Nicolet Bankshares : Amendment to Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership - Form 3/A

(1)

This report on Form 3/A amends the original Form 3 filed by Ms. Johnson on August 30, 2022. These shares were omitted from Ms. Johnson's original Form 3, and omitted from one Form 4 filing on August 30, 2022 related to the merger consideration Ms. Johnson received after the original Form 3 was filed. This Form 3/A report is being filed to correct Ms. Johnson's Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. direct beneficial ownership total prior to the Charter Bankshares, Inc. and Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. merger, effective August 26, 2022. Ms. Johnson's total beneficial ownership in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. as of the date of this report is 669,965 shares.