NickelSearch : Extensive Drill Programs Underway

8 MARCH 2022

EXTENSIVE DRILL PROGRAMS UNDERWAY

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Aircore (AC) drill program completed, focusing on near-surface nickel sulphide resource definition at the RAV-4 West and RAV-1 deposits - assay results pending

near-surface nickel sulphide resource definition at the RAV-4 West and RAV-1 deposits - assay results pending Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling has commenced at RAV-4 West, targeting two areas of open mineralisation that were unable to be tested with AC drilling due to harder host ultramafic rocks

RC drill rig will then move to RAV-1 and RAV-4, focusing on areas of open nickel sulphide mineralisation and then to scout drill test the John Ellis target

Diamond drill program has commenced with the aim of enhancing the geological understanding of nickel sulphide mineralisation (i.e. orientation and structure) and to undertake further metallurgical test work at RAV-8,RAV-4,RAV-4 West and RAV-1

RAV-8,RAV-4,RAV-4 West and RAV-1 Drilling will then target down-plunge extensions to known high-grade nickel sulphide mineralisation at RAV-8

Down-hole Electromagnetic (DHEM) surveys are planned at RAV-8,RAV-5 and RAV-4 West, aiming to identify extensions to existing massive nickel sulphide mineralisation present at shallow to moderate depths

Electromagnetic (DHEM) surveys are planned at RAV-8,RAV-5 and RAV-4 West, aiming to identify extensions to existing massive nickel sulphide mineralisation present at shallow to moderate depths Assay results from 28 holes drilled in the maiden RC drill program are pending

Xcite™ high-resolution helicopter EM survey over the entire Carlingup tenure received, results under review, and will be used to refine and prioritise greenfield nickel sulphide targets for follow up exploration work

NickelSearch Limited (ASX: NIS) (NickelSearch or the Company) is pleased to announce the completion of its maiden AC drill program and commencement of RC drilling and diamond drilling within the Company's wholly owned flagship Carlingup Nickel Project (Carlingup), located in Ravensthorpe, Western Australia.

This phase of the Company's drill programs is focused on shallow resource definition, extensional drilling and metallurgical test work of the RAV nickel sulphide deposits.

NickelSearch's Managing Director, Nicole Duncan, commented:

"We have been active in progressing our extensive exploration activities at Carlingup, focused on resource definition, extensions to known nickel sulphide deposits as well as progressing our greenfield exploration work. We are pleased to commence our maiden diamond drill programs and follow-up RC drill programs post the completion of successful AC drill program. We expect this period of busy exploration to deliver consistent newsflow as we aim to generate major value catalysts for the Company."