Shanghai nickel nears 2-mth high as Philippine mine halted by virus

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Shanghai nickel prices rose on Wednesday
to their highest in nearly two months, boosted by supply worries
after the Philippines' top nickel ore producer and exporter
suspended operations at its mine following an outbreak of
COVID-19.
The most-traded December nickel contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange jumped as much as 3.2% to 122,680 yuan
($18,302.53) a tonne, its highest since Sept. 3.
Three-month nickel on the London Metal Exchange
advanced 0.8% to $16,040 a tonne at 0340 GMT.
Nickel Asia Corp suspended until Nov. 10
operations at Hinatuan mine after 19 employees tested positive
for COVID-19. Last year, the mine accounted for 11% of the
company's total ore sales volume.
FUNDAMENTALS
* LME copper dipped 0.1% to $6,970 a tonne and
aluminium fell 0.3% to $1,816 a tonne. In Shanghai,
copper rose 0.3% to 51,700 yuan a tonne and lead
advanced 1.2% to 14,400 yuan a tonne.
* Nickel's spectacular rally over the last month, fuelled by
ore shortages and robust demand from China's stainless steel
mills, still has momentum, but prices will retreat as supplies
rise and demand dwindles.
MARKETS NEWS
* Global shares slipped as coronavirus infections grew at an
alarming pace in the United States and Europe, while uncertainty
over next week's U.S. elections added to a "risk off" tone.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1045 Germany Economy Minister Peter Altmaier presents
the government's biannual economic
projection in Berlin Bank of Japan holds
Monetary Policy Meeting (to Oct. 29)
PRICES
Three month LME copper
Most active ShFE copper
Three month LME aluminium
Most active ShFE aluminium
Three month LME zinc
Most active ShFE zinc
Three month LME lead
Most active ShFE lead
Three month LME nickel
Most active ShFE nickel
Three month LME tin
Most active ShFE tin
ARBS
($1 = 6.7029 yuan)
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; editing by Uttaresh.V)