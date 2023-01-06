Nicox: Half-year liquidity contract statement with Kepler Cheuvreux
01/06/2023 | 01:31am EST
Press Release
January 6, 2023 – release at 7:30 am CET Sophia Antipolis, France
Under the liquidity contract entered into between NICOX and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st 2022:
288,965 shares
€ 22,074.60
Number of executions on buy side on semester: 274
Number of executions on sell side on semester: 195
Traded volume on buy side on semester: 155,703 shares for € 262,378.38
Traded volume on sell side on semester: 100,347 shares for € 178,155.02
As a reminder:
the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2022 on the liquidity account:
233,609 shares
€ 106,207.47
Number of executions on buy side on semester: 526
Number of executions on sell side on semester: 571
Traded volume on buy side on semester: 336,531 shares for € 706,259.94
Traded volume on sell side on semester: 314,889 shares for € 660,405.27
the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:
shares
€ 500,000.00
The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd , 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.
BuySide
SellSide
Number of executions
Number of shares
Traded volume in EUR
Number of executions
Number of shares
Traded volume in EUR
Total
274
155,703
262,378.38
195
100,347
178,155.02
01/07/2022
9
8,000
13,200.00
5
2,265
3,850.50
04/07/2022
-
-
-
1
1,000
1,720.00
05/07/2022
1
1,000
1,700.00
8
2,999
5,248.25
06/07/2022
-
-
-
2
1,000
1,760.00
07/07/2022
-
-
-
7
3,000
5,400.00
08/07/2022
-
-
-
2
1,000
1,840.00
11/07/2022
-
-
-
4
2,972
5,587.36
12/07/2022
3
1,000
1,860.00
-
-
-
13/07/2022
3
2,000
3,660.00
1
1,000
1,840.00
18/07/2022
-
-
-
6
2,000
3,740.00
19/07/2022
4
4,000
7,320.00
2
201
373.86
20/07/2022
-
-
-
5
1,799
3,382.12
21/07/2022
6
1,364
2,496.12
-
-
-
22/07/2022
1
636
1,157.52
1
12
22.32
25/07/2022
-
-
-
1
322
592.48
26/07/2022
-
-
-
1
1
1.84
27/07/2022
-
-
-
1
324
596.16
28/07/2022
-
-
-
1
322
592.48
29/07/2022
-
-
-
1
31
57.04
05/08/2022
1
513
933.66
2
41
76.26
08/08/2022
-
-
-
8
3,947
7,459.83
09/08/2022
-
-
-
2
1,100
2,134.00
10/08/2022
-
-
-
8
2,900
5,684.00
12/08/2022
-
-
-
1
292
584.00
15/08/2022
-
-
-
1
708
1,416.00
16/08/2022
-
-
-
5
4,000
8,200.00
17/08/2022
4
2,000
4,060.00
-
-
-
18/08/2022
4
3,000
6,000.00
1
2,000
4,100.00
19/08/2022
1
84
168.00
-
-
-
22/08/2022
5
2,946
5,921.46
-
-
-
23/08/2022
2
970
1,940.00
-
-
-
24/08/2022
-
-
-
1
2,000
4,000.00
25/08/2022
2
3,500
6,895.00
1
209
418.00
26/08/2022
6
2,500
4,950.00
1
1,291
2,582.00
29/08/2022
3
4,000
7,720.00
-
-
-
30/08/2022
-
-
-
2
1,000
1,940.00
01/09/2022
6
3,001
5,641.88
1
1
1.93
05/09/2022
-
-
-
1
1,000
1,880.00
Achats
Ventes
Nombre de transactions
Nombre de titres
Capitaux en EUR
Nombre de transactions
Nombre de titres
Capitaux en EUR
Total
274
155,703
262,378.38
195
100,347
178,155.02
06/09/2022
2
1,177
2,189.22
-
-
-
07/09/2022
1
823
1,514.32
5
2,000
3,800.00
08/09/2022
-
-
-
2
1,000
1,940.00
09/09/2022
-
-
-
3
2,000
3,980.00
12/09/2022
1
1,000
1,960.00
-
-
-
14/09/2022
10
4,000
7,840.00
-
-
-
15/09/2022
3
1,000
1,940.00
-
-
-
16/09/2022
5
4,000
7,640.00
-
-
-
19/09/2022
2
1,000
1,880.00
2
4,000
7,760.00
20/09/2022
1
1,000
1,940.00
-
-
-
21/09/2022
3
3,000
5,730.00
1
1
1.96
22/09/2022
2
1,000
1,880.00
-
-
-
23/09/2022
8
3,487
6,381.21
-
-
-
26/09/2022
10
4,000
7,000.00
-
-
-
27/09/2022
1
1,000
1,700.00
2
1,000
1,760.00
28/09/2022
2
1,102
1,895.44
-
-
-
29/09/2022
1
898
1,526.60
-
-
-
30/09/2022
-
-
-
4
1,000
1,720.00
03/10/2022
1
1,000
1,680.00
1
842
1,465.08
04/10/2022
-
-
-
4
3,158
5,621.24
06/10/2022
1
1
1.78
3
1,001
1,821.82
07/10/2022
2
255
459.00
-
-
-
11/10/2022
2
578
1,040.40
-
-
-
12/10/2022
-
-
-
2
1,000
1,840.00
13/10/2022
1
1,000
1,830.00
2
1,020
1,897.20
14/10/2022
1
500
925.00
1
1,000
1,880.00
17/10/2022
1
1,000
1,870.00
2
2,000
3,820.00
18/10/2022
-
-
-
7
2,045
3,987.75
19/10/2022
-
-
-
10
5,954
11,788.92
21/10/2022
3
1,200
2,412.00
-
-
-
24/10/2022
-
-
-
7
4,000
8,160.00
26/10/2022
2
1,014
2,068.56
-
-
-
27/10/2022
8
3,986
7,932.14
-
-
-
28/10/2022
2
354
693.84
2
1,000
2,000.00
31/10/2022
30
15,813
29,254.05
5
3,000
6,090.00
01/11/2022
5
3,000
5,220.00
-
-
-
02/11/2022
-
-
-
4
3,000
5,400.00
08/11/2022
1
1,000
1,720.00
-
-
-
09/11/2022
-
-
-
1
1
1.74
Achats
Ventes
Nombre de transactions
Nombre de titres
Capitaux en EUR
Nombre de transactions
Nombre de titres
