Nichirei : Temperature-controlled Logistics Business (293KB/4 pages

  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Nichirei Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2871   JP3665200006

NICHIREI CORPORATION

(2871)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-11-18 am EST
2766.00 JPY   +1.43%
Temperature-controlled Logistics Business

11/18/2022 | 02:39am EST
Temperature-controlled

Nichirei Logistics Group Inc.

Logistics Business

https://www.nichirei-logi.co.jp/english/index.html

Review of Medium-term Business Plan

WeWill 2021

Although our operating environment has changed

significantly, the temperature-controlled logistics

business achieved record-high consolidated net sales

and operating profit in FY2022. In Japan, household-

use products remained strong, and we made progress

in improving operational efficiency, resulting in steady

performance. In the European logistics business,

growth in results was driven by capturing Brexit-related

demand for customs clearance, together with a

recovery in consumption. Altogether, sales of our

overseas logistics business exceeded ¥40 billion.

Under WeWill 2021, we strengthened our business

structure as we were able to implement business

process innovation and receive appropriate payments

that reflect higher costs. We also made progress in

joint logistics initiatives with frozen food manufacturers

and others. As we generated business results, we

Kazuhiko Umezawa

were also able to make steady investments for growth,

including the construction of a new large-scale

Director, Executive Officer, Nichirei Corporation

distribution center in Japan, and M&A and expansion

President, Nichirei Logistics Group Inc.

of warehouse capacity overseas.

Business Scale

Total assets

¥194,503 million

Group companies 20 in Japan, 17 overseas (affiliates: 6 in Japan and 2 overseas)

Employees 4,609 (consolidated)

Facilities

206 (Japan: 148, overseas: 58 46 in Europe, 8 in China, 1 in Thailand and 3 in Malaysia)

Distribution centers: Funabashi DC, Higashi-ogishima DC, Heiwajima DC, Daikoku DC, Nagoya

Main facilitiesMinato DC, Osaka Futo DC, Osaka Shinnanko DC Cross-docking centers: Kawasaki FAZ XD, Kansai XD

Main businesses

Storage

Transportation

Cross-docking (XD)

Overseas business

Third-party logistics (3PL)

Engineering services

Advantages

Japan's leading advanced temperature-controlled logistics

Full utilization of storage capacity and transportation and delivery network, enabling optimal solutions that help resolve social and customer issues

Operational capabilities at logistics sites that provide ongoing support for food based on increasing value through better user experience

Policies of Medium-term Business Plan Compass Rose 2024

In addition to having to deal with a labor shortage, Japan's logistics industry is about to enter a period of major change with the imminent "2024 Problem," when penalties will be imposed on trucking companies for exceeding the ceiling on working hours for truck drivers. Viewing this as both a significant challenge and a business opportunity, Nichirei has designated the three years of Compass Rose 2024 as a period for strengthening the business foundation for dramatic growth, and efforts are under way. In response to the 2024 Problem, we have begun developing the next- generation S&U Logistics System (SULS) with the aim of building new transportation and delivery infrastructure. We plan to start with trailer switching operations in Tokyo, Nagoya and Osaka, and then gradually expand to other areas. Because the 2024 Problem is a major issue, we believe it requires an integrated approach that includes a review of the frequency of individual operations and lead times. In one of our initiatives to reduce vehicle waiting time, we generated results during WeWill 2021 by introducing a truck loading dock reservation system and rolling it out to 30 facilities nationwide. Through similar ongoing initiatives, we aim to become an indispensable partner for our customers and to secure predominance in the industry.

SULS (Pages 36-37)

Truck Loading Dock Reservation System (Pages 38-39)

We will also continue working to strengthen our infrastructure in metropolitan areas. In addition to networking our facilities in the Kanto region, in the second half of 2023 we will start operations at a new facility in the Rokko district of Kobe that will mainly handle fruit juice and dairy products.

