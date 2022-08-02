Nichireki : Notice of Extraordinary Income and Revision to Business Forecasts
08/02/2022 | 12:30am EDT
News Release: NICHIREKI CO., LTD.
(5011 TSE Prime)
July 28, 2022
Notice of Extraordinary Income and Revision to Business Forecasts
NICHIREKI CO.,LTD. announces that the Company plans to record extraordinary income in the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2023, associated with the transition of its retirement benefit plans, as described below. With this, the Company has revised the business forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 2023, which was announced on May 10, 2022.
1. Transition of retirement benefit plans
Effective April 1, 2022, the Company and certain consolidated subsidiaries have transitioned part of the retirement benefit plans to a defined contribution pension plan.
Regarding the accounting treatment associated with the transition to this plan, the Company has applied the "Accounting for Transition between Retirement Benefit Plans" (ASBJ Guidance No. 1, December 16, 2016) and the "Practical Treatment of Accounting for Transfers between Retirement Benefit Plans" (ASBJ Practical Issues Task Force No. 2, February 7, 2007). As a result of this transition, a gain on revision of the retirement benefit plan of 1,200 million yen is expected to be recorded as extraordinary income in the first quarter of the current fiscal year.
2. Revisions to business forecasts
Revision to business forecasts for the first half of the fiscal year ending March 2023 (April 1, 2022 - September 30, 2022)
(Amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen.)
Net sales
Operating Profit
Ordinary
Profit attributable
Basic earnings
Profit
to owners of the
per share
parent company
Previous
Million yen
Million yen
Million yen
Million yen
Yen
forecasts (A)
34,000
2,900
3,000
2,000
65.45
Revised
34,000
2,900
3,000
3,200
104.68
forecasts (B)
Increase/
-
-
-
1,200
decrease (B-A)
Percentage
-
-
-
60.0
change (%)
(Reference)
Previous results
32,416
2,779
2,947
2,002
65.54
(Q2 FY3/22)
Revisions to consolidated full-year business forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 2023 (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
(Amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen.)
Net sales
Operating Profit
Ordinary Profit
Profit attributable to
Basic earnings
owners of the parent
per share
company
Previous
Million yen
Million yen
Milli on yen
Million yen
Yen
forecasts (A)
82,000
9,000
9,300
6,000
196.35
Revised
82,000
9,000
9,300
7,200
235.54
forecasts (B)
Increase/
-
-
-
1,200
decrease (B-A)
Percentage
-
-
-
20.0
change (%)
(Reference)
Previous results
78,001
8,566
9,311
6,811
222.91
(FY3/22)
Reasons for the revision
Profit attributable to owners of the parent company is expected to exceed the previously announced forecast due to the recording of extraordinary income accompanying the transition to the retirement benefit plan.
