Nickel 28 Capital Corp. is a Canada-based nickel-cobalt producer through its 8.56% joint-venture interest in the Ramu Nickel-Cobalt Operation located in Papua New Guinea. In addition, the Company manages a portfolio of nickel and cobalt royalties on projects in Canada, Australia and Papua New Guinea, including a 1.75% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the fully permitted Dumont nickel project in Quebec and a 2.0% NSR royalty on the Turnagain nickel project in British Columbia. The Company is focused on building its portfolio of battery metals investments, including streams, royalties and other direct interests in producing mines, development projects or exploration properties. The Company's royalties include Dumont Nickel-Cobalt Royalty, Turnagain Nickel-Cobalt Royalty, Flemington Cobalt-Scandium-Nickel Royalty and Nyngan Cobalt-Scandium-Nickel Royalty.