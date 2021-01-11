Log in
NICOX S.A.

Nicox: Half-year liquidity contract statement with Kepler Cheuvreux

01/11/2021 | 01:30am EST
Press Release
January 11, 2021 - release at 7:30 am CET
Sophia Antipolis, France                                                                  

 

Under the liquidity contract entered into between Nicox SA (Euronext Paris: FR0013018124, COX), an international ophthalmology company, and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st, 2020:

 

-    147,145 shares
-    € 394,966.53

 

-    Number of executions on buy side on semester: 829

-    Number of executions on sell side on semester: 609

-    Traded volume on buy side on semester: 457,955 shares for € 1,916,480.01

 

-    Traded volume on sell side on semester: 310,810 shares for € 1,312,111.94

 

As a reminder :

 

•    the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

 

-    0 shares
-    € 500,000.00

 

The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated 2nd July 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.

 

 

 



 

 
About Nicox
Nicox S.A. is an international ophthalmology company developing innovative solutions to help maintain vision and improve ocular health.  Nicox’s lead program in clinical development is NCX 470, a novel, second-generation nitric oxide-donating prostaglandin analog, for lowering intraocular pressure in patients with glaucoma.  The company is also developing NCX 4251, a proprietary formulation of fluticasone, for acute exacerbations of blepharitis.  Nicox generates revenue from VYZULTA® in glaucoma, licensed exclusively worldwide to Bausch + Lomb, and ZERVIATE™ in allergic conjunctivitis, licensed in multiple geographies, including to Eyevance Pharmaceuticals, LLC, in the U.S. and Ocumension Therapeutics in the Chinese and in the majority of South East Asian markets. 

Nicox is headquartered in Sophia Antipolis, France, is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment B: Mid Caps; Ticker symbol: COX) and is part of the CAC Healthcare, CAC Pharma & Bio and Next 150 indexes.

For more information on Nicox, its products or pipeline, please visit: www.nicox.com.
Analyst coverage
 

Bryan, Garnier & Co        Victor Floc’h           Paris, France
Cantor Fitzgerald             Louise Chen           New York, U.S.
H.C. Wainwright & Co      Yi Chen                   New York, U.S.
Kepler Cheuvreux             Damien Choplain   Paris, France
Oppenheimer & Co          Hartaj Singh            New York, U.S.		 
The views expressed by analysts in their coverage of Nicox are those of the author and do not reflect the views of Nicox. Additionally, the information contained in their reports may not be correct or current.  Nicox disavows any obligation to correct or to update the information contained in analyst reports.
Contacts
Nicox
Gavin Spencer
Executive Vice President, Chief Business Officer
& Head of Corporate Development 
T +33 (0)4 97 24 53 00
communications@nicox.com
Investors & Media
United States & Europe
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Mary-Ann Chang
T +44 7483 284 853
mchang@lifesciadvisors.com		Media
France
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Sophie Baumont
M +33 (0)6 27 74 74 49
sophie@lifesciadvisors.com
Forward-Looking Statements
The information contained in this document may be modified without prior notice.  This information includes forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance.  These statements are based on current expectations or beliefs of the management of Nicox S.A. and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.  Nicox S.A. and its affiliates, directors, officers, employees, advisers or agents, do not undertake, nor do they have any obligation, to provide updates or to revise any forward-looking statements.

Risks factors which are likely to have a material effect on Nicox’s business are presented in the 3rd chapter of the ‘Document d’enregistrement universel, rapport financier annuel et rapport de gestion 2019’ filed with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on March 6, 2020 which is available on Nicox’s website (www.nicox.com) and in the 4th chapter of the half yearly financial report as of June 30, 2020, which is also available on Nicox’s website..
Nicox S.A.
Drakkar 2
Bât D, 2405 route des Dolines
CS 10313, Sophia Antipolis
06560 Valbonne, France
T +33 (0)4 97 24 53 00
F +33 (0)4 97 24 53 99

 

