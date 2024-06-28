Contributing Towards a More

Sustainable Future

NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED and its controlled entities A.B.N. 44 127 510 589

2023

Sustainability Report

Table of Contents

About This Report

Sustainability Performance Highlight

Message from the Chairman

Sustainability at Nickel Industries

Sustainability Report 2023 Theme

Sustainability Policy

Sustainability Strategy

Stakeholder Engagement & Material Topics

Sustainability Governance

Company Profile

About the Company

Vision, Mission & Values

2023 Sustainability Milestones

External Initiatives, Memberships, Rewards and Certification

Economic Development

Operations

Direct Economic Value

Supply Chain

Indirect Economic Impact

Environmental Stewardship

Environmental Policy

Emissions

Energy

Water and Effluent

Waste

Biodiversity

Social Responsibility

Human Capital Development

Occupational Health and Safety

Local Communities

Ethical Business Practices

Diversity and Equal Opportunity

Anti-corruption

Human Rights

Independent Assurance Statement

GRI Standards Content Index

SASB: Metals and Mining

Feedback Form

Contributing Towards a More Sustainable Future

About This Report

Contributing Towards a More

Sustainable Future

The Nickel Industries Limited (Nickel Industries or the Company) 2023 Sustainability Report (Report) is the third sustainability report published by the Company and is a continuation of the previous year's report published in March 2023.

The Report demonstrates our commitment towards our stakeholders, reflecting our accountability to sustained, long-term growth, and our responsibility towards ESG and sustainability through a holistically integrated, multi-stakeholder approach.

This Report has been meticulously developed in accordance with key reporting principles, including stakeholder inclusiveness, materiality, completeness, accuracy, balance, clarity, comparability, reliability, and timeliness. It reflects the collaborative efforts of discussions held throughout 2023. The selection of this year's material topics aligns with the Company's corporate strategy and has received approval from the Board Directors. There is no restatement of information from the previous report.

The Company has reported the information cited in this GRI content index for the period 1st January 2023 to 31st December 2023 in accordance with the GRI Standards, along with the Metals and Mining (MM) Supplement Sector; Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) for Metals and Mining Standard; and the early adoption of the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) Sustainability Disclosure Standards.

All the information presented in this Report is sourced directly from the Company and its affiliated entities, encompassing Hengjaya Mine, Hengjaya Nickel, Ranger Nickel, Angel Nickel, and Oracle Nickel. KPMG, functioning as an independent auditor, has conducted an audit of the Company's Consolidated Financial Statements. Furthermore, SR Asia Indonesia, a leading sustainability assurance provider in the region, has independently verified the compliance of the Report with selected information regarding the Company's sustainability performance. The selection of the assurance provider followed a procurement process and has been approved by the highest governance body.

Contact information regarding this report:

Nickel Industries Limited

Level 2, 66 Hunter Street, Sydney, NSW, 2000, Australia

+61 (2) 9300 3311

info@nickelindustries.com

https://nickelindustries.com/

Disclaimer

This Report incorporates forward-looking statements that adhere to the prevailing regulatory laws in applicable jurisdictions. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of words such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "objectives", "targets", "outlook" and "guidance", or other similar words. This may encompass, without limitation, statements regarding estimated reserves and resources, certain plans, strategies, aspirations and objectives of management, anticipated production, study or construction dates, expected costs, cash flow or production outputs and anticipated productive lives of projects and mines. However, these statements are subject to prospective risks and uncertainties and may cause actual developments to differ materially from the reported results.

The forward-looking statements within this Report were prepared based on a multitude of assumptions concerning present conditions, future events, and the business environment in which the Company operates. The Company shall have no obligation to guarantee that all the valid information presented will bring the specific results as expected.

Contributing Towards a More Sustainable Future

Sustainability Performance Highlights

Economic Development Highlights

Production Performance

Financial Performance (USD)

Nickel Metal Production

Total Revenue

Tonnes

2021

40,410

2021

648,722,106

2022

70,079

2022

1,218,454,145

2023

128,259

2023

1,440,860,750

Limonite Ore

Total Assets

Tonnes

2021

2,090,879

2021

1,770,618,822

2022

3,902,276

2022

2,672,519,694

2023

9,568,456

2023

4,071,345,782

Saprolite Ore

Total Net Profit

After Tax

Tonnes

2021

2,457,694

2021

175,976,986

2022

2,890,575

2022

209,374,698

2023

3,832,833

2023

176,203,376

Environmental Performance

Environmental Performance

Rehabilitated Land Area at Hengjaya Mine

Green House Gas (GHG) Emissions (Scope 1 & 2)

Rehabilitated Land Area at Hengjaya Mine

Tonnes CO2eq

Ha

2021

2,101,051

2021

14.49

2022

3,584,263

2022

20.15

2023

6,633,819

2023

25.00

Emissions Intensity

Total Rehabilitated Area

Total Trees Planted Since

tCO2e/tonne of Ni

Since 2019 (Ha):

2019 (Ha):

2021

64.99

2,057

2,257,036

2022

63.93

2023

64.65

Nickel Industries pledged to a 50% reduction in carbon intensity by 2035 and net zero emissions by 2050 during the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 28).

