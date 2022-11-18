Previous Medium-term Business Plan: Review of WeWill 2021 (141KB/2 pages

Previous Medium-term Business Plan Review of WeWill 2021

Overall Review

Under our previous medium-term business plan WeWill 2021, we aimed to strengthen our foundation for growth by making capital expenditures, mainly in the processed foods and temperature-controlled logistics businesses. In addition, we conducted initiatives to realize sustainable growth throughout the Group, to improve capital efficiency and expand shareholder returns, and to create new value that supports good eating habits and health. The processed foods business increased sales through concentrated investment in mainstay categories, and the temperature-controlled logistics business achieved stable business growth and improved profitability by strengthening its foundation for adapting to changes in its operating environment. However, we fell short of the consolidated targets for FY2022, the final year of the plan, due to pandemic-related cutbacks in operation at production bases and the rapid rise in raw material prices and other costs.

Consolidated Net Sales and Operating Profit

