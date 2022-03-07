NickelSearch : Extensive Drill Programs Underway

Aircore (AC) drill program completed, focusing on near-surface nickel sulphide resource definition at the RAV-4 West and RAV-1 deposits - assay results pending
Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling has commenced at RAV-4 West, targeting two areas of open mineralisation that were unable to be tested with AC drilling due to harder host ultramafic rocks
RC drill rig will then move to RAV-1 and RAV-4, focusing on areas of open nickel sulphide mineralisation and then to scout drill test the John Ellis target
Diamond drill program has commenced with the aim of enhancing the geological understanding of nickel sulphide mineralisation (i.e. orientation and structure) and to undertake further metallurgical test work at RAV-8,RAV-4,RAV-4 West and RAV-1
Drilling will then target down-plunge extensions to known high-grade nickel sulphide mineralisation at RAV-8
Down-holeElectromagnetic (DHEM) surveys are planned at RAV-8,RAV-5 and RAV-4 West, aiming to identify extensions to existing massive nickel sulphide mineralisation present at shallow to moderate depths
Assay results from 28 holes drilled in the maiden RC drill program are pending
Xcite™ high-resolution helicopter EM survey over the entire Carlingup tenure received, results under review, and will be used to refine and prioritise greenfield nickel sulphide targets for follow up exploration work
NickelSearch Limited (ASX: NIS) (NickelSearch or the Company) is pleased to announce the completion of its maiden AC drill program and commencement of RC drilling and diamond drilling within the Company's wholly owned flagship Carlingup Nickel Project (Carlingup), located in Ravensthorpe, Western Australia.
This phase of the Company's drill programs is focused on shallow resource definition, extensional drilling and metallurgical test work of the RAV nickel sulphide deposits.
"We have been active in progressing our extensive exploration activities at Carlingup, focused on resource definition, extensions to known nickel sulphide deposits as well as progressing our greenfield exploration work. We are pleased to commence our maiden diamond drill programs and follow-up RC drill programs post the completion of successful AC drill program. We expect this period of busy exploration to deliver consistent newsflow as we aim to generate major value catalysts for the Company."
DRILL PROGRAM OVERVIEW
Since listing in October 2021, NickelSearch has been extremely active in its exploration, having completed the following drill programs:
Maiden RC drill program of 33 RC holes for a total of 3,563m completed in December 2021; and
Maiden AC drill program of 71 holes for 2,189m completed in late February 2022.
RAV-8 Deposit
Activity
Planned
Underway
Completed
Maiden RC Drilling
Diamond Drilling - Metallurgical
DHEM
Diamond Drill Program - Extensional
In late 2021, 10 RC holes were completed for a total of 1,650m. Assays from one hole has been announced while assay results from the remaining nine holes are pending (see NIS Announcement dated 6 December 2021).
Figure 1: RAV-8 Deposit showing the completed RC holes and assay intersections
The diamond drill rig is currently drilling large diameter (PQ) core at RAV-8. One hole has been completed to a depth of 110.1m, with the second hole nearing completion. In total, three holes are planned. Drilling from this program will supply core for metallurgical test work studies. In addition, the core will provide the NickelSearch geologists with an important opportunity to assess the orientation of mineralised zones and structures to better track the mineralisation at depth and along strike and refine the geological model.
RAV-4 West Deposit
Activity
Planned
Underway
Completed
Maiden RC Drill Program
AC Drill Program
Follow-up RC Drilling
Diamond Drill Program
DHEM Survey
Figure 2: RAV-4 West Deposit showing the completed RC holes and assay intersections
In late 2021, NickelSearch drilled 12 RC holes for a total of 827m. Assay results from two holes have been announced while assay results from the remaining 10 holes are pending (see NIS Announcement dated 9 February 2022).
In February 2022, the Company completed 21 AC holes successfully for 599m. The drilling was focused on resource definition in areas of mineralisation that are interpreted to be very close to surface in softer weathered rocks. Deeper holes were abandoned due to harder than anticipated host ultramafic rocks. The RC drill rig is now back onsite at RAV-4 West to focus on drilling two areas of open mineralisation that we were unable to test with the AC drill rig (Figure 2).
Figure 3: RC Drill Rig at RAV-4 West Deposit
Diamond drilling is planned for RAV-4 West, where the Company has 3 holes scheduled for 240m.
RAV-1 Deposit
Activity
Planned
Underway
Completed
AC Drilling
Diamond Drill Program
RC Drill Program
In February 2022, the AC drill program was completed with 25 holes for a total of 710m. The RC drill rig will move to RAV-1 immediately following the completion of drilling at RAV-4 West. This drilling will
focus on five areas of open mineralisation, in addition to redrilling at least three AC holes to reach the ultramafic basal contact.
Diamond drilling is planned for RAV-1, where the Company has two holes scheduled for 150m.
Figure 4: RAV-1 showing the completed AC holes and planned RC drilling
RAV-4 Deposit
Activity
Planned
Underway
Completed
Diamond Drilling
RC Drill Program
AC drilling at RAV-4 was abandoned due to hard ground observed at surface that was unlikely to be penetrated by the AC drill rig.
The RC drill rig is scheduled to mobilise to RAV-4 after the completion of drilling at RAV-1. A total of 15 RC holes are planned. These are designed for resource definition as well as testing mineralisation at depth in two key areas.
Diamond drilling is planned for RAV-4, where the Company has 2 holes scheduled for 150m.
