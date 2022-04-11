Nickel Asia : Annual Verification of the Mines and Geosciences Bureau
04/11/2022 | 12:19am EDT
Nickel Asia CorporationNIKL
PSE Disclosure Form 17-14 - Annual Verification of the Mines and Geosciences Bureau Reference: Section 17.14 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
Subject of the Disclosure
Annual Verification by the Mines and Geosciences Bureau of Nickel Asia Corporation's Affiliates' Mining Claims
Description of the Disclosure
List of valid and subsisting mining properties
1. MPSA No. 078-97-XIII in favor of East Coast Mineral Resources Company, Inc. (ECMRCI), with whom the affiliate of Nickel Asia Corporation (NAC), Cagdianao Mining Corporation, has an existing Operating Agreement with ECMRCI in relation to said MPSA;
2. MPSA No. 258-2007-II in favor of NAC's affiliate, Dinapigue Mining Corporation;
3. MPSA No. 012-92-VIII, located in Manicani Island, Guiuan, Eastern Samar, in favor of NAC's affiliate, Hinatuan Mining Corporation (HMC);
4. MPSA No. 246-2007-XIII in favor of NAC's affiliate, Hinatuan Mining Corporation;
5. MPSA No. 114-98-IV and MPSA No. 213-2005-IVB in favor of NAC's affiliate, Rio Tuba Nickel Mining Corporation;
6. MPSA No. 266-2008-XIII in favor of NAC's affiliate, Taganito Mining Corporation (TMC); and
7. MPSA No. 284-2009-XIII in favor of Kepha Mining Exploration Limited Company (KMELC), with whom TMC has an existing Operating Agreement with KMELC in relation to said MPSA.
Other Relevant Information
Amended to include the Certification from Mines and Geosciences Bureau Regional Office No. VIII regarding MPSA No. 012-92-VIII, located in Manicani Island, Guiuan, Eastern Samar, in favor of NAC's affiliate, Hinatuan Mining Corporation.
