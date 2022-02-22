Nickel Mines : Corporate Governance Statement and Appendix 4G

Principle 2 - Structure the board to add value

The board of a listed entity should be of a board of an appropriate size and collectively have the skills, commitment and knowledge of the entity and the industry in which it operates, to enable it to discharge its duties effectively and to add value.

2. Compliant The Board has established a Nomination Committee to

2.1. The board of a listed entity should:

oversee the selection and appointment practices of the

(a) have a nomination committee which: Company.

(i) has at least three members, a majority of The Nomination Committee is governed by a Nomination

Committee Charter, which is available on the Company's

whom are independent directors; and

website at www.nickelmines.com.au. The Nomination

(ii) is chaired by an independent director, Committee consists of three members, Robert Neale (Chair),

Mark Lochtenberg and Norman Seckold. Robert Neale and

and disclose; Mark Lochtenberg are considered to be independent

directors.

(iii) the charter of the committee; The Nomination Committee Charter prohibits a member of

(iv) the members of the committee; and the Committee from being present for discussions at a

Committee meeting on, or to vote on a matter regarding, his

(v) as at the end of each reporting or her election, re-election, or removal.

period, the number of times the The Company will provide details as to the Committee's

committee met throughout the

activities each year and any related significant results and

period and the individual

findings in its future annual reports.

attendances of the members at

a

those meetings; or

(b) if it does not have a nomination committee,

disclose that fact and the processes it

employs to address board succession

issues and to ensure that the board has the

appropriate balance of skills, knowledge,

experience, independence and diversity to

enable it to discharge its duties and

responsibilities effectively.

2.2. A listed entity should have and disclose a board skills Non-compliant The Company has not formally established a Board skills

matrix setting out the mix of skills and diversity that the matrix, however, the skills of each director is disclosed in the