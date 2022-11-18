Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Nichirei Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2871   JP3665200006

NICHIREI CORPORATION

(2871)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-11-18 am EST
2766.00 JPY   +1.43%
02:39aNichirei : Management Principles and Sustainability Policy(458KB/2 pages
PU
02:39aNichirei : DX Strategy (61KB/1 page
PU
02:39aNichirei : Helping to Resolve Social Issues through Our Business (1,228KB/8 pages
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nichirei : Risk Management (116KB/2 pages

11/18/2022 | 02:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Risk Management

Approach to Risk Management

https://www.nichirei.co.jp/english/corpo/riskmanagement.html

The Nichirei Group has established the Group Risk Management Committee, chaired by the representative director, president, to manage the various risks associated with its business activities in the most appropriate and rational way from a comprehensive standpoint, and to maximize the Group's corporate value. The committee identifies and evaluates Group-wide risks, and Nichirei and its operating companies take countermeasures to these risks on their own accord based on the established risk management cycle. Important items are reported to the Board of Directors of Nichirei Corporation, the holding company, which considers countermeasures.

8. Fluctuations

Increase in electricity, diesel oil, heavy oil and other fuel procurement

Cost reductions through the introduction of new

Strategic

in crude oil

costs due to soaring crude oil prices; increase in procurement costs of

technologies and improvement of operations

management

prices, etc.

commodities and raw materials

9. Impact of

Fluctuations in currencies including the U.S. dollar, Thai baht and euro that

Strategic

exchange rate

impact procurement prices of commodities and raw materials, as well as

Use of forward exchange contracts, etc.

management

fluctuations

the impact of currency translation on the results of overseas subsidiaries

10. Changes in

Monitoring of trends in laws and regulations in each

Strategic

laws and

Changes in laws, regulations and soft laws in Japan and overseas

country and region, and thorough compliance with such

management

regulations, etc.

laws and regulations

Growing social demands for consideration of human rights and the workplace

Development of a Sustainable Procurement Policy, Supplier

environment in the supply chain, management of natural marine resources,

Code of Conduct and Guidelines, and implementation of

11. Sustainable

reduction of food loss, and resolution of the marine plastic problem, as

ESG questionnaires for business partners

Group

food

well as changes in and establishment of laws, regulations and soft laws

Handling of MSC/ASC-certified marine products

Sustainability

procurement

Difficulty in ensuring stable procurement of raw materials and other

Implementation of initiatives related to the procurement

Committee

resources or damage to social credibility due to inadequate efforts

of sustainable palm oil and conducting of a sustainable-

or those deemed insufficient

cycle poultry business

Social demand for reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, and

Switching from fluorocarbon to natural coolants, use of

strengthening of regulations such as the imposition of a carbon tax

renewable energy sources through installation of solar

Strategy Management

Risk Management Structure

Board of Directors

Outside officers are included as committee members

Representative Director, President

Outside officers are not included as committee members

Strategic Management

Risk Management

Human Resource

Management

Management Committee

Group Human Resources

Classify risks and

Group Risk Management

Committee

manage them

Committee

rationally through

the most

Group Strategy Committee

Group Internal Control

appropriate

Group Monitoring Committee

Committee

methods and

Social Contribution

Group Commitment Conference

best-suited

Group Officer Examination

Activities

departments

Committee

Social Action Program

Group Sustainability Committee

Group Quality Assurance

Committee

Committee

Ensure Compliance

Risk Management Cycle

P

Formulate risk countermeasure policies

Establish targets for the coming fiscal year

Draw up an action plan

D

Educational and developmental activities

Implement action plan

C

Check status of Group-wide controls

Working evaluation of risk countermeasures

Understand and evaluate risks

Internal and external audits Operational testing

A

Reviews for responsible individuals

Modify and improve risk countermeasures

12. Climate

and other policies (our fundamental technologies are for freezing

power generation equipment and the purchase of green

Group

and refrigeration, and we consume energy, mainly electricity)

