Nichirei : Risk Management (116KB/2 pages

Group Countermeasures Headquarters in Response to COVID-19

In January 2020, the Nichirei Group Countermeasures Headquarters, headed by the president, was established to respond to COVID-19. In addition to collecting, analyzing and sharing information throughout the Group, we sent out messages and notifications 50 times from January 2020 to July 2022 regarding infection prevention measures from the perspective of business continuity. We are creating a crisis management system that will help prevent infection while enabling our employees to carry out their work.

Confirming Safety in Emergency Situations

We have introduced a Group-wide safety confirmation system using a dedicated website. In the event of a disaster, such as an earthquake with an intensity of five or higher, messages will be sent via email to employees to check whether they are safe, and relevant local information will be provided promptly on the website. The system allows for the rapid collection and sharing of information.