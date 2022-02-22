Nickel Mines : Corporate Governance Statement and Appendix 4G

|
Recommendation
Compliance
Statement
1.2. A listed entity should:
Compliant
The process for selection, appointment, and re-appointment
of directors is detailed in the Nomination Committee Charter,
only
(a) undertake appropriate checks before appointing a
a copy of which is available on the Company's website at
director or senior executive or putting someone
www.nickelmines.com.au. Under the Nomination Committee
forward for election as a director; and
Charter, shareholders are required to be provided with all
material information in the Committee's possession relevant
(b) provide security holders with all material
to a decision on whether or not to elect or re-elect a director
information in its possession relevant to a decision
including, biographical details, qualifications, a statement as
on whether or not to elect or re-elect a director.
to whether the Board supports the nomination of the director
and the degree of independence of the director and, details
of any existing directorships held.
1.3. A listed entity should have a written agreement with each
Compliant
The Board Charter provides that each director and senior
director and senior executive setting out the terms of their
executive is required by the Company to execute a written
appointment.
agreement setting out the terms of their appointment.
1.4. The company secretary of a listed entity should be
Compliant
The Board Charter sets out the role and responsibilities of
accountable directly to the board, through the chair, on all
the Company's Secretary and provides that the Secretary is
matters to do with the proper functioning of the board.
accountable to the Board, via the chair of the Board (Chair)
on all matters to do with the proper function of the Board and
any committee of the Board and sets out the specific
obligations of the Secretary in this regard.
1.5. A listed entity should:
Not Compliant
The Company has adopted a Diversity Policy, a copy of
which is available on the Company's website at
(a) have and disclose a diversity policy;
www.nickelmines.com.au. The Diversity Policy requires the
Board to establish measurable objectives to assist the
(b) through its board or a committee of the board set
Company in achieving gender diversity and to review the
measurable objectives for achieving gender
Company's progress in meeting these objectives.
diversity in the composition of the its board, senior
Due to the Company's business sector, stage of
executives and workforce generally; and
development and the locations in which it operates, it has
(c) disclose in relation to each reporting period:
elected not to set gender diversity objectives in its Diversity
Policy at this time. The Board shall, when the Company has
(i)
the measurable objectives set for that
reached the requisite corporate and commercial maturity,
period to achieve gender diversity;
amend the Company's Diversity Policy to include set gender
diversity objectives against which it will assess its diversity
(ii) the entity's progress towards achieving
performance annually.
those objectives; and
