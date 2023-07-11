|Press Release
|Nicox: Half-year liquidity contract statement with Kepler Cheuvreux
July 11, 2023 – release at 7:30 am CET
Sophia Antipolis, France
Under the liquidity contract entered into between Nicox and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30, 2023:
- 304,567 shares
- € 10,640.56
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 128
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 111
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 74,584 shares for € 62,919.32
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 58,982 shares for € 51,368.57
As a reminder:
- The following resources appeared on the last half year statement on December 31, 2022 on the liquidity account:
- 288,965 shares
- € 22,074.60
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 274
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 195
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 155,703 shares for € 262,378.38
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 100,347 shares for € 178,155.02
- The following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:
- 0 shares
- € 500,000.00
The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.
|BuySide
|SellSide
|Number of executions
|Number of shares
|Traded volume in EUR
|Number of executions
|Number of shares
|Traded volume in EUR
|Total
|128
|74 584
|62 919.32
|128
|74 584
|62 919.32
|02/01/2023
|-
|-
|-
|4
|2 170
|2 517.20
|03/01/2023
|-
|-
|-
|5
|957
|1 119.69
|04/01/2023
|1
|1 000
|1 140.00
|1
|1
|1.18
|06/01/2023
|2
|2 000
|2 220.00
|-
|-
|-
|09/01/2023
|-
|-
|-
|1
|1
|1.14
|10/01/2023
|1
|1 000
|1 100.00
|-
|-
|-
|11/01/2023
|-
|-
|-
|6
|2 000
|2 220.00
|12/01/2023
|1
|1 000
|1 100.00
|13
|5 606
|6 390.84
|13/01/2023
|1
|1 000
|1 120.00
|3
|938
|1 069.32
|16/01/2023
|3
|1 500
|1 665.00
|1
|1 000
|1 130.00
|17/01/2023
|1
|1 000
|1 100.00
|-
|-
|-
|18/01/2023
|4
|2 000
|2 200.00
|1
|2 000
|2 240.00
|19/01/2023
|3
|2 000
|2 180.00
|-
|-
|-
|20/01/2023
|3
|2 001
|2 141.07
|-
|-
|-
|23/01/2023
|7
|2 999
|3 148.95
|-
|-
|-
|25/01/2023
|6
|4 000
|3 920.00
|-
|-
|-
|26/01/2023
|-
|-
|-
|2
|2 005
|2 005.00
|27/01/2023
|6
|4 000
|3 920.00
|4
|2 000
|2 040.00
|30/01/2023
|2
|1 500
|1 485.00
|-
|-
|-
|31/01/2023
|1
|500
|495.00
|-
|-
|-
|01/02/2023
|1
|1 000
|990.00
|-
|-
|-
|02/02/2023
|2
|1 500
|1 470.00
|-
|-
|-
|03/02/2023
|1
|1 000
|960.00
|-
|-
|-
|06/02/2023
|3
|1 500
|1 410.00
|-
|-
|-
|07/02/2023
|1
|1 000
|930.00
|-
|-
|-
|08/02/2023
|1
|500
|460.00
|-
|-
|-
|09/02/2023
|2
|1 000
|900.00
|-
|-
|-
|13/02/2023
|-
|-
|-
|7
|4 000
|3 600.00
|14/02/2023
|1
|1 000
|890.00
|-
|-
|-
|15/02/2023
|1
|1 000
|880.00
|-
|-
|-
|17/02/2023
|1
|500
|430.00
|1
|100
|87.00
|20/02/2023
|1
|50
|43.00
|4
|4 900
|4 263.00
|23/02/2023
|1
|50
|42.50
|-
|-
|-
|24/02/2023
|2
|1 020
|846.60
|-
|-
|-
|27/02/2023
|5
|1 900
|1 558.00
|-
|-
|-
|28/02/2023
|1
|500
|400.00
|4
|2 000
|1 640.00
|01/03/2023
|3
|1 964
|1 571.20
|1
|2 000
|1 620.00
|02/03/2023
|2
|1 000
|800.00
|-
|-
|-
|03/03/2023
|-
|-
|-
|2
|504
|403.20
|06/03/2023
|1
|1 000
|790.00
|-
|-
|-
|07/03/2023
|2
|1 500
|1 185.00
|-
|-
|-
|08/03/2023
|4
|1 500
|1 185.00
|-
|-
|-
|09/03/2023
|2
|1 000
|780.00
|-
|-
|-
|10/03/2023
|2
|500
|380.00
|-
|-
|-
|13/03/2023
|1
|500
|375.00
|-
|-
|-
|15/03/2023
|1
|500
|350.00
|-
|-
|-
|17/03/2023
|1
|300
|198.00
|-
|-
|-
|20/03/2023
|1
|200
|128.00
|1
|77
|50.82
|21/03/2023
|-
|-
|-
|1
|123
|81.18
|29/03/2023
|1
|300
|180.00
|-
|-
|-
|14/04/2023
|-
|-
|-
|25
|12 800
|10 368.00
|17/04/2023
|5
|1 800
|1 260.00
|-
|-
|-
|18/04/2023
|-
|-
|-
|3
|600
|438.00
