

¥

2,901

¥

599,417

¥

3,279

¥

602,696

¥

¥ 602,696

External sales

Intercompany sales

273

78

2,650

17,304

1,413

21,720

900

22,620

(22,620)

and transfers

Total

244,236

67,741

80,297

224,547

4,314

621,137

4,179

625,317

(22,620)

602,696

Segment profit

14,244

956

1,167

14,626

1,653

32,648

(329)

32,319

(909)

31,410

Segment assets

150,150

28,029

19,793

194,503

16,582

409,059

8,146

417,205

10,401

427,606

Other items:

Depreciation

7,474

182

249

10,817

771

19,495

325

19,820

1,268

21,089

Amortization of

105

128

234

42

277

277

goodwill

Investments in

investees

equity-method

2,358

3,358

5,717

5,717

1,775

7,492

Increase in property,

Creation

plant and

12,460

188

255

19,287

1,164

33,356

426

33,782

928

34,711

equipment and

intangible assets

Outstanding balance

910

5,464

6,375

325

6,700

6,700

of goodwill

Impairment loss on

¥

139

¥

¥

¥

56

¥

¥

196

¥

¥

196

¥

¥

196

fixed assets

Year ended March 31, 2022 (Thousands of U.S. dollars)

Reportable segment

Sales:

Processed

Marine

Meat and

poultry

Logistics

Real estate

Total

Other (*1)

Total

Consolidated

foods

products

products

Adjustment

External sales

$1,992,999

$

552,760

$ 634,317

$ 1,693,017

$ 23,703

$

4,896,797

$ 26,793

$

4,923,590

$

$ 4,923,590

Intercompany sales

2,234

640

21,654

141,368

11,546

177,443

7,353

184,796

(184,796)

and transfers

Total

1,995,233

553,400

655,971

1,834,385

35,249

5,074,240

34,146

5,108,387

(184,796)

4,923,590

Segment assets

1,226,617

228,977

161,698

1,588,954

135,465

3,341,712

66,550

3,408,263

84,970

3,493,233

Segment profit

116,365

7,817

9,539

119,485

13,509

266,718

(2,688)

264,029

(7,431)

256,597

Other items:

Depreciation

61,061

1,492

2,037

88,371

6,300

159,263

2,658

161,922

10,361

172,284

Amortization of

859

1,052

1,912

350

2,263

2,263

goodwill

Investments in

equity-method

19,267

27,438

46,705

46,705

14,500

61,205

investees

Increase in property,

plant and

$

1,138

$

$

$

462

$

$

1,601

$

$

1,601

$

$

1,601

fixed assets

equipment and

101,794

1,540

2,087

157,565

9,510

272,498

3,482

275,980

7,585

283,566

intangible assets

Outstanding balance

7,440

44,643

52,083

2,656

54,740

54,740

of goodwill

Impairment loss on

(*1) "Other" represents operating segments not disclosed as reportable segments, which include biosciences business, human

resources and payroll-related services, tree planting management and cleaning services related to tree planting.

Note 11: Subsequent Events

Not applicable.

Disclaimer

Nichirei Corporation published this content on 18 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2022 07:38:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
