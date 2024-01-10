NickelX Limited advised that Tom O'Rourke has been appointed as Joint Company Secretary, effective immediately, replacing Sujana Karthik who has resigned from her position with the Company. Tom is a Corporate Advisor with Automic Group and has significant experience as a company secretary with ASX listed entities. Steven Wood remains as the other Joint Company Secretary.
