Nichirei : Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (1,171KB/8 pages

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements
Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited)
Nichirei Corporation and Consolidated Subsidiaries
For the years ended March 31, 2021 and 2022
Note 1: Basis of Presentation
The accompanying consolidated financial statements of Nichirei Corporation (the "Company") and its consolidated subsidiaries (together, the "Group") are prepared on the basis of accounting principles generally accepted in Japan, which are different in certain respects as to application and disclosure requirements of International Financial Reporting Standards and are compiled from the consolidated financial statements prepared by the Company as required by the Financial Instruments and Exchange Law of Japan.
Certain reclassifications have been made to present the accompanying consolidated financial statements in a format which is familiar to readers outside Japan.
Certain amounts in the prior year's financial statements have been reclassified to conform to the current year's presentation.
As permitted by the Financial Instruments and Exchange Law of Japan, amounts of less than one million yen have been omitted. As a result, the totals in yen shown in the accompanying consolidated financial statements do not necessarily agree with the sums of the individual amounts.
For the convenience of the reader, the accompanying consolidated financial statements have been presented in U.S. dollars by translating Japanese yen amounts at ¥122.41 = US$1.00, the exchange rate prevailing on March 31, 2022.
Due to significance, only selected notes are disclosed in the consolidated financial statements. The other notes which are not selected are disclosed on EDINET.
Note 2: Change in Accounting Policy
Application of accounting standards for revenue recognition
The Group has applied "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020, hereinafter the "Revenue Recognition Accounting Standard"), etc. from the beginning of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. Accordingly, the Group recognizes revenue in the amount expected to be received in exchange for promised goods and services at points where control over such goods or services is transferred to customers.
Applying the alternative handling prescribed in Paragraph 98 of "Implementation Guidance on Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Guidance No. 30, March 31, 2020), as for the revenues from the domestic sale of merchandise or finished goods, the Group recognizes revenue at the points of their shipment in cases where control over the concerned merchandise or finished goods moves to customers in a normal period after their shipment.
Major changes as a result of the application of the accounting standards are shown below.
For charged supply materials transactions, in which the company is not obligated to repurchase the supplied goods, the Group has changed to a method of not recognizing the consideration received from recipients as revenue.
As for the warehousing and shipping charges that were recorded as sales at the time of entry into the logistics warehouse, the Group changed the method of allocating the transaction price to the performance obligation related to the delivery service and recognizing revenue when the performance obligation is satisfied.
Regarding the application of the accounting standards, the Group follows the provisional treatment stipulated in the proviso of Paragraph 84 of the Revenue Recognition Accounting Standard. The cumulative impact of the retroactive application of the new accounting policy to before the beginning of the fiscal year is added to or deducted from retained earnings at the beginning of the fiscal year, and the new accounting policy is applied from this initial balance.
In the consolidated balance sheet for the previous fiscal year, refund liabilities were presented as "Accrued expenses" under "Current liabilities," but from the current fiscal year, they are included in "Other" under "Current liabilities". The Group follows the transitional treatments set forth in Paragraph 89- 2 of the Revenue Recognition Accounting Standard and the balance of the previous fiscal year is not reclassified to match with the current fiscal year.
As a result, "Current liabilities - Other" in the consolidated balance sheet for the current fiscal year increased ¥769 million ($6,286 thousand) compared to before applying the accounting standard. In the consolidated statement of income for the current fiscal year, "Net sales" and "Cost of sales" decreased ¥7,272 million ($59,407 thousand) and ¥7,329 million ($59,879 thousand), respectively, and "Operating profit" and "Profit before income taxes" increased ¥57 million ($472 thousand).
For the consolidated statement of cash flows for the current fiscal year, "Profit before income taxes" increased ¥57 million ($472 thousand) and "Cash flows from operating activities - Other, net" decreased ¥57 million ($472 thousand).
With cumulative impacts reflected on net assets as of the beginning of the current fiscal year, the beginning balance of "Retained earnings" in the consolidated statement of change in equity decreased ¥574 million ($4,689 thousand).
For the impact on per share information, please refer to Note 9: Per Share Information.
Note 3: Significant Accounting Estimates
The Company applies "Accounting Standard for Disclosure of Accounting Estimates" (ASBJ Statement No. 31). Under the accounting standard, items whose amount is recorded in the consolidated financial statements for the current fiscal year based on accounting estimates, and which would have a significant impact on the consolidated financial statements for the following fiscal year, should be disclosed.
