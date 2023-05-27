Advanced search
    NIM   CA65405R1047

NICOLA MINING INC.

(NIM)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:59:59 2023-05-26 pm EDT
0.1350 CAD    0.00%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nicola Mining : Annual Financial Statements for years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021

05/27/2023 | 05:57pm EDT
NICOLA MINING INC.

Consolidated Financial Statements

For the years ended December 31, 2022, and 2021.

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT

To the Shareholders of

Nicola Mining Inc.

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying consolidated financial statements of Nicola Mining Inc. (the "Company"), which comprise the consolidated statements of financial position as at December 31, 2022 and 2021, and the consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive loss, changes in shareholders' equity, and cash flows for the years then ended, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies.

In our opinion, these consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as at December 31, 2022 and 2021, and its financial performance and its cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the consolidated financial statements in Canada, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained in our audit is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern

We draw attention to Note 1 of the consolidated financial statements, which indicates that the Company had an accumulated deficit of $93,318,432 and a working capital of $866,967. As stated in Note 1, these events and conditions indicate that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the consolidated financial statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Assessment of Asset Retirement Obligations

As described in Note 7 to the consolidated financial statements, the Company recognized an asset retirement obligation of $7,098,906 as at December 31, 2022. As more fully described in Notes 2 and 3 to the consolidated financial statements, accounting for the Company's asset retirement obligation requires management to exercise judgement and make estimates on the future costs the Company will incur to complete the reclamation and remediation work required to comply with existing laws and regulations.

The principal considerations for our determination that the asset retirement obligation is a key audit matter are that there was judgment made by management when assessing the reclamation work to be performed, and estimation uncertainty as to the amount and timing of costs to be incurred. This in turn led to a high degree of auditor judgment, subjectivity, and effort in performing procedures to evaluate audit evidence relating to the estimates and judgments made by management in their assessment of the asset retirement obligation.

Addressing the matter involved performing procedures and evaluating audit evidence in connection with forming our overall opinion on the consolidated financial statements. Our audit procedures included, not were not limited to:

  • Obtaining an understanding of the key controls associated with management's evaluation of the asset retirement obligation.
  • Evaluating the qualifications, competence and objectivity of management's internal expert who assisted management with the cost estimates.
  • Comparing the rehabilitation costs being estimated to an external expert's assessment of the rehabilitation obligation.
  • Assessing the appropriateness of the changes in the cost estimates against the prior year calculation.
  • Evaluating the appropriateness of discount rates applied to calculate the net present value of the provision and comparing them against market available data.

Other Information

Management is responsible for the other information. The other information obtained at the date of this auditor's report includes Management's Discussion and Analysis.

Our opinion on the consolidated financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the consolidated financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the consolidated financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

We obtained Management's Discussion and Analysis prior to the date of this auditor's report. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Consolidated Financial Statements

Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with IFRS, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the consolidated financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Company's financial reporting process.

Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these consolidated financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

  • Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.
  • Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control.
  • Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.
  • Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the consolidated financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.
  • Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the consolidated financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the consolidated financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.
  • Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the entities or business activities within the Company to express an opinion on the consolidated financial statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the group audit. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

The engagement partner on the audit resulting in this independent auditor's report is Peter Maloff.

Vancouver, Canada

Chartered Professional Accountants

DATE

NICOLA MINING INC.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in Canadian dollars)

Note

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

895,774

$

916,286

Amounts receivable

4

1,199,008

734,870

Prepaid expenses and other assets

11,881

93,923

Non-current assets

2,106,663

1,745,079

Property, plant, and equipment

5

15,214,392

9,129,286

Right-of-use-assets

8

32,189

51,017

Mineral interests

6

4

225,003

Restricted cash

9

1,227,520

1,211,367

Total assets

$

18,580,768

$

12,361,752

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued

liabilities

$

560,282

$

569,845

Current portion of lease liabilities

8

20,628

17,553

Current portion of equipment loan

10

20,668

57,087

Current portion of secured convertible

debentures

12

596,658

6,372,891

Flow-through share premium

14

29,416

-

Other (Note 11)

12,044

-

1,239,696

7,017,376

Non-current liabilities

Asset retirement obligation

7

10,178,251

3,909,679

Lease liabilities

8

16,383

37,565

Equipment loan

10

-

10,668

Secured convertible debenture

12

5,071,428

545,047

Total liabilities

16,505,758

11,520,335

Equity

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

14

82,922,658

82,346,704

Warrants

14

1,694,494

1,694,494

Equity component of convertible

debentures

2,552,797

2,153,819

Contributed surplus

8,223,493

7,912,000

Accumulated deficit

(93,318,432)

(93,265,600)

Total shareholders' equity

2,075,010

841,417

Total liabilities and shareholders'

$

18,580,768

$

12,361,752

equity

Peter Espig (signed)

Director

Frank Hogel (signed)

Director

Nature of operations and going concern (Note 1)

Subsequent Events (Note 19)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

Disclaimer

Nicola Mining Inc. published this content on 27 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2023 21:56:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -0,05 M -0,04 M -0,04 M
Net Debt 2022 4,83 M 3,54 M 3,54 M
P/E ratio 2022 -611x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 42,6 M 31,2 M 31,2 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 40
Free-Float 68,7%
Chart NICOLA MINING INC.
Duration : Period :
Nicola Mining Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Peter Edward Espig President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Warwick Bay Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Frank Högel Chairman
Paul J. Johnston Independent Director
Malcolm John Alexander Swallow Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NICOLA MINING INC.22.73%31
BHP GROUP LIMITED-6.31%140 789
RIO TINTO PLC-15.06%101 872
GLENCORE PLC-23.50%64 879
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)-1.08%42 022
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.20.44%36 279
