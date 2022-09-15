Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    NIC   US65406E1029

NICOLET BANKSHARES, INC.

(NIC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:22 2022-09-15 pm EDT
76.21 USD   +2.55%
08/30Nicolet Bankshares, Charter Bankshares Complete Merger
MT
08/30NICOLET BANKSHARES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08/30Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. Completes Merger with Charter Bankshares, Inc.
PR
Nicolet Bankshares : Amendment to Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership - Form 3/A

09/15/2022 | 01:10pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 3/A
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0104Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
JOHNSON BRENDA L
2. Date of Event Requiring Statement (Month/Day/Year)
2022-08-26 		3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
NICOLET BANKSHARES INC [NIC]
(Last) (First) (Middle)
C/O NICOLET NATIONAL BANK , 111 N. WASHINGTON STREET
4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
5. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
2022-08-30
(Street)
GREEN BAY WI 54301
6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned 3. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 3. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 4. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 5. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 6. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
JOHNSON BRENDA L
C/O NICOLET NATIONAL BANK
111 N. WASHINGTON STREET
GREEN BAY, WI54301 		X


Signatures
/s/ H. Phillip Moore, Jr., as attorney-in-fact for Brenda L. Johnson 2022-09-15
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) This report on Form 3/A amends the original Form 3 filed by Ms. Johnson on August 30, 2022. These shares were omitted from Ms. Johnson's original Form 3, and omitted from one Form 4 filing on August 30, 2022 related to the merger consideration Ms. Johnson received after the original Form 3 was filed. This Form 3/A report is being filed to correct Ms. Johnson's Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. direct beneficial ownership total prior to the Charter Bankshares, Inc. and Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. merger, effective August 26, 2022. Ms. Johnson's total beneficial ownership in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. as of the date of this report is 669,965 shares.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. published this content on 15 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2022 17:09:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 236 M - -
Net income 2022 101 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 089 M 1 089 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,61x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,98x
Nbr of Employees 842
Free-Float 87,1%
Chart NICOLET BANKSHARES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NICOLET BANKSHARES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 74,31 $
Average target price 98,00 $
Spread / Average Target 31,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Edward Daniels President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
H. Phillip Moore Chief Financial Officer
Robert Bruc Atwell Executive Chairman
Brad V. Hutjens Chief Credit & Compliance Officer, Executive VP
Susan L. Merkatoris Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NICOLET BANKSHARES, INC.-13.34%1 089
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-7.84%140 367
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK16.44%70 216
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-12.98%59 236
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-8.72%51 863
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)0.69%51 580