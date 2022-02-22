Log in
    NIC   AU0000018236

NICKEL MINES LIMITED

(NIC)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/22 07:00:01 pm
1.395 AUD   +4.10%
NICKEL MINES : Corporate Governance Statement and Appendix 4G
NICKEL MINES : Annual Report and Appendix 4E
Nickel Mines Completes 10% Stake Acquisition in Indonesian Nickel Mine
Nickel Mines : Corporate Governance Statement and Appendix 4G

02/22/2022 | 05:57pm EST
r personal use only

Corporate Governance Statement

Nickel Mines Limited

r personal use only

  1. INTRODUCTION
    Nickel Mines Limited (the Company) is committed to conducting its business activities and governing the company in accordance with best practice corporate governance to the extent appropriate to the size and nature of the Company's operations.
    This Corporate Governance Statement details the extent to which the Company follows ASX Corporate Governance Council's Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations (Recommendations).
    For the purposes of this Corporate Governance Statement the Company's corporate governance practices are structured with reference to the fourth edition of the Recommendations released on 27 February 2019.
    While listed entities are entitled not to adopt the Recommendations in whole or in part, the ASX requires that entities explain why it has not adopted any particular recommendation on an "if not, why not" basis.
    The table set out below identifies which Recommendations the Company follows and which it does not and provides reasons for not following those Recommendations as well as alternate governance practices (if any) the Company intends to adopt instead of those Recommendations.
    The Company's corporate governance policies together with a copy of this Corporate Governance Statement are all available on the Corporate Governance section of the Company's website at www.nickelmines.com.au. (Website).
  2. RECOMMENDATIONS COMPLIANCE TABLE

Recommendation

Compliance

Statement

Principle 1 - Lay solid foundations for management and oversight

A listed entity should clearly delineate the respective roles and responsibilities of its board and management and regularly review their

performance.

1.1. A listed entity should have and disclose a board charter

Compliant

The respective roles and responsibilities of the Board and

setting out:

management are defined under the Board Charter, a copy of

which is available on the Company's website at

(a) the respective roles and responsibilities of its board

www.nickelmines.com.au. There is a clear delineation

and management; and

between the Board's responsibility for the Company's

strategy and activities, and the day-to-day management of

(b) those matters expressly reserved to the board and

operations conferred upon officers of the Company.

those delegated to management.

Recommendation

Compliance

Statement

1.2. A listed entity should:

Compliant

The process for selection, appointment, and re-appointment

of directors is detailed in the Nomination Committee Charter,

only

(a) undertake appropriate checks before appointing a

a copy of which is available on the Company's website at

director or senior executive or putting someone

www.nickelmines.com.au. Under the Nomination Committee

forward for election as a director; and

Charter, shareholders are required to be provided with all

material information in the Committee's possession relevant

(b) provide security holders with all material

to a decision on whether or not to elect or re-elect a director

information in its possession relevant to a decision

including, biographical details, qualifications, a statement as

on whether or not to elect or re-elect a director.

to whether the Board supports the nomination of the director

and the degree of independence of the director and, details

of any existing directorships held.

use

1.3. A listed entity should have a written agreement with each

Compliant

The Board Charter provides that each director and senior

director and senior executive setting out the terms of their

executive is required by the Company to execute a written

appointment.

agreement setting out the terms of their appointment.

1.4. The company secretary of a listed entity should be

Compliant

The Board Charter sets out the role and responsibilities of

accountable directly to the board, through the chair, on all

the Company's Secretary and provides that the Secretary is

matters to do with the proper functioning of the board.

accountable to the Board, via the chair of the Board (Chair)

on all matters to do with the proper function of the Board and

personal

any committee of the Board and sets out the specific

obligations of the Secretary in this regard.

