Nichirei : Stakeholder Engagement (298KB/2 pages

The Nichirei Group engages in global business activities, and as such recognizes the importance of maintaining dialogue with its diverse stakeholders. We work to promote understanding of our business through various methods of communication with stakeholders and by disclosing information. The Group works to build corporate value by reflecting the expectations and concerns of stakeholders in its business activities to establish long-term relationships of trust.

Participation in International Initiatives

Joined the UN Global Compact

In November 2021, the Company joined the UN Global Compact, a global initiative to realize sustainable growth in the international community.

We will continue to contribute to resolving social issues through our business operations, create new value, and support the realization of a sustainable society in accordance with the ten principles of the UN Global Compact in the areas of human rights, labor, the environment and anti-corruption.

Main Activities to Reduce Food Loss