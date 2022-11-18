Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Nichirei Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2871   JP3665200006

NICHIREI CORPORATION

(2871)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-11-18 am EST
2766.00 JPY   +1.43%
Nichirei : Management Principles and Sustainability Policy(458KB/2 pages
PU
Nichirei : DX Strategy (61KB/1 page
PU
Nichirei : Helping to Resolve Social Issues through Our Business (1,228KB/8 pages
PU
Previous Medium-term Business Plan: Review of WeWill 2021 (141KB/2 pages

11/18/2022 | 02:39am EST
Previous Medium-term Business Plan Review of WeWill 2021

Overall Review

Under our previous medium-term business plan WeWill 2021, we aimed to strengthen our foundation for growth by making capital expenditures, mainly in the processed foods and temperature-controlled logistics businesses. In addition, we conducted initiatives to realize sustainable growth throughout the Group, to improve capital efficiency and expand shareholder returns, and to create new value that supports good eating habits and health. The processed foods business increased sales through concentrated investment in mainstay categories, and the temperature-controlled logistics business achieved stable business growth and improved profitability by strengthening its foundation for adapting to changes in its operating environment. However, we fell short of the consolidated targets for FY2022, the final year of the plan, due to pandemic-related cutbacks in operation at production bases and the rapid rise in raw material prices and other costs.

Consolidated Net Sales and Operating Profit

POWER UP 2018

WeWill 2021

(FY2017-FY2019)

(FY2020-FY2022)

(Billions of yen)

40

(Billions of yen)

70 0

31.0

32.9

35.0

29.5

31.4

30

31.5

650

30.5

657.0

627.0

20

602.7

60 0

598.0

580.1

584.9

572.8

550

10

50 0

0

2019

2020

2021

2022

(FY)

Net sales (Targets)

Net sales (Results)

Operating proﬁt (Targets)

Operating proﬁt (Results)

Review of Investment Strategy

During the three years of WeWill 2021, capital expenditures totaled ¥93.0 billion out of a planned ¥100.8 billion, as we invested for growth and strengthened our foundation, mainly in the processed foods and the temperature-controlled logistics businesses.

Total Capital Expenditures over 3 Years

Initial Plan

¥100.8 billion

Processed Foods Business

¥43.2billion

Temperature-controlled

¥47.1billion

Logistics Business

(Japan: 69% / Overseas: 31%)

Result

Actual: ¥93.0 billion

Processed Foods Business

¥34.0billion

Logistics Business

¥49.9billion

Temperature-controlled

(Japan: 80% / Overseas: 20%)

Capital Expenditures in Each Business

Capital Expenditures

(Billions of yen)

37.8

Processed

Expanded production line at Funabashi Plant

FY2021

40

Opened second plant at GFPT Nichirei (Thailand) Company Limited

foods

4.4

FY2022

Expanded production line at Yamagata Plant

30

27.3

27.9

13.4

Established Nagoya Minato Logistics Center

2.2

2.6

-Temperature

FY2021

Established Honmoku Logistics Center

20

8.1

12.5

Expanded Lyon Center of Entrepots Godfroy S.A.S. (France)

Logistics

Processed Foods

Others

Group overall

logisticscontrolled

FY2022

Expanded Maasvlakte Center of Eurofrigo B.V. (Netherlands)

Investments

Armir Logistyka Sp. z o.o. (Poland)

10

17.1

19.9

Expanded Le Havre Center of Entrepots Godfroy S.A.S (France)

12.9

FY2021 Kevin Hancock Limited (U.K.)

0

2020

2021

2022

(FY)

FY2022

Norish Limited (U.K.)

Financial Condition and Cash Flow

WeWill

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Free cash flow

Dividends paid

Share buybacks

Total return ratio

D/E ratio (Including

investing activities

financing activities

leased debt)

2021

¥119.6 billion

(¥82.5 billion)

¥37.0 billion

¥17.7 billion

¥10.0 billion

43%

0.5 times

Strategy Management

Story Creation Value

term-Medium

Business

Plan Business

Portfolio

Strategy Business

Priority Measures

Results

Issues

Net sales reached record highs from responding

Decrease in profit (and profit margin) of

processed foods

to changes in the operating environment caused

Delay in responding to soaring raw

by COVID-19.

