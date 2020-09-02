Nicolás Correa S A : First Half Year 2020 Results

Correa Group presents its first half-year results, keeping profitability and increasing its portfolio of customers in a year characterised by the operational difficulties caused by the Covid-19.

The group's orders portfolio, till 31st August 2020, has risen up to 37 million euros compared to 30 million euros on the same period in 2019, which means a 23% growth.

First Half Year 2020 Report

The IEAF (Spanish Institute of Financial Analysts) published an independent equity analysis of Nicolás Correa which recognises the strong financial position of the company and growth forecast for next year. IEAF report considers that Correa Group will grow and exceed 2019 levels on 2021.