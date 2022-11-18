Nichirei : Risk Management (116KB/2 pages

The Nichirei Group has established the Group Risk Management Committee, chaired by the representative director, president, to manage the various risks associated with its business activities in the most appropriate and rational way from a comprehensive standpoint, and to maximize the Group's corporate value. The committee identifies and evaluates Group-wide risks, and Nichirei and its operating companies take countermeasures to these risks on their own accord based on the established risk management cycle. Important items are reported to the Board of Directors of Nichirei Corporation, the holding company, which considers countermeasures.
8. Fluctuations
Increase in electricity, diesel oil, heavy oil and other fuel procurement
Cost reductions through the introduction of new
Strategic
in crude oil
costs due to soaring crude oil prices; increase in procurement costs of
technologies and improvement of operations
management
prices, etc.
commodities and raw materials
9. Impact of
Fluctuations in currencies including the U.S. dollar, Thai baht and euro that
Strategic
exchange rate
impact procurement prices of commodities and raw materials, as well as
Use of forward exchange contracts, etc.
management
fluctuations
the impact of currency translation on the results of overseas subsidiaries
10. Changes in
Monitoring of trends in laws and regulations in each
Strategic
laws and
Changes in laws, regulations and soft laws in Japan and overseas
country and region, and thorough compliance with such
management
regulations, etc.
laws and regulations
Growing social demands for consideration of human rights and the workplace
Development of a Sustainable Procurement Policy, Supplier
environment in the supply chain, management of natural marine resources,
Code of Conduct and Guidelines, and implementation of
11. Sustainable
reduction of food loss, and resolution of the marine plastic problem, as
ESG questionnaires for business partners
Group
food
well as changes in and establishment of laws, regulations and soft laws
Handling of MSC/ASC-certified marine products
Sustainability
procurement
Difficulty in ensuring stable procurement of raw materials and other
Implementation of initiatives related to the procurement
Committee
resources or damage to social credibility due to inadequate efforts
of sustainable palm oil and conducting of a sustainable-
or those deemed insufficient
cycle poultry business
Social demand for reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, and
Switching from fluorocarbon to natural coolants, use of
strengthening of regulations such as the imposition of a carbon tax
renewable energy sources through installation of solar
Strategy Management
Risk Management Structure
Board of Directors
Outside officers are included as committee members
Representative Director, President
Outside officers are not included as committee members
Strategic Management
Risk Management
Human Resource
Management
Management Committee
Group Human Resources
Classify risks and
Group Risk Management
Committee
manage them
Committee
rationally through
the most
Group Strategy Committee
Group Internal Control
appropriate
Group Monitoring Committee
Committee
methods and
Social Contribution
Group Commitment Conference
best-suited
Group Officer Examination
Activities
departments
Committee
Social Action Program
Group Sustainability Committee
Group Quality Assurance
Committee
Committee
Ensure Compliance
Risk Management Cycle
P
Formulate risk countermeasure policies
Establish targets for the coming fiscal year
Draw up an action plan
D
Educational and developmental activities
Implement action plan
C
Check status of Group-wide controls
Working evaluation of risk countermeasures
Understand and evaluate risks
Internal and external audits Operational testing
A
Reviews for responsible individuals
Modify and improve risk countermeasures
12. Climate
and other policies (our fundamental technologies are for freezing
power generation equipment and the purchase of green
Group
and refrigeration, and we consume energy, mainly electricity)
power certificates
Sustainability
change
Impact of rising temperatures and extreme weather associated with
Ongoing climate change impact assessment and
Committee
global warming on supply chains, including raw material
information disclosure in accordance with TCFD
procurement, production and logistics
recommendations
13. Large-scale
Extensive damage to roads, ports and railroads at or near the
Seismic retrofitting work; deployment of emergency
Group Risk
generators; establishment of an employee safety
Group's sites, market contraction, supply chain disruptions, or
natural
confirmation system, disaster prevention manuals and
Management
restrictions on business activities due to factors such as a massive
disasters
business continuity plans (BCPs); and use of multiple
Committee
earthquake or localized rain storms
data centers
Decline in competitiveness of the Group's technologies and products
Reform of business processes and promotion of innovation
14. Technological
through the use of digital technologies and data
Strategic
and services due to technological innovations, including rapid
innovation
Implementation of an innovation management system
management
progress in digital technologies and food tech
based on ISO 56002
Impairment loss due to deterioration of conditions at logistics
centers caused by relocation of shipping companies and changes in
15. Holding of
road transportation networks
Clarification of items for consideration when preparing
Strategic
