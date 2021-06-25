Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NCBS   US65406E1029

NICOLET BANKSHARES, INC.

(NCBS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of County Bancorp, Inc. - ICBK

06/25/2021 | 09:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm rated Top 50 in the 2018-2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating County Bancorp, Inc. ("ICBK" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ICBK) relating to its proposed acquisition by Nicolet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCBS) Under the terms of the agreement, ICBK shareholders will receive either 0.48 shares of NCBS or $37.18 in cash per share they own.

The investigation focuses on whether County Bancorp, Inc. and its Board of Directors violated securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company by 1) failing to conduct a fair process, and 2) whether the transaction is properly valued.

Click here for more information: http://monteverdelaw.com/case/county-bancorp-inc. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Monteverde & Associates PC Logo

About Monteverde & Associates PC

We are a national class action securities litigation law firm that has recovered millions of dollars and is committed to protecting shareholders from corporate wrongdoing. We were listed in the Top 50 in the 2018-2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report. Our lawyers have significant experience litigating Mergers & Acquisitions and Securities Class Actions. Mr. Monteverde is recognized by Super Lawyers as a Rising Star in Securities Litigation in 2013, 2017-2019, an award given to less than 2.5% of attorneys in a particular field. He has also been selected by Martindale-Hubbell as a 2017-2020 Top Rated Lawyer. Our firm's recent successes include changing the law in a significant victory that lowered the standard of liability under Section 14(e) of the Exchange Act in the Ninth Circuit. Thereafter, our firm successfully preserved this victory by obtaining dismissal of a writ of certiorari as improvidently granted at the United States Supreme Court. Emulex Corp. v. Varjabedian, 139 S. Ct. 1407 (2019). Also, in 2019, we recovered or secured six cash common funds for shareholders in mergers & acquisitions class action cases.

If you own common stock in the Company and wish to obtain additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please visit our website or contact Juan E. Monteverde, Esq. either via e-mail at jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com or by telephone at (212) 971-1341.

Contact:
Juan E. Monteverde, Esq.
MONTEVERDE & ASSOCIATES PC
The Empire State Building
350 Fifth Ave. Suite 4405
New York, NY 10118
United States of America
jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com
Tel: (212) 971-1341

Attorney Advertising. (C) 2021 Monteverde & Associates PC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Monteverde & Associates PC (www.monteverdelaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-monteverde--associates-pc-announces-an-investigation-of-county-bancorp-inc--icbk-301320487.html

SOURCE Monteverde & Associates PC


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about NICOLET BANKSHARES, INC.
06/25SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of Cou..
PR
06/23NICOLET BANKSHARES  : Keefe Bruyette & Woods Upgrades Nicolet Bankshares to Outp..
MT
06/22NICOLET MERGER INVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whe..
BU
06/22COUNTY BANCORP  : Nicolet Bankshares to Acquire County Bancorp in Cash-and-Stock..
MT
06/22NICOLET BANKSHARES  : Acquisition of County Bancorp
PU
06/22NICOLET BANKSHARES INC  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Even..
AQ
06/09INSIDER TRENDS : Nicolet Bankshares Insider Granted Stock Award, Extends Buy Tre..
MT
06/09NICOLET BANKSHARES INC  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial S..
AQ
06/04STOCKHOLDER ALERT : Monteverde & Associates Continues to Investigate the Followi..
PR
06/03NICOLET BANKSHARES  : Letter, dated June 3, 2021 from Wipfli to the Securities a..
PU
More news