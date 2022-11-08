Nickel Creek Platinum : Q3 2022 Interim Financial Statements

Advanced search
TSX: NCP | OTCQB: NCPCF

NICKEL CREEK PLATINUM CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022

(Unaudited)

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3) (a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the unaudited interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (the "Company") have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Professional Accountants for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

(Expressed in Canadian dollars) (Unaudited)

September 30,

December 31,

Note

2022

2021

ASSETS

Current Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

4

$

2,672,599

$

2,200,919

Amounts receivable

5

108,125

31,330

Prepaid expenses

183,499

146,760

Marketable securities

6

320,600

466,900

3,284,823

2,845,909

Non-Current Assets

Equipment, net

7

122,872

144,556

Right-of-use assets, net

8

136,064

204,765

Exploration and evaluation assets

9

31,592,685

29,029,713

31,851,621

29,379,034

TOTAL ASSETS

$

35,136,444

$

32,224,943

LIABILITIES

Current Liabilities

Accounts payable and other liabilities

10

$

832,200

$

237,392

Flow-through share premium liability

11

31,395

24,273

Lease obligations

12

99,278

93,750

962,873

355,415

Non-Current Liabilities

Lease obligations

12

32,856

109,445

Reclamation provision

610,000

621,000

1,605,729

1,085,860

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Share capital

13

144,327,343

140,774,249

Equity reserves

16,926,101

16,565,289

Deficit

(127,722,729)

(126,200,455)

33,530,715

31,139,083

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$

35,136,444

$

32,224,943

Going Concern (Note 1)

Commitments and Contingencies (Note 18)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

(Expressed in Canadian dollars, except share amounts) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

Note

2022

2021

2022

2021

OPERATING EXPENSES

Consulting and professional fees

$

42,116

$

46,991

$

169,501

$

172,931

Depreciation

7, 8

22,629

30,913

67,889

120,081

Foreign exchange (gain) loss

(215)

(3,590)

(249)

3,728

Insurance

16,840

14,428

50,521

43,283

Office, regulatory and other

45,018

56,402

181,867

186,781

Investor relations and business development

58,482

52,404

173,898

89,748

Salaries and wages

14

161,957

159,703

488,536

485,066

Share-based compensation

13

140,051

199,364

388,522

518,846

General and administrative expenses

486,878

556,615

1,520,485

1,620,464

Exploration and evaluation expenses

15

21,674

20,122

140,508

119,319

Loss before non-operating items

(508,552)

(576,737)

(1,660,993)

(1,739,783)

OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)

Flow-through share premium

11

212,000

142,545

248,273

145,545

Gain (loss) on marketable securities

6

(54,050)

(119,400)

(146,300)

369,200

Interest expense on right-of-use assets

(1,745)

(1,115)

(3,953)

(3,215)

Interest income

26,033

3,417

40,699

8,250

NET LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

$

(326,314)

$

(551,290)

$

(1,522,274)

$

(1,220,003)

NET LOSS PER COMMON SHARE,

BASIC AND DILUTED

$

(0.00)

$

(0.00)

$

(0.00)

$

(0.00)

WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF

COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING

433,958,294

388,720,025

414,175,134

371,607,845

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

(Expressed in Canadian dollars) (Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30,

Note

2022

2021

OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Net loss for the period

$

(1,522,274)

$

(1,220,003)

Add (deduct) items not affecting cash

Depreciation

7,8

90,385

148,267

Share-based compensation

418,411

546,106

Unrealized foreign exchange gain

(620)

(3,269)

Unrealized (gain) loss on marketable securities

6

146,300

(369,200)

(867,798)

(898,099)

Changes in non-cash working capital balances

17

12,488

(54,789)

Cash used in operating activities

(855,310)

(952,888)

INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Exploration and evaluation expenditures

(2,088,758)

(1,276,678)

Cash used in investing activities

(2,088,758)

(1,276,678)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Exercise of stock options

96,696

349,123

Exercise of warrants

1,000,864

-

Proceeds from share issuance, net of issue costs

13

2,397,935

3,371,466

Principal elements of lease payments

(80,367)

(128,230)

Cash provided from financing activities

3,415,128

3,592,359

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

620

3,269

Increase in cash and cash equivalents, net

471,680

1,366,062

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD

2,200,919

1,459,141

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF THE PERIOD

$

2,672,599

$

2,825,203

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. published this content on 08 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2022 22:50:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