1.5. A listed entity should:

Not Compliant

The Company has adopted a Diversity Policy, a copy of

which is available on the Company's website at

(a) have and disclose a diversity policy;

www.nickelmines.com.au. The Diversity Policy requires the

Board to establish measurable objectives to assist the

(b) through its board or a committee of the board set

Company in achieving gender diversity and to review the

measurable objectives for achieving gender

Company's progress in meeting these objectives.

diversity in the composition of the its board, senior

Due to the Company's business sector, stage of

executives and workforce generally; and

development and the locations in which it operates, it has

(c) disclose in relation to each reporting period:

elected not to set gender diversity objectives in its Diversity

Policy at this time. The Board shall, when the Company has

(i)

the measurable objectives set for that

reached the requisite corporate and commercial maturity,

period to achieve gender diversity;

amend the Company's Diversity Policy to include set gender

diversity objectives against which it will assess its diversity

(ii) the entity's progress towards achieving

performance annually.

those objectives; and

r

Recommendation

Compliance

Statement

The Company acknowledges that it respects the benefits of

(iii) either:

employment diversity and will employ the best staff available.

only

(A) the respective proportions of men

and women on the board, in senior

executive positions and across the

whole workforce (including how the

entity has defined "senior executive"

for these purposes); or

(B) if the entity is a "relevant employer"

under the Workplace Gender

use

Equality Act, the entity's most recent

"Gender Equality Indicators", as

defined in and published under that

Act.

1.6.

A listed entity should:

Compliant

The Board Charter provides that the Board is required to

review and evaluate the performance of the Board, its

(a) have and disclose a process for periodically

committees and individual directors from time to time and

evaluating the performance of the board, its

that, at least once annually, it must review and evaluate the

personalr

committees and individual directors; and

Board's compliance with the Board Charter and amend that

charter or any other governance policies to meet the goals

(b) disclose for each reporting period whether a

and objectives of the Board as they develop over time.

performance evaluation has been undertaken

The Board will ensure that these evaluations are undertaken

in accordance with that process during or in

respect of that period.

in accordance with the Board Charter from time to time and

will provide details as to its compliance with this

Recommendation in the Company's future annual reports.

1.7. A listed entity should:

Compliant

The Board Charter provides that the Board will review and

(a) have and disclose a process for evaluating

evaluate the performance of the Company's executives at

least once annually.

the performance of its senior executives at

least once every reporting period; and

The Board will ensure that an evaluation of the Company's

(b) disclose for each reporting period whether a

executives will be undertaken by the Company in

performance evaluation has been was

accordance with the Board Charter and will provide details

undertaken in accordance with that process

as to its compliance with this.

during or in respect of that period.

r personal use only

Recommendation

Compliance

Statement

Principle 2 - Structure the board to add value

The board of a listed entity should be of a board of an appropriate size and collectively have the skills, commitment and knowledge of the entity and the industry in which it operates, to enable it to discharge its duties effectively and to add value.

2.

Compliant

The Board has established a Nomination Committee to

2.1. The board of a listed entity should:

oversee the selection and appointment practices of the

(a) have a nomination committee which:

Company.

(i)

has at least three members, a majority of

The Nomination Committee is governed by a Nomination

Committee Charter, which is available on the Company's

whom are independent directors; and

website at www.nickelmines.com.au. The Nomination

(ii)

is chaired by an independent director,

Committee consists of three members, Robert Neale (Chair),

Mark Lochtenberg and Norman Seckold. Robert Neale and

and disclose;

Mark Lochtenberg are considered to be independent

directors.

(iii)

the charter of the committee;

The Nomination Committee Charter prohibits a member of

(iv)

the members of the committee; and

the Committee from being present for discussions at a

Committee meeting on

(v)

as at the end of each reporting

or her election, re-election, or removal.

period, the number of times the

The Company will provide details as to the Committee's

committee met throughout the

activities each year and any related significant results and

period and the individual

findings in its future annual reports.

attendances of the members at

a

those meetings; or

(b) if it does not have a nomination committee,

disclose that fact and the processes it

employs to address board succession

issues and to ensure that the board has the

appropriate balance of skills, knowledge,

experience, independence and diversity to

enable it to discharge its duties and

responsibilities effectively.

2.2. A listed entity should have and disclose a board skills

Non-compliant

The Company has not formally established a Board skills

matrix setting out the mix of skills and diversity that the

matrix, however, the skills of each director is disclosed in the

Company's Annual Report and the skills of the Board are

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Nickel Mines Ltd. published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 22:57:54 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