Note 4: Additional Information
Accounting estimates for the effect of COVID-19 spread
Regarding the effect of the COVID-19, it is still difficult to predict the future such as how it would spread from now on or when it would be contained, etc. The Group implemented accounting estimates based on the assumptions that it will be curbed and turn toward recovery through the fiscal year 2023 along with the vaccination progress, etc.
Note 5: Securities
Acquisition costs, carrying value and unrealized gain on available-for-sale securities as of March 31,
2021 and 2022:
Millions of yen
Thousands of
U.S. dollars
2021
2022
2022
Equity securities:
¥
12,494
$
102,073
Acquisition costs
¥
12,451
Carrying value
29,812
29,149
238,128
Unrealized gain
¥
17,361
¥
16,654
$
136,055
Non-listed equity securities amounting to ¥3,850 million as of March 31, 2021 are not included in the above table because they are not traded on the market and it is very difficult to determine their fair market value as of March 31, 2021.
Non-listed equity securities amounting to ¥1,937 million ($15,825 thousand) as of March 31, 2022 are not included in the above table because they are equity securities without market prices, etc.
Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited)
(2) Sales of available-for-sale securities for the years ended March 31, 2021 and 2022:
Millions of yen
Thousands of
U.S. dollars
2021
2022
2022
Proceeds from sales
¥
258
¥
6,029
$
49,259
Gains on sales
144
3,924
32,056
Losses on sales
(0)
－
－
(3) Impairment loss of securities for the years ended March 31, 2021 and 2022:
Millions of yen
Thousands of
U.S. dollars
2021
2022
2022
Available-for-sale securities:
Stocks with market value
¥
－
¥
1
$
15
Stocks without market value
10
4
40
Total
¥
10
¥
6
$
56
Note 6: Investments and Rental Properties
The Company and some of its subsidiaries own buildings and land for lease in Tokyo and other areas.
Net rent income on the property related to the investments and rental properties was ¥2,033 million for the year ended March 31, 2021.
Net rent income and gain on sales on the property related to the investments and rental properties were ¥1,786 million ($14,593 thousand) and ¥31 million ($255 thousand), respectively, for the year ended March 31, 2022.
Gross rent revenue and expense are included in net sales and cost of sales, respectively, on the consolidated statements of income. Gain on sales of the property is included in other income on the consolidated statements of income.
Carrying value on the consolidated balance sheet, increase or decrease during the year, as well as market value of the investments and rental properties as of March 31, 2021 and 2022:
Millions of yen
Thousands of
U.S. dollars
2021
2022
2022
Carrying value as of April 1
¥
9,324
¥
9,354
$
76,420
Net increase (decrease)
30
(16)
(137)
Carrying value as of March 31
¥
9,354
¥
9,337
$
76,283
Market value as of March 31
¥
47,065
¥
45,106
$
368,484
Carrying value on the consolidated balance sheets is calculated as acquisition cost deducting accumulated depreciation and cumulative impairment losses.
For the year ended March 31, 2021, major increase represents capital expenditures of ¥786 million. Major decrease represents depreciation of ¥510 million and change in the use of property of ¥169 million.
For the year ended March 31, 2022, major increase represents capital expenditures of ¥1,087 million ($8,886 thousand). Major decrease represents depreciation of ¥550 million ($4,497 thousand) and change in the use of property of ¥460 million ($3,763 thousand) and sales of property of ¥30 million ($248 thousand).
Market value of major assets is based on appraisals obtained from outside real estate appraisers. The market value of other relatively immaterial assets is based on certain valuation and other indicators properly reflected by market prices.
Note 7: Changes in Net Assets
Types and numbers of outstanding shares and treasury stock
For the year ended March 31, 2021
(Number of shares)
Type of stock
As of April 1,
Increases
Decreases
As of March 31,
2020
2021
Issued shares:
Common stock (1)
139,965,587
38,290
－
140,003,877
Treasury shares:
6,739,790
2,454
316
6,741,928
Common stock (2,3)
(Reasons for changes)
1.
The increase in the number of issued shares of common stock resulted from the following:
･Issuance of new shares for stock-based compensation with restriction on transfer
38,290 shares
2.
The increase in the number of treasury shares of common stock resulted from the following:
・Request for redemption of odd-lot stock
2,454 shares
3.
