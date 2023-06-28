Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (“Nickel 28” or the “Company”) (TSXV: NKL) (FSE: 3JC0) has released its results for the quarter ended April 30, 2023.

“In the first calendar quarter of 2023, Ramu had another outstanding quarter of production and sales,” stated Anthony Milewski, the Company’s Executive Chairman. “Additionally, we’re starting to see a material reduction in Ramu’s cash costs on reduced input and operating costs.”

Quarterly Highlights

The Company’s principal asset, an 8.56% joint-venture interest in the Ramu Nickel-Cobalt integrated operation in Papua New Guinea (“Ramu”), had another outstanding quarter. Highlights from Ramu and the Company during the quarter include:

Production of 9,016 tonnes of contained nickel and 798 tonnes of contained cobalt in MHP during the first calendar quarter, placing Ramu as one of the top producers of mixed hydroxide precipitate (“ MHP ”) globally;

”) globally; Sales of 7,914 tonnes of contained nickel and 673 tonnes of contained cobalt in MHP during the first calendar quarter;

Actual cash costs for the first calendar quarter, net of by-product sales, of US$3.12/lb. of contained nickel, a 32% reduction compared to Q4 2022;

Strong quarter end cash balance of US$10.6 million;

Total net and comprehensive income of US$0.5 million (US$0.01/share) for the three months ended April 30, 2023, largely as a result of the Company’s share of operating profit from Ramu Nickel Mine;

Receipt by the Company of a cash distribution of approximately US$9.7M from Ramu for its distributable share of the mine’s operating surpluses for the second half of calendar 2022; and,

Total non-recourse construction debt of US$56.5 million as at April 30, 2023.

About Nickel 28

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. is a nickel-cobalt producer through its 8.56% joint-venture interest in the producing, long-life and world-class Ramu Nickel-Cobalt Operation located in Papua New Guinea. Ramu provides Nickel 28 with significant attributable nickel and cobalt production thereby offering our shareholders direct exposure to two metals which are critical to the adoption of electric vehicles. In addition, Nickel 28 manages a portfolio of 10 nickel and cobalt royalties on development, pre-feasibility and exploration projects in Canada, Australia and Papua New Guinea.

