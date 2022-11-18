Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Nichirei Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2871   JP3665200006

NICHIREI CORPORATION

(2871)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-11-18 am EST
2766.00 JPY   +1.43%
Nichirei : Occupational Health and Safety (102KB/1 page

11/18/2022 | 02:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Occupational Health and Safety

Management Framework

The Nichirei Group established health and safety committees to fulfill the requirements of Japan's Industrial Safety and Health Act, and is working to promote health and safety management aimed at preventing occupational accidents and managing the health of employees. At our head office, as well as at each branch office, we strive to eliminate long working hours and reduce overtime work, while at food factories and refrigerated warehouses, we do our best to prevent accidents. This is in addition to other workplace environment improvement efforts we undertake, tailored to the conditions of each workplace.

Renovation of Safety and Quality Training Centers

That Use Virtual Reality (VR)

Aiming to further improve safety and quality at its work sites, Nichirei Logistics Group completed renovation of its Nagoya training center in June 2022, following renovation of the Tokyo training center in September 2021.

We work to promote safe behavior at worksites through interactive education that involves active trainee participation. These activities are aimed at achieving zero accidents by building a safe and secure workplace environment for everyone at Nagoya Nichirei Service. Renovation involved creating an open design classroom to provide trainees with a relaxed classroom environment.

For practical training, instructors participate in safety checks twice per month at each worksite, with training tailored to actual onsite conditions. We have also introduced training that utilizes digital technologies such as VR.

(Upper photo) Training textbooks created by Nagoya Nichirei Service

(Lower photo) VR training

Safety at Food Factories

Nichirei Foods has identified three priority measures for safety-related activities at food factories: safety patrols, near-miss-related activities and the mandatory observation of safety rules.

Monthly safety patrols are tailored to each factory, with effective checklist items determined based on work site feedback. Patrols are conducted mainly in the early morning and late at night, when fewer managers are on staff. We also ask employees to share work-related issues and opinions.

Held as needed, near-miss-related activities are designed to reinforce reporting practices and inform employees about possible dangers through the sharing of information about accident near misses. Activities reconfirm evaluation criteria, thus ensuring consistency in methodologies for classifying an incident as a near-miss. Preventive steps are then taken as needed.

Occupational Health and Safety Initiatives for Foreign Technical Interns

Foreign technical interns working in Japan at the Nichirei Group undergo training including occupational health and safety training. This helps to prevent occupational accidents and facilitates health management for those adjusting to life in another country, while at the same time helping them improve their Japanese-language skills. Our goal is to create workplaces where all Nichirei Group employees can work safely and healthily with purpose.

Bilingual poster in Japanese and

Japanese language speech

Vietnamese

contests

Strategy Management

Story Creation Value

term-Medium

Business

Business

Portfolio

Plan

Strategy Business

Sustainability

Governance Corporate

Data

Nichirei Group Integrated Report 2022

83

Disclaimer

Nichirei Corporation published this content on 18 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2022 07:38:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 656 B 4 665 M 4 665 M
Net income 2023 20 824 M 148 M 148 M
Net Debt 2023 50 167 M 357 M 357 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,9x
Yield 2023 1,91%
Capitalization 353 B 2 512 M 2 512 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,62x
EV / Sales 2024 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 15 296
Free-Float 89,4%
Chart NICHIREI CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Nichirei Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NICHIREI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 2 727,00 JPY
Average target price 2 825,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 3,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenya Okushi President & Representative Director
Takumi Taguchi Manager-Finance
Kunio Otani Chairman
Junji Kawasaki Manager-Technology Strategy Planning
Tatsuo Udagawa Executive Officer & Manager-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NICHIREI CORPORATION2.40%2 512
NESTLÉ S.A.-14.89%317 340
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-2.81%88 765
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY39.96%52 291
GENERAL MILLS, INC.17.33%46 925
KRAFT HEINZ5.15%46 168