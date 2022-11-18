Advanced search
    2871   JP3665200006

NICHIREI CORPORATION

(2871)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-11-18 am EST
2766.00 JPY   +1.43%
02:39aNichirei : Management Principles and Sustainability Policy(458KB/2 pages
PU
02:39aNichirei : DX Strategy (61KB/1 page
PU
02:39aNichirei : Helping to Resolve Social Issues through Our Business (1,228KB/8 pages
PU
Nichirei : Providing Safe Products and Services (127KB/2 pages

11/18/2022 | 02:39am EST
Providing Safe Products and Services

https://www.nichirei.co.jp/english/safety/concept

Basic Policy on Quality Assurance

The Nichirei Group's basic policy on quality assurance is to ensure the quality and safety of the food products and services it provides, so that they are safe for consumers. At the same time, we are maintaining and improving Group-wide levels of quality control, quality assurance and customer satisfaction.

We aim for further enhancements by implementing the PDCA cycle in our quality management system and food safety management system, and encouraging improvements when deficiencies are found through internal audits and quality audits at factories.

Quality Assurance Approach and Improvement Cycle

Improvements

Risk management

Food safety

Food

safeguards Food fraud prevention

(Food defense)

Food Safeguard (Food Defense) Initiatives

To prevent intentional contamination of food products, the Nichirei Group believes it is critically important to foster strong bonds of trust with employees at worksites, creating environments in which accidents are unlikely. Furthermore, it is necessary to employ both procedures and physical safeguards, as well as verification methods in the event of an accident. We have established food safeguard (food defense) systems tailored to each product type. In-house rules covering visitors and contractors, as well as self checks, are in place, and audits of our plants are conducted regularly to confirm safety. We are also working to improve the workplace environment based on employee satisfaction surveys and interviews. We have installed cameras and face recognition systems at all of our plants in Japan and overseas. To protect the safety of food, we have created a system that is based on the distinguishing characteristics of each product and enables follow-up investigations should issues arise. If an issue does arise, a link is established with our food crisis management system, which facilitates the dissemination of accurate information and quick responses.

Strategy Management

CreationValue

Regular Audits (FY2019-FY2022)

Quality Assurance

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

FY2022

Internal audits

Audit

Japan

Overseas

Japan

Overseas

Japan

Overseas

Japan

Overseas

Factory audits

Number of Annual

Group Audits (Japan/

66

38

52

20

40

10

46

16

Overseas)

Annual Group

Implementation Rate

97%

100%

87%

80%

58%

28%

66%

48%

(Compared with plan)

Regular audits are conducted by each operating company based on an annual plan. The plans are formulated by rationally and objectively evaluating the magnitude of possible risks (based on risk management), ascertaining whether or not certification of international standards has been obtained, and determining the quantity of products handled annually and product characteristics. The PDCA cycle is also used in regular audits. Audit results are used as a reference when determining audit policies and target worksites when developing audit plans for the upcoming year.

Note: Since FY2021, we have not been able conduct as many regular audits as planned due to restrictions on movement caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, we have worked to expand and review our use of remote audits in order to confirm compliance with requirements and ensure safety.

Building a Traceability System

To always provide safe, reliable and high-quality food, the Nichirei Group conducts rigorous quality control and inspections, from ingredients to final products and has built a traceability system suited to the distinguishing characteristics of each product. In the event of an accident, enhanced traceability prevents damage from spreading and enables rapid investigation of the cause. We also provide prompt and accurate information to alleviate consumer concerns.

Building a traceability system requires collaboration and cooperation on the part of ingredient suppliers, manufacturers and distributors in our supply chain. The Nichirei Group regularly holds study sessions to deepen shared awareness with regard to quality-related information. To digitalize and link information, we are also promoting the utilization of our proprietary system for central control.

Traceability of Frozen Green Soybeans (Illustration)

Story

term-Medium

Business

Business

Portfolio

Plan

StrategyBusiness

Quality Control Based on International Standards

The Nichirei Group offers products and services with a variety of distinguishing characteristics. In addition to having internal rules and regulations that support these characteristics, we are working to acquire international standard certification, while strengthening our quality control system to ensure we continue to provide safe products and services.

Certification Status (FY2019-FY2022)

Certification

Operating Company

Rate of Certification4

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

FY2022

Nichirei Foods

3/15

3/15 5

3/15 5

3/15

ISO 9001

Nichirei Fresh

8/9

8/9

5/8

5/8

(Quality management system)

Nichirei Logistics Group

104/115

81/115

83/117

86/117

Nichirei Foods

14/15

14/15

14/15

15/15

FSSC 22000,1 ISO 22000,2 SQF3

Nichirei Fresh

6/8

7/7

7/7

7/7

(Food safety management system)

Information Contained in the Trace Code

The trace code allows a product to be traced back to its place of origin (cultivation). Trace codes printed on Nichirei Foods' frozen green soybeans record cultivation and production management data. Simply by checking the trace code, the entire history of a product can be tracked, from cultivation management conditions in the field to production conditions at the factory. Nichirei Foods is using trace codes to conduct ongoing improvements based on its discussions with local producers, in order to better respond to customers' needs.

2022. 10. 23

EB

Best-by date

Factory

code

13B 03 1 F401

Arrived Feb. 13

Truck number

Production

Farm code

line number

The information displayed in this row can be used to trace the following:

The farm at which the product was harvested

The truck used to transport the harvested product

When the product arrived at the processing factory Production line number

The information displayed in this row can be used to trace the following:

Date when the product was packaged

The factory at which it was packaged

Sustainability

Governance Corporate

Nichirei Logistics Group

2/115

2/115

2/117

2/117

ISO 14001

Nichirei Foods

11/15

11/15

11/15

10/15

(Environmental management system)

ISO 13485

Nichirei Biosciences

2/2

2/2

2/2

2/2

(Medical devices and in vitro diagnostics)

  1. FSSC 22000: An international management system for food safety that is based on ISO 22000
  2. ISO 22000: An international standard for food safety management systems (for reducing food safety risks). It is based on hazard analysis and critical control points (HACCP) food sanitation control techniques
  3. SQF (Safe Quality Food): Certification providing assurance that the product being purchased meets strict international food safety and quality standards such as HACCP. Program recognized by the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) in countries outside of Europe.
  4. Rate of certification: Certified worksites ÷ Total worksites of consolidated subsidiaries in Japan (food factories, logistics centers, etc.)
  5. Switching to FSSC 22000

84

Safe Workplaces, Better Service

Nichirei Logistics Group sets themes four times a year designed to prioritize safety and quality at warehouses. Accident prevention activities are conducted under these themes at all domestic facilities (114 locations).

Nichirei Group Integrated Report 2022

Data

85

Disclaimer

Nichirei Corporation published this content on 18 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2022 07:38:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