For the second consecutive year. Nickel Industries' Hengjaya Mine has succeeded in winning the Green PROPER award for the second time and getting the highest grade for the sustainability initiative in the nickel industries in Indonesia from the Ministry of Environment and Forestry (KLHK) in 2023

Social Responsibility Highlights

16,718,448 LTI-free man hours across all of Nickel Industries' projects were achieved in 2023.

Nickel Industries Employee Diversity

<30 years old

30-50 years old

>50 years old

Total

2023

3,255

2023

1,664

2023

18

2023

4,937

2022

2,511

2022

1,421

2022

22

2022

3,654

Male

2021

794

2021

540

2021

9

Male

2021

1,343

2023

388

2023

153

2023

0

2022

334

2022

120

2022

3

Female

2021

122

2021

39

2021

1

2023

541

2022

457

Female

2021

162

Grand Total

2023

5,478

2022

4,441

2021

1,505

Nickel Industries and The Cross Sector Development Partnership entered into a two-year partnership and sponsorship agreement aimed at supporting the identification of social development projects aligned with the Company's ESG development and implementation strategy. Additionally, the Company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Hasanuddin University

Makassar to provide financial support to indigenous students from Central Sulawesi, North Maluku, and West Papua Provinces. This collaboration envisions offering full scholarship funding to students throughout their degree, focusing on undergraduate programs in metallurgical, environmental, and mining engineering.

Message from the Chairman

Dear Fellow Shareholders,

I am pleased to present our 2023 Sustainability Report to you. This year's report holds particular significance as it marks numerous milestones in our sustainability journey. The growth in our sustainability initiatives from 2023 compared to our inaugural report in 2021 has been remarkable.

Nickel Industries proudly assumes leadership in advancing sustainability within Indonesia's nickel sector. We are honoured to showcase these initiatives in our Sustainability Report. Our commitment extends to promoting and implementing industry best practices across our mining and downstream processing operations, with steadfast support from the local communities in which we operate.

One of the most important goals of the Company is to reduce our carbon footprint. In December 2023, Nickel Industries announced its emission reduction target in conjunction with the COP28 United Nations Climate Change Conference. The Company unveiled its commitment to a 50% reduction in carbon intensity by 2035 and achieving net zero emissions by 2050. Our presence at the conference, where we were one of only two companies with Indonesian mining operations invited to present, underscores our dedication to becoming the world's pre-eminent global nickel company. This is underpinned by a platform of diversified, low-cost, sustainably produced nickel products, adhering to global best practice mining standards.

In pursuit of this commitment, Nickel Industries implemented several initiatives this year. In October 2023, we signed an Operation Lease and Service Agreement (OLSA) with PT Sumber Energi Surya Nusantara (SESNA) for the installation of

  1. 200-MWpsolar project with a 20-MWh battery to power our operations in Indonesia. This initiative positions us as the sole offtake partner to the project. In December 2023, we added Electric Vehicles (EV) to our haulage fleet at Hengjaya Mine, which marked a significant step towards driving operational efficiencies and materially reducing our emissions profile.

Furthermore, we continue to expand our portfolio of high pressure acid leach (HPAL) projects. This includes a positive final investment decision to invest in Excelsior Nickel Cobalt (ENC), a next-generation HPAL project capable of producing MHP, nickel sulphate, and nickel cathode. Each incremental unit of HPAL nickel production contributes to reducing Nickel Industries' carbon intensity, which aims to see our operations on track to becoming carbon-neutral by 2050.

Our integrated and multi-stakeholder approach, strategic partnerships, and global reach give us the opportunity - and the responsibility - to spearhead sustainable change across our industry. Nickel Industries' efforts to reduce emissions are poised to establish a precedent, motivating other companies to adopt similar initiatives. As our journey towards sustainability continues, we affirm our commitment to transparently sharing our progress with you through this Sustainability Report.