Moreover, as we continue our efforts from the previous medium-term business plan to promote business process innovation, we will further refine our measures for data-driven operations, automation and labor-saving, and upgrade our technical infrastructure with enhanced engineering. At the same time, we will work to accumulate intangible assets by improving job satisfaction, promoting diversity and conducting internal as well as external branding.

In our overseas business, we will work to grow both sales and profit. During WeWill 2021, we expanded facilities at three bases in the Netherlands and France and acquired temperature-controlled logistics companies in the United Kingdom and Poland. These

moves increased the total storage capacity of our operations in Europe by approximately 160,000 tons and enabled us to enhance the services they provide. Under Compass Rose 2024, we will generate synergies from these investments. By region, we will expand cargo collection in port areas in the Netherlands, offer one-stop services based on full-line functions in the United Kingdom, and use the networks of our enhanced infrastructure to improve transportation and delivery efficiency in France, Poland and Germany.

In Asia, we will continue our efforts from WeWill 2021 to steadfastly respond to the business expansion of our existing customers in China, where the need for temperature-controlled logistics is increasing, while further expanding our own business by rolling out our expertise to other areas. In the ASEAN region, we will ramp up cargo collection by providing support for multiple temperature ranges and value-added services at our newly expanded facility in Thailand. In Malaysia, we will work to expand business by strengthening collaboration between our Group company NL Cold Chain Network (M) SDN BHD, which has strengths in storage, and NL Litt Tatt Group Sdn Bhd, a company with strengths in transportation in which we have acquired an equity interest.

Material Matters for the Group

As stated in Compass Rose 2024, we will work to help resolve social issues with a business strategy centered on enhancing logistics services. Another material matter is climate change initiatives. We will meet social demand by steadily converting our own assets to natural refrigerants. Through capital investment and various measures to improve efficiency, we have reduced CO2 emissions while growing our business. Going forward, we will also promote the use of renewable energy, including the installation of solar power generation equipment.

Strategy Management

Story Creation Value

term-Medium

Business

Business

Portfolio

Plan

Strategy Business

Sustainability

Governance Corporate

Data

56

Nichirei Group Integrated Report 2022

57

Temperature-controlled Logistics Business

Basic Strategies

Help to resolve social issues and strengthen the business foundation for the next generation to improve future capital efficiency

Business Risks and Opportunities

Medium-term Business Plan Compass Rose 2024 Basic Strategies

Material Matter

Enhancing Logistics Services

Making Our Advanced Logistics the Global Standard

Management

Risks

Opportunities

Normalization of

high costs

Supply chain

disruptions

Needs for

sustainable

logistics

1

Domestic business

growth

Establish a frozen food logistics platform

Enhance trunk-route transport functions

profit

Strengthen infrastructure in metropolitan areas

and

Maximize the effectiveness of our nationwide network

both sales

2

Overseas business

Achieve

Add new bases in major European regions

Strengthen our wide-area transport network in Europe

Expand in China and ASEAN

3

Initiatives for sustainable growth

Develop technical infrastructure (enhance business process innovation and engineering)

Help resolve social issues in the industry (address the 2024 Problem,* elimination of CFCs, decarbonization, etc.)

Make capital investments that will lead to improved capital efficiency in the next medium-term business plan

* Foreseen shortage of drivers following introduction of mandatory new limits on overtime in 2024

Strengthen the business foundation for the next generation

Improve profitability and capital efficiency

Nichirei Logistics Group's European operations started with the acquisition of a cold storage company in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, in 1988. For more than 30 years, we have provided high-qualitytemperature-controlled logistics services, mainly to local companies in various parts of Europe, contributing to improvements throughout the supply chain in a wide area. Current sales are 3.5 times those of 20 years ago (FY2022 vs. FY2003). Including branches and sales offices, we have expanded to nine countries, and our refrigerated warehouse capacity has grown to the fifth largest in Europe. We will continue working to further deepen and expand our business, both qualitatively and quantitatively, as we strive to become an indispensable