power certificates

Sustainability

change

Impact of rising temperatures and extreme weather associated with

Ongoing climate change impact assessment and

Committee

global warming on supply chains, including raw material

information disclosure in accordance with TCFD

procurement, production and logistics

recommendations

13. Large-scale

Extensive damage to roads, ports and railroads at or near the

Seismic retrofitting work; deployment of emergency

Group Risk

generators; establishment of an employee safety

Group's sites, market contraction, supply chain disruptions, or

natural

confirmation system, disaster prevention manuals and

Management

restrictions on business activities due to factors such as a massive

disasters

business continuity plans (BCPs); and use of multiple

Committee

earthquake or localized rain storms

data centers

Decline in competitiveness of the Group's technologies and products

Reform of business processes and promotion of innovation

14. Technological

through the use of digital technologies and data

Strategic

and services due to technological innovations, including rapid

innovation

Implementation of an innovation management system

management

progress in digital technologies and food tech

based on ISO 56002

Impairment loss due to deterioration of conditions at logistics

centers caused by relocation of shipping companies and changes in

15. Holding of

road transportation networks

Clarification of items for consideration when preparing

Strategic

Impairment loss due to aging and obsolescence of equipment at

investment plans, and the rules for post-investment

fixed assets

management

production plants or poor sales

verification

Impairment and write-down of goodwill and investment securities

due to deviation from the business plan at the time of investment

16. Cross-

Significant changes in the market value of cross-shareholdings or in

→ See page 99

Yearly report to

the Board of

shareholdings

the financial position of the issuing company

Directors

Business Continuity Plan Initiatives

Employee Safety

Story Creation Value

term-Medium

Business

Business

Portfolio

Plan

Strategy Business

Important Risks and Countermeasures of the Nichirei Group

Risk Category

Risks

Countermeasures and Initiatives

Management System

Market in Japan: Long-term contraction of total demand due to

1. Economic

declining population/new demand due to changes in household

composition and lifestyles

conditions

Promotion of innovation and creation of new value to solve

Strategic

Overseas markets: Rise of different needs in each region

and business

social issues

management

underpinned by factors including economic growth

environment

Growing expectations and demands for the achievement of a

sustainable society

2. Situation in

Impact on financial markets

Close monitoring and minimization of impact on

Strategic

Ukraine

Rising energy prices and impact on supply chain

business activities

management

Further global economic stagnation and supply chain disruptions

Implementation of various infectious disease control measures

Strategic

that place the highest priority on employee health and safety

management

Group Countermeasures Headquarters in Response to COVID-19

In January 2020, the Nichirei Group Countermeasures Headquarters, headed by the president, was established to respond to COVID-19. In addition to collecting, analyzing and sharing information throughout the Group, we sent out messages and notifications 50 times from January 2020 to July 2022 regarding infection prevention measures from the perspective of business continuity. We are creating a crisis management system that will help prevent infection while enabling our employees to carry out their work.

Confirming Safety in Emergency Situations

We have introduced a Group-wide safety confirmation system using a dedicated website. In the event of a disaster, such as an earthquake with an intensity of five or higher, messages will be sent via email to employees to check whether they are safe, and relevant local information will be provided promptly on the website. The system allows for the rapid collection and sharing of information.