Realize sustainable

material prices and yen depreciation

profit growth: Raise

Processed foods increased sales of household-use

Reduced operation at production

profitability by

products by capturing demand for eating at home.

1

strengthening the

Temperature-controlled logistics enhanced its

factories in Thailand

management

operating condition by ensuring the appropriate

Delay in reform of marine products

foundation and

collection of payments due and promoting

business structure

transforming the

business innovation, and achieved profit growth

Deterioration of the earnings base in the

business structure

exceeding the plan.

Systematically allocated resources to core

bioscience business due to delay in

responding to changes in the operating

businesses.

environment

Improve capital

Maintained ROE of 10% or higher; continuously

Decline in capital efficiency of processed

Review by Segment

Operating profit from temperature- controlled logistics was strong throughout the three years of the medium-term business plan, but a decline in operating profit from processed foods in the final year (FY2022) caused the Group as a whole to fall short of the plan. Profit exceeded the plan due to recording extraordinary income.*

  • Details of extraordinary income (FY2022 results) Gain on sale of investment securities ¥3.9 billion
    Mainly gain on sales of shares of the startup company in India in which the Company had invested

Processed Foods Business

(Billions of yen)

Net sales (Targets)

Net sales (Results)

(Billions of yen)

280

Operating proﬁt (Targets)

Operating proﬁt (Results)

20

16.7

17.2

18.7

263.0

260

14.6

16.9

16

15.9

14.2

247.0

244.2

12

240

235.0

234.8

8

226.6

225.5

220

4

0

0

2019

2020

2021

2022

(FY)

Marine Products Business

Temperature-controlled Logistics Business

(Billions of yen)

Net sales (Targets)

Net sales (Results)

(Billions of yen)

240

Operating proﬁt (Targets)

Operating proﬁt (Results)

16

13.1

14.6

11.4

11.8

227.0

12.7

12

220

11.4

11.6

218.4

224.5

212.3

8

206.5

201.0

204.4

200

4

0

0

2019

2020

2021

2022

(FY)

Meat and Poultry Products Business

Sustainability

GovernanceCorporate

2 efficiency and expand

increased dividends.

foods and meat and poultry products

shareholder returns

FY2022 Operating and Other Levels of Profit

(Billions of yen)

Net sales (Targets)

Net sales (Results) (Billions of yen)

(Billions of yen)

Net sales (Targets)

Net sales (Results) (Billions of yen)

(Billions of yen)

80

Operating proﬁt (Targets)

Operating proﬁt (Results) 3

120

Operating proﬁt (Targets)

Operating proﬁt (Results) 3

FY2022 (Results) vs. Plan

Create new value that

Conducted initiatives to create new value.

Improved external evaluation by upgrading

3

supports good eating

infrastructure for sustainability and ramping up

habits and health

ESG initiatives.

Geopolitical risks and other factors are expected to make the procurement environment increasingly challenging going forward. Under these conditions, we consider conducting profit structure reforms, including appropriate price adjustments and cost reductions, and establishing a sustainable supply chain to be priority issues.

Processed Foods

14.2

(4.5)

Marine Products

1.0

0.1

Meat and Poultry Products

1.2

(0.6)

Operating

Logistics

14.6

1.9

profit

Real Estate

1.7

(0.1)

Others

(0.3)

(0.9)

Adjustment

(0.9)

0.5

Operating profit

31.4

(3.6)

Ordinary profit

31.7

(3.5)

Profit attributable to owners of parent

23.4

1.4

75.0

75.0

75.0

71.2

65.8

67.7

2

63.1

60

1.0

1

0.7

0.4

0.8

0.2

0.5

0.4

0

0

2019

2020

2021

2022

(FY)

98.0

103.0

91.1

94.0

88.3

84.1

80

80.3

2

1.6

1.8

1.4

1.5

1.2

40

0.9

1.3

1

0

0

2019

2020

2021

2022

(FY)

Data

48

Nichirei Group Integrated Report 2022

49

Disclaimer

Nichirei Corporation published this content on 18 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2022 07:38:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
