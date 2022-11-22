Nichirei : Presentation Material with script

Note: Figures shown in the graphs and charts in this document, if not otherwise indicated, have been rounded to the nearest unit. Certain figures have been rounded up or down to adjust for fractional amounts.

Consolidated Group Results

(Billion yen) First Half Results YoY Compared to Plan Variance % Change Plan Variance Net Sales 321.8 27.3 9% 309.0 12.8 Operating Profit 14.7 -1.3 -8% 14.8 -0.1 Ordinary Profit 15.0 -1.2 -7% 15.1 -0.1 Profit attributable to 9.8 -1.3 -12% 10.0 -0.2 owners of parent © Nichirei Corporation. All rights reserved. 1

Net sales amounted to ¥321.8 billion, an increase of 9% from the same period of the previous fiscal year, on steady performance of mainstay businesses. Operating profit, despite higher results at overseas businesses, and the implementation of price revisions and other measures for the domestic business, declined 8% to ¥14.7 billion, due mainly to increases in procurement costs resulting from the weak yen, and higher food material and energy costs. Overall results were mostly in line with plan, due to such factors as improvement in the Bioscience Business. Profit was down 12% to ¥9.8 billion, due mainly to a decrease in gain on sale of investment securities.