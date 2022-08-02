Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Nichireki Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    5011   JP3665600007

NICHIREKI CO., LTD.

(5011)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:38 2022-08-02 am EDT
1387.00 JPY   -1.35%
NICHIREKI : Notice of Extraordinary Income and Revision to Business Forecasts
PU
05/15Nichireki Co., Ltd. Provides Dividend Guidance for the Full Year Ending March 31, 2023; Announces Dividend for the Full Year Ending March 31, 2022, Payable on June 30, 2022
CI
05/15Nichireki Co., Ltd. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the First Half and Full Year Ending December 31, 2022
CI
Nichireki : Notice of Extraordinary Income and Revision to Business Forecasts

08/02/2022 | 12:30am EDT
News Release: NICHIREKI CO., LTD.

(5011 TSE Prime)

July 28, 2022

Notice of Extraordinary Income and Revision to Business Forecasts

NICHIREKI CO.,LTD. announces that the Company plans to record extraordinary income in the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2023, associated with the transition of its retirement benefit plans, as described below. With this, the Company has revised the business forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 2023, which was announced on May 10, 2022.

1. Transition of retirement benefit plans

Effective April 1, 2022, the Company and certain consolidated subsidiaries have transitioned part of the retirement benefit plans to a defined contribution pension plan.

Regarding the accounting treatment associated with the transition to this plan, the Company has applied the "Accounting for Transition between Retirement Benefit Plans" (ASBJ Guidance No. 1, December 16, 2016) and the "Practical Treatment of Accounting for Transfers between Retirement Benefit Plans" (ASBJ Practical Issues Task Force No. 2, February 7, 2007). As a result of this transition, a gain on revision of the retirement benefit plan of 1,200 million yen is expected to be recorded as extraordinary income in the first quarter of the current fiscal year.

2. Revisions to business forecasts

  1. Revision to business forecasts for the first half of the fiscal year ending March 2023 (April 1, 2022 - September 30, 2022)

(Amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen.)

Net sales

Operating Profit

Ordinary

Profit attributable

Basic earnings

Profit

to owners of the

per share

parent company

Previous

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

Yen

forecasts (A)

34,000

2,900

3,000

2,000

65.45

Revised

34,000

2,900

3,000

3,200

104.68

forecasts (B)

Increase/

-

-

-

1,200

decrease (B-A)

Percentage

-

-

-

60.0

change (%)

(Reference)

Previous results

32,416

2,779

2,947

2,002

65.54

(Q2 FY3/22)

News Release: NICHIREKI CO., LTD.

(5011 TSE Prime)

July 28, 2022

  1. Revisions to consolidated full-year business forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 2023 (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

(Amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen.)

Net sales

Operating Profit

Ordinary Profit

Profit attributable to

Basic earnings

owners of the parent

per share

company

Previous

Million yen

Million yen

Milli on yen

Million yen

Yen

forecasts (A)

82,000

9,000

9,300

6,000

196.35

Revised

82,000

9,000

9,300

7,200

235.54

forecasts (B)

Increase/

-

-

-

1,200

decrease (B-A)

Percentage

-

-

-

20.0

change (%)

(Reference)

Previous results

78,001

8,566

9,311

6,811

222.91

(FY3/22)

  1. Reasons for the revision
    Profit attributable to owners of the parent company is expected to exceed the previously announced forecast due to the recording of extraordinary income accompanying the transition to the retirement benefit plan.

Disclaimer

NICHIREKI Co. Ltd. published this content on 02 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2022 04:29:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
