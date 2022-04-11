Nickel Asia : Annual Verification of the Mines and Geosciences Bureau

1. MPSA No. 078-97-XIII in favor of East Coast Mineral Resources Company, Inc. (ECMRCI), with whom the affiliate of Nickel Asia Corporation (NAC), Cagdianao Mining Corporation, has an existing Operating Agreement with ECMRCI in relation to said MPSA;

2. MPSA No. 258-2007-II in favor of NAC's affiliate, Dinapigue Mining Corporation;

3. MPSA No. 012-92-VIII, located in Manicani Island, Guiuan, Eastern Samar, in favor of NAC's affiliate, Hinatuan Mining Corporation (HMC);

4. MPSA No. 246-2007-XIII in favor of NAC's affiliate, Hinatuan Mining Corporation;

5. MPSA No. 114-98-IV and MPSA No. 213-2005-IVB in favor of NAC's affiliate, Rio Tuba Nickel Mining Corporation;

6. MPSA No. 266-2008-XIII in favor of NAC's affiliate, Taganito Mining Corporation (TMC); and

7. MPSA No. 284-2009-XIII in favor of Kepha Mining Exploration Limited Company (KMELC), with whom TMC has an existing Operating Agreement with KMELC in relation to said MPSA.