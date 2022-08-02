Nichireki : Notice of Extraordinary Income and Revision to Business Forecasts

News Release: NICHIREKI CO., LTD. (5011 TSE Prime)

July 28, 2022

Notice of Extraordinary Income and Revision to Business Forecasts

NICHIREKI CO.,LTD. announces that the Company plans to record extraordinary income in the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2023, associated with the transition of its retirement benefit plans, as described below. With this, the Company has revised the business forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 2023, which was announced on May 10, 2022.

1. Transition of retirement benefit plans

Effective April 1, 2022, the Company and certain consolidated subsidiaries have transitioned part of the retirement benefit plans to a defined contribution pension plan.

Regarding the accounting treatment associated with the transition to this plan, the Company has applied the "Accounting for Transition between Retirement Benefit Plans" (ASBJ Guidance No. 1, December 16, 2016) and the "Practical Treatment of Accounting for Transfers between Retirement Benefit Plans" (ASBJ Practical Issues Task Force No. 2, February 7, 2007). As a result of this transition, a gain on revision of the retirement benefit plan of 1,200 million yen is expected to be recorded as extraordinary income in the first quarter of the current fiscal year.

2. Revisions to business forecasts

Revision to business forecasts for the first half of the fiscal year ending March 2023 (April 1, 2022 - September 30, 2022)

(Amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen.)