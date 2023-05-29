Nicola Mining : Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022

MANAGEMENT'S RESPONSIBILITY FOR FINANCIAL REPORTING

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL REPORTING

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of Nicola Mining Inc. ("the Company") have been prepared by management in accordance with International Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). Management acknowledges responsibility for the preparation and presentation of the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements, including responsibility for significant accounting estimates and the choice of accounting principles and methods that are appropriate to the Company's circumstances.

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.