Maximizing Investment Synergies in the European Business

Strategy

Story Creation Value

term-Medium

Business

Business

Portfolio

Plan

1 (Domestic) Strengthen the business foundation for the next generation

Establish a frozen food logistics platform

Achieve high-level utilization of warehouse storage capacity by increasing the amount of frozen foods and processed

Enhance trunk-route transport functions

products handled

Invest in increasing capacity in metropolitan areas and develop gateway functions

Strengthen infrastructure in metropolitan areas

Grow asset-light businesses such as lead logistics provider (LLP), transport and cross-docking businesses

Maximize the effectiveness of our nationwide network

Expand warehouse storage capacity under management by proactively utilizing assets held by other companies

2 (Overseas) Achieve both sales and profit growth

Add new bases in major European regions

• Netherlands: Expand port business in tandem with port warehouse capacity expansion

Strengthen our wide-area transport network in Europe

• UK: Leverage the effects of the acquisition of Norish Limited and expand business through further capital investment

• Expand our regional transportation and delivery network through high-level cooperation across Germany and Poland

Expand in China and ASEAN

• China: Expand business outside East China

• ASEAN: Expand integrated logistics services by enhancing coordination between storage and transportation functions

3 Initiatives for sustainable growth

Develop technical infrastructure (enhance business process

Gain a competitive advantage by establishing business infrastructure that addresses the 2024 Problem

innovation and engineering)

Promote environmental measures such as reducing CO2 emissions and converting to natural

Help resolve social issues in the industry

refrigerants

Address the 2024 Problem

Accelerate digitalization and proactively introduce automation and labor-saving technology

Implement measures for elimination of CFCs and decarbonization

Temperature-controlled Logistics Business Financial Targets

(Billions of yen)

FY2022 (Results)

FY2025 (Plan)

Increase (Decrease)

CAGR

Net sales

224.5

260.0

35.5

5.0%

In Japan

174.4

191.6

17.2

3.2%

Overseas

45.9

63.8

17.9

11.6%

Others/Intersegment

4.3

4.6

0.3

2.6%

Operating profit

14.6

16.2

1.6

3.5%

In Japan

13.4

14.0

0.6

1.4%

Overseas

2.1

3.2

1.1

15.5%

Others/Intersegment

(0.9)

(1.0)

(0.1)

-

partner for our customers on a global scale.

Material Matter

Climate Change Initiatives

Initiatives to Convert to Natural Refrigerants and Reduce CO2 Emissions

Nichirei Logistics Group is engaged in various initiatives to reduce its environmental impact. We are promoting the use of natural refrigerants in our domestic and overseas facilities, and plan to reach a conversion rate of 75% by 2030. Over the past 10 years, we have grown our business while reducing electric power usage through various ongoing initiatives, from introducing energy-saving equipment to improving efficiency though a review of work operations. We are also proactively implementing and planning to expand measures to use renewable energy, including the installation of solar power generation equipment.

Solar panels installed at the Honmoku Distribution

Center of Kyokurei Inc. in February 2022

Strategy Business

Sustainability

Governance Corporate

Data

58

Nichirei Group Integrated Report 2022

59

Disclaimer

Nichirei Corporation published this content on 18 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2022 07:38:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 656 B 4 665 M 4 665 M
Net income 2023 20 824 M 148 M 148 M
Net Debt 2023 50 167 M 357 M 357 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,9x
Yield 2023 1,91%
Capitalization 353 B 2 512 M 2 512 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,62x
EV / Sales 2024 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 15 296
Free-Float 89,4%
Chart NICHIREI CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Nichirei Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NICHIREI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 2 727,00 JPY
Average target price 2 825,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 3,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenya Okushi President & Representative Director
Takumi Taguchi Manager-Finance
Kunio Otani Chairman
Junji Kawasaki Manager-Technology Strategy Planning
Tatsuo Udagawa Executive Officer & Manager-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NICHIREI CORPORATION2.40%2 512
NESTLÉ S.A.-14.89%317 340
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-2.81%88 765
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY39.96%52 291
GENERAL MILLS, INC.17.33%46 925
KRAFT HEINZ5.15%46 168