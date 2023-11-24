Nicola Mining Inc. is a Canada-based junior mining company. The Company maintains a 100% owned mill and tailings facility, located near Merritt, British Columbia. The Company owns 100% of the New Craigmont Project, a high-grade copper property, which covers an area of approximately 10,913 hectares (ha) along the southern end of the Guichon Creek Batholith and is adjacent to Teck Resources Ltd.'s Highland Valley Copper. The Company also owns 100% of the Treasure Mountain Property, which comprises approximately 51 mineral tenures, 21 legacy claims: 100 cell units, and five crown grants for a total of approximately 2,850 ha. The Companyâs Merritt Mill Property is host to an active run gravel pit, which is located on District Lot 4234. Situated in the heart of the Thompson-Okanagan mining district, the Merritt mill and tailings site consists of approximately 980 acres of fee simple land. The Company also maintains a 75% economic interest in the Dominion Creek Property.

Sector Diversified Mining