The decrease in the number of treasury shares of common stock resulted from the following:
・Request for purchase of odd-lot stock
316 shares
(b) For the year ended March 31, 2022
(Number of shares)
Type of stock
As of April 1,
Increases
Decreases
As of March 31,
2021
2022
Issued shares:
140,003,877
37,518
6,033,600
134,007,795
Common stock (1,2)
Treasury shares:
6,741,928
3,814,668
6,033,788
4,522,808
Common stock (3,4)
(Reasons for changes)
1.
The increase in the number of issued shares of common stock resulted from the following:
･Issuance of new shares for stock-based compensation with restriction on transfer
37,518 shares
2.
The decrease in the number of issued shares of common stock resulted from the following:
･Retirement of treasury shares
6,033,600 shares
3.
The increase in the number of treasury shares of common stock resulted from the following:
・Acquisition of treasury shares based on the resolution at the board of
3,810,000 shares
director's meeting
・Increase of shares, of which restriction on transfer are released, acquired
2,363 shares
without contribution
2,305 shares
・Request for redemption of odd-lot stock
4.
The decrease in the number of treasury shares of common stock resulted from the following:
･Retirement of treasury shares
6,033,600 shares
・Request for purchase of odd-lot stock
188 shares
Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited)
(2) Cash dividends distributed
Dividends paid during the year ended March 31, 2022
Type of
Source of
Total dividends
Dividend per
Record
Effective
Resolution
(Millions of yen
share
stock
dividends
and Thousands of
(Yen and U.S.
date
date
U.S. dollars)
dollars)
General shareholders'
Common
Retained
¥
3,731
¥
28
March 31,
June 23,
meeting on
stock
earnings
$
30,482
$
0.22
2021
2021
June 22, 2021
Board of Directors'
Common
Retained
¥
3,332
¥
25
September
December
meeting on
stock
earnings
$
27,223
$
0.20
30, 2021
3, 2021
November 2, 2021
Dividends of which the record date falls in the current fiscal year but the effective date falls in the following fiscal year
Type of
Source of
Total dividends
Dividend per
Record
Effective
Resolution
(Millions of yen
share
stock
dividends
and Thousands of
(Yen and U.S.
date
date
U.S. dollars)
dollars)
General shareholders'
Common
Retained
¥ 3,237
¥ 25
March 31,
June 27,
meeting on
stock
earnings
$ 26,444
$ 0.20
2022
2022
June 24, 2022
Note 8: Income Taxes
Tax rate reconciliation for the years ended March 31, 2021 and 2022
For the year ended March 31, 2021
The Company and its consolidated subsidiaries are subject to Japanese national and local income taxes which, in the aggregate, resulted in a statutory tax rate of approximately 30.6% for the year ended March 31, 2021. Reconciliation between the statutory tax rate and the effective tax rate reflected in the accompanying consolidated statement of income is as follows:
2021
Statutory tax rate
30.6%
Entertainment and other non-deductible expenses
0.4
Dividends exempted for income tax purposes
0.1
Inhabitants' tax per capita
0.5
Change in valuation allowance
(2.8)
Tax credit for research and development expenses, etc.
(1.2)
Tax rate differences of overseas affiliates
(0.1)
Equity in earnings of affiliates accounted for by the equity method
(0.4)
Undistributed earnings of affiliates
0.2
Other, net
1.1
Effective tax rate
28.3%
For the year ended March 31, 2022
Since the difference between statutory tax rate and effective tax rate is less than 5% of the statutory tax rate, note related to reconciliation between the tax rates is omitted.
(2) A breakdown of tax loss carryforwards and deferred tax assets by expiry date as of March 31, 2021 and 2022
(Millions of Yen)
Fiscal Year Ending
2027 and
March 31, 2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
thereafter
Total
Tax loss carryforwards (a).....
¥
12
¥
8
¥
29
¥
38
¥
40
¥
749
¥
878
Valuation allowance..............
(12)
(8)
(29)
(38)
(38)
(685)
(813)
Deferred tax assets ................
¥
－
¥
－
¥
－
¥
－
¥
1
¥
63
¥
64
(b)
(Millions of Yen)
Fiscal Year Ending
2028 and
March 31, 2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
thereafter
Total
Tax loss carryforwards (a).....
¥
7
¥
21
¥
28
¥
31
¥
43
¥
964
¥
1,096
Valuation allowance..............
(7)
(21)
(28)
(31)
(43)
(834)
(966)
Deferred tax assets ................
