Nichirei : Overview of Medium-term Business Plans (64KB/2 pages

|
|
energy 2012
|
RISING 2015
|
POWER UP 2018
|
|
WeWill 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aim to achieve FY2013 targets by conducting business activities
|
With the goal of achieving medium-term management vision GROWTH
|
Steadily strengthen the foundation of the Group and steadily implement
|
|
Aim to realize the long-term management goals toward 2030 with a strong
|
Concept
|
based on employee (1) energy/vitality, (2) ability to act/execute and
|
2016, increase the corporate value of the Nichirei Group by realizing the
|
|
structural reforms to generate the potential that enables sustainable growth
|
|
intention to create a distinctive future
|
|
(3) strong efforts/initiatives
|
sustainable growth targeted in the plan
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
April 2010 to March 2013
|
April 2013 to March 2016
|
April 2016 to March 2019
|
|
April 2019 to March 2022
|
President
|
Toshiaki Murai
|
Kunio Otani
|
Kunio Otani
|
|
Kenya Okushi
|
|
|
Each operating company will, by displaying its unique capabilities and helping
|
・Aim for profit growth from strengthening the earnings base and improving asset
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
efficiency in domestic businesses and for accelerated expansion of scale in the
|
|
Through planned investments significantly higher than the previous medium-term
|
|
Achieve sustainable earnings growth by steadily pursuing business
|
to resolve social issues through business development, fulfill its "six responsibilities"
|
|
Basic Strategy
|
overseas business.
|
|
business plan, we aim to further accelerate sustainable profit growth and create
|
strategies and responding promptly to the operating environment.
|
and establish a foundation for sustainable growth responsive to changes in the
|
|
|
・Focus on business innovation and new business development for medium- to long-
|
|
new value that supports good eating habits and health.
|
|
|
operating environment in Japan and overseas.
|
|
|
|
term growth.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
・Great East Japan Earthquake and subsequent nuclear power
|
・Focus on food safety and security resulting from factors including cases of
|
・Rising nationalism in the United States and elsewhere, and slow progress of
|
|
・Consumption tax rate hike to 10%
|
|
|
Operating
|
plant accident
|
pesticide problems and meat sold after its sell-by date
|
negotiations for the United Kingdom's departure from the EU
|
|
・The global COVID-19 pandemic drastically changes social conditions
|
Environment
|
・Appreciation of the yen as European financial instability becomes
|
・Consumption tax rate hike to 8% as Abenomics starts, and the yen
|
・The Paris Agreement and TPP come into effect
|
|
・The United Kingdom leaves the EU
|
|
|
|
widespread
|
depreciates
|
・Series of natural disasters in Japan
|
|
・Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics postponed for one year
|
Stock Price/Currency
|
Nikkei Stock Average: ¥12,397.91
|
Nikkei Stock Average: ¥16,758.67
|
Nikkei Stock Average: ¥21,205.81
|
|
Nikkei Stock Average: ¥27,821.43
|
Exchange Rate
|
|
Dollar/Yen exchange rate: ¥94.19
|
Dollar/Yen Exchange Rate: ¥112.56
|
Yen/Dollar Exchange Rate: ¥110.84
|
|
Yen/Dollar Exchange Rate: ¥121.68
|
(At end of plan period)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Figures
|
Final year results
|
Final year results
|
Final year results
|
|
Final year results
|
Net Sales
|
¥470.1 billion
|
¥535.3 billion
|
¥580.1 billion
|
|
¥602.7 billion
|
(Overseas Sales)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
¥37.5 billion
|
¥75.5 billion
|
¥79.2 billion
|
|
¥97.6 billion
|
Operating Profit
|
¥17.9 billion
|
¥21.5 billion
|
¥29.5 billion
|
|
¥31.4 billion
|
(Operating Profit/Net Sales)
|
3.8%
|
|
|
|
|
5.2%
|
|
4.0%
|
5.1%
|
|
|
|
Ordinary Profit
|
¥17.2 billion
|
¥21.4 billion
|
¥29.9 billion
|
|
¥31.7 billion
|
Profit
|
¥9.8 billion
|
¥13.4 billion
|
¥19.9 billion
|
|
¥23.4 billion
|
EBITDA
|
¥32.2 billion
|
¥38.0 billion
|
¥47.0 billion
|
|
¥52.5 billion
|
ROE
|
8.2%
|
9.1%
|
11.7%
|
|
|
11.3％
|
EPS
|
¥33.40
|
¥94.30
|
¥149.65
|
|
|
¥176.72
|
|
Total 3-Year Capital
|
¥47.5 billion
|
¥64.4 billion
|
¥63.0 billion
|
|
¥93.0 billion
|
Expenditures
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Incl. Processed Foods
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
¥15.5 billion
|
¥24.7 billion
|
¥21.3 billion
|
|
¥34.0 billion
|
Logistics
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
¥27.8 billion
|
¥34.4 billion
|
¥29.6 billion
|
|
¥49.9 billion
|
|
(1) Bolster earnings capacity and achieve sustainable growth of the
|
(1) Bolster the earnings capacity of individual Group companies in Japan and
|
General Strategy
|
|
|
|
|
|
Group by effectively allocating management resources.
|
overseas to achieve sustainable growth.
|
(1) Ensure sustainable earnings growth and raise capital efficiency.
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2) Facilitate the self-sustained growth of the core operating companies
|
(2) Build a global quality assurance system.
|
(2) Pursue continued expansion in scale for overseas business.
|
|
|
|
|
|
by identifying and capturing growth opportunities.
|
(3) Allocate the Group's management resources appropriately and continue to
|
(3) Further enhance the Nichirei Group's capabilities for quality assurance.
|
|
|
|
|
|
(3) Obtain the trust of society by providing valuable food safety and
|
implement a policy of providing appropriate returns to shareholders,
|
(4) Continue to strengthen corporate governance and other ESG-related efforts.
|
|
|
|
|
|
reliability.
|
including the acquisition of treasury stock and a dividend increase.
|
(5) Focus more intently on utilizing diverse personnel.
|
|
|
|
|
Main Initiatives
|
(4) Strengthen the source of the Group's competitiveness by further
|
(4) Upgrade corporate functionality in the holding company structure.
|
Financial Strategy
|
|
|
|
|
improving management quality.
|
|
|
|
|
|
(5) Strengthen the strategy on technological innovation in response to major
|
・Maintain return on equity (ROE) of at least 8%.
|
|
|
|
|
|
(5) Strengthen the Group's abilities to collect and analyze new
|
changes in social and economic circumstances.
|
・Provide a continual, stable dividend with a target DOE of 2.5%.
|
|
|
|
|
|
technologies to create new business models that will ensure
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
・Consider share buy-backs of around 20 million shares (approx. 7% of total issued
|
|
|
|
|
|
sustainable growth.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(6) Examine the possibility of acquiring treasury stock as part of a capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
policy.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(7) Redevelop the retirement benefit system.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Achieved the plan targets for operating profit in the core processed
|
Made investments for sustainable growth and achieved Group targets for
|
Achieved Group targets for net sales and operating profit by improving profitability
|
|
|
|
|
|
foods and logistics businesses; marine, meat and poultry products fell
|
net sales and operating profit
|
of processed foods and stably expanding logistics
|
|
See pages
|
48-49 for
|
|
|
substantially short
|
Processed Foods
|
Processed Foods
|
|
|
|
Processed Foods
|
・Strengthened the domestic in-house production system
|
・Improved profitability in Japan on expanded sales of mainstay products
|
|
a detailed review.
|
|
|
・Expanded sales of prepared frozen foods for the household-use and
|
・Expanded business scale in the United States
|
Logistics
|
|
|
|
|
Achievements
|
HMR markets
|
Logistics
|
・Expanded cargo pickups mainly in metropolitan areas and improved balance of
|
|
|
|
|
・Started full-scale operation of two factories for processed poultry
|
・Started operation of large-scale refrigerated warehouses in the Tokyo and
|
transport income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
products in Thailand
|
Osaka metropolitan areas
|
Meat and Poultry Products
|
|
|
|
|
|
Logistics
|
|
・Increased earnings
|
|
|
|
|
|
・Expanded earnings base by starting operation of Higashi-ogishima DC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and other sites
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
・Increased contracts for XD outsourcing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
・FY2011
|
・FY2014
|
・FY2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Processed Foods) Start of operation of GFPT Nichirei (Thailand) Co.,
|
(Processed Foods) Newly established Funabashi No. 2 Plant
|
(Logistics) Heiwajima DC (rental)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ltd., Surapon Nichirei Foods Co., Ltd. Kabinburi Plant Building No. 2
|
(Logistics) Higashi-ogishima DC Phase 2 Building
|
(Marine Products) Trans Pacific Seafood Co., LTD. (Vietnam) established
|
|
|
|
|
|
expansion
|
・FY2015
|
・FY2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Logistics) Fukuoka Higashihama DC, acquisition of Transports
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Processed Foods) Expanded cooked rice products production line
|
(Biosciences) Global Innovation Center established
|
|
Start of Medium-term Business Plan
|
|
Main Investments
|
Godfroy S.A.S. (France)
|
|
|
(Logistics) Sakishima DC, Tokachi DC
|
|
|
|
・FY2012
|
|
|
Compass Rose 2024
|
|
|
・FY2016
|
|
|
|
|
(Logistics) Higashi-ogishima DC, Kagoshima So DC
|
|
|
|
|
(Logistics) Funabashi DC (rebuilding)
|
|
|
|
|
・FY2013
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(April 2022 to March 2025)
|
|
|
(Processed Foods) Acquisition of InnovAsian Cuisine Enterprises Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
(USA)
|
|
|
|
See pages
|
50-51 for details.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|