|19/04/2023
|9
|4 000
|2 520.00
|-
|-
|-
|20/04/2023
|2
|1 300
|767.00
|-
|-
|-
|21/04/2023
|3
|1 000
|580.00
|-
|-
|-
|25/04/2023
|2
|1 000
|550.00
|-
|-
|-
|26/04/2023
|-
|-
|-
|9
|4 200
|2 688.00
|02/05/2023
|-
|-
|-
|2
|500
|325.00
|04/05/2023
|1
|300
|180.00
|-
|-
|-
|09/05/2023
|1
|1 000
|580.00
|2
|4 000
|2 400.00
|10/05/2023
|3
|2 500
|1 475.00
|-
|-
|-
|12/05/2023
|1
|1 000
|590.00
|3
|2 000
|1 200.00
|15/05/2023
|1
|1 000
|600.00
|-
|-
|-
|16/05/2023
|2
|2 000
|1 160.00
|-
|-
|-
|17/05/2023
|-
|-
|-
|4
|2 000
|1 180.00
|25/05/2023
|2
|2 000
|1 160.00
|-
|-
|-
|29/05/2023
|5
|3 000
|1 710.00
|-
|-
|-
|01/06/2023
|-
|-
|-
|1
|500
|290.00
|06/06/2023
|1
|300
|165.00
|-
|-
|-
|20/06/2023
|1
|500
|255.00
|-
|-
|-
|21/06/2023
|2
|600
|300.00
|-
|-
|-
About Nicox
|Nicox SA is an international ophthalmology company developing innovative solutions to help maintain vision and improve ocular health. Nicox’s lead program in clinical development is NCX 470, a novel nitric oxide-donating bimatoprost, for lowering intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. The company is also conducting research on NCX 1728, a nitric oxide-donating phosphodiesterase 5 inhibitor, in retinal conditions. NCX 4251, a novel, patented, ophthalmic suspension of fluticasone propionate nanocrystals for topical ocular application for dry eye disease, is being developed by Ocumension Therapeutics in China under an exclusive license agreement and is available for partnering elsewhere. Nicox generates revenue from VYZULTA® in glaucoma, licensed exclusively worldwide to Bausch + Lomb, and ZERVIATE® in allergic conjunctivitis, licensed in multiple geographies, including to Eyevance Pharmaceuticals, LLC (a wholly owned subsidiary of Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.), in the U.S. and Ocumension Therapeutics in the Chinese and in the majority of Southeast Asian markets.
Nicox, headquartered in Sophia Antipolis, France, is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (Ticker symbol: ALCOX) and is part of the CAC Healthcare index.
For more information on Nicox, its products or pipeline, please visit: www.nicox.com.
|Analyst coverage
Bryan, Garnier & Co Eric Yoo Paris, France
Edison Investment Research Pooya Hemami London, UK
H.C. Wainwright & Co Yi Chen New York, U.S.
Kepler Cheuvreux Arsene Guekam Paris, France
|The views expressed by analysts in their coverage of Nicox are those of the author and do not reflect the views of Nicox. Additionally, the information contained in their reports may not be correct or current. Nicox disavows any obligation to correct or to update the information contained in analyst reports.
Contacts
|Nicox
Gavin Spencer
Executive Vice President, Chief Business Officer
& Head of Corporate Development
T +33 (0)4 97 24 53 00
communications@nicox.com
|Forward-Looking Statements
|The information contained in this document may be modified without prior notice. This information includes forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. These statements are based on current expectations or beliefs of the management of Nicox S.A. and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Nicox S.A. and its affiliates, directors, officers, employees, advisers or agents, do not undertake, nor do they have any obligation, to provide updates or to revise any forward-looking statements.
Risks factors which are likely to have a material effect on Nicox’s business are presented in section 2.7 of the ‘Rapport Annuel 2022’ which is available on Nicox’s website (www.nicox.com).
|Nicox SA
Drakkar 2 - Bât D
2405 route des Dolines
06560 Valbonne, France
T +33 (0)4 97 24 53 00
F +33 (0)4 97 24 53 99