Impairment loss due to aging and obsolescence of equipment at
investment plans, and the rules for post-investment
fixed assets
management
production plants or poor sales
verification
Impairment and write-down of goodwill and investment securities
due to deviation from the business plan at the time of investment
16. Cross-
Significant changes in the market value of cross-shareholdings or in
→ See page 99
Yearly report to
the Board of
shareholdings
the financial position of the issuing company
Directors
Business Continuity Plan Initiatives
Employee Safety
Story Creation Value
term-Medium
Business
Business
Portfolio
Plan
Strategy Business
Important Risks and Countermeasures of the Nichirei Group
Risk Category
Risks
Countermeasures and Initiatives
Management System
Market in Japan: Long-term contraction of total demand due to
1. Economic
declining population/new demand due to changes in household
composition and lifestyles
conditions
Promotion of innovation and creation of new value to solve
Strategic
Overseas markets: Rise of different needs in each region
and business
social issues
management
underpinned by factors including economic growth
environment
Growing expectations and demands for the achievement of a
sustainable society
2. Situation in
Impact on financial markets
Close monitoring and minimization of impact on
Strategic
Ukraine
Rising energy prices and impact on supply chain
business activities
management
Further global economic stagnation and supply chain disruptions
Implementation of various infectious disease control measures
Strategic
that place the highest priority on employee health and safety
management
Group Countermeasures Headquarters in Response to COVID-19
In January 2020, the Nichirei Group Countermeasures Headquarters, headed by the president, was established to respond to COVID-19. In addition to collecting, analyzing and sharing information throughout the Group, we sent out messages and notifications 50 times from January 2020 to July 2022 regarding infection prevention measures from the perspective of business continuity. We are creating a crisis management system that will help prevent infection while enabling our employees to carry out their work.
Confirming Safety in Emergency Situations
We have introduced a Group-wide safety confirmation system using a dedicated website. In the event of a disaster, such as an earthquake with an intensity of five or higher, messages will be sent via email to employees to check whether they are safe, and relevant local information will be provided promptly on the website. The system allows for the rapid collection and sharing of information.
Sustainability
Corporate
3. Impact of
Interruption of business activities due to an outbreak within the Group
Promotion of automation that uses advanced technologies
Group Risk
COVID-19
Labor shortages due to restrictions on cross-border movement
Creation of new business opportunities in line with changes in
Management
of workers
people's lifestyles and values
Committee
4. Food quality
Food quality problems, such as not meeting sanitation and
Introduction of a food safety management system
Group Quality
pesticide and animal drug residue standards, contamination with
Appropriate quality and production control of raw materials and
Assurance
issues
foreign materials, and specified livestock infectious diseases
products, traceability system, food defense, training and proper
Committee
Occurrence of large-scale product recalls
allocation of personnel
5. Securing and
Securing and developing the necessary human resources
Improvement of workplace environment and productivity
Group Human
developing
Responding to labor shortages due to Japan's declining birthrate
Promotion of health management
Resources
diverse human
and aging population
Investment in human capital
Committee
resources
Establishment of firewalls and intrusion detection and
6. Information
System outages, leakage or falsification of important information
authentication systems
Group Risk
due to operational problems or cyberattacks in systems used for
Establishment of internal rules and regulations, e-learning and
Management
security
business purposes
other training for employees, and an information management
Committee
structure
7. Price fluctuations
Cost reduction through productivity improvements
Significant fluctuations in raw material prices (including meat,
Development of products with enhanced value and expansion of
Strategic
of commodities
poultry and marine products) due to market conditions and yields
distinctive products
management
and raw materials
Procurement and sales balanced with supply and demand
BCP for Information Systems
The Group's main core system is redundant for the purpose of business continuity, and includes a disaster recovery (DR) system. Specific examples are as follows.
Enhancing Core Logistics System BCP
As part of its risk management, Nichirei Logistics Group has been enhancing BCP support for its core logistics system since February 2018. Assuming the possibility of damage to the data center, where operations are heavily concentrated, the company created a DR system that enables rapid resumption of business. In the event of a large-scale disaster, the company can quickly resume operations through the use of two bases, each of which can switch from the system at its main site to the DR site.
Approximately one hour is needed from the activation of the system until an online restart is possible. The system is designed to ensure that customer businesses and food distribution are not affected. Nichirei Logistic Group plans to implement advanced initiatives to provide a food logistics lifeline that will contribute to the business continuity of its business partners.
