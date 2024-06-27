The Nickel Industries Limited (Nickel Industries or the Company) 2023 Sustainability Report (Report) is the third sustainability report published by the Company and is a continuation of the previous year's report published in March 2023.

The Report demonstrates our commitment towards our stakeholders, reflecting our accountability to sustained, long-term growth, and our responsibility towards ESG and sustainability through a holistically integrated, multi-stakeholder approach.

This Report has been meticulously developed in accordance with key reporting principles, including stakeholder inclusiveness, materiality, completeness, accuracy, balance, clarity, comparability, reliability, and timeliness. It reflects the collaborative efforts of discussions held throughout 2023. The selection of this year's material topics aligns with the Company's corporate strategy and has received approval from the Board Directors. There is no restatement of information from the previous report.