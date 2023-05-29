Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Nicola Mining Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NIM   CA65405R1047

NICOLA MINING INC.

(NIM)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:59:59 2023-05-26 pm EDT
0.1350 CAD    0.00%
05/29Nicola Mining : Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022
PU
05/27Nicola Mining : Annual Financial Statements for years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021
PU
05/17Nicola Mining Inc. and Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. Sign Long Term Extension to Gold and Silver Profit Share Agreement with Blue Lagoon
NE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nicola Mining : Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022

05/29/2023 | 10:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NICOLA MINING INC.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the three months ended March 31, 2023, and 2022.

MANAGEMENT'S RESPONSIBILITY FOR FINANCIAL REPORTING

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL REPORTING

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of Nicola Mining Inc. ("the Company") have been prepared by management in accordance with International Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). Management acknowledges responsibility for the preparation and presentation of the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements, including responsibility for significant accounting estimates and the choice of accounting principles and methods that are appropriate to the Company's circumstances.

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

NICOLA MINING INC.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in Canadian dollars)

Note

March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022

Assets

Current assets

Cash

$

2,506,245

$

895,774

Amounts receivable

4

2,573,220

1,199,008

Prepaid expenses and other assets

50,900

11,881

Non-current assets

5,130,365

2,106,663

Property, plant, and equipment

5

15,148,950

15,214,392

Right-of-use-assets

8

27,482

32,189

Mineral interests

6

4

4

Restricted cash

9

1,222,520

1,227,520

Total assets

$

21,529,321

$

18,580,768

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued

liabilities

$

758,131

$

560,282

Current portion of lease liabilities

8

21,307

20,628

Current portion of equipment loan

10

8,344

20,668

Current portion of secured convertible

debentures

12

226,905

596,658

Flow-through share premium

14

27,791

29,416

Other

11

-

12,044

1,042,478

1,239,696

Non-current liabilities

Asset retirement obligation

7

10,234,839

10,178,251

Lease liabilities

8

10,795

16,383

Secured convertible debenture

12

5,556,727

5,071,428

Total liabilities

16,844,839

16,505,758

Equity

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

14

84,941,412

82,922,658

Warrants

14

1,694,494

1,694,494

Equity component of convertible

debentures

2,564,842

2,552,797

Contributed surplus

8,223,493

8,223,493

Accumulated deficit

(92,739,759)

(93,318,432)

Total shareholders' equity

4,684,482

2,075,010

Total liabilities and shareholders'

$

21,529,321

$

18,580,768

equity

Peter Espig (signed)

Director

Frank Hogel (signed)

Director

Nature of operations and going concern (Note 1)

Subsequent Events (Note 18)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial

statements.

Page 3

NICOLA MINING INC.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Expressed in Canadian dollars)

Three Months Ended March 31

Note

2023

2022

Operating Expenses

Exploration costs

6

$

36,762

$

158,236

Mill costs

5

930,768

282,363

Accretion of asset retirement obligation

7

56,588

19,917

Salaries and benefits

16

50,282

44,567

Professional fees

34,981

21,588

Consulting fees

16

160,500

42,500

Office and general

25,181

16,923

Travel and investor relations

113,674

55,513

Regulatory and transfer agent fees

14,834

15,165

Rent

8,015

7,737

Depreciation

519

719

Operating Loss

(1,432,104)

(665,228)

Flow-through premium

14

1,625

-

Gravel, ash, soil, and other income

7

2,192,624

608,175

Finance costs

13

(193,843)

(356,428)

Foreign exchange gain

5,005

-

Income (Loss) before income taxes

573,307

(413,481)

Deferred income tax recovery

12

5,366

-

Net income (loss) for the period

$

578,673

$

(413,481)

Income (Loss) Per Share - basic and diluted

$

0.00

$

(0.00)

Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding -

basic and diluted

311,844,435

291,717,192

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

Page 4

NICOLA MINING INC.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Expressed in Canadian dollars)

Three Ended March 31

2023

2022

Operating Activities

Net income (loss) for the period

$

578,673

$

(413,481)

Adjustments for:

Accretion of asset retirement obligation

56,588

19,917

Deferred income tax recovery

(5,366)

-

Depreciation

70,149

44,420

Non-cash interest and finance expense

196,129

357,012

Foreign exchange

(5,063)

-

Flow-through premium

(1,625)

-

Changes in non-cash working capital items

Amounts receivable

(1,374,212)

139,186

Prepaid expenses and other assets

(39,019)

43,026

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

194,849

(26,096)

Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities

(328,897)

163,984

Investing Activities

Purchase of property, plant, and equipment

-

(59,500)

Recoveries from sales of concentrate, net

-

377,084

Restricted cash

5,000

-

Cash (Used in) Provided by Investing Activities

5,000

317,584

Issuance of common shares, net of share issuance costs

1,990,000

-

Interest payment on secured convertible debenture

(30,000)

-

Interest payment on working capital and revolving prepayment loan

(6,981)

-

Repayment of lease liabilities

(6,060)

(6,060)

Repayment of equipment loan

(12,591)

(12,631)

Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities

1,934,368

(18,691)

Net change in cash for the period

1,610,471

462,877

Cash beginning of period

895,774

916,286

Cash end of period

$

2,506,245

$

1,379,163

Non-cash transactions:

Shares issued to settle convertible debentures and interest

28,754

33,000

Recognition of equity component of convertible debentures

19,873

-

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

Page 5

Disclaimer

Nicola Mining Inc. published this content on 30 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2023 02:14:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about NICOLA MINING INC.
05/29Nicola Mining : Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the three months e..
PU
05/27Nicola Mining : Annual Financial Statements for years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021
PU
05/17Nicola Mining Inc. and Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. Sign Long Term Extension to Gold and ..
NE
05/05Nicola Mining Inc. Prepares for 2023 Diamond Drilling Exploration Planning at New Craig..
CI
05/02Nicola Mining Prepares for 2023 Drilling Exploration at New Craigmont Copper Project
NE
04/27Nicola Mining Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
04/27Nicola Mining Inc. Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
03/28Nicola Mining Begins Operations at New Craigmont Project; Down 3.6%
MT
03/28Nicola Mining Inc. Resumes Operations At New Craigmont Project
CI
03/28Nicola Mining Inc. Resumes Operations at New Craigmont Project
NE
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -0,05 M -0,04 M -0,04 M
Net Debt 2022 4,83 M 3,55 M 3,55 M
P/E ratio 2022 -611x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 42,6 M 31,3 M 31,3 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 40
Free-Float 68,7%
Chart NICOLA MINING INC.
Duration : Period :
Nicola Mining Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Peter Edward Espig President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Warwick Bay Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Frank Högel Chairman
Paul J. Johnston Independent Director
Malcolm John Alexander Swallow Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NICOLA MINING INC.22.73%31
BHP GROUP LIMITED-6.31%140 789
RIO TINTO PLC-15.06%101 872
GLENCORE PLC-23.50%64 847
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)-0.46%42 022
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.20.44%36 279
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer