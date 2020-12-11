Log in
NICHOLAS FINANCIAL, INC.

NICHOLAS FINANCIAL, INC.

(NICK)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 12/10 03:59:58 pm
8.346 USD   +1.16%
Nicholas Financial : Columbia, SC Grand Opening

12/11/2020 | 09:09am EST
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

NICHOLAS

Contact: Doug Marohn

NASDAQ: NICK

Nicholas Financial, Inc.

President & CEO

Web site: www.nicholasfinancial.com

Corporate Headquarters

Ph # (727)-726-0763

2454 McMullen-Booth Rd.

Building C, Suite 501

Clearwater, FL 33759

Nicholas Financial's Columbia Grand Opening

December 11, 2020 - Clearwater, Florida - Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: NICK) - an industry leading branch-based subprime auto lender focused on servicing the needs of the local independent dealer

  • announced today a grand opening celebration for our newest branch office in Columbia, South Carolina at 800 Columbiana Drive, Suite 106 on December 16, 2020. The official ribbon cutting ceremony will commence at 11:30 am and the celebration will continue until 12:30 pm. Please contact the local office at 803-336-4440 for more information regarding the event.

"We are excited to celebrate our renewed focus on expansion with the opening of our branch office in Columbia, South Carolina," said Doug Marohn, president and CEO of Nicholas Financial. "South Carolina has been a large part of our historical and recent success here at NFI. Re-entering the Columbia market with a fresh new Branch office reinforces our commitment to this great state."

In addition to the new Columbia, South Carolina office, the Company has new office build-outs underway in Salt Lake City, Utah and Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The Company is also now licensed in Arizona, New Mexico and Texas and has recently initiated expansion efforts in each of those states.

For more information on Nicholas, visit www.nicholasfinancial.com.

About Nicholas Financial

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) is a specialized consumer finance company, operating branch- based model with offices across the United States. The Company engages primarily in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts ("Contracts") for purchases of used and new automobiles and light trucks. Additionally, Nicholas Financial originates direct consumer loans ("Direct Loans") and sells consumer-finance related products. For an index of Nicholas Financial, Inc's new releases or to obtain a specific release, please visit our website at www.nicholasfinancial.com.

## End ##

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Nicholas Financial Inc. published this content on 13 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 December 2020 14:08:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