I cordially invite you to read our report and gain insights into how we integrate environmental, social, and governance (ESG) best practices into every aspect of our operations. Your engagement in understanding our commitment to sustainability is integral to our collective progress.

Yours sincerely,

Norman Seckold

01Sustainability at Nickel Industries

Contributing Towards a More Sustainable Future

Sustainability Report 2023 Theme

Contributing Towards a More Sustainable Future

Nickel Industries recognises the importance of ESG and sustainability in our operations. As the Company enters its third year of sustainability reporting, Nickel Industries continues

to spearhead efforts to optimise its sustainability impacts. Embracing the theme "Contributing Towards a More Sustainable Future" in the 2023 report, the Company proudly showcases progress in resource management, emissions reduction, and

innovative sustainability practices. Our journey unfolds not just as a documentation of practices but as a narrative of resilience, innovation, and responsibility. Through transparency and accountability, Nickel Industries invites stakeholders to join us in reshaping industries and fostering a collective dedication to a brighter, more sustainable tomorrow.

Sustainability Policy

Nickel Industries' sustainability policy is centred on cultivating long-term values for the Company, local communities, and various stakeholders. As performing at a world-class level in sustainability is critical to our business success, the Company aspires to responsibly supply a pivotal base metal, essential for the planet's future growth, while concurrently championing environmental protection, social empowerment,

and enhancing the wellbeing of its workers, host communities, and regional neighbours.

The Company policy is rooted in three realms of influence: sustainable operations, stimulation of local development, and contribution to global sustainability. These dimensions serve as the foundation and guiding principles for formulating the Company's sustainability strategy and non-financial objectives and priorities, which are subject to annual evaluation and refinement. Upholding the Company's commitments in these domains is pivotal for ensuring continued access to resources, capital, and engaged employees, while fostering sustainable development both within its operational areas and on a global scale.

Moreover, the Company is committed to supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by actively contributing to the implementation of the SDGs on local, national, and global levels, all in alignment with its operational activities. The Company's aim is to work towards the accomplishment of these goals by the year 2030.

Policy

Sustainable operations

Description

Nickel Industries will act responsibly across the life cycle of its activities, from project conception, through to execution and operation, to the closure of the Company's activities, respecting the local people and customs where it operates.

Commitments

  • To meet or exceed the regulatory standards where the Company operates and continuously improve performance.
  • To achieve zero harm to its employees, contractors and local communities by promoting active, genuine care inside and outside the Company.
  • To continuously improve its activities, seeking increased efficiency in the use of natural resources.
  • To manage risks and impacts by adopting elimination, mitigation, compensation, monitoring measures and maximising the positive benefits of our activities.
  • To work with responsibility, ethics and transparency, engaging with its stakeholders.

Policy

Stimulation of local development

Description

Beyond the management of its activities, the Company seeks to stimulate local socioeconomic development that sustainably contributes to the livelihoods and wellbeing of the communities and environment around Nickel Industries' areas of operation.

Commitments

  • To support the development and hiring of local workforce and suppliers.
  • To understand and monitor the key social and environmental indicators for the regions where we operate and make conscious decisions to improve social and environmental wellbeing in the most appropriate and meaningful ways.
  • To develop programs related to social needs, with the long-term economic development vision, avoiding reactive social investments.
  • To respect indigenous and local communities' connections to lands, waters and the environment and seek to develop mutually beneficial agreements with land-connected peoples, to promote engagement, free, prior and informed consultation and risk and impact evaluation.

Policy Contribution to global sustainability

DescriptionCommitments

Nickel Industries recognises its important role in addressing shared global challenges. Therefore, the Company will contribute to the dialogue and confrontation of the challenges in terms of sustainable development as appropriate to our scope of activities.

  • To be transparent to the Company stakeholders in terms of governance, policy, procedures, practices, and performance.
  • To contribute towards global goals related to the Company's business by continuously improving its operations and seeking partnerships, solutions, and technology to address sustainable development challenges.
  • To contribute to creating a positive legacy for future generations, balancing the social, environmental and economic aspects of its business.
  • To work with colleagues, partners and communities globally to deliver the products our customers need and learn from each other to improve the Company's performance.
  • To promote active partnerships at international, national, regional and local levels based on mutual commitment and trust.
  • To engage with our joint venture partners to share our practices and insights and learn from theirs.
  • To recognise and respect diverse cultures, communities and points of view.
  • To respect human rights and work with communities and organisations to create mutual value throughout and beyond the life of our operations.
  • To strive to contribute to the SDGs.

