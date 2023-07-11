Press Release
Nicox: Half-year liquidity contract statement with Kepler Cheuvreux

July 11, 2023 – release at 7:30 am CET
Sophia Antipolis, France

Under the liquidity contract entered into between Nicox and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30, 2023:

  • 304,567 shares
  • € 10,640.56
  • Number of executions on buy side on semester: 128
  • Number of executions on sell side on semester: 111
  • Traded volume on buy side on semester: 74,584 shares for € 62,919.32
  • Traded volume on sell side on semester: 58,982 shares for € 51,368.57

As a reminder:

  • The following resources appeared on the last half year statement on December 31, 2022 on the liquidity account:

  • 288,965 shares

  • € 22,074.60
  • Number of executions on buy side on semester: 274
  • Number of executions on sell side on semester: 195
  • Traded volume on buy side on semester: 155,703 shares for € 262,378.38
  • Traded volume on sell side on semester: 100,347 shares for € 178,155.02
  • The following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

  • 0 shares

  • € 500,000.00

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

 BuySide SellSide
 Number of executionsNumber of sharesTraded volume in EUR Number of executionsNumber of sharesTraded volume in EUR
Total12874 58462 919.32 12874 58462 919.32
02/01/2023--- 42 1702 517.20
03/01/2023--- 59571 119.69
04/01/202311 0001 140.00 111.18
06/01/202322 0002 220.00 ---
09/01/2023--- 111.14
10/01/202311 0001 100.00 ---
11/01/2023--- 62 0002 220.00
12/01/202311 0001 100.00 135 6066 390.84
13/01/202311 0001 120.00 39381 069.32
16/01/202331 5001 665.00 11 0001 130.00
17/01/202311 0001 100.00 ---
18/01/202342 0002 200.00 12 0002 240.00
19/01/202332 0002 180.00 ---
20/01/202332 0012 141.07 ---
23/01/202372 9993 148.95 ---
25/01/202364 0003 920.00 ---
26/01/2023--- 22 0052 005.00
27/01/202364 0003 920.00 42 0002 040.00
30/01/202321 5001 485.00 ---
31/01/20231500495.00 ---
01/02/202311 000990.00 ---
02/02/202321 5001 470.00 ---
03/02/202311 000960.00 ---
06/02/202331 5001 410.00 ---
07/02/202311 000930.00 ---
08/02/20231500460.00 ---
09/02/202321 000900.00 ---
13/02/2023--- 74 0003 600.00
14/02/202311 000890.00 ---
15/02/202311 000880.00 ---
17/02/20231500430.00 110087.00
20/02/202315043.00 44 9004 263.00
23/02/202315042.50 ---
24/02/202321 020846.60 ---
27/02/202351 9001 558.00 ---
28/02/20231500400.00 42 0001 640.00
01/03/202331 9641 571.20 12 0001 620.00
02/03/202321 000800.00 ---
03/03/2023--- 2504403.20
06/03/202311 000790.00 ---
07/03/202321 5001 185.00 ---
08/03/202341 5001 185.00 ---
 BuySide SellSide
 Number of executionsNumber of sharesTraded volume in EUR Number of executionsNumber of sharesTraded volume in EUR
Total12874 58462 919.32 12874 58462 919.32
09/03/202321 000780.00 ---
10/03/20232500380.00 ---
13/03/20231500375.00 ---
15/03/20231500350.00 ---
17/03/20231300198.00 ---
20/03/20231200128.00 17750.82
21/03/2023--- 112381.18
29/03/20231300180.00 ---
14/04/2023--- 2512 80010 368.00
17/04/202351 8001 260.00 ---
18/04/2023--- 3600438.00
19/04/202394 0002 520.00 ---
20/04/202321 300767.00 ---
21/04/202331 000580.00 ---
25/04/202321 000550.00 ---
26/04/2023--- 94 2002 688.00
02/05/2023--- 2500325.00
04/05/20231300180.00 ---
09/05/202311 000580.00 24 0002 400.00
10/05/202332 5001 475.00 ---
12/05/202311 000590.00 32 0001 200.00
15/05/202311 000600.00 ---
16/05/202322 0001 160.00 ---
17/05/2023--- 42 0001 180.00
25/05/202322 0001 160.00 ---
29/05/202353 0001 710.00 ---
01/06/2023--- 1500290.00
06/06/20231300165.00 ---
20/06/20231500255.00 ---
21/06/20232600300.00 ---

 



About Nicox
Nicox SA is an international ophthalmology company developing innovative solutions to help maintain vision and improve ocular health. Nicox’s lead program in clinical development is NCX 470, a novel nitric oxide-donating bimatoprost, for lowering intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. The company is also conducting research on NCX 1728, a nitric oxide-donating phosphodiesterase 5 inhibitor, in retinal conditions. NCX 4251, a novel, patented, ophthalmic suspension of fluticasone propionate nanocrystals for topical ocular application for dry eye disease, is being developed by Ocumension Therapeutics in China under an exclusive license agreement and is available for partnering elsewhere. Nicox generates revenue from VYZULTA® in glaucoma, licensed exclusively worldwide to Bausch + Lomb, and ZERVIATE® in allergic conjunctivitis, licensed in multiple geographies, including to Eyevance Pharmaceuticals, LLC (a wholly owned subsidiary of Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.), in the U.S. and Ocumension Therapeutics in the Chinese and in the majority of Southeast Asian markets.

Nicox, headquartered in Sophia Antipolis, France, is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (Ticker symbol: ALCOX) and is part of the CAC Healthcare index.

For more information on Nicox, its products or pipeline, please visit: www.nicox.com.
Analyst coverage


Bryan, Garnier & Co         Eric Yoo        Paris, France
Edison Investment Research        Pooya Hemami        London, UK
H.C. Wainwright & Co        Yi Chen        New York, U.S.
Kepler Cheuvreux        Arsene Guekam        Paris, France		 
The views expressed by analysts in their coverage of Nicox are those of the author and do not reflect the views of Nicox. Additionally, the information contained in their reports may not be correct or current. Nicox disavows any obligation to correct or to update the information contained in analyst reports.


Contacts		 
Nicox
Gavin Spencer
Executive Vice President, Chief Business Officer
& Head of Corporate Development
T +33 (0)4 97 24 53 00
communications@nicox.com 		 
Forward-Looking Statements
The information contained in this document may be modified without prior notice. This information includes forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. These statements are based on current expectations or beliefs of the management of Nicox S.A. and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Nicox S.A. and its affiliates, directors, officers, employees, advisers or agents, do not undertake, nor do they have any obligation, to provide updates or to revise any forward-looking statements.

Risks factors which are likely to have a material effect on Nicox’s business are presented in section 2.7 of the ‘Rapport Annuel 2022’ which is available on Nicox’s website (www.nicox.com).
Nicox SA
Drakkar 2 - Bât D
2405 route des Dolines
06560 Valbonne, France
T +33 (0)4 97 24 53 00
F +33 (0)4 97 24 53 99

 

Attachment

  • EN_KeplerHalfYearlyReportingJune 2023_20230711