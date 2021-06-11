Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Nicholas Financial, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    NICK   CA65373J2092

NICHOLAS FINANCIAL, INC.

(NICK)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Nicholas Financial's Boise, Idaho Grand Opening

06/11/2021 | 08:30am EDT
CLEARWATER, Fl, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: NICK) – an industry leading branch-based subprime auto lender focused on servicing the needs of the local independent dealer – announced today a grand opening celebration for our newest branch office in the Boise, Idaho market, located at 950 Fairview, Suite 170, Meridian, ID on June 15, 2021. The open house begins at 3:00 PM MDT, the official ribbon cutting ceremony will commence at 4:00 PM MDT and the celebration will continue until 5:00 PM MDT. Please contact the local office at 208-314-5769 for more information regarding the event.

“We are very excited to continue our Western expansion with our first Idaho branch location,” said Doug Marohn, president and CEO of Nicholas Financial. “The Boise market is very vibrant, robust and growing – and we feel fortunate to be a part of this community. This new branch is just further confirmation of our commitment to growing our company through the expansion of our branch network.”

The Company is also now licensed in Arizona, New Mexico and Texas and has recently initiated expansion efforts in each of those states.

About Nicholas Financial

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) is a specialized consumer finance company, operating branch locations in primarily Southeastern and Midwestern U.S. States. The Company engages primarily in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts (“Contracts”) for purchases of used and new automobiles and light trucks. Additionally, Nicholas Financial originates direct consumer loans (“Direct Loans”) and sells consumer-finance related products. For an index of Nicholas Financial, Inc’s new releases or to obtain a specific release, please visit our website at www.nicholasfinancial.com.

Contact: Doug Marohn
President & CEO
Ph # (727)-726-0763


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 42,8 M - -
Net income 2021 8,35 M - -
Net Debt 2021 59,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,70x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 86,9 M 86,9 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,26x
EV / Sales 2021 3,30x
Nbr of Employees 260
Free-Float 94,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Douglas W. Marohn President, Chief Executive Officer & Secretary
Irina Nashtatik Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey C. Royal Chairman
Robin Hastings Independent Director
Jeremy Zhu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NICHOLAS FINANCIAL, INC.34.61%87
ALLY FINANCIAL INC.51.35%20 006
UPSTART HOLDINGS, INC.259.31%11 260
CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION22.76%7 091
JIANGSU FINANCIAL LEASING CO., LTD.-4.54%2 457
AEON THANA SINSAP (THAILAND)-0.99%1 613