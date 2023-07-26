Nichirei : Notice Concerning Completion of Payment for Issuance of New Shares as Restricted Stock Compensation
Today at 02:12 am
July 26, 2023
To All Shareholders:
C o m p a n y :
Nichirei Corporation
R e p r e s e n t a t i v e :
Kenya Okushi
Representative Director, President & Chief
Executive Officer
(Securities Code: 2871, Tokyo Stock Exchange, Prime Market)
C o n t a c t P o i n t :
Public Relations & Investor Relations
(TEL 03-3248-2235)
Notice Concerning Completion of Payment for Issuance of New Shares as Restricted Stock
Compensation
The Company hereby gives notice that today it has completed the payment procedures for the issuance of new shares as restricted stock compensation, which was resolved at a meeting of its Board of Directors held on June 27, 2023, as described below. For details of this matter, please refer to the news release dated June 27, 2023, titled "Notice Concerning Issuance of New Shares as Restricted Stock Compensation."
Details
Overview of Issuance
（１）
Class and Number of
33,053 Ordinary Shares of the Company
Shares to b e Issu ed
（２）
I s s u e P
r i c e
3,126 yen per share
（３）
Total Value of Issuance
103,323,678 yen
（４）
Persons Who will Receive
6 Directors of the Company (excluding Outside Directors),
the Allotment of Shares,
23,439 shares
Number of Such Persons,
4 Executive Officers of the Company, 9,614 shares
Number of Such Shares
（５）
P a y m e n t
D a t e
July 26, 2023
End
Nichirei Corporation is a diversified group organized around 4 sectors of activity:
- processing and distribution of food products (64.6% of net sales): frozen foods, tinned foods, beverages and food ingredients (62.7% of net sales), meet and poultry products (19.9%) and sea products (17.4%);
- logistic services (34.4%): storing, warehousing, transportation, etc.;
- real estate assets promotion and leasing (0.5%);
- other (0.5%): primarily distribution of pharmaceutical products.