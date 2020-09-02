Log in
NICOLÁS CORREA, S.A.    NEA   ES0166300212

NICOLÁS CORREA, S.A.

(NEA)
Nicolás Correa S A : First Half Year 2020 Results

09/02/2020 | 06:05am EDT

Correa Group presents its first half-year results, keeping profitability and increasing its portfolio of customers in a year characterised by the operational difficulties caused by the Covid-19.

The group's orders portfolio, till 31st August 2020, has risen up to 37 million euros compared to 30 million euros on the same period in 2019, which means a 23% growth.

First Half Year 2020 Report

The IEAF (Spanish Institute of Financial Analysts) published an independent equity analysis of Nicolás Correa which recognises the strong financial position of the company and growth forecast for next year. IEAF report considers that Correa Group will grow and exceed 2019 levels on 2021.

Disclaimer

Nicolas Correa SA published this content on 01 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2020 10:04:06 UTC
