Nicola Mining Inc. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported net loss was CAD 0.805874 million compared to net income of CAD 0.293467 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.01. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.01.
For the nine months, net income was CAD 1.49 million compared to net loss of CAD 0.827258 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.01. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.01.
Nicola Mining Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
November 24, 2023 at 04:51 pm EST
Share
Share
© S&P Capital IQ - 2023