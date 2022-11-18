Nichirei : Providing Safe Products and Services (127KB/2 pages

The Nichirei Group's basic policy on quality assurance is to ensure the quality and safety of the food products and services it provides, so that they are safe for consumers. At the same time, we are maintaining and improving Group-wide levels of quality control, quality assurance and customer satisfaction.
We aim for further enhancements by implementing the PDCA cycle in our quality management system and food safety management system, and encouraging improvements when deficiencies are found through internal audits and quality audits at factories.
Quality Assurance Approach and Improvement Cycle
Food Safeguard (Food Defense) Initiatives
To prevent intentional contamination of food products, the Nichirei Group believes it is critically important to foster strong bonds of trust with employees at worksites, creating environments in which accidents are unlikely. Furthermore, it is necessary to employ both procedures and physical safeguards, as well as verification methods in the event of an accident. We have established food safeguard (food defense) systems tailored to each product type. In-house rules covering visitors and contractors, as well as self checks, are in place, and audits of our plants are conducted regularly to confirm safety. We are also working to improve the workplace environment based on employee satisfaction surveys and interviews. We have installed cameras and face recognition systems at all of our plants in Japan and overseas. To protect the safety of food, we have created a system that is based on the distinguishing characteristics of each product and enables follow-up investigations should issues arise. If an issue does arise, a link is established with our food crisis management system, which facilitates the dissemination of accurate information and quick responses.
Regular Audits (FY2019-FY2022)
Quality Assurance
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
Internal audits
Audit
Japan
Overseas
Japan
Overseas
Japan
Overseas
Japan
Overseas
Factory audits
Number of Annual
Group Audits (Japan/
66
38
52
20
40
10
46
16
Overseas)
Annual Group
Implementation Rate
97%
100%
87%
80%
58%
28%
66%
48%
(Compared with plan)
Regular audits are conducted by each operating company based on an annual plan. The plans are formulated by rationally and objectively evaluating the magnitude of possible risks (based on risk management), ascertaining whether or not certification of international standards has been obtained, and determining the quantity of products handled annually and product characteristics. The PDCA cycle is also used in regular audits. Audit results are used as a reference when determining audit policies and target worksites when developing audit plans for the upcoming year.
Note: Since FY2021, we have not been able conduct as many regular audits as planned due to restrictions on movement caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, we have worked to expand and review our use of remote audits in order to confirm compliance with requirements and ensure safety.
Building a Traceability System
To always provide safe, reliable and high-quality food, the Nichirei Group conducts rigorous quality control and inspections, from ingredients to final products and has built a traceability system suited to the distinguishing characteristics of each product. In the event of an accident, enhanced traceability prevents damage from spreading and enables rapid investigation of the cause. We also provide prompt and accurate information to alleviate consumer concerns.
Building a traceability system requires collaboration and cooperation on the part of ingredient suppliers, manufacturers and distributors in our supply chain. The Nichirei Group regularly holds study sessions to deepen shared awareness with regard to quality-related information. To digitalize and link information, we are also promoting the utilization of our proprietary system for central control.
Traceability of Frozen Green Soybeans (Illustration)
Quality Control Based on International Standards
The Nichirei Group offers products and services with a variety of distinguishing characteristics. In addition to having internal rules and regulations that support these characteristics, we are working to acquire international standard certification, while strengthening our quality control system to ensure we continue to provide safe products and services.
Certification Status (FY2019-FY2022)
Certification
Operating Company
Rate of Certification4
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
Nichirei Foods
3/15
3/15 5
3/15 5
3/15
ISO 9001
Nichirei Fresh
8/9
8/9
5/8
5/8
(Quality management system)
Nichirei Logistics Group
104/115
81/115
83/117
86/117
Nichirei Foods
14/15
14/15
14/15
15/15
FSSC 22000,1 ISO 22000,2 SQF3
Nichirei Fresh
6/8
7/7
7/7
7/7
(Food safety management system)
Information Contained in the Trace Code
The trace code allows a product to be traced back to its place of origin (cultivation). Trace codes printed on Nichirei Foods' frozen green soybeans record cultivation and production management data. Simply by checking the trace code, the entire history of a product can be tracked, from cultivation management conditions in the field to production conditions at the factory. Nichirei Foods is using trace codes to conduct ongoing improvements based on its discussions with local producers, in order to better respond to customers' needs.
2022. 10. 23
EB
Best-by date
Factory
code
13B 03 1 F401
Arrived Feb. 13
Truck number
Production
Farm code
line number
The information displayed in this row can be used to trace the following:
The farm at which the product was harvested
The truck used to transport the harvested product
When the product arrived at the processing factory Production line number
The information displayed in this row can be used to trace the following:
Date when the product was packaged
The factory at which it was packaged
Nichirei Logistics Group
2/115
2/115
2/117
2/117
ISO 14001
Nichirei Foods
11/15
11/15
11/15
10/15
(Environmental management system)
ISO 13485
Nichirei Biosciences
2/2
2/2
2/2
2/2
(Medical devices and in vitro diagnostics)
FSSC 22000: An international management system for food safety that is based on ISO 22000
ISO 22000: An international standard for food safety management systems (for reducing food safety risks). It is based on hazard analysis and critical control points (HACCP) food sanitation control techniques
SQF (Safe Quality Food): Certification providing assurance that the product being purchased meets strict international food safety and quality standards such as HACCP. Program recognized by the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) in countries outside of Europe.
Rate of certification: Certified worksites ÷ Total worksites of consolidated subsidiaries in Japan (food factories, logistics centers, etc.)
Switching to FSSC 22000
84
Safe Workplaces, Better Service
Nichirei Logistics Group sets themes four times a year designed to prioritize safety and quality at warehouses. Accident prevention activities are conducted under these themes at all domestic facilities (114 locations).
