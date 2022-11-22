Advanced search
    2871   JP3665200006

NICHIREI CORPORATION

(2871)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-11-22 am EST
2806.00 JPY   +0.97%
02:06aNichirei : Presentation Material with script
11/18Nichirei : Integrated Report 2022
11/18Nichirei's New Businesses : Challenges beyond Current Fields (238KB/2 pages
Nichirei : Presentation Material with script

11/22/2022 | 02:06am EST
FY23/3 Second Quarter Presentation Material

November 1, 2022

Nichirei Corporation

Kenya Okushi

Representative Director, President

© Nichirei Corporation. All rights reserved.

Index

  • First Half Results (Page 1-Page6)
  • Full-yearForecast (Page 7-Page19)
  • Initiatives for Sustainability Management (Page 20-Page22)
  • Appendix (Page 23-Page 28)

Note: Figures shown in the graphs and charts in this document, if not otherwise indicated, have been rounded to the nearest unit. Certain figures have been rounded up or down to adjust for fractional amounts.

© Nichirei Corporation. All rights reserved.

First Half Results

© Nichirei Corporation. All rights reserved.

Consolidated Group Results

  • Net sales rose 9% on steady performance of mainstay businesses
  • Operating profit declined 8% despite price revisions and other measures, due mainly to an increase in procurement costs resulting from the weak yen, and higher food material and energy costs
  • Overall results were mostly in line with plan, due to such factors as improvement in the Bioscience Business
  • Profit was down 12%, due mainly to a decrease in gain on sale of investment securities

(Billion yen)

First Half

Results

YoY

Compared to Plan

Variance

% Change

Plan

Variance

Net Sales

321.8

27.3

9%

309.0

12.8

Operating Profit

14.7

-1.3

-8%

14.8

-0.1

Ordinary Profit

15.0

-1.2

-7%

15.1

-0.1

Profit attributable to

9.8

-1.3

-12%

10.0

-0.2

owners of parent

© Nichirei Corporation. All rights reserved.

1

Net sales amounted to ¥321.8 billion, an increase of 9% from the same period of the previous fiscal year, on steady performance of mainstay businesses. Operating profit, despite higher results at overseas businesses, and the implementation of price revisions and other measures for the domestic business, declined 8% to ¥14.7 billion, due mainly to increases in procurement costs resulting from the weak yen, and higher food material and energy costs. Overall results were mostly in line with plan, due to such factors as improvement in the Bioscience Business. Profit was down 12% to ¥9.8 billion, due mainly to a decrease in gain on sale of investment securities.

Consolidated Group Results by Segment

(Billion yen)

First Half

Results

YoY

Compared to Plan

Variance

% Change

Plan

Variance

Processed Foods

135.3

14.6

12%

135.0

0.3

Marine Products

32.5

0.8

3%

24.5

8.0

Meat and Poultry

42.0

2.3

6%

41.7

0.3

Logistics

119.2

9.5

9%

114.9

4.3

Real Estate

2.3

0.1

5%

2.2

0.1

Other

2.5

0.4

21%

2.2

0.3

Adjustment

-11.9

-0.5

-

-11.5

-0.4

Net Sales

321.8

27.3

9%

309.0

12.8

Processed Foods

6.2

-0.6

-8%

6.6

-0.4

Marine Products

0.1

-0.5

-77%

0.1

0.0

Meat and Poultry

0.5

-0.1

-10%

0.7

-0.2

Logistics

7.2

-0.6

-8%

7.4

-0.2

Real Estate

0.9

0.1

9%

0.9

0.0

Other

0.2

0.4

-

-0.2

0.4

Adjustment

-0.5

-0.1

-

-0.7

0.2

Operating Profit

14.7

-1.3

-8%

14.8

-0.1

Ordinary Profit

15.0

-1.2

-7%

15.1

-0.1

Profit attributable to owners of parent

9.8

-1.3

-12%

10.0

-0.2

© Nichirei Corporation. All rights reserved.

2

This chart shows results by business segment.

The main factors for increase and decrease in operating profit are shown on the following page.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Nichirei Corporation published this content on 22 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2022 07:05:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
