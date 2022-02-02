Nick Scali : H1 FY22 Company Presentation

H1 FY22 Highlights

only Sales Revenue Acquisition of Plush $180.3m1 completed Nov 21 use (+5.4% vs H1 FY21) for $101.4m Underlying Net Interim Dividend ersonal 35.0 cents per share Profit After Tax2 $35.6m Payout Ratio3 84.5% (H1 FY21: $38.1m) (H1 FY21: 79.8%)

1 Includes $21.7m or revenue for Plush for the two months post-acquisition

2 Underlying net profit after tax excludes the impact of one-off items. See Appendix 1

3 Payout ratio calculated on a statutory net profit after tax basis, without adjusting for the impact of one-off items