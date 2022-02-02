Log in
    NCK   AU000000NCK1

NICK SCALI LIMITED

(NCK)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/02 12:10:59 am
14.4 AUD   +2.20%
05:08pNICK SCALI : H1 FY22 Company Presentation
PU
05:08pNICK SCALI : H1 FY22 Appendix 4D & Half Yearly Report
PU
02/01NICK SCALI : Ceasing to be a substantial holder from CBA
PU
Nick Scali : H1 FY22 Company Presentation

02/02/2022 | 05:08pm EST
H1 FY22 Results Presentation

3 February 2022

H1 FY22 Highlights

Sales Revenue

Acquisition of Plush

$180.3m1

completed Nov 21

(+5.4% vs H1 FY21)

for $101.4m

Underlying Net

Interim Dividend

35.0 cents per share

Profit After Tax2

$35.6m

Payout Ratio3 84.5%

(H1 FY21: $38.1m)

(H1 FY21: 79.8%)

1 Includes $21.7m or revenue for Plush for the two months post-acquisition

2 Underlying net profit after tax excludes the impact of one-off items. See Appendix 1

3 Payout ratio calculated on a statutory net profit after tax basis, without adjusting for the impact of one-off items

Outstanding Order

Bank

$174.7m

(H1 FY21: $103.1m)

Store Network

108 Showrooms

Nick Scali Furniture: 62

Plush: 46

2

Revenue

Sales revenue ($'m)

21.7

41.3

28.8

180.3

171.1

H1 FY21 Opening Plush

Covid H1 FY22

Order

Disruption

Bank

Revenue growth (%)

vs H1 FY21

Total

+5.4%

Nick Scali

- 7.5%

  • Despite elevated opening order bank at 1 July 2021, Nick Scali revenue down due to Covid disruption to three areas:
    o Temporary store closures between July and November;
    o Lockdowns in sourcing locations; and o Shipping container availability
  • Revenue of $21.7m delivered for Plush from order bank acquired on 1 November 2021

3

Plush

Sales Orders & Trading

Group Sales Orders Total

Total written sales orders of $203.4m,

representing growth of 6.4% on H1 FY21

Nick Scali

Q1 trading capacity reduced by 55% vs FY21 due

to temporary store closures in NSW, Victoria and

New Zealand

Total Nick Scali written sales orders of $171.8m,

down 10.1% vs H1 FY21, due to temporary store

closures

1Underlying like-for-like written sales order

growth of 4.9% vs H1 FY21

Total written sales orders for Nick Scali Online

totalled $16.6m, up 88.6% vs H1 FY21

  • Written sales orders for Plush totalled $31.5m for the two months post-acquisition, up approximately 15% vs H1 FY21

Group Outstanding Order Bank

  • Total order bank at 31 December 2021 of $174.7m, up 69.4% on December 2020

Nick Scali Outstanding Order Bank

  • Nick Scali order bank closed at $123.7m, compared to $103.1m at December 2020. It has increased further during January

Plush Outstanding Order Bank

  • Order bank at 31 December was $51.0m, with similar ageing profile and days outstanding to Nick Scali

stores for complete months that included periods of temporary closure in either the current or

4

Financial Performance

H1 FY21

H1 FY22

Sales revenue

171.1

180.3

Cost of sales

(61.6)

(66.4)

Gross profit

109.5

113.9

Other income

0.8

0.7

1Operating expenses

(37.4)

(41.6)

Depreciation

(15.5)

(17.9)

Finance costs

(3.3)

(3.9)

1Underlying profit before tax

54.2

51.2

Income tax

(16.1)

(15.7)

1Underlying profit after tax

38.1

35.6

1Underlying EBITDA

72.7

73.0

1Underlying EBIT

57.2

55.1

1 Operating expenses and underlying EBIT, EBITDA and net profit after tax exclude the impact of one-off items. See Appendices 1 & 2

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Nick Scali Limited published this content on 02 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2022 22:07:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
