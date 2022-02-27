NickelSearch : New Greenfields Targets Identified

28 FEBRUARY 2022

NEW GREENFIELDS TARGETS IDENTIFIED AND AIRCORE

DRILLING COMPLETED AT JOHN ELLIS

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Soil geochemical sampling completed at Carlingup Nickel Project has highlighted four priority greenfield target areas to be followed up

Strong soil geochemical "Kambalda Ratio" responses highlight potential for komatiitic nickel sulphides at depth

Systematic geochemical soil sampling across the Carlingup nickel trend using the 'ultra- fine' soil method is ongoing, aiming to generate additional greenfield target areas

Aircore drilling program to test bedrock nickel sulphide targets at John Ellis North and John Ellis South was completed in February 2022, with assays pending

Target definition on priority target areas is planned including ground electromagnetic

surveys, leading to likely drill testing in the coming months

NickelSearch Limited (ASX: NIS) (NickelSearch or the Company) is pleased to announce results from its geochemical program started in Q4 2021 within the Company's wholly owned flagship Carlingup Project (Carlingup), located in Ravensthorpe Western Australia.

NickelSearch's Managing Director, Nicole Duncan, commented:

"While we continue with the resource infill and extension drilling across Carlingup, it is exciting to have our soil geochemical work identifying promising new targets for the Company's project pipeline. The soil sampling results have highlighted the nickel-copper-platinum group metals prospectivity over the broader Carlingup Nickel Trend."

Analytical results from the systematic soil geochemical sampling program that commenced in Q4 CY2021 have generated four promising nickel fertility ratio anomalies including the "Kambalda Ratio" [(Ni/Cr) X (Cu/Zn)] in the central part of the main Carlingup Nickel Trend between the RAV8 and RAV5 deposits (see Figure 1 and Table 1). The Kambalda Ratio is a ratio designed specifically to detect nickel-bearing sulphide deposits at depth (Brand, 1999). A Kambalda Ratio of >3 is considered to be fertile for nickel sulphide targets.

Both John Ellis North and John Ellis South show strong and widespread Kambalda Ratio soil anomalies that are associated with a large dome shaped magnetic feature. The anomalies are also associated with strong Ni/Cr and subtle Platinum Group Metals (PGM) + Au (2 ppb to 16 ppb) responses, and are further validation of the presence of Ni-Cu-Co-PGM sulphide targets. Several fences of Aircore holes (25 holes for a total of 880 metres drilled) have recently been drilled across the main geochemical target areas to test bedrock beneath the near-surface laterite deposits for indications of nickel sulphides at depth (Figure 1 and 3). The samples have been sent to the laboratory and the Company is awaiting assay results.

