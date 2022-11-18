Nichirei : Temperature-controlled Logistics Business (293KB/4 pages

Policies of Medium-term Business Plan Compass Rose 2024

In addition to having to deal with a labor shortage, Japan's logistics industry is about to enter a period of major change with the imminent "2024 Problem," when penalties will be imposed on trucking companies for exceeding the ceiling on working hours for truck drivers. Viewing this as both a significant challenge and a business opportunity, Nichirei has designated the three years of Compass Rose 2024 as a period for strengthening the business foundation for dramatic growth, and efforts are under way. In response to the 2024 Problem, we have begun developing the next- generation S&U Logistics System (SULS) with the aim of building new transportation and delivery infrastructure. We plan to start with trailer switching operations in Tokyo, Nagoya and Osaka, and then gradually expand to other areas. Because the 2024 Problem is a major issue, we believe it requires an integrated approach that includes a review of the frequency of individual operations and lead times. In one of our initiatives to reduce vehicle waiting time, we generated results during WeWill 2021 by introducing a truck loading dock reservation system and rolling it out to 30 facilities nationwide. Through similar ongoing initiatives, we aim to become an indispensable partner for our customers and to secure predominance in the industry.

We will also continue working to strengthen our infrastructure in metropolitan areas. In addition to networking our facilities in the Kanto region, in the second half of 2023 we will start operations at a new facility in the Rokko district of Kobe that will mainly handle fruit juice and dairy products.

Moreover, as we continue our efforts from the previous medium-term business plan to promote business process innovation, we will further refine our measures for data-driven operations, automation and labor-saving, and upgrade our technical infrastructure with enhanced engineering. At the same time, we will work to accumulate intangible assets by improving job satisfaction, promoting diversity and conducting internal as well as external branding.

In our overseas business, we will work to grow both sales and profit. During WeWill 2021, we expanded facilities at three bases in the Netherlands and France and acquired temperature-controlled logistics companies in the United Kingdom and Poland. These