    2871   JP3665200006

NICHIREI CORPORATION

(2871)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-11-18 am EST
2766.00 JPY   +1.43%
02:39aNichirei : Management Principles and Sustainability Policy(458KB/2 pages
PU
02:39aNichirei : DX Strategy (61KB/1 page
PU
02:39aNichirei : Helping to Resolve Social Issues through Our Business (1,228KB/8 pages
PU
Nichirei : Overview of Medium-term Business Plans (64KB/2 pages

11/18/2022 | 02:39am EST
Overview of Medium-term Business Plans

energy 2012

RISING 2015

POWER UP 2018

WeWill 2021

Aim to achieve FY2013 targets by conducting business activities

With the goal of achieving medium-term management vision GROWTH

Steadily strengthen the foundation of the Group and steadily implement

Aim to realize the long-term management goals toward 2030 with a strong

Concept

based on employee (1) energy/vitality, (2) ability to act/execute and

2016, increase the corporate value of the Nichirei Group by realizing the

structural reforms to generate the potential that enables sustainable growth

intention to create a distinctive future

(3) strong efforts/initiatives

sustainable growth targeted in the plan

Period

April 2010 to March 2013

April 2013 to March 2016

April 2016 to March 2019

April 2019 to March 2022

President

Toshiaki Murai

Kunio Otani

Kunio Otani

Kenya Okushi

Each operating company will, by displaying its unique capabilities and helping

Aim for profit growth from strengthening the earnings base and improving asset

efficiency in domestic businesses and for accelerated expansion of scale in the

Through planned investments significantly higher than the previous medium-term

Achieve sustainable earnings growth by steadily pursuing business

to resolve social issues through business development, fulfill its "six responsibilities"

Basic Strategy

overseas business.

business plan, we aim to further accelerate sustainable profit growth and create

strategies and responding promptly to the operating environment.

and establish a foundation for sustainable growth responsive to changes in the

Focus on business innovation and new business development for medium- to long-

new value that supports good eating habits and health.

operating environment in Japan and overseas.

term growth.

Great East Japan Earthquake and subsequent nuclear power

Focus on food safety and security resulting from factors including cases of

Rising nationalism in the United States and elsewhere, and slow progress of

Consumption tax rate hike to 10%

Operating

plant accident

pesticide problems and meat sold after its sell-by date

negotiations for the United Kingdom's departure from the EU

The global COVID-19 pandemic drastically changes social conditions

Environment

Appreciation of the yen as European financial instability becomes

Consumption tax rate hike to 8% as Abenomics starts, and the yen

The Paris Agreement and TPP come into effect

The United Kingdom leaves the EU

widespread

depreciates

Series of natural disasters in Japan

Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics postponed for one year

Stock Price/Currency

Nikkei Stock Average: ¥12,397.91

Nikkei Stock Average: ¥16,758.67

Nikkei Stock Average: ¥21,205.81

Nikkei Stock Average: ¥27,821.43

Exchange Rate

Dollar/Yen exchange rate: ¥94.19

Dollar/Yen Exchange Rate: ¥112.56

Yen/Dollar Exchange Rate: ¥110.84

Yen/Dollar Exchange Rate: ¥121.68

(At end of plan period)

Figures

Final year results

Final year results

Final year results

Final year results

Net Sales

¥470.1 billion

¥535.3 billion

¥580.1 billion

¥602.7 billion

  (Overseas Sales)

¥37.5 billion

¥75.5 billion

¥79.2 billion

¥97.6 billion

Operating Profit

¥17.9 billion

¥21.5 billion

¥29.5 billion

¥31.4 billion

  (Operating Profit/Net Sales)

3.8%

5.2%

4.0%

5.1%

Ordinary Profit

¥17.2 billion

¥21.4 billion

¥29.9 billion

¥31.7 billion

Profit

¥9.8 billion

¥13.4 billion

¥19.9 billion

¥23.4 billion

EBITDA

¥32.2 billion

¥38.0 billion

¥47.0 billion

¥52.5 billion

ROE

8.2%

9.1%

11.7%

11.3

EPS

¥33.40

¥94.30

¥149.65

¥176.72

Total 3-Year Capital

¥47.5 billion

¥64.4 billion

¥63.0 billion

¥93.0 billion

Expenditures

Incl. Processed Foods

¥15.5 billion

¥24.7 billion

¥21.3 billion

¥34.0 billion

Logistics

¥27.8 billion

¥34.4 billion

¥29.6 billion

¥49.9 billion

(1) Bolster earnings capacity and achieve sustainable growth of the

(1) Bolster the earnings capacity of individual Group companies in Japan and

General Strategy

Group by effectively allocating management resources.

overseas to achieve sustainable growth.

(1) Ensure sustainable earnings growth and raise capital efficiency.

