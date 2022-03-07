Log in
    NIS   AU0000173643

NICKELSEARCH LIMITED

(NIS)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NickelSearch : Extensive Drill Programs Underway

03/07/2022 | 05:51pm EST
ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

For personal use only

8 MARCH 2022

EXTENSIVE DRILL PROGRAMS UNDERWAY

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

  • Aircore (AC) drill program completed, focusing on near-surface nickel sulphide resource definition at the RAV-4 West and RAV-1 deposits - assay results pending
  • Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling has commenced at RAV-4 West, targeting two areas of open mineralisation that were unable to be tested with AC drilling due to harder host ultramafic rocks
    1. RC drill rig will then move to RAV-1 and RAV-4, focusing on areas of open nickel sulphide mineralisation and then to scout drill test the John Ellis target
  • Diamond drill program has commenced with the aim of enhancing the geological understanding of nickel sulphide mineralisation (i.e. orientation and structure) and to undertake further metallurgical test work at RAV-8,RAV-4,RAV-4 West and RAV-1
    1. Drilling will then target down-plunge extensions to known high-grade nickel sulphide mineralisation at RAV-8
  • Down-holeElectromagnetic (DHEM) surveys are planned at RAV-8,RAV-5 and RAV-4 West, aiming to identify extensions to existing massive nickel sulphide mineralisation present at shallow to moderate depths
  • Assay results from 28 holes drilled in the maiden RC drill program are pending
  • Xcite™ high-resolution helicopter EM survey over the entire Carlingup tenure received, results under review, and will be used to refine and prioritise greenfield nickel sulphide targets for follow up exploration work

NickelSearch Limited (ASX: NIS) (NickelSearch or the Company) is pleased to announce the completion of its maiden AC drill program and commencement of RC drilling and diamond drilling within the Company's wholly owned flagship Carlingup Nickel Project (Carlingup), located in Ravensthorpe, Western Australia.

This phase of the Company's drill programs is focused on shallow resource definition, extensional drilling and metallurgical test work of the RAV nickel sulphide deposits.

NickelSearch's Managing Director, Nicole Duncan, commented:

"We have been active in progressing our extensive exploration activities at Carlingup, focused on resource definition, extensions to known nickel sulphide deposits as well as progressing our greenfield exploration work. We are pleased to commence our maiden diamond drill programs and follow-up RC drill programs post the completion of successful AC drill program. We expect this period of busy exploration to deliver consistent newsflow as we aim to generate major value catalysts for the Company."

1

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

For personal use only

DRILL PROGRAM OVERVIEW

Since listing in October 2021, NickelSearch has been extremely active in its exploration, having completed the following drill programs:

  • Maiden RC drill program of 33 RC holes for a total of 3,563m completed in December 2021; and
  • Maiden AC drill program of 71 holes for 2,189m completed in late February 2022.

RAV-8 Deposit

Activity

Planned

Underway

Completed

Maiden RC Drilling

Diamond Drilling - Metallurgical

DHEM

Diamond Drill Program - Extensional

In late 2021, 10 RC holes were completed for a total of 1,650m. Assays from one hole has been announced while assay results from the remaining nine holes are pending (see NIS Announcement dated 6 December 2021).

Figure 1: RAV-8 Deposit showing the completed RC holes and assay intersections

2

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

For personal use only

The diamond drill rig is currently drilling large diameter (PQ) core at RAV-8. One hole has been completed to a depth of 110.1m, with the second hole nearing completion. In total, three holes are planned. Drilling from this program will supply core for metallurgical test work studies. In addition, the core will provide the NickelSearch geologists with an important opportunity to assess the orientation of mineralised zones and structures to better track the mineralisation at depth and along strike and refine the geological model.

RAV-4 West Deposit

Activity

Planned

Underway

Completed

Maiden RC Drill Program



AC Drill Program



Follow-up RC Drilling

Diamond Drill Program

DHEM Survey

Figure 2: RAV-4 West Deposit showing the completed RC holes and assay intersections

In late 2021, NickelSearch drilled 12 RC holes for a total of 827m. Assay results from two holes have been announced while assay results from the remaining 10 holes are pending (see NIS Announcement dated 9 February 2022).

3

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

For personal use only

In February 2022, the Company completed 21 AC holes successfully for 599m. The drilling was focused on resource definition in areas of mineralisation that are interpreted to be very close to surface in softer weathered rocks. Deeper holes were abandoned due to harder than anticipated host ultramafic rocks. The RC drill rig is now back onsite at RAV-4 West to focus on drilling two areas of open mineralisation that we were unable to test with the AC drill rig (Figure 2).

Figure 3: RC Drill Rig at RAV-4 West Deposit

Diamond drilling is planned for RAV-4 West, where the Company has 3 holes scheduled for 240m.

RAV-1 Deposit

Activity

Planned

Underway

Completed

AC Drilling

Diamond Drill Program

RC Drill Program

In February 2022, the AC drill program was completed with 25 holes for a total of 710m. The RC drill rig will move to RAV-1 immediately following the completion of drilling at RAV-4 West. This drilling will

4

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

For personal use only

focus on five areas of open mineralisation, in addition to redrilling at least three AC holes to reach the ultramafic basal contact.

Diamond drilling is planned for RAV-1, where the Company has two holes scheduled for 150m.

Figure 4: RAV-1 showing the completed AC holes and planned RC drilling

RAV-4 Deposit

Activity

Planned

Underway

Completed

Diamond Drilling

RC Drill Program

AC drilling at RAV-4 was abandoned due to hard ground observed at surface that was unlikely to be penetrated by the AC drill rig.

The RC drill rig is scheduled to mobilise to RAV-4 after the completion of drilling at RAV-1. A total of 15 RC holes are planned. These are designed for resource definition as well as testing mineralisation at depth in two key areas.

Diamond drilling is planned for RAV-4, where the Company has 2 holes scheduled for 150m.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Nickelsearch Ltd. published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2022 22:50:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
