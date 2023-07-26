July 26, 2023

To All Shareholders: C o m p a n y : Nichirei Corporation R e p r e s e n t a t i v e : Kenya Okushi Representative Director, President & Chief Executive Officer (Securities Code: 2871, Tokyo Stock Exchange, Prime Market) C o n t a c t P o i n t : Public Relations & Investor Relations (TEL 03-3248-2235)

Notice Concerning Completion of Payment for Issuance of New Shares as Restricted Stock

Compensation

The Company hereby gives notice that today it has completed the payment procedures for the issuance of new shares as restricted stock compensation, which was resolved at a meeting of its Board of Directors held on June 27, 2023, as described below. For details of this matter, please refer to the news release dated June 27, 2023, titled "Notice Concerning Issuance of New Shares as Restricted Stock Compensation."

Details Overview of Issuance （１） Class and Number of 33,053 Ordinary Shares of the Company Shares to b e Issu ed （２） I s s u e P r i c e 3,126 yen per share （３） Total Value of Issuance 103,323,678 yen （４） Persons Who will Receive 6 Directors of the Company (excluding Outside Directors), the Allotment of Shares, 23,439 shares Number of Such Persons, 4 Executive Officers of the Company, 9,614 shares Number of Such Shares （５） P a y m e n t D a t e July 26, 2023

End