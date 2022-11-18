Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Nichirei Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2871   JP3665200006

NICHIREI CORPORATION

(2871)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-11-18 am EST
2766.00 JPY   +1.43%
02:39aNichirei : Management Principles and Sustainability Policy(458KB/2 pages
PU
02:39aNichirei : DX Strategy (61KB/1 page
PU
02:39aNichirei : Helping to Resolve Social Issues through Our Business (1,228KB/8 pages
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nichirei : Stakeholder Engagement (298KB/2 pages

11/18/2022 | 02:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Stakeholder Engagement

The Nichirei Group engages in global business activities, and as such recognizes the importance of maintaining dialogue with its diverse stakeholders. We work to promote understanding of our business through various methods of communication with stakeholders and by disclosing information. The Group works to build corporate value by reflecting the expectations and concerns of stakeholders in its business activities to establish long-term relationships of trust.

Stakeholder

Objective

Issues Recognized

Means and Method of Communication

Better customer satisfaction

Quality assurance for

Customer Service Center

products and services

Customer satisfaction surveys

and corporate branding:

Customers

to be achieved through

Proper delivery of

Websites

prompt, appropriate and

information

Social media

sincere responses to

Supply of delicious food

consumer requests and

and a rich variety of meal

feedback

options

Participation in International Initiatives

Joined the UN Global Compact

In November 2021, the Company joined the UN Global Compact, a global initiative to realize sustainable growth in the international community.

We will continue to contribute to resolving social issues through our business operations, create new value, and support the realization of a sustainable society in accordance with the ten principles of the UN Global Compact in the areas of human rights, labor, the environment and anti-corruption.

Main Activities to Reduce Food Loss

Strategy Management

Creation Value

Shareholders and Investors

Deeper understanding of the Company and higher corporate value: to be achieved through timely and appropriate disclosure

  • Maintaining and improving corporate value
  • Appropriate distribution of profits
  • Timely and appropriate disclosure of information
  • General Meetings of Shareholders
  • Financial results briefings
  • Business information sessions, facility tours
  • Detailed interviews with individual investors in Japan and overseas
  • IR website
  • ESG website
  • Integrated Report
  • Shareholder Report

Food Bank

Since 2006, Nichirei Foods and Nichirei Logistics Group have supported the activities of the NPO Second Harvest Japan. So far, we have donated a total of more than 20,000 cases of frozen foods to various welfare facilities, including foster homes, mother and child support centers, and disability support facilities.

In addition to supplying these products, we also provide temperature-controlled logistical support to ensure that the items can be consumed with peace of mind.

Story

term-Medium

Business

Business

Portfolio

Plan

Business

Strong, favorable, and

Sustainable procurement

Sustainable procurement survey for suppliers

stable long-term relationships

Mutual development

Meetings and seminars with participation from

Partners

with business partners

achieved through

business partners

throughout the supply chain

customer intimacy

Establishment of an internal reporting center

Establishment of an employee assistance and mental

health consultation center

Favorable labor-

Occupational health and

Labor-management council

safety

Health and safety committee

management relations;

Employees

Job satisfaction

Symposiums involving management and employees

greater employee

motivation; a dynamic

Workstyle reform

PR brochures

organizational climate

Health management

Intranet

Employee award system

Employee satisfaction survey

Employee stress checks

Stable, enduring business

Harmonious coexistence

Social contribution activities

Participation in local events

with local communities

operations as a trusted and

Local

Preservation of local

Volunteer activities

respected company: to be

Communities

achieved by building

environments

Dietary education activities (ethical consumption)

favorable relations with

Educational activities in

Food factory and distribution warehouse tours

local communities.

local communities

Sponsorship of sporting events

Nichirei Group

Second Harvest Japan

Nichirei Group

Consult with facilities to determine which

Nichirei Foods ships the

Provide Second Harvest Japan with

products are needed

requested products, which are

a list of available products

Compile a list of requests from all facilities

then delivered to facilities by

Contact Nichirei Foods

Nichirei Logistics Group

Taking on the Challenge of Upcycling Products

Upcycling non-standard rice from Yaki-Onigiri (grilled rice balls) 10-pack

Nichirei Foods has worked to reduce food loss by making donations to children's cafeterias and food banks. We also make use of the food residue generated during the production process by recycling it into fertilizer and feed. As a company that deals with food, however, we also want to add "social value" to food residue by upcycling it as part of our efforts to create a more abundant society.

As a first step, we have collaborated with Fermenstation Co., Ltd., a company that uses proprietary fermentation technology to upcycle non-standard products and by-products generated during the food and beverage manufacturing processes, as well as agricultural non-standard products. We provide antibacterial wet wipes made by transforming non-standard rice from our long-selling product Yaki-Onigiri (grilled rice balls) 10-pack.

Strategy Business

Sustainability

GovernanceCorporate

Trade

Organizations,

NGOs and

NPOs

Collaboration with other companies: to be achieved through participation in associations and other entities relating to trade organizations; resolution of social issues through collaboration and

TCFD Consortium

Japan Frozen Food Association

Human rights

Japan Association of Refrigerated Warehouses

Climate change

Japan Fisheries Association

Food loss

World Wide Fund for Nature

Sustainable procurement

Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil

Creation of Yaki-Onigiri Antibacterial Wet Wipes

Yaki-Onigiri

Non-standard rice fromantibacterial wet wipes Yaki-Onigiri

(grilled rice balls) 10-pack

Ethanol

Antibacterial wet wipes

Data

cooperation with NGOs

of food

Caux Round Table Japan

The Consumer Goods Forum

Non-standard

Upcycle

and NPOs in Japan and abroad.

The UN Global Compact

grilled rice balls Fermentation and distillation

Chicken feed

Rice fermentation

lees

86

Nichirei Group Integrated Report 2022

87

Disclaimer

Nichirei Corporation published this content on 18 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2022 07:38:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NICHIREI CORPORATION
02:39aNichirei : Management Principles and Sustainability Policy(458KB/2 pages
PU
02:39aNichirei : DX Strategy (61KB/1 page
PU
02:39aNichirei : Helping to Resolve Social Issues through Our Business (1,228KB/8 pages
PU
02:39aNichirei's New Businesses : Challenges beyond Current Fields (238KB/2 pages
PU
02:39aNichirei : Business Portfolio (283KB/2 pages
PU
02:39aPrevious Medium-term Business Plan : Review of WeWill 2021 (141KB/2 pages
PU
02:39aNichirei : Medium-term Business Plan Compass Rose 2024 (112KB/2 pages
PU
02:39aNichirei : Message from the President (515KB/8 pages
PU
02:39aNichirei : Health Management (150KB/1 page
PU
02:39aNichirei : A Dialogue between Outside Directors (272KB/4 pages
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 656 B 4 665 M 4 665 M
Net income 2023 20 824 M 148 M 148 M
Net Debt 2023 50 167 M 357 M 357 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,9x
Yield 2023 1,91%
Capitalization 353 B 2 512 M 2 512 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,62x
EV / Sales 2024 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 15 296
Free-Float 89,4%
Chart NICHIREI CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Nichirei Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NICHIREI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 2 727,00 JPY
Average target price 2 825,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 3,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenya Okushi President & Representative Director
Takumi Taguchi Manager-Finance
Kunio Otani Chairman
Junji Kawasaki Manager-Technology Strategy Planning
Tatsuo Udagawa Executive Officer & Manager-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NICHIREI CORPORATION2.40%2 512
NESTLÉ S.A.-14.89%317 340
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-2.81%88 765
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY39.96%52 291
GENERAL MILLS, INC.17.33%46 925
KRAFT HEINZ5.15%46 168