Nickel Rock Resources : 3rd quarter interim financials

Quarter 3 - Three and Nine Months Ended 31 March 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited)
(Expressed in Canadian dollars)
NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3 (3) (a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.
The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.
Nickel Rock Resources Inc. (Formerly Nevada Energy Metals Inc.)
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
As at 31 March 2022 and 30 June 2021
(Expressed in Canadian dollars)
As at
Notes
31 March 2022
30 June 2021
(audited)
ASSETS
$
$
Current assets
607,051
1,301,655
Cash
Amounts receivable
4
42,090
45,694
Prepaid expenses
40,898
38,401
Short-term investment
5,6,12,14
650,000
-
Total current assets
1,340,039
1,385,750
Exploration and evaluation properties
6
999,639
3,116,945
ROU Asset
7
4,301
21,017
Total assets
2,343,979
4,523,712
EQUITY (DEFICIENCY) AND LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
37,450
34,020
Trade and other payables
8
Current portion of lease liability
9
10,109
21,859
Total liabilities
47,559
55,879
Equity
9,111,572
8,888,572
Common shares
10
Reserves
10
4,566,124
4,566,124
Deficit
(11,381,276)
(8,986,863)
Total equity
2,296,420
4,467,833
Total equity and liabilities
2,343,979
4,523,712
Nature of operations and going concern (Note 1), Commitments and Contingencies (Note 16)
APPROVED BY THE BOARD:
"Robert Setter"
"John Oness"
Robert Setter
John Oness
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements. Page | 1
Nickel Rock Resources Inc. (Formerly Nevada Energy Metals Inc.)
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss For the three and nine months ended 31 March 2022 and 2021
(Expressed in Canadian dollars)
Three months
Three months
Nine months
Nine months
ended
ended
ended
ended
31 March
31 March
31 March
31 March
Notes
2022
2021
2022
2021
$
$
$
$
Administration expenses
245
794
Bank charges and interest
815
1,514
Consulting
14,15
53,340
220,544
193,223
467,402
Corporate development
5,572
4,708
16,716
41,284
Depreciation
7
5,571
16,715
Finance charge
9
309
388
1,119
Marketing and
1,144
24,045
communications
597,148
743,443
Office and miscellaneous
5,869
9,394
16,146
25,614
Professional fees
(1,061)
8,933
15,536
16,647
Rent
15,499
5,719
33,977
24,392
Share-based payments
3,093
19,433
252,080
Transfer agent fees
54,821
75,822
Travel, lodging and food
-
-
-
1,610
Loss before other items
(83,701)
(907,962)
(320,258)
(1,667,642)
Other items
(3,102)
Foreign exchange loss
27,137
39,699
Loss on disposals of
exploration and evaluation
(60,607)
(1,071,053)
properties
5,6
-
-
Loss on change of fair
value of short term
(1,000,000)
(1,000,000)
investment
5,6,14
-
-
Net loss for the period
(1,144,308)
(880,825)
(2,394,413)
(1,627,943)
Comprehensive loss for
the period
(1,144,308)
(880,825)
(2,394,413)
(1,627,943)
Loss per share
Basic and diluted
11
(0.016)
(0.018)
(0.034)
(0.114)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements. Page | 2
Nickel Rock Resources Inc. (Formerly Nevada Energy Metals Inc.)
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows For the nine months ended 31 March 2022 and 2021 (Expressed in Canadian dollars)
31 March
31 March
Nine months ended
Notes
2022
2021
$
$
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Loss for the period
(2,394,413)
(1,627,943)
Adjustment for:
16,716
Depreciation
7
16,715
Finance charge
9
388
1,119
Share-based payments
-
252,080
Disposal of exploration and evaluation property
6
2,721,053
-
Acquisition of short-term investment
5,6,12,14
(650,000)
-
Issuance of shares for mineral property
6
69,750
-
Changes in operating working capital:
3,604
Decrease (increase) in amounts receivable
4
(14,442)
Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses
(2,497)
(57,109)
Increase (decrease) in trade and other payables
8
3,430
(62,522)
Cash used in operating activities
(231,969)
(1,492,102)
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Exploration and evaluation properties expenditures
6
(603,747)
(200,849)
Cash used in investing activities
(603,747)
(200,849)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from issuance of common shares
-
1,512,575
Exercise of warrants
10
73,500
130,000
Exercise of options
10
79,750
1,361,000
Lease payments
9
(12,138)
(17,557)
Cash from financing activities
141,112
2,986,018
Decrease in cash
(694,604)
1,293,067
Cash, beginning of period
1,301,655
409,303
Cash, end of period
607,051
1,702,370
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements. Page | 3
Nickel Rock Resources Inc. published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 18:48:02 UTC.