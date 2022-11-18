Nichirei : Overview of Medium-term Business Plans (64KB/2 pages

Overview of Medium-term Business Plans

energy 2012 RISING 2015 POWER UP 2018 WeWill 2021

Aim to achieve FY2013 targets by conducting business activities With the goal of achieving medium-term management vision GROWTH Steadily strengthen the foundation of the Group and steadily implement Aim to realize the long-term management goals toward 2030 with a strong

Concept based on employee (1) energy/vitality, (2) ability to act/execute and 2016, increase the corporate value of the Nichirei Group by realizing the

structural reforms to generate the potential that enables sustainable growth intention to create a distinctive future

(3) strong efforts/initiatives sustainable growth targeted in the plan

Period

April 2010 to March 2013 April 2013 to March 2016 April 2016 to March 2019 April 2019 to March 2022

President Toshiaki Murai Kunio Otani Kunio Otani Kenya Okushi

Each operating company will, by displaying its unique capabilities and helping ・Aim for profit growth from strengthening the earnings base and improving asset

efficiency in domestic businesses and for accelerated expansion of scale in the Through planned investments significantly higher than the previous medium-term

Achieve sustainable earnings growth by steadily pursuing business to resolve social issues through business development, fulfill its "six responsibilities"

Basic Strategy overseas business. business plan, we aim to further accelerate sustainable profit growth and create

strategies and responding promptly to the operating environment. and establish a foundation for sustainable growth responsive to changes in the

・Focus on business innovation and new business development for medium- to long- new value that supports good eating habits and health.

operating environment in Japan and overseas.

term growth.

・Great East Japan Earthquake and subsequent nuclear power ・Focus on food safety and security resulting from factors including cases of ・Rising nationalism in the United States and elsewhere, and slow progress of ・Consumption tax rate hike to 10%

Operating plant accident pesticide problems and meat sold after its sell-by date negotiations for the United Kingdom's departure from the EU ・The global COVID-19 pandemic drastically changes social conditions

Environment ・Appreciation of the yen as European financial instability becomes ・Consumption tax rate hike to 8% as Abenomics starts, and the yen ・The Paris Agreement and TPP come into effect ・The United Kingdom leaves the EU

widespread depreciates ・Series of natural disasters in Japan ・Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics postponed for one year

Stock Price/Currency Nikkei Stock Average: ¥12,397.91 Nikkei Stock Average: ¥16,758.67 Nikkei Stock Average: ¥21,205.81 Nikkei Stock Average: ¥27,821.43

Exchange Rate

Dollar/Yen exchange rate: ¥94.19 Dollar/Yen Exchange Rate: ¥112.56 Yen/Dollar Exchange Rate: ¥110.84 Yen/Dollar Exchange Rate: ¥121.68

(At end of plan period)

Figures Final year results Final year results Final year results Final year results

Net Sales ¥470.1 billion ¥535.3 billion ¥580.1 billion ¥602.7 billion

(Overseas Sales)

¥37.5 billion ¥75.5 billion ¥79.2 billion ¥97.6 billion

Operating Profit ¥17.9 billion ¥21.5 billion ¥29.5 billion ¥31.4 billion

(Operating Profit/Net Sales) 3.8% 5.2%

4.0% 5.1%

Ordinary Profit ¥17.2 billion ¥21.4 billion ¥29.9 billion ¥31.7 billion

Profit ¥9.8 billion ¥13.4 billion ¥19.9 billion ¥23.4 billion

EBITDA ¥32.2 billion ¥38.0 billion ¥47.0 billion ¥52.5 billion

ROE 8.2% 9.1% 11.7% 11.3％

EPS ¥33.40 ¥94.30 ¥149.65 ¥176.72

Total 3-Year Capital ¥47.5 billion ¥64.4 billion ¥63.0 billion ¥93.0 billion

Expenditures

Incl. Processed Foods

¥15.5 billion ¥24.7 billion ¥21.3 billion ¥34.0 billion

Logistics

¥27.8 billion ¥34.4 billion ¥29.6 billion ¥49.9 billion

(1) Bolster earnings capacity and achieve sustainable growth of the (1) Bolster the earnings capacity of individual Group companies in Japan and General Strategy

Group by effectively allocating management resources. overseas to achieve sustainable growth. (1) Ensure sustainable earnings growth and raise capital efficiency.

