NickelX Limited is an Australia-based exploration company. The Company is primarily engaged in exploring for high-grade nickel sulfide deposits initially in the Albany Fraser Orogen (AFO). Its projects include Biranup project and Ponton project. Its Biranup project is an early-stage nickel-copper-cobalt and gold project located in the north-eastern Albany-Fraser belt, approximately 350 kilometers (km) north-east of Kalgoorlie. The Ponton project is located approximately 225km east-southeast of Kalgoorlie-Boulder, which consists of one exploration license application covering a total area of 41 square kilometers. The Company also acquire an interest in Cosmos South Nickel Project, which is located approximately 10 km south of the high-grade Cosmos Nickel operations (Western Areas Limited-IGO Limited) and 20km North of the Leinster Nickel operations (BHP- Nickel West), within the prolific Wiluna Greenstone Belt (WGB), Western Australia.