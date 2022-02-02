Nick Scali : H1 FY22 Appendix 4D & Half Yearly Report

Nick Scali Limited

Directors Report

31 December 2021

The Company's directors present their report, together with the financial statements, on the consolidated entity (referred to hereafter as the 'Group') consisting of Nick Scali Limited (referred to hereafter as the 'Company' or 'parent entity') and the entities it controlled at the end of, or during, the half-year ended 31 December 2021.

Directors

The names and details of the Company's directors (referred to hereafter as the 'Board') in office at any time during the period until the date of this report are as follows. Directors were in office for this entire period unless otherwise stated.

John Ingram

Stephen Goddard

William Koeck

Car le Molyneux

Anthony Scali

Principal activities

The principal activities of the Group during the half-year were the sourcing and retailing of household furniture and related accessories. No significant change in the nature of these activities occurred during the half-year.

Dividends

D ring the interim period a final franked dividend for the year ended 30 June 2021 of 25.0 cents per fully paid ordinary share was paid. Since the end of the interim period the directors have declared a fully franked interim dividend for the year ending 30 June 2022 of 35.0 cents per fully paid ordinary share. The interim dividend will be paid out of retained profits at 31 December 2021, on 28 March 2022.

Operating and financial review

Acquisition of Plush-Think Sofas Pty Ltd

On 1 November 2021 the Company acquired Plush-Think Sofas Pty Ltd ('Plush') from Greenlit Brands Household Goods Pty Ltd for a consideration of $108,383,000. The acquisition group was funded through a combination of new debt facilities and existing cash reserves. The Group expects the acquisition to enable it to reach a wider customer demographic.

Group operating results 31 Dec 2021 31 Dec 2020 Change $'000 $'000 % Revenue 180,323 171,081 +5.4% Net profit after tax 33,550 40,619 -17.4% Earnings per share ('EPS' cents) 41.4 50.1 -17.4% Dividend per share (cents) 35.0 40.0 -12.5% Net cash flow (46,291) 24,611 -288.1%

Despite revenue growing by 5.4%, to $180,323,000, net profit after tax of $33,550,000 for the half-year ended 31 December 2021 was down 17.4% on the prior comparative period.

The decline in profitability was due to (a) a reduction of 80 basis points in the gross margin from 64.0% to 63.2%; (b) one-off transaction costs of $2,914,000 incurred in relation to the acquisition of Plush; (c) the timing of the receipt of the

Jobkeeper wage subsidy in the prior comparative period; and (d) the relatively higher cost base of the Plush business. Operating expenses within the continuing business were tightly managed across all areas of the business, with no material increase in underlying operating costs.

Although operating cashflows remained positive during the period, the Group had a net cash outflow during the period due to the acquisition of Plush.

Showroom network

During the half-year, the Group opened a new Nick Scali Furniture showroom in Hastings, New Zealand, whilst the acquisition of Plush-Think Sofas Pty Limited added a further 45 showrooms bringing the combined showroom network to 108 (103 in Australia and 5 in New Zealand).