Nichirei : Q&A PDF (232KB)

The drivers for profit growth will be Processed Foods and Logistics. In Processed Foods, the profit margin declined slightly in the previous fiscal year, but we aim to reach to 7% to 8% level. In Logistics, the rate has remained static at around 5% to 6%, but since we have been able to set appropriate fees mostly in line with plan, the earnings structure has significantly improved. This has also coincided with an increase in cargo volume, putting the 7% range in sight. In other businesses, we will improve the rate by steadily implementing plan measures.