Nicola Mining : Annual Financial Statements for years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT

To the Shareholders of

Nicola Mining Inc.

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying consolidated financial statements of Nicola Mining Inc. (the "Company"), which comprise the consolidated statements of financial position as at December 31, 2022 and 2021, and the consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive loss, changes in shareholders' equity, and cash flows for the years then ended, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies.

In our opinion, these consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as at December 31, 2022 and 2021, and its financial performance and its cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the consolidated financial statements in Canada, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained in our audit is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern

We draw attention to Note 1 of the consolidated financial statements, which indicates that the Company had an accumulated deficit of $93,318,432 and a working capital of $866,967. As stated in Note 1, these events and conditions indicate that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the consolidated financial statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Assessment of Asset Retirement Obligations

As described in Note 7 to the consolidated financial statements, the Company recognized an asset retirement obligation of $7,098,906 as at December 31, 2022. As more fully described in Notes 2 and 3 to the consolidated financial statements, accounting for the Company's asset retirement obligation requires management to exercise judgement and make estimates on the future costs the Company will incur to complete the reclamation and remediation work required to comply with existing laws and regulations.