Nichirei : Occupational Health and Safety (102KB/1 page

Occupational Health and Safety

Management Framework

The Nichirei Group established health and safety committees to fulfill the requirements of Japan's Industrial Safety and Health Act, and is working to promote health and safety management aimed at preventing occupational accidents and managing the health of employees. At our head office, as well as at each branch office, we strive to eliminate long working hours and reduce overtime work, while at food factories and refrigerated warehouses, we do our best to prevent accidents. This is in addition to other workplace environment improvement efforts we undertake, tailored to the conditions of each workplace.

Renovation of Safety and Quality Training Centers

That Use Virtual Reality (VR)

Aiming to further improve safety and quality at its work sites, Nichirei Logistics Group completed renovation of its Nagoya training center in June 2022, following renovation of the Tokyo training center in September 2021.

We work to promote safe behavior at worksites through interactive education that involves active trainee participation. These activities are aimed at achieving zero accidents by building a safe and secure workplace environment for everyone at Nagoya Nichirei Service. Renovation involved creating an open design classroom to provide trainees with a relaxed classroom environment.

For practical training, instructors participate in safety checks twice per month at each worksite, with training tailored to actual onsite conditions. We have also introduced training that utilizes digital technologies such as VR.

(Upper photo) Training textbooks created by Nagoya Nichirei Service

(Lower photo) VR training

Safety at Food Factories

Nichirei Foods has identified three priority measures for safety-related activities at food factories: safety patrols, near-miss-related activities and the mandatory observation of safety rules.

Monthly safety patrols are tailored to each factory, with effective checklist items determined based on work site feedback. Patrols are conducted mainly in the early morning and late at night, when fewer managers are on staff. We also ask employees to share work-related issues and opinions.

Held as needed, near-miss-related activities are designed to reinforce reporting practices and inform employees about possible dangers through the sharing of information about accident near misses. Activities reconfirm evaluation criteria, thus ensuring consistency in methodologies for classifying an incident as a near-miss. Preventive steps are then taken as needed.

Occupational Health and Safety Initiatives for Foreign Technical Interns

Foreign technical interns working in Japan at the Nichirei Group undergo training including occupational health and safety training. This helps to prevent occupational accidents and facilitates health management for those adjusting to life in another country, while at the same time helping them improve their Japanese-language skills. Our goal is to create workplaces where all Nichirei Group employees can work safely and healthily with purpose.