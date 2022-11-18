Previous Medium-term Business Plan: Review of WeWill 2021 (141KB/2 pages
Previous Medium-term Business Plan Review of WeWill 2021
Overall Review
Under our previous medium-term business plan WeWill 2021, we aimed to strengthen our foundation for growth by making capital expenditures, mainly in the processed foods and temperature-controlled logistics businesses. In addition, we conducted initiatives to realize sustainable growth throughout the Group, to improve capital efficiency and expand shareholder returns, and to create new value that supports good eating habits and health. The processed foods business increased sales through concentrated investment in mainstay categories, and the temperature-controlled logistics business achieved stable business growth and improved profitability by strengthening its foundation for adapting to changes in its operating environment. However, we fell short of the consolidated targets for FY2022, the final year of the plan, due to pandemic-related cutbacks in operation at production bases and the rapid rise in raw material prices and other costs.
Consolidated Net Sales and Operating Profit
POWER UP 2018
WeWill 2021
(FY2017-FY2019)
(FY2020-FY2022)
(Billions of yen)
40
(Billions of yen)
70 0
31.0
32.9
35.0
29.5
31.4
30
31.5
650
30.5
657.0
627.0
20
602.7
60 0
598.0
580.1
584.9
572.8
550
10
50 0
0
2019
2020
2021
2022
(FY)
Net sales (Targets)
Net sales (Results)
Operating proﬁt (Targets)
Operating proﬁt (Results)
Review of Investment Strategy
During the three years of WeWill 2021, capital expenditures totaled ¥93.0 billion out of a planned ¥100.8 billion, as we invested for growth and strengthened our foundation, mainly in the processed foods and the temperature-controlled logistics businesses.
Total Capital Expenditures over 3 Years
Initial Plan
¥100.8 billion
Processed Foods Business
¥43.2billion
Temperature-controlled
¥47.1billion
Logistics Business
(Japan: 69% / Overseas: 31%)
Result
Actual: ¥93.0billion
Processed Foods Business
¥34.0billion
Logistics Business
¥49.9billion
Temperature-controlled
(Japan: 80% / Overseas: 20%)
Capital Expenditures in Each Business
Capital Expenditures
(Billions of yen)
37.8
Processed
Expanded production line at Funabashi Plant
FY2021
40
Opened second plant at GFPT Nichirei (Thailand) Company Limited
foods
4.4
FY2022
Expanded production line at Yamagata Plant
30
27.3
27.9
13.4
Established Nagoya Minato Logistics Center
2.2
2.6
-Temperature
FY2021
Established Honmoku Logistics Center
20
8.1
12.5
Expanded Lyon Center of Entrepots Godfroy S.A.S. (France)
Logistics
Processed Foods
Others
Group overall
logisticscontrolled
FY2022
Expanded Maasvlakte Center of Eurofrigo B.V. (Netherlands)
Investments
Armir Logistyka Sp. z o.o. (Poland)
10
17.1
19.9
Expanded Le Havre Center of Entrepots Godfroy S.A.S (France)
12.9
FY2021 Kevin Hancock Limited (U.K.)
0
2020
2021
2022
(FY)
FY2022
Norish Limited (U.K.)
Financial Condition and Cash Flow
WeWill
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Free cash flow
Dividends paid
Share buybacks
Total return ratio
D/E ratio (Including
investing activities
financing activities
leased debt)
2021
¥119.6 billion
(¥82.5 billion)
¥37.0 billion
¥17.7 billion
¥10.0 billion
43%
0.5 times
Strategy Management
Story Creation Value
term-Medium
Business
Plan Business
Portfolio
Strategy Business
Priority Measures
Results
Issues
Net sales reached record highs from responding
Decrease in profit (and profit margin) of
processed foods
to changes in the operating environment caused
Delay in responding to soaring raw
by COVID-19.
Realize sustainable
・
material prices and yen depreciation
profit growth: Raise
Processed foods increased sales of household-use
・Reduced operation at production
profitability by
products by capturing demand for eating at home.
1
strengthening the
Temperature-controlled logistics enhanced its
factories in Thailand
management
operating condition by ensuring the appropriate
Delay in reform of marine products
foundation and
collection of payments due and promoting
business structure
transforming the
business innovation, and achieved profit growth
Deterioration of the earnings base in the
business structure
exceeding the plan.
Systematically allocated resources to core
bioscience business due to delay in
responding to changes in the operating
businesses.
environment
Improve capital
Maintained ROE of 10% or higher; continuously
Decline in capital efficiency of processed
Review by Segment
Operating profit from temperature- controlled logistics was strong throughout the three years of the medium-term business plan, but a decline in operating profit from processed foods in the final year (FY2022) caused the Group as a whole to fall short of the plan. Profit exceeded the plan due to recording extraordinary income.*
Details of extraordinary income (FY2022 results) Gain on sale of investment securities ¥3.9 billion
Mainly gain on sales of shares of the startup company in India in which the Company had invested
Processed Foods Business
(Billions of yen)
Net sales (Targets)
Net sales (Results)
(Billions of yen)
280
Operating proﬁt (Targets)
Operating proﬁt (Results)
20
16.7
17.2
18.7
263.0
260
14.6
16.9
16
15.9
14.2
247.0
244.2
12
240
235.0
234.8
8
226.6
225.5
220
4
0
0
2019
2020
2021
2022
(FY)
Marine Products Business
Temperature-controlled Logistics Business
(Billions of yen)
Net sales (Targets)
Net sales (Results)
(Billions of yen)
240
Operating proﬁt (Targets)
Operating proﬁt (Results)
16
13.1
14.6
11.4
11.8
227.0
12.7
12
220
11.4
11.6
218.4
224.5
212.3
8
206.5
201.0
204.4
200
4
0
0
2019
2020
2021
2022
(FY)
Meat and Poultry Products Business
Sustainability
GovernanceCorporate
2 efficiency and expand
increased dividends.
foods and meat and poultry products
shareholder returns
FY2022 Operating and Other Levels of Profit
(Billions of yen)
Net sales (Targets)
Net sales (Results) (Billions of yen)
(Billions of yen)
Net sales (Targets)
Net sales (Results) (Billions of yen)
(Billions of yen)
80
Operating proﬁt (Targets)
Operating proﬁt (Results) 3
120
Operating proﬁt (Targets)
Operating proﬁt (Results) 3
FY2022 (Results) vs. Plan
Create new value that
Conducted initiatives to create new value.
Improved external evaluation by upgrading
3
supports good eating
infrastructure for sustainability and ramping up
habits and health
ESG initiatives.
Geopolitical risks and other factors are expected to make the procurement environment increasingly challenging going forward. Under these conditions, we consider conducting profit structure reforms, including appropriate price adjustments and cost reductions, and establishing a sustainable supply chain to be priority issues.
