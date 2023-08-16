UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, DC 20549 FORM 8-K CURRENT REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) August 16, 2023 NICHOLAS FINANCIAL, INC. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its Charter) British Columbia, Canada 0-26680 59-2506879 (State or Other Jurisdiction of (Commission (I.R.S. Employer Incorporation or Organization) File Number) Identification No.) 26133 US HWY 19 North Suite #300 Clearwater, Florida 33763 (Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code) (727) 726-0763 (Registrant's telephone number, Including area code) Not applicable (Former name, former address and former fiscal year, if changed since last report) Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below): Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition. On August 16, 2023 Nicholas Financial, Inc. (the "Company") issued a press release announcing the Company's financial results for its quarter ended June 30, 2023. A copy of this press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1. The information included in this Current Report on Form 8-K (including Exhibit 99.1 hereto) is furnished pursuant to this Item 2.02 and shall not be deemed to be "filed" for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that Section or Sections 11 and 12(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. In addition, the information included in this Current Report on Form 8-K (including Exhibit 99.1 hereto) shall not be incorporated by reference into any filing of the Company, whether made before or after the date hereof, regardless of any general incorporation language in such filing, unless expressly incorporated by specific reference into such filing. Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits Exhibit # Description 99.1Press release dated August 16, 2023 104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)

Exhibit 99.1 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE NICHOLAS Contact: Irina Nashtatik NASDAQ: NICK Nicholas Financial, Inc. CFO Web site: www.nicholasfinancial.com Corporate Headquarters Ph # (727)-726-0763 26133 US HWY 19 North Suite 300 Clearwater, FL 33763 Nicholas Financial Reports 1st Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Results We substantially completed our restructuring plan and returned to profitability, recognizing $1.7 million in pre-tax income for the three months ended June 30, 2023

Our pre-tax yield increased to 5.6% for the three months ended June 30,2023, and improvement of 9.2% year over year

pre-tax yield increased to 5.6% for the three months ended June 30,2023, and improvement of 9.2% year over year Our operating expenses decreased 55.3% for the first fiscal quarter, compared to the same period year over year August 16, 2023 - Clearwater, Florida - Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: NICK) (the "Company") announced a net income for the three months ended June 30, 2023 of $1.6 million compared to net loss of $1.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022. Basic and diluted net earnings per share was $0.21 for the three months ended June 30, 2023 as compared to basic and diluted net loss per share of $0.24 for the three months ended June 30, 2022. Interest and fee income on finance receivables decreased 41.3% to $7.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 as compared to $12.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022. The Company reported income before income taxes for the three months ended June 30, 2023 of $1.7 million compared to a loss before income taxes of $2.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022. The Company recorded income tax expense of approximately $0.1 million during the three months ended June 30, 2023 as compared to an income tax benefit of $0.6 million during the three months ended June 30, 2022. We adopted ASU 2016-13 on April 1, 2023 and recognized a decrease to our opening retained earnings balance of approximately $0.2 million, which reflects an increase to the allowance for credit losses of approximately $0.2 million. ASU 2016-13 introduces a new accounting model to measure credit losses for financial assets. In contrast to the previous incurred loss model, ASU 2016-13 requires credit losses for financial assets measured at amortized cost to be based on the total current expected credit losses over the life of those financial assets. Following the adoption of ASU 2016-13, the provision for credit losses decreased 82.3% to $0.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 as compared to $3.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022. The net charge-off percentage increased to 9.6% for the three months ended on June 30, 2023, from 6.5% for the three months ended on June 30, 2022, primarily due to increased delinquencies and loan defaults. For the quarter ended June 30, 2023, the Company originated $2.7 million in finance receivables, collected $15.6 million in principal payments, decreased debt by $13.9 million and increased cash by $0.2 million. "We are pleased to announce income of $1.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. Over the past twelve months the Company has significantly changed its operating strategy. The focus has been to reduce operating expenses and free up capital permitting the Company to allocate excess capital to increase shareholder returns. The Company continued to originate $2.7 million of indirect finance receivables while building our relationship with our servicing agent, Westlake Portfolio Management, during the first quarter of fiscal year 2024," commented Mike Rost, CEO of Nicholas Financial. "Turning the Company in the right direction is an ongoing process. I feel we have made progress in the first fiscal quarter. Our ultimate goals are still the same, free up capital and permit the Company to allocate that excess capital to increase shareholder equity, while continuing to reduce operating expenses throughout the Company," concluded Rost.