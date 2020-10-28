Log in
Shanghai nickel nears 2-mth high as Philippine mine halted by virus

10/28/2020 | 12:22am EDT

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Shanghai nickel prices rose on Wednesday to their highest in nearly two months, boosted by supply worries after the Philippines' top nickel ore producer and exporter suspended operations at its mine following an outbreak of COVID-19.

The most-traded December nickel contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange jumped as much as 3.2% to 122,680 yuan ($18,302.53) a tonne, its highest since Sept. 3.

Three-month nickel on the London Metal Exchange advanced 0.8% to $16,040 a tonne at 0340 GMT.

Nickel Asia Corp suspended until Nov. 10 operations at Hinatuan mine after 19 employees tested positive for COVID-19. Last year, the mine accounted for 11% of the company's total ore sales volume.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME copper dipped 0.1% to $6,970 a tonne and aluminium fell 0.3% to $1,816 a tonne. In Shanghai, copper rose 0.3% to 51,700 yuan a tonne and lead advanced 1.2% to 14,400 yuan a tonne.

* Nickel's spectacular rally over the last month, fuelled by ore shortages and robust demand from China's stainless steel mills, still has momentum, but prices will retreat as supplies rise and demand dwindles.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

MARKETS NEWS

* Global shares slipped as coronavirus infections grew at an alarming pace in the United States and Europe, while uncertainty over next week's U.S. elections added to a "risk off" tone.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

1045 Germany Economy Minister Peter Altmaier presents

the government's biannual economic

projection in Berlin Bank of Japan holds

Monetary Policy Meeting (to Oct. 29)

PRICES

Three month LME copper

Most active ShFE copper

Three month LME aluminium

Most active ShFE aluminium

Three month LME zinc

Most active ShFE zinc

Three month LME lead

Most active ShFE lead

Three month LME nickel

Most active ShFE nickel

Three month LME tin

Most active ShFE tin

ARBS ($1 = 6.7029 yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; editing by Uttaresh.V)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NICKEL ASIA CORPORATION 0.00% 3.77 End-of-day quote.11.21%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.19% 6.706 Delayed Quote.-3.48%
Financials
Sales 2020 16 646 M 344 M 344 M
Net income 2020 3 075 M 63,6 M 63,6 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 16,6x
Yield 2020 7,96%
Capitalization 51 388 M 1 063 M 1 063 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,09x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,88x
Nbr of Employees 2 045
Free-Float 21,3%
Chart NICKEL ASIA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Nickel Asia Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NICKEL ASIA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 3,78 PHP
Last Close Price 3,77 PHP
Spread / Highest target 4,77%
Spread / Average Target 0,13%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,51%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Antonio G. Zamora President, CEO & Executive Director
Gerard H. Brimo Chairman
Jose B. Anievas Senior VP, Chief Operating & Risk Officer
Emmanuel L. Samson Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Rolando R. Cruz Vice President-Project Development & Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NICKEL ASIA CORPORATION11.21%1 062
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-16.20%40 511
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION20.36%39 527
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.32.32%25 211
HINDUSTAN ZINC LIMITED2.41%13 515
ANTOFAGASTA PLC11.47%13 115
