Nickel Creek Platinum : Q3 2022 MD&A

TSX: NCP | OTCQB: NCPCF NICKEL CREEK PLATINUM CORP. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS - For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 - (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

NICKEL CREEK PLATINUM CORP. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 TABLE OF CONTENTS 1. 2022 THIRD QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS.............................................................................................. 3 2. BUSINESS OVERVIEW SUMMARY ................................................................................................. 4 3. SUMMARY OF QUARTERLY RESULTS ............................................................................................ 7 4. CASH FLOWS, LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES .................................................................... 8 5. TRANSACTIONS WITH RELATED PARTIES AND KEY MANAGEMENT COMPENSATION............... 11 6. FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS AND RELATED RISKS......................................................................... 12 7. RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES ........................................................................................................ 13 8. PROPOSED TRANSACTIONS ........................................................................................................ 14 9. OUTSTANDING SHARE DATA ...................................................................................................... 15 10. OFF-BALANCE SHEET ARRANGEMENTS ...................................................................................... 15 11. ACCOUNTING POLICIES AND CRITICAL ACCOUNTING ESTIMATES............................................. 15 12. INTERNAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING, DISCLOSURE CONTROLS AND PROCEDURES .............................................................................................................................. 15 13. CAUTIONARY NOTE TO INVESTORS REGARDING DEFINITION OF MINERAL RESOURCES .......... 16 14. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ............................................................................................ 17 15. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ....................................................................................................... 18 Page 2

NICKEL CREEK PLATINUM CORP. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 This Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") of Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as "Nickel Creek Platinum" or the "Company") is prepared as of November 8, 2022 and provides analysis of the Company's financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022. This MD&A should be read in conjunction with the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 and the related notes for the year then ended which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") as set out in the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada Handbook ("CPA Canada Handbook") and the accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and the related notes for the period then ended ("September 30, 2022 Financial Statements") also prepared in accordance with IFRS. This MD&A should also be read in conjunction with the MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2021. Financial information contained herein is expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise stated. Readers are cautioned that this MD&A contains "forward-looking statements" and that actual events may vary from management's expectations. Readers are encouraged to read the cautionary note contained herein regarding such forward-looking statements. This MD&A was reviewed, approved and authorized for issuance by the Audit Committee of the Company's Board of Directors on November 8, 2022. Nickel Creek Platinum is a public company incorporated in British Columbia, and its common shares (the "Shares") are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX"), trading under the symbol "NCP", and on the OTCQB under the symbol "NCPCF". The Company maintains its registered and head office at 1700-666 Burrard Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 2X8. The Company's principal business activity is the exploration and evaluation of nickel and platinum group metals ("PGM") mineral properties in North America. The Company's flagship asset is its 100%-owned Nickel Shäw Project (the "Project"), formerly known as the "Wellgreen Project", located in southwestern Yukon, Canada. The Project contains the nickel-copper-PGM("Ni-Cu-PGM") Wellgreen deposit ("Wellgreen deposit"), as well as the Arch, Burwash, Formula, Musk and Quill claims, comprised of 711 mineral claims and 91 quartz mining leases, totalling 14,650 hectares. The Wellgreen deposit is a polymetallic deposit with mineralization that includes the significant co-occurrence of nickel, copper, cobalt, PGM and gold. The Wellgreen deposit and the Arch, Burwash and Quill claims are subject to a 1% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty ("Wellgreen NSR Royalty") on future production. In addition, the Wellgreen NSR Royalty contains a provision for the Company to pay any Canadian withholding tax required to be remitted by holders of the Wellgreen NSR Royalty. The Project is accessible via the Alaska Highway, a paved highway that provides access to all-season, deep sea ports in Haines and Skagway, Alaska approximately 300 kilometres west-northwest from Whitehorse and 30 kilometres from Burwash Landing. The Project is one of the largest undeveloped nickel, copper, cobalt and PGM deposits outside of South Africa and Russia. Detailed information regarding the Company and the Nickel Shäw Project is contained in the Company's Annual Information Form ("AIF") for the year ended December 31, 2021, dated as of March 23, 2022, which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. 1. 2022 THIRD QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS Highlights from the three-month period ended September 30, 2022 and recent events (all dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated): Page 3

NICKEL CREEK PLATINUM CORP. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 During the month of October 2022, the Company completed its 2022 drill program ("2022 Drill Program") at its 100%-owned Nickel Shäw Project.

100%-owned Nickel Shäw Project. Cash balance at September 30, 2022 was approximately $2.7 million and approximately $1.8 million at November 8, 2022. 2. BUSINESS OVERVIEW SUMMARY COVID-19 Since March 2020, significant measures have been implemented in Canada and the rest of the world in response to the increased impact from the novel coronavirus ("COVID-19"). The Company continues to operate its business and, to date, COVID-19 has not had a significant impact on our operations. While the impact of COVID-19 is expected to be temporary, the current circumstances are dynamic and the future impact of COVID-19 on our business operations cannot be reasonably estimated at this time. The Company closed on an equity financing during the second quarter of 2022 (see "Financing Activities") and also closed on an equity financing during the second quarter of 2021. Further, the Company conducted an exploration program in 2021 and during the month of October 2022, completed its 2022 Drill Program; however, COVID- 19 may still have an adverse impact on project exploration plans, financial position, cash flows and results of operations during 2022 and beyond. Financing Activities (a) Exercise of Warrants During the second quarter of 2022, the Company received approximately $911 thousand from the exercise of approximately 11.4 million warrants by the Company's largest shareholder, Electrum Strategic Opportunities Fund L.P. ("Electrum"). The warrants were issued in conjunction with a private placement completed during 2019 and the exercise price of the warrants was $0.08. (b) 2022 Private Placement During the second quarter of 2022, the Company issued 3,197,060 units ("Units") for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $0.3 million and 25,539,500 "flow-through" units ("FT Units") for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $2.4 million (including a $0.3 million premium on the flow-through shares), for total gross proceeds of approximately $2.7 million (collectively, the "2022 Private Placement"). The Units were priced at $0.085 with each Unit consisting of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant exercisable for one Common Share (each, a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.125 for a period of three (3) years from the date of issuance, subject to adjustment upon certain customary events. Each FT Unit was priced at $0.095 with each FT Unit consisting of one "flow- through" Common Share (each, a "FT Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole FT common share purchase warrant, a "FT Warrant"), with each FT Warrant exercisable for one Common Share (each, a "FT Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.125 for a period of three (3) years from the date of issuance, subject to adjustment upon certain customary events. In addition to the warrants exercised by Electrum noted above, Electrum invested an additional $100 thousand in the 2022 Private Placement. Page 4