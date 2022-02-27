NickelSearch : New Greenfields Targets Identified

Soil geochemical sampling completed at Carlingup Nickel Project has highlighted four priority greenfield target areas to be followed up
Strong soil geochemical "Kambalda Ratio" responses highlight potential for komatiitic nickel sulphides at depth
Systematic geochemical soil sampling across the Carlingup nickel trend using the 'ultra- fine' soil method is ongoing, aiming to generate additional greenfield target areas
Aircore drilling program to test bedrock nickel sulphide targets at John Ellis North and John Ellis South was completed in February 2022, with assays pending
Target definition on priority target areas is planned including ground electromagnetic
surveys, leading to likely drill testing in the coming months
NickelSearch Limited (ASX: NIS) (NickelSearch or the Company) is pleased to announce results from its geochemical program started in Q4 2021 within the Company's wholly owned flagship Carlingup Project (Carlingup), located in Ravensthorpe Western Australia.
"While we continue with the resource infill and extension drilling across Carlingup, it is exciting to have our soil geochemical work identifying promising new targets for the Company's project pipeline. The soil sampling results have highlighted the nickel-copper-platinum group metals prospectivity over the broader Carlingup Nickel Trend."
Analytical results from the systematic soil geochemical sampling program that commenced in Q4 CY2021 have generated four promising nickel fertility ratio anomalies including the "Kambalda Ratio" [(Ni/Cr) X (Cu/Zn)] in the central part of the main Carlingup Nickel Trend between the RAV8 and RAV5 deposits (see Figure 1 and Table 1). The Kambalda Ratio is a ratio designed specifically to detect nickel-bearing sulphide deposits at depth (Brand, 1999). A Kambalda Ratio of >3 is considered to be fertile for nickel sulphide targets.
Both John Ellis North and John Ellis South show strong and widespread Kambalda Ratio soil anomalies that are associated with a large dome shaped magnetic feature. The anomalies are also associated with strong Ni/Cr and subtle Platinum Group Metals (PGM) + Au (2 ppb to 16 ppb) responses, and are further validation of the presence of Ni-Cu-Co-PGM sulphide targets. Several fences of Aircore holes (25 holes for a total of 880 metres drilled) have recently been drilled across the main geochemical target areas to test bedrock beneath the near-surface laterite deposits for indications of nickel sulphides at depth (Figure 1 and 3). The samples have been sent to the laboratory and the Company is awaiting assay results.
One kilometre to the west of the John Ellis North target is a newly defined geochemical anomaly Kambalda Ratio (>3) and subtle anomalous PGMs > 5ppb, which is coincident with a favourable structural feature and is open to the west (Figure 1).
At the Sexton target area, a moderate to strong Kambalda Ratio anomaly coincident with a strong PGM anomaly (>5ppb and up to 52 ppb) lies along an elongated magnetic high and is coincident with Komatiitic ultramafic host rocks. At the western end of the soil line and west of the historical drill hole RVD01015 that intersected nickel sulphides at depth (2m at 1.2% Ni and 0.2% Cu from 98.2m and 0.6m at 1.1% Ni and 0.1% Cu from 94.1m) is a very strong Kambalda Ratio anomaly that remains open to the west (see Figure 1 and 2; Table 2 and 3). The historical intersection of nickel-copper sulphide gives confidence that the soil geochemistry fertility index utilised by NickelSearch is effective.
Figure 1 - Carlingup Project showing soil Kambalda Ratio results on ultramafic host rocks
Figure 2 - Carlingup Project main nickel trend showing extent of planned ultra-fine soil
geochemical sampling in progress
Greenfields Exploration Activities
In parallel with the current work focused on shallow resource definition, extensional drilling and metallurgical test work of the RAV nickel sulphide deposits, the Company remains fully committed to greenfields exploration to progress towards the next nickel sulphide discovery at Ravensthorpe. Several programs are in progress:
A soil sampling crew is on site and progressing systematic ultra-fine soil geochemical coverage over a 15km strike length of the Carlingup Nickel Trend (Figure 2). This work will extend to areas where previous soil sampling lacked multi-elements needed for geochemical fertility studies - fundamental for nickel sulphide targeting.
Final data has been received for the Xcite™ high-resolution helicopter electromagnetic survey over the entire Carlingup Nickel Project area (see NIS ASX Announcement 10 January 2022). The results are currently under review and will be used to refine and prioritise greenfield nickel sulphide targets for follow up exploration work.
A ground based fixed loop electromagnetic survey will commence in the coming weeks at John Ellis South, aiming to identify anomalies that may be related to massive Ni-Cu-Co-PGM sulphides at depth.
Downhole electromagnetic survey program is scheduled to commence this week at RAV8, RAV5 and RAV4 West to identify anomalies with the aim to extend massive Ni-Cu-Co-PGM bearing sulphide mineralisation through a follow-up drill program.
Figure 3 - Aircore drill rig setting up at the John Ellis exploration target
Table 1 - John Ellis and Sexton area soil sampling statistics (Figure 1). *
Table 2 - Historical drilling collar table for the Sexton prospect area (Figure 1 and 2).
Table 3 - Composite historical drill assay results for the Sexton prospect area (Figure 1 and 2).
Reference
Brand, N, W., 1999. Element ratios in nickel sulphide exploration: vectoring towards ore environments. Journal of Geochemical Exploration 67, 145-165.
Note that the actual Kambalda Ratios cannot be calculated from these numbers because the relevant minimum and maximum numbers do not come from the same sample locations.
This announcement has been approved for release by the Board of NickelSearch Limited.
Competent Person's Statement
The information in this announcement that relates to Exploration Results is based on and fairly represents information and supporting documentation prepared by Mr Leo Horn. Mr Horn is a Technical Advisor for NickelSearch Limited and a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr Horn has sufficient experience relevant to the styles of mineralisation and types of deposits that are covered in this announcement and to the activity that they are undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves' ("JORC Code"). Mr Horn consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears. Mr Horn is a share and option holder of NickelSearch securities.