¥
－
¥
－
¥
－
¥
－
¥
－
¥
129
¥
129
(b)
(Thousands of U.S. Dollars)
Fiscal Year Ending
2028 and
March 31, 2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
thereafter
Total
Tax loss carryforwards (a).....
$
61
$
175
$
229
$
256
$
358
$ 7,875
$
8,956
Valuation allowance..............
(61)
(175)
(229)
(256)
(358)
(6,816)
(7,897)
Deferred tax assets ................
$
－
$
－
$
－
$
－
$
－
$ 1,059
$
1,059
(b)
Tax loss carryforwards represent the amount multiplied by effective statutory tax rate.
Since taxable income is expected for the next fiscal year, the Group considers a part of the tax loss carryforwards is recoverable.
Note 9: Per Share Information
Net assets per share as of March 31, 2021 and 2022 are calculated based on the following:
Millions of yen
Thousands of
U.S. dollars
2021
2022
2022
Net assets
¥
210,426
¥
217,903
$
1,780,108
Amounts excluded from net assets:
7,100
6,733
55,005
For non-controlling interests
211,169
1,725,102
Net assets attributable to common stock
203,325
Number of common stock used for the
129,484
129,484
calculation of net assets per share
133,261
(in thousands)
Profit per share for the years ended March 31, 2021 and 2022 are calculated based on the following:
Millions of yen
Thousands of
U.S. dollars
2021
2022
2022
Profit attributable to owners of parent
¥
21,212
¥
23,382
$
191,018
Amounts not attributable to common
－
－
－
shareholders
Profit attributable to owners of parent for
21,212
23,382
191,018
common stock
Average number of common stock during
133,251
132,317
132,317
the fiscal year (in thousands)
Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited)
Note: As described in Note 2: Change in Accounting Policy, the Group has applied the Revenue Recognition Accounting Standard and follows the provisional treatment stipulated in the proviso of Paragraph 84 of the Revenue Recognition Accounting Standard. As a result, net assets per share decreased ¥4.12 ($0.03) and net profit per share increased ¥0.30 ($0.00) for the current fiscal year.
Note 10: Segment Information
General information about reportable segments
Reportable segments are components of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries for which separate financial information is available and whose operating results are regularly reviewed by the board of directors to make decisions about resources to be allocated to the segments and to assess their performance. Reportable segments are determined by product and service as "Processed foods," "Marine products," "Meat and poultry products," "Logistics," and "Real estate."
General information about the segments is as follows:
Processed foods: Production, processing and sales of frozen cooked foods, agricultural processed foods, retort-pouch foods, wellness foods, acerola and packed ice
Marine products: Processing and sales of marine products
Meat and poultry products: Processing and sales of meat and poultry products, and breeding and sales of chicken
Logistics: Distribution/transportation services and distribution center functions, logistics consulting, storage services, production and sales of ice, and construction work and planning
Real estate: Leasing of office buildings and parking lots and management of real estate
The basis of measurement for sales, profit or loss, assets, liabilities and other items of reportable segments
Accounting policies and methods used at operating segments are the same as those applied to the Company. Profit or loss of reportable segments is equal to operating profit on the consolidated statements of income. Intercompany sales and transfers are based on third-party transaction prices.
As described in Note 2: Change in Accounting Policy, the Group has applied the Revenue Recognition Accounting Standard and changes the accounting policy for revenue recognition as well as the basis of measurement for segment profit or loss. As a result, sales of "Marine products" and "Meat poultry products" decreased ¥5,208 million ($42,546 thousand) and ¥2,121 million ($17,333 thousand), respectively, and sales and segment profit of "Logistics" increased ¥57 million ($472 thousand) for the current fiscal year compared to before applying the accounting standard.
