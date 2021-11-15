Log in
NICKEL 28 CAPITAL CORP.

Nickel 28 Announces Restart of Ramu Mine

11/15/2021 | 08:10am EST
Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (“Nickel 28” or the “Company”) (TSXV: NKL) (FSE: 3JC0) has been notified by Metallurgical Corporation of China (“MCC”), our operating partner at the Ramu mine, that the Ramu nickel-cobalt operation’s mine has re-started production following the two week pause in operations announced on October 27, 2021. The Company does not expect that the recent pause in operations will have a material impact on production guidance.

About Nickel 28

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. is a nickel-cobalt producer through its 8.56% joint-venture interest in the producing, long-life and world-class Ramu Nickel-Cobalt Operation located in Papua New Guinea. Ramu provides Nickel 28 with significant attributable nickel and cobalt production thereby offering our shareholders direct exposure to two metals which are critical to the adoption of electric vehicles. In addition, Nickel 28 manages a portfolio of 13 nickel and cobalt royalties on development and exploration projects in Canada, Australia and Papua New Guinea.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain information which constitutes ‘forward-looking statements’ and ‘forward-looking information’ within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “may”, “should”, “anticipate”, “expect”, “potential”, “believe”, “intend” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to: statements with respect to the operational and financial results; and statements with respect to the business and assets of the Company and its strategy going forward. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond the Company’s control. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties underlying these forward-looking statements materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements could vary materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this release and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4,74 M - -
Net income 2021 19,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,31x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 64,4 M 64,3 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 13,6x
EV / Sales 2022 7,62x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 89,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,92 CAD
Average target price 1,20 CAD
Spread / Average Target 30,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Justin Cochrane President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Conor Kearns Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Anthony D. Milewski Non-Executive Chairman
Maurice J. Swan Director
Candace J. MacGibbon Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NICKEL 28 CAPITAL CORP.93.68%64
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.58.46%60 545
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-4.08%48 287
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.131.06%20 192
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-1.18%10 918
XIAMEN TUNGSTEN CO., LTD.32.34%4 959