Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) August 16, 2023
On August 16, 2023 Nicholas Financial, Inc. (the "Company") issued a press release announcing the Company's financial results for its quarter ended June 30, 2023.
Date: August 16, 2023
/s/ Irina Nashtatik
Irina Nashtatik
Chief Financial Officer
(Principal Financial Officer)
Nicholas Financial Reports
1st Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Results
- We substantially completed our restructuring plan and returned to profitability, recognizing $1.7 million in pre-tax income for the three months ended June 30, 2023
- Our pre-tax yield increased to 5.6% for the three months ended June 30,2023, and improvement of 9.2% year over year
- Our operating expenses decreased 55.3% for the first fiscal quarter, compared to the same period year over year
August 16, 2023 - Clearwater, Florida - Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: NICK) (the "Company") announced a net income for the three months ended June 30, 2023 of $1.6 million compared to net loss of $1.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022. Basic and diluted net earnings per share was $0.21 for the three months ended June 30, 2023 as compared to basic and diluted net loss per share of $0.24 for the three months ended June 30, 2022. Interest and fee income on finance receivables decreased 41.3% to $7.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 as compared to $12.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022. The Company reported income before income taxes for the three months ended June 30, 2023 of $1.7 million compared to a loss before income taxes of $2.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022. The Company recorded income tax expense of approximately $0.1 million during the three months ended June 30, 2023 as compared to an income tax benefit of $0.6 million during the three months ended June 30, 2022.
We adopted ASU 2016-13 on April 1, 2023 and recognized a decrease to our opening retained earnings balance of approximately $0.2 million, which reflects an increase to the allowance for credit losses of approximately $0.2 million.
ASU 2016-13 introduces a new accounting model to measure credit losses for financial assets. In contrast to the previous incurred loss model, ASU 2016-13 requires credit losses for financial assets measured at amortized cost to be based on the total current expected credit losses over the life of those financial assets. Following the adoption of ASU 2016-13, the provision for credit losses decreased 82.3% to $0.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 as compared to $3.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022. The net charge-off percentage increased to 9.6% for the three months ended on June 30, 2023, from 6.5% for the three months ended on June 30, 2022, primarily due to increased delinquencies and loan defaults.
For the quarter ended June 30, 2023, the Company originated $2.7 million in finance receivables, collected $15.6 million in principal payments, decreased debt by $13.9 million and increased cash by $0.2 million.
"We are pleased to announce income of $1.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. Over the past twelve months the Company has significantly changed its operating strategy. The focus has been to reduce operating expenses and free up capital permitting the Company to allocate excess capital to increase shareholder returns. The Company continued to originate $2.7 million of indirect finance receivables while building our relationship with our servicing agent, Westlake Portfolio Management, during the first quarter of fiscal year 2024," commented Mike Rost, CEO of Nicholas Financial.
"Turning the Company in the right direction is an ongoing process. I feel we have made progress in the first fiscal quarter. Our ultimate goals are still the same, free up capital and permit the Company to allocate that excess capital to increase shareholder equity, while continuing to reduce operating expenses throughout the Company," concluded Rost.
Key Performance Indicators on Contracts Purchased
(Purchases in thousands)
Number of
Average
Fiscal Year
Contracts
Principal Amount
Amount
Average
Average
Average
/Quarter
Purchased
Purchased#
Financed*^
APR*
Discount%*
Term*
2024
219
$
2,720
$
12,420
22.0
%
6.0
%
50
1
219
2,720
12,420
22.0
%
6.0 %
50
2023
4,040
$
47,526
$
11,932
22.5
%
6.5 %
48
4
127
1,579
12,433
22.2
%
6.2 %
49
3
383
4,511
11,778
22.4
%
6.8 %
48
2
1,595
19,082
11,964
22.7
%
6.4 %
48
1
1,935
22,354
11,552
22.9
%
6.6 %
48
2022
7,793
$
85,804
$
11,002
23.1
%
6.9 %
47
4
2,404
27,139
11,289
22.9
%
6.9 %
47
3
1,735
19,480
11,228
23.1
%
6.8 %
47
2
1,707
18,880
11,061
23.0
%
6.7 %
47
1
1,947
20,305
10,429
23.2
%
7.0 %
46
2021
7,307
$
74,025
$
10,135
23.4
%
7.5 %
46
Key Performance Indicators on Direct Loans Originated
(Originations in thousands)
Number of
Principal
Fiscal Year
Loans
Amount
Average Amount
Average
Average
/Quarter
Originated
Originated
Financed*^
APR*
Term*
2024
$
-
$
-
$
-
0.0
%
-
1
-
-
-
0.0
%
-
2023
3,662
$
15,822
$
4,277
30.4
%
26
4
-
-
-
0.0
%
-
3
245
1,080
4,128
29.6
%
27
2
1,427
6,527
4,574
30.3
%
25
1
1,990
8,215
4,128
31.2
%
25
2022
6,770
$
28,740
$
4,307
30.5
%
26
4
1,584
7,458
4,708
30
%
27
3
2,282
8,505
3,727
31.8
%
24
2
1,588
7,040
4,433
30
%
26
1
1,316
5,737
4,359
30.1
%
25
2021
3,497
$
14,148
$
4,131
29.6
%
25
*Each average included in the tables is calculated as a simple average.
^Average amount financed is calculated as a single loan amount.
#Bulk portfolio purchase excluded for period-over-period comparability
Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: NICK) is a specialized consumer finance company, operating branch locations in both Southeastern and Midwestern U.S. States. Nicholas Financial engages primarily in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts ("Contracts") for purchases of used and new automobiles and light trucks. Additionally, Nicholas Financial sells consumer-finance related products and originated direct consumer loans ("Direct Loans") prior to December 2022 . For an index of Nicholas Financial, Inc's new releases or to obtain a specific release, please visit our website at www.nicholasfinancial.com.
Cautionary Note regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain various "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that represent the Company's current expectations or beliefs concerning future events. Statements other than those of historical fact, as well as those identified by words such as "anticipate," "estimate," intend," "plan," "expect," "project," "believe," "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "probable" and any variation of the foregoing and similar expressions are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results and financial condition 28may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results or performance to differ from the expectations expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements include the following: the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the mitigation efforts by governments and related effects on our financial condition, business operations and liquidity, our customers, our employees, and the overall economy; recently enacted, proposed or future legislation and the manner in which it is implemented; changes in the U.S. tax code; the nature and scope of regulatory authority, particularly discretionary authority, that may be exercised by regulators, including, but not limited to, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Department of Justice, U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, and individual state regulators having jurisdiction over the Company; the unpredictable nature of regulatory proceedings and litigation; employee misconduct or misconduct by third parties; uncertainties associated with management turnover and the effective succession of senior management; media and public characterization of consumer installment loans;