Sales, profit or loss, assets, liabilities and other items by reportable segment for the years ended March 31, 2021 and 2022 were summarized as follows:
Year ended March 31, 2021 (Millions of yen)
Reportable segment
Marine
Meat and
Processed
poultry
Logistics
Real
estate
Total
Other (*1)
Total
foods
products
products
Adjustment
Consolidated
Sales:
¥
225,180
¥
62,987
¥
81,685
¥
195,723
¥
3,077
¥
568,654
¥
4,103
¥
572,757
¥
－
¥
572,757
External sales
Intercompany sales
269
107
2,414
16,597
1,568
20,957
796
21,753
(21,753)
－
and transfers
Total
225,450
63,095
84,099
212,320
4,646
589,611
4,899
594,511
(21,753)
572,757
Segment profit
17,167
521
1,298
13,084
2,017
34,089
(325)
33,764
(814)
32,949
Segment assets
138,592
26,005
19,344
181,136
16,702
381,781
8,992
390,774
14,945
405,719
Other items:
Depreciation
6,525
148
257
10,473
712
18,117
380
18,497
1,171
19,669
Amortization of
103
－
－
53
－
156
90
247
－
247
goodwill
Investments in
equity-method
2,401
－
－
3,157
－
5,558
－
5,558
1,685
7,244
investees
Increase in property,
plant and
13,438
322
110
19,973
2,300
36,145
66
36,212
1,617
37,829
equipment and
intangible assets
Outstanding balance
951
－
－
542
－
1,493
－
1,493
－
1,493
of goodwill
Impairment loss on
¥
222
¥
－
¥
－
¥
32
¥
－
¥
254
¥
1,019
¥
1,273
¥
－
¥
1,273
fixed assets
128
Year ended March 31, 2022 (Millions of yen)
Reportable segment
Processed
Marine
Meat and
poultry
foods
products
products
Logistics
Real
estate
Total
Other (*1)
Total
Adjustment
Consolidated
Sales:
¥ 243,963
¥
67,663
¥ 77,646
¥ 207,242
¥
2,901
¥
599,417
¥
3,279
¥
602,696
¥
－
¥ 602,696
External sales
Intercompany sales
273
78
2,650
17,304
1,413
21,720
900
22,620
(22,620)
－
and transfers
Total
244,236
67,741
80,297
224,547
4,314
621,137
4,179
625,317
(22,620)
602,696
Segment profit
14,244
956
1,167
14,626
1,653
32,648
(329)
32,319
(909)
31,410
Segment assets
150,150
28,029
19,793
194,503
16,582
409,059
8,146
417,205
10,401
427,606
Other items:
Depreciation
7,474
182
249
10,817
771
19,495
325
19,820
1,268
21,089
Amortization of
105
－
－
128
－
234
42
277
－
277
goodwill
Investments in
investees
equity-method
2,358
－
－
3,358
－
5,717
－
5,717
1,775
7,492
Increase in property,
plant and
12,460
188
255
19,287
1,164
33,356
426
33,782
928
34,711
equipment and
intangible assets
Outstanding balance
910
－
－
5,464
－
6,375
325
6,700
－
6,700
of goodwill
Impairment loss on
¥
139
¥
－
¥
－
¥
56
¥
－
¥
196
¥
－
¥
196
¥
－
¥
196
fixed assets
Year ended March 31, 2022 (Thousands of U.S. dollars)
Reportable segment
Sales:
Processed
Marine
Meat and
Business
Portfolio
poultry
Logistics
Real estate
Total
Other (*1)
Total
Consolidated
foods
products
products
Adjustment
External sales
$1,992,999
$
552,760
$ 634,317
$ 1,693,017
$ 23,703
$
4,896,797
$ 26,793
$
4,923,590
$
－
$ 4,923,590
Intercompany sales
2,234
640
21,654
141,368
11,546
177,443
7,353
184,796
(184,796)
－
and transfers
Total
1,995,233
553,400
655,971
1,834,385
35,249
5,074,240
34,146
5,108,387
(184,796)
4,923,590
Segment assets
1,226,617
228,977
161,698
1,588,954
135,465
3,341,712
66,550
3,408,263
84,970
3,493,233
Segment profit
116,365
7,817
9,539
119,485
13,509
266,718
(2,688)
264,029
(7,431)
256,597
Other items:
Depreciation
61,061
1,492
2,037
88,371
6,300
159,263
2,658
161,922
10,361
172,284
Amortization of
859
－
－
1,052
－
1,912
350
2,263
－
2,263
goodwill
Investments in
equity-method
19,267
－
－
27,438
－
46,705
－
46,705
14,500
61,205
investees
Increase in property,
plant and
$
1,138
$
－
$
－
$
462
$
－
$
1,601
$
－
$
1,601
$
－
$
1,601
fixed assets
equipment and
101,794
1,540
2,087
157,565
9,510
272,498
3,482
275,980
7,585
283,566
intangible assets
Outstanding balance
7,440
－
－
44,643
－
52,083
2,656
54,740
－
54,740
of goodwill
Impairment loss on
(*1) "Other" represents operating segments not disclosed as reportable segments, which include biosciences business, human
resources and payroll-related services, tree planting management and cleaning services related to tree planting.
