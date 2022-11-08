Nickel Creek Platinum : Q3 2022 Interim Financial Statements
TSX: NCP| OTCQB: NCPCF
NICKEL CREEK PLATINUM CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022
(Unaudited)
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3) (a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the unaudited interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (the "Company") have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.
The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Professional Accountants for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.
Nickel Creek Platinum Corp.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
(Expressed in Canadian dollars) (Unaudited)
September 30,
December 31,
Note
2022
2021
ASSETS
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
4
$
2,672,599
$
2,200,919
Amounts receivable
5
108,125
31,330
Prepaid expenses
183,499
146,760
Marketable securities
6
320,600
466,900
3,284,823
2,845,909
Non-Current Assets
Equipment, net
7
122,872
144,556
Right-of-use assets, net
8
136,064
204,765
Exploration and evaluation assets
9
31,592,685
29,029,713
31,851,621
29,379,034
TOTAL ASSETS
$
35,136,444
$
32,224,943
LIABILITIES
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable and other liabilities
10
$
832,200
$
237,392
Flow-through share premium liability
11
31,395
24,273
Lease obligations
12
99,278
93,750
962,873
355,415
Non-Current Liabilities
Lease obligations
12
32,856
109,445
Reclamation provision
610,000
621,000
1,605,729
1,085,860
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Share capital
13
144,327,343
140,774,249
Equity reserves
16,926,101
16,565,289
Deficit
(127,722,729)
(126,200,455)
33,530,715
31,139,083
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
$
35,136,444
$
32,224,943
Going Concern (Note 1)
Commitments and Contingencies (Note 18)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
Nickel Creek Platinum Corp.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
(Expressed in Canadian dollars, except share amounts) (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
Note
2022
2021
2022
2021
OPERATING EXPENSES
Consulting and professional fees
$
42,116
$
46,991
$
169,501
$
172,931
Depreciation
7, 8
22,629
30,913
67,889
120,081
Foreign exchange (gain) loss
(215)
(3,590)
(249)
3,728
Insurance
16,840
14,428
50,521
43,283
Office, regulatory and other
45,018
56,402
181,867
186,781
Investor relations and business development
58,482
52,404
173,898
89,748
Salaries and wages
14
161,957
159,703
488,536
485,066
Share-based compensation
13
140,051
199,364
388,522
518,846
General and administrative expenses
486,878
556,615
1,520,485
1,620,464
Exploration and evaluation expenses
15
21,674
20,122
140,508
119,319
Loss before non-operating items
(508,552)
(576,737)
(1,660,993)
(1,739,783)
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)
Flow-through share premium
11
212,000
142,545
248,273
145,545
Gain (loss) on marketable securities
6
(54,050)
(119,400)
(146,300)
369,200
Interest expense on right-of-use assets
(1,745)
(1,115)
(3,953)
(3,215)
Interest income
26,033
3,417
40,699
8,250
NET LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
$
(326,314)
$
(551,290)
$
(1,522,274)
$
(1,220,003)
NET LOSS PER COMMON SHARE,
BASIC AND DILUTED
$
(0.00)
$
(0.00)
$
(0.00)
$
(0.00)
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF
COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING
433,958,294
388,720,025
414,175,134
371,607,845
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
Nickel Creek Platinum Corp.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows
(Expressed in Canadian dollars) (Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended September 30,
Note
2022
2021
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net loss for the period
$
(1,522,274)
$
(1,220,003)
Add (deduct) items not affecting cash
Depreciation
7,8
90,385
148,267
Share-based compensation
418,411
546,106
Unrealized foreign exchange gain
(620)
(3,269)
Unrealized (gain) loss on marketable securities
6
146,300
(369,200)
(867,798)
(898,099)
Changes in non-cash working capital balances
17
12,488
(54,789)
Cash used in operating activities
(855,310)
(952,888)
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Exploration and evaluation expenditures
(2,088,758)
(1,276,678)
Cash used in investing activities
(2,088,758)
(1,276,678)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Exercise of stock options
96,696
349,123
Exercise of warrants
1,000,864
-
Proceeds from share issuance, net of issue costs
13
2,397,935
3,371,466
Principal elements of lease payments
(80,367)
(128,230)
Cash provided from financing activities
3,415,128
3,592,359
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
620
3,269
Increase in cash and cash equivalents, net
471,680
1,366,062
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD
2,200,919
1,459,141
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF THE PERIOD
$
2,672,599
$
2,825,203
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
