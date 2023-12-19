Nickel 28 Capital Corp. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended October 31, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported net income was USD 1.12 million compared to USD 7.62 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.01 compared to USD 0.08 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.01 compared to USD 0.08 a year ago.
For the nine months, net income was USD 2.25 million compared to USD 7.79 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.02 compared to USD 0.09 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.02 compared to USD 0.08 a year ago.