Capitaux en EUR
Total
274
155,703
262,378.38
195
100,347
178,155.02
10/11/2022
2
1,000
1,700.00
-
-
-
15/11/2022
-
-
-
4
999
1,738.26
17/11/2022
3
1,000
1,720.00
-
-
-
18/11/2022
2
657
1,116.90
-
-
-
21/11/2022
1
843
1,433.10
1
24
41.52
22/11/2022
24
14,000
22,260.00
-
-
-
23/11/2022
3
3,000
4,440.00
-
-
-
24/11/2022
2
1,000
1,440.00
-
-
-
25/11/2022
1
1,000
1,420.00
-
-
-
28/11/2022
3
2,000
2,780.00
-
-
-
29/11/2022
6
3,000
3,990.00
-
-
-
30/11/2022
2
2,000
2,540.00
1
1,000
1,320.00
01/12/2022
2
1,500
1,890.00
-
-
-
02/12/2022
1
1,000
1,280.00
2
1,000
1,300.00
05/12/2022
1
1,000
1,300.00
5
4,000
5,480.00
06/12/2022
4
4,000
5,160.00
-
-
-
07/12/2022
2
2,000
2,500.00
-
-
-
08/12/2022
2
1,000
1,240.00
-
-
-
09/12/2022
1
1,000
1,220.00
2
1,000
1,260.00
12/12/2022
1
1,000
1,200.00
-
-
-
13/12/2022
2
1,001
1,181.18
4
2,000
2,420.00
14/12/2022
3
1,972
2,307.24
1
100
119.00
15/12/2022
4
1,028
1,202.76
2
200
238.00
16/12/2022
1
1,000
1,160.00
-
-
-
19/12/2022
20
3,000
3,450.00
-
-
-
20/12/2022
6
5,000
5,600.00
3
2,000
2,240.00
21/12/2022
2
1,000
1,100.00
-
-
-
22/12/2022
-
-
-
2
2,000
2,240.00
23/12/2022
-
-
-
8
3,000
3,360.00
27/12/2022
-
-
-
6
2,265
2,582.10
About Nicox
Nicox SA is an international ophthalmology company developing innovative solutions to help maintain vision and improve ocular health. Nicox’s lead program in clinical development is NCX 470, a novel nitric oxide-donating prostaglandin analog, for lowering intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. The company is also conducting research on NCX 1728, a nitric oxide-donating phosphodiesterase 5 inhibitor, in conditions. NCX 4251, a novel, patented, ophthalmic suspension of fluticasone propionate nanocrystals for topical ocular application for dry eye disease, is being developed by Ocumension Therapeutics in China under an exclusive license agreement and is available for partnering elsewhere. Nicox generates revenue from VYZULTA® in glaucoma, licensed exclusively worldwide to Bausch + Lomb, and ZERVIATE® in allergic conjunctivitis, licensed in multiple geographies, including to Eyevance Pharmaceuticals, LLC (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.), in the U.S. and Ocumension Therapeutics in the Chinese and in the majority of Southeast Asian markets.
Nicox is headquartered in Sophia Antipolis, France, is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment C: Mid Caps; Ticker symbol: COX) and is part of the CAC Healthcare, CAC Pharma & Bio and Next 150 indexes.
For more information on Nicox, its products or pipeline, please visit: www.nicox.com.
Analyst coverage
Bryan, Garnier & Co Eric Yoo Paris, France Edison Investment Research Pooya Hemami London, UK H.C. Wainwright & Co Yi Chen New York, U.S. Kepler Cheuvreux Arsene Guekam Paris, France
The views expressed by analysts in their coverage of Nicox are those of the author and do not reflect the views of Nicox. Additionally, the information contained in their reports may not be correct or current. Nicox disavows any obligation to correct or to update the information contained in analyst reports.
Nicox Gavin Spencer Executive Vice President, Chief Business Officer & Head of Corporate Development T +33 (0)4 97 24 53 00 communications@nicox.com
The information contained in this document may be modified without prior notice. This information includes forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. These statements are based on current expectations or beliefs of the management of Nicox S.A. and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Nicox S.A. and its affiliates, directors, officers, employees, advisers or agents, do not undertake, nor do they have any obligation, to provide updates or to revise any forward-looking statements.
Risks factors which are likely to have a material effect on Nicox’s business are presented in the 3rd chapter of the ‘Document d’enregistrement universel, rapport financier annuel et rapport de gestion 2021’ filed with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on April 29, 2022, in its first amendment filed with the AMF on May 19, 2022, in the 2nd chapter of its second amendment filed with the AMF on November 22, 2022 and in the 2nd chapter of the Securities note filed with the AMF on November 22, 2022 which are available on Nicox’s website (www.nicox.com).
Nicox SA Drakkar 2 - Bât D 2405 route des Dolines 06560 Valbonne, France T +33 (0)4 97 24 53 00 F +33 (0)4 97 24 53 99