Sustainability

Corporate

3. Impact of

Interruption of business activities due to an outbreak within the Group

Promotion of automation that uses advanced technologies

Group Risk

COVID-19

Labor shortages due to restrictions on cross-border movement

Creation of new business opportunities in line with changes in

Management

of workers

people's lifestyles and values

Committee

4. Food quality

Food quality problems, such as not meeting sanitation and

Introduction of a food safety management system

Group Quality

pesticide and animal drug residue standards, contamination with

Appropriate quality and production control of raw materials and

Assurance

issues

foreign materials, and specified livestock infectious diseases

products, traceability system, food defense, training and proper

Committee

Occurrence of large-scale product recalls

allocation of personnel

5. Securing and

Securing and developing the necessary human resources

Improvement of workplace environment and productivity

Group Human

developing

Responding to labor shortages due to Japan's declining birthrate

Promotion of health management

Resources

diverse human

and aging population

Investment in human capital

Committee

resources

Establishment of firewalls and intrusion detection and

6. Information

System outages, leakage or falsification of important information

authentication systems

Group Risk

due to operational problems or cyberattacks in systems used for

Establishment of internal rules and regulations, e-learning and

Management

security

business purposes

other training for employees, and an information management

Committee

structure

7. Price fluctuations

Cost reduction through productivity improvements

Significant fluctuations in raw material prices (including meat,

Development of products with enhanced value and expansion of

Strategic

of commodities

poultry and marine products) due to market conditions and yields

distinctive products

management

and raw materials

Procurement and sales balanced with supply and demand

BCP for Information Systems

The Group's main core system is redundant for the purpose of business continuity, and includes a disaster recovery (DR) system. Specific examples are as follows.

Enhancing Core Logistics System BCP

As part of its risk management, Nichirei Logistics Group has been enhancing BCP support for its core logistics system since February 2018. Assuming the possibility of damage to the data center, where operations are heavily concentrated, the company created a DR system that enables rapid resumption of business. In the event of a large-scale disaster, the company can quickly resume operations through the use of two bases, each of which can switch from the system at its main site to the DR site.

Approximately one hour is needed from the activation of the system until an online restart is possible. The system is designed to ensure that customer businesses and food distribution are not affected. Nichirei Logistic Group plans to implement advanced initiatives to provide a food logistics lifeline that will contribute to the business continuity of its business partners.

Core Logistics System BCP Conceptual Diagram

Main site

Disaster recovery site

Western Japan Data Center

Eastern Japan Data Center

Normal operations

Response to disaster

in western Japan

Disaster

in western

Normal

Japan

times

Normal operations structure

Governance

Data

102

Nichirei Group Integrated Report 2022

103

Disclaimer

Nichirei Corporation published this content on 18 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2022 07:38:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NICHIREI CORPORATION
02:39aNichirei : Management Principles and Sustainability Policy(458KB/2 pages
PU
02:39aNichirei : DX Strategy (61KB/1 page
PU
02:39aNichirei : Helping to Resolve Social Issues through Our Business (1,228KB/8 pages
PU
02:39aNichirei's New Businesses : Challenges beyond Current Fields (238KB/2 pages
PU
02:39aNichirei : Business Portfolio (283KB/2 pages
PU
02:39aPrevious Medium-term Business Plan : Review of WeWill 2021 (141KB/2 pages
PU
02:39aNichirei : Medium-term Business Plan Compass Rose 2024 (112KB/2 pages
PU
02:39aNichirei : Message from the President (515KB/8 pages
PU
02:39aNichirei : Health Management (150KB/1 page
PU
02:39aNichirei : A Dialogue between Outside Directors (272KB/4 pages
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 656 B 4 665 M 4 665 M
Net income 2023 20 824 M 148 M 148 M
Net Debt 2023 50 167 M 357 M 357 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,9x
Yield 2023 1,91%
Capitalization 353 B 2 512 M 2 512 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,62x
EV / Sales 2024 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 15 296
Free-Float 89,4%
Chart NICHIREI CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Nichirei Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NICHIREI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 2 727,00 JPY
Average target price 2 825,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 3,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenya Okushi President & Representative Director
Takumi Taguchi Manager-Finance
Kunio Otani Chairman
Junji Kawasaki Manager-Technology Strategy Planning
Tatsuo Udagawa Executive Officer & Manager-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NICHIREI CORPORATION2.40%2 512
NESTLÉ S.A.-14.89%317 340
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-2.81%88 765
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY39.96%52 291
GENERAL MILLS, INC.17.33%46 925
KRAFT HEINZ5.15%46 168