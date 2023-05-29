Nicola Mining : Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of Nicola Mining Inc. ("the Company") have been prepared by management in accordance with International Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). Management acknowledges responsibility for the preparation and presentation of the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements, including responsibility for significant accounting estimates and the choice of accounting principles and methods that are appropriate to the Company's circumstances.
NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.
NICOLA MINING INC.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in Canadian dollars)
Note
March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022
Assets
Current assets
Cash
$
2,506,245
$
895,774
Amounts receivable
4
2,573,220
1,199,008
Prepaid expenses and other assets
50,900
11,881
Non-current assets
5,130,365
2,106,663
Property, plant, and equipment
5
15,148,950
15,214,392
Right-of-use-assets
8
27,482
32,189
Mineral interests
6
4
4
Restricted cash
9
1,222,520
1,227,520
Total assets
$
21,529,321
$
18,580,768
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued
liabilities
$
758,131
$
560,282
Current portion of lease liabilities
8
21,307
20,628
Current portion of equipment loan
10
8,344
20,668
Current portion of secured convertible
debentures
12
226,905
596,658
Flow-through share premium
14
27,791
29,416
Other
11
-
12,044
1,042,478
1,239,696
Non-current liabilities
Asset retirement obligation
7
10,234,839
10,178,251
Lease liabilities
8
10,795
16,383
Secured convertible debenture
12
5,556,727
5,071,428
Total liabilities
16,844,839
16,505,758
Equity
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
14
84,941,412
82,922,658
Warrants
14
1,694,494
1,694,494
Equity component of convertible
debentures
2,564,842
2,552,797
Contributed surplus
8,223,493
8,223,493
Accumulated deficit
(92,739,759)
(93,318,432)
Total shareholders' equity
4,684,482
2,075,010
Total liabilities and shareholders'
$
21,529,321
$
18,580,768
equity
Peter Espig (signed)
Director
Frank Hogel (signed)
Director
Nature of operations and going concern (Note 1)
Subsequent Events (Note 18)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial
statements.
Page 3
NICOLA MINING INC.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Expressed in Canadian dollars)
Three Months Ended March 31
Note
2023
2022
Operating Expenses
Exploration costs
6
$
36,762
$
158,236
Mill costs
5
930,768
282,363
Accretion of asset retirement obligation
7
56,588
19,917
Salaries and benefits
16
50,282
44,567
Professional fees
34,981
21,588
Consulting fees
16
160,500
42,500
Office and general
25,181
16,923
Travel and investor relations
113,674
55,513
Regulatory and transfer agent fees
14,834
15,165
Rent
8,015
7,737
Depreciation
519
719
Operating Loss
(1,432,104)
(665,228)
Flow-through premium
14
1,625
-
Gravel, ash, soil, and other income
7
2,192,624
608,175
Finance costs
13
(193,843)
(356,428)
Foreign exchange gain
5,005
-
Income (Loss) before income taxes
573,307
(413,481)
Deferred income tax recovery
12
5,366
-
Net income (loss) for the period
$
578,673
$
(413,481)
Income (Loss) Per Share - basic and diluted
$
0.00
$
(0.00)
Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding -
basic and diluted
311,844,435
291,717,192
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
Page 4
NICOLA MINING INC.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Expressed in Canadian dollars)
Three Ended March 31
2023
2022
Operating Activities
Net income (loss) for the period
$
578,673
$
(413,481)
Adjustments for:
Accretion of asset retirement obligation
56,588
19,917
Deferred income tax recovery
(5,366)
-
Depreciation
70,149
44,420
Non-cash interest and finance expense
196,129
357,012
Foreign exchange
(5,063)
-
Flow-through premium
(1,625)
-
Changes in non-cash working capital items
Amounts receivable
(1,374,212)
139,186
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(39,019)
43,026
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
194,849
(26,096)
Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities
(328,897)
163,984
Investing Activities
Purchase of property, plant, and equipment
-
(59,500)
Recoveries from sales of concentrate, net
-
377,084
Restricted cash
5,000
-
Cash (Used in) Provided by Investing Activities
5,000
317,584
Issuance of common shares, net of share issuance costs
1,990,000
-
Interest payment on secured convertible debenture
(30,000)
-
Interest payment on working capital and revolving prepayment loan
(6,981)
-
Repayment of lease liabilities
(6,060)
(6,060)
Repayment of equipment loan
(12,591)
(12,631)
Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities
1,934,368
(18,691)
Net change in cash for the period
1,610,471
462,877
Cash beginning of period
895,774
916,286
Cash end of period
$
2,506,245
$
1,379,163
Non-cash transactions:
Shares issued to settle convertible debentures and interest
28,754
33,000
Recognition of equity component of convertible debentures
19,873
-
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.