(2) Facilitate the self-sustained growth of the core operating companies

(2) Build a global quality assurance system.

(2) Pursue continued expansion in scale for overseas business.

by identifying and capturing growth opportunities.

(3) Allocate the Group's management resources appropriately and continue to

(3) Further enhance the Nichirei Group's capabilities for quality assurance.

(3) Obtain the trust of society by providing valuable food safety and

implement a policy of providing appropriate returns to shareholders,

(4) Continue to strengthen corporate governance and other ESG-related efforts.

reliability.

including the acquisition of treasury stock and a dividend increase.

(5) Focus more intently on utilizing diverse personnel.

Main Initiatives

(4) Strengthen the source of the Group's competitiveness by further

(4) Upgrade corporate functionality in the holding company structure.

Financial Strategy

improving management quality.

(5) Strengthen the strategy on technological innovation in response to major

Maintain return on equity (ROE) of at least 8%.

(5) Strengthen the Group's abilities to collect and analyze new

changes in social and economic circumstances.

Provide a continual, stable dividend with a target DOE of 2.5%.

technologies to create new business models that will ensure

Consider share buy-backs of around 20 million shares (approx. 7% of total issued

sustainable growth.

shares)

(6) Examine the possibility of acquiring treasury stock as part of a capital

policy.

(7) Redevelop the retirement benefit system.

Achieved the plan targets for operating profit in the core processed

Made investments for sustainable growth and achieved Group targets for

Achieved Group targets for net sales and operating profit by improving profitability

foods and logistics businesses; marine, meat and poultry products fell

net sales and operating profit

of processed foods and stably expanding logistics

See pages

48-49 for

substantially short

Processed Foods

Processed Foods

Processed Foods

Strengthened the domestic in-house production system

Improved profitability in Japan on expanded sales of mainstay products

a detailed review.

Expanded sales of prepared frozen foods for the household-use and

Expanded business scale in the United States

Logistics

Achievements

HMR markets

Logistics

Expanded cargo pickups mainly in metropolitan areas and improved balance of

Started full-scale operation of two factories for processed poultry

Started operation of large-scale refrigerated warehouses in the Tokyo and

transport income

products in Thailand

Osaka metropolitan areas

Meat and Poultry Products

Logistics

Increased earnings

Expanded earnings base by starting operation of Higashi-ogishima DC

and other sites

Increased contracts for XD outsourcing

FY2011

FY2014

FY2018

(Processed Foods) Start of operation of GFPT Nichirei (Thailand) Co.,

(Processed Foods) Newly established Funabashi No. 2 Plant

(Logistics) Heiwajima DC (rental)

Ltd., Surapon Nichirei Foods Co., Ltd. Kabinburi Plant Building No. 2

(Logistics) Higashi-ogishima DC Phase 2 Building

(Marine Products) Trans Pacific Seafood Co., LTD. (Vietnam) established

expansion

FY2015

FY2019

(Logistics) Fukuoka Higashihama DC, acquisition of Transports

(Processed Foods) Expanded cooked rice products production line

(Biosciences) Global Innovation Center established

Start of Medium-term Business Plan

Main Investments

Godfroy S.A.S. (France)

(Logistics) Sakishima DC, Tokachi DC

FY2012

Compass Rose 2024

FY2016

(Logistics) Higashi-ogishima DC, Kagoshima So DC

(Logistics) Funabashi DC (rebuilding)

FY2013

(April 2022 to March 2025)

(Processed Foods) Acquisition of InnovAsian Cuisine Enterprises Inc.

(USA)

See pages

50-51 for details.

Strategy Management

Story Creation Value

term-Medium

Business

Business

Portfolio

Plan

Strategy Business

Sustainability

Governance Corporate

Data

110

Nichirei Group Integrated Report 2022 111

Disclaimer

Nichirei Corporation published this content on 18 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 656 B 4 665 M 4 665 M
Net income 2023 20 824 M 148 M 148 M
Net Debt 2023 50 167 M 357 M 357 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,9x
Yield 2023 1,91%
Capitalization 353 B 2 512 M 2 512 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,62x
EV / Sales 2024 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 15 296
Free-Float 89,4%
Technical analysis trends NICHIREI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 2 727,00 JPY
Average target price 2 825,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 3,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenya Okushi President & Representative Director
Takumi Taguchi Manager-Finance
Kunio Otani Chairman
Junji Kawasaki Manager-Technology Strategy Planning
Tatsuo Udagawa Executive Officer & Manager-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NICHIREI CORPORATION2.40%2 512
NESTLÉ S.A.-14.89%317 340
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-2.81%88 765
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY39.96%52 291
GENERAL MILLS, INC.17.33%46 925
KRAFT HEINZ5.15%46 168