(2) Facilitate the self-sustained growth of the core operating companies (2) Build a global quality assurance system. (2) Pursue continued expansion in scale for overseas business.

by identifying and capturing growth opportunities. (3) Allocate the Group's management resources appropriately and continue to (3) Further enhance the Nichirei Group's capabilities for quality assurance.

(3) Obtain the trust of society by providing valuable food safety and implement a policy of providing appropriate returns to shareholders, (4) Continue to strengthen corporate governance and other ESG-related efforts.

reliability. including the acquisition of treasury stock and a dividend increase. (5) Focus more intently on utilizing diverse personnel.

Main Initiatives (4) Strengthen the source of the Group's competitiveness by further (4) Upgrade corporate functionality in the holding company structure. Financial Strategy

improving management quality.

(5) Strengthen the strategy on technological innovation in response to major ・Maintain return on equity (ROE) of at least 8%.

(5) Strengthen the Group's abilities to collect and analyze new changes in social and economic circumstances. ・Provide a continual, stable dividend with a target DOE of 2.5%.

technologies to create new business models that will ensure

・Consider share buy-backs of around 20 million shares (approx. 7% of total issued

sustainable growth.

shares)

(6) Examine the possibility of acquiring treasury stock as part of a capital

policy.

(7) Redevelop the retirement benefit system.

Achieved the plan targets for operating profit in the core processed Made investments for sustainable growth and achieved Group targets for Achieved Group targets for net sales and operating profit by improving profitability

foods and logistics businesses; marine, meat and poultry products fell net sales and operating profit of processed foods and stably expanding logistics See pages 48-49 for

substantially short Processed Foods Processed Foods

Processed Foods ・Strengthened the domestic in-house production system ・Improved profitability in Japan on expanded sales of mainstay products a detailed review.

・Expanded sales of prepared frozen foods for the household-use and ・Expanded business scale in the United States Logistics

Achievements HMR markets Logistics ・Expanded cargo pickups mainly in metropolitan areas and improved balance of

・Started full-scale operation of two factories for processed poultry ・Started operation of large-scale refrigerated warehouses in the Tokyo and transport income

products in Thailand Osaka metropolitan areas Meat and Poultry Products

Logistics ・Increased earnings

・Expanded earnings base by starting operation of Higashi-ogishima DC

and other sites

・Increased contracts for XD outsourcing

・FY2011 ・FY2014 ・FY2018

(Processed Foods) Start of operation of GFPT Nichirei (Thailand) Co., (Processed Foods) Newly established Funabashi No. 2 Plant (Logistics) Heiwajima DC (rental)

Ltd., Surapon Nichirei Foods Co., Ltd. Kabinburi Plant Building No. 2 (Logistics) Higashi-ogishima DC Phase 2 Building (Marine Products) Trans Pacific Seafood Co., LTD. (Vietnam) established

expansion ・FY2015 ・FY2019

(Logistics) Fukuoka Higashihama DC, acquisition of Transports

(Processed Foods) Expanded cooked rice products production line (Biosciences) Global Innovation Center established Start of Medium-term Business Plan

Main Investments Godfroy S.A.S. (France)

(Logistics) Sakishima DC, Tokachi DC

・FY2012 Compass Rose 2024

・FY2016

(Logistics) Higashi-ogishima DC, Kagoshima So DC

(Logistics) Funabashi DC (rebuilding)

・FY2013

(April 2022 to March 2025)

(Processed Foods) Acquisition of InnovAsian Cuisine Enterprises Inc.