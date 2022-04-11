Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Philippines
  Philippines Stock Exchange
  Nickel Asia Corporation
  News
  Summary
    NIKL   PHY6350R1069

NICKEL ASIA CORPORATION

(NIKL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange  -  04-07
7.740 PHP   +2.52%
03/10Nickel Asia Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
02/17NICKEL ASIA : Change in Shareholdings of Directors and Principal Officers
PU
02/15NICKEL ASIA : Change in Shareholdings of Directors and Principal Officers
PU
Nickel Asia : Annual Verification of the Mines and Geosciences Bureau

04/11/2022 | 12:19am EDT
The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

Nickel Asia CorporationNIKL PSE Disclosure Form 17-14 - Annual Verification of the Mines and Geosciences Bureau Reference: Section 17.14 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
Subject of the Disclosure

Annual Verification by the Mines and Geosciences Bureau of Nickel Asia Corporation's Affiliates' Mining Claims

Description of the Disclosure

Annual Verification by the Mines and Geosciences Bureau of Nickel Asia Corporation's Affiliates' Mining Claims

List of valid and subsisting mining properties

1. MPSA No. 078-97-XIII in favor of East Coast Mineral Resources Company, Inc. (ECMRCI), with whom the affiliate of Nickel Asia Corporation (NAC), Cagdianao Mining Corporation, has an existing Operating Agreement with ECMRCI in relation to said MPSA;
2. MPSA No. 258-2007-II in favor of NAC's affiliate, Dinapigue Mining Corporation;
3. MPSA No. 012-92-VIII, located in Manicani Island, Guiuan, Eastern Samar, in favor of NAC's affiliate, Hinatuan Mining Corporation (HMC);
4. MPSA No. 246-2007-XIII in favor of NAC's affiliate, Hinatuan Mining Corporation;
5. MPSA No. 114-98-IV and MPSA No. 213-2005-IVB in favor of NAC's affiliate, Rio Tuba Nickel Mining Corporation;
6. MPSA No. 266-2008-XIII in favor of NAC's affiliate, Taganito Mining Corporation (TMC); and
7. MPSA No. 284-2009-XIII in favor of Kepha Mining Exploration Limited Company (KMELC), with whom TMC has an existing Operating Agreement with KMELC in relation to said MPSA.

List of valid mining claims/leases, including a disclosure of all liens/encumbrances

1. MPSA No. 078-97-XIII in favor of East Coast Mineral Resources Company, Inc. (ECMRCI), with whom the affiliate of Nickel Asia Corporation (NAC), Cagdianao Mining Corporation, has an existing Operating Agreement with ECMRCI in relation to said MPSA;
2. MPSA No. 258-2007-II in favor of NAC's affiliate, Dinapigue Mining Corporation;
3. MPSA No. 012-92-VIII, located in Manicani Island, Guiuan, Eastern Samar, in favor of NAC's affiliate, Hinatuan Mining Corporation (HMC);
4. MPSA No. 246-2007-XIII in favor of NAC's affiliate, HMC;
5. MPSA No. 114-98-IV and MPSA No. 213-2005-IVB in favor of NAC's affiliate, Rio Tuba Nickel Mining Corporation;
6. MPSA No. 266-2008-XIII in favor of NAC's affiliate, Taganito Mining Corporation (TMC); and
7. MPSA No. 284-2009-XIII in favor of Kepha Mining Exploration Limited Company (KMELC), with whom TMC has an existing Operating Agreement with KMELC in relation to said MPSA.

Other Relevant Information

Amended to include the Certification from Mines and Geosciences Bureau Regional Office No. VIII regarding MPSA No. 012-92-VIII, located in Manicani Island, Guiuan, Eastern Samar, in favor of NAC's affiliate, Hinatuan Mining Corporation.

Filed on behalf by:
Name Maria Angela Villamor
Designation Senior Vice President

Disclaimer

Nickel Asia Corporation published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 04:18:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
