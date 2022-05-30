Log in
    BFF   CA64130N3067

NICKEL ROCK RESOURCES INC.

(BFF)
End-of-day quote Bourse de Toronto  -  05-26
0.0900 CAD    0.00%
02:49pNICKEL ROCK RESOURCES : 3rd quarter interim financials
PU
05/27Nickel Rock Resources Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended March 31, 2022
CI
03/10Surge Battery Metals Reports Successful Exploration Results from the N100 and HN4 Nickel Projects, British Columbia
AQ
Nickel Rock Resources : 3rd quarter interim financials

05/30/2022 | 02:49pm EDT
Nickel Rock Resources Inc.

(Formerly Nevada Energy Metals Inc.)

Nickel Rock Resources Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

Quarter 3 - Three and Nine Months Ended 31 March 2022 and 2021

(Unaudited)

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3 (3) (a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

Nickel Rock Resources Inc. (Formerly Nevada Energy Metals Inc.)

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

As at 31 March 2022 and 30 June 2021

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

As at

Notes

31 March 2022

30 June 2021

(audited)

ASSETS

$

$

Current assets

607,051

1,301,655

Cash

Amounts receivable

4

42,090

45,694

Prepaid expenses

40,898

38,401

Short-term investment

5,6,12,14

650,000

-

Total current assets

1,340,039

1,385,750

Exploration and evaluation properties

6

999,639

3,116,945

ROU Asset

7

4,301

21,017

Total assets

2,343,979

4,523,712

EQUITY (DEFICIENCY) AND LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

37,450

34,020

Trade and other payables

8

Current portion of lease liability

9

10,109

21,859

Total liabilities

47,559

55,879

Equity

9,111,572

8,888,572

Common shares

10

Reserves

10

4,566,124

4,566,124

Deficit

(11,381,276)

(8,986,863)

Total equity

2,296,420

4,467,833

Total equity and liabilities

2,343,979

4,523,712

Nature of operations and going concern (Note 1), Commitments and Contingencies (Note 16)

APPROVED BY THE BOARD:

"Robert Setter"

"John Oness"

Robert Setter

John Oness

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements. Page | 1

Nickel Rock Resources Inc. (Formerly Nevada Energy Metals Inc.)

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss For the three and nine months ended 31 March 2022 and 2021

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

Three months

Three months

Nine months

Nine months

ended

ended

ended

ended

31 March

31 March

31 March

31 March

Notes

2022

2021

2022

2021

$

$

$

$

Administration expenses

245

794

Bank charges and interest

815

1,514

Consulting

14,15

53,340

220,544

193,223

467,402

Corporate development

5,572

4,708

16,716

41,284

Depreciation

7

5,571

16,715

Finance charge

9

309

388

1,119

Marketing and

1,144

24,045

communications

597,148

743,443

Office and miscellaneous

5,869

9,394

16,146

25,614

Professional fees

(1,061)

8,933

15,536

16,647

Rent

15,499

5,719

33,977

24,392

Share-based payments

3,093

19,433

252,080

Transfer agent fees

54,821

75,822

Travel, lodging and food

-

-

-

1,610

Loss before other items

(83,701)

(907,962)

(320,258)

(1,667,642)

Other items

(3,102)

Foreign exchange loss

27,137

39,699

Loss on disposals of

exploration and evaluation

(60,607)

(1,071,053)

properties

5,6

-

-

Loss on change of fair

value of short term

(1,000,000)

(1,000,000)

investment

5,6,14

-

-

Net loss for the period

(1,144,308)

(880,825)

(2,394,413)

(1,627,943)

Comprehensive loss for

the period

(1,144,308)

(880,825)

(2,394,413)

(1,627,943)

Loss per share

Basic and diluted

11

(0.016)

(0.018)

(0.034)

(0.114)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements. Page | 2

Nickel Rock Resources Inc. (Formerly Nevada Energy Metals Inc.)

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows For the nine months ended 31 March 2022 and 2021 (Expressed in Canadian dollars)

31 March

31 March

Nine months ended

Notes

2022

2021

$

$

OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Loss for the period

(2,394,413)

(1,627,943)

Adjustment for:

16,716

Depreciation

7

16,715

Finance charge

9

388

1,119

Share-based payments

-

252,080

Disposal of exploration and evaluation property

6

2,721,053

-

Acquisition of short-term investment

5,6,12,14

(650,000)

-

Issuance of shares for mineral property

6

69,750

-

Changes in operating working capital:

3,604

Decrease (increase) in amounts receivable

4

(14,442)

Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses

(2,497)

(57,109)

Increase (decrease) in trade and other payables

8

3,430

(62,522)

Cash used in operating activities

(231,969)

(1,492,102)

INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Exploration and evaluation properties expenditures

6

(603,747)

(200,849)

Cash used in investing activities

(603,747)

(200,849)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Proceeds from issuance of common shares

-

1,512,575

Exercise of warrants

10

73,500

130,000

Exercise of options

10

79,750

1,361,000

Lease payments

9

(12,138)

(17,557)

Cash from financing activities

141,112

2,986,018

Decrease in cash

(694,604)

1,293,067

Cash, beginning of period

1,301,655

409,303

Cash, end of period

607,051

1,702,370

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements. Page | 3

