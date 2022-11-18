Nichirei : Providing Safe Products and Services (127KB/2 pages

Basic Policy on Quality Assurance

The Nichirei Group's basic policy on quality assurance is to ensure the quality and safety of the food products and services it provides, so that they are safe for consumers. At the same time, we are maintaining and improving Group-wide levels of quality control, quality assurance and customer satisfaction.

We aim for further enhancements by implementing the PDCA cycle in our quality management system and food safety management system, and encouraging improvements when deficiencies are found through internal audits and quality audits at factories.