|Press Release
|Nicox : Half-year liquidity contract statement with Kepler Cheuvreux as of December 31, 2023
January 8, 2024 – release at 7:30 am CET
Sophia Antipolis, France
Under the liquidity contract entered into between NICOX and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st, 2023:
- 311,067 shares
- € 8,541.77
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 92
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 68
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 27,902 shares for € 11,261.43
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 21,402 shares for € 9,043.82
As a reminder:
- the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on June 30, 2023 on the liquidity account:
- 304,567 shares
- € 10,640.56
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 128
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 111
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 74,584 shares for € 62,919.32
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 58,982 shares for € 51,368.57
- 304,567 shares
- the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:
- 0 shares
- € 500,000.00
- 0 shares
The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd, 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.
On January 3, 2024, Nicox announced the termination of the liquidity contract dated August 3rd, 2020 entered into with Kepler Cheuvreux, effective as of January 1st, 2024.
Nicox Corporate Status Update
The Company is currently funded until the end of June 2024, exclusively on the basis of the development of NCX 470. The Company is pursuing licensing discussions which could extend the cash runway. In parallel, the Company is exploring multiple strategic options and is also discussing with its creditors to restructure its debt.
|Buy Side
|Sell Side
|Number of executions
|Number of shares
|Traded volume in EUR
|Number of executions
|Number of shares
|Traded volume in EUR
|Total
|92
|27,902
|11,261.43
|68
|21,402
|9,043.82
|03/07/2023
|1
|300
|141.00
|-
|-
|-
|07/07/2023
|4
|1,200
|540.00
|-
|-
|-
|10/07/2023
|10
|3,000
|1,350.00
|8
|2,400
|1,224.00
|07/08/2023
|2
|300
|126.00
|-
|-
|-
|22/08/2023
|1
|1,000
|430.00
|-
|-
|-
|23/08/2023
|6
|1,000
|440.00
|1
|300
|132.00
|24/08/2023
|3
|1,000
|440.00
|-
|-
|-
|25/08/2023
|2
|500
|220.00
|-
|-
|-
|28/08/2023
|1
|235
|101.05
|-
|-
|-
|29/08/2023
|1
|765
|328.95
|-
|-
|-
|01/09/2023
|-
|-
|-
|1
|1,000
|440.00
|14/09/2023
|1
|1,000
|420.00
|-
|-
|-
|20/09/2023
|1
|1
|0.42
|1
|1
|0.42
|26/09/2023
|2
|301
|123.41
|1
|1
|0.42
|04/10/2023
|2
|300
|120.00
|-
|-
|-
|05/10/2023
|5
|2,000
|740.00
|-
|-
|-
|09/10/2023
|-
|-
|-
|2
|300
|114.00
|10/10/2023
|1
|300
|108.00
|-
|-
|-
|12/10/2023
|-
|-
|-
|1
|1
|0.40
|17/10/2023
|1
|100
|36.00
|1
|500
|185.00
|25/10/2023
|2
|1,000
|330.00
|-
|-
|-
|26/10/2023
|5
|1,455
|436.50
|2
|500
|170.00
|27/10/2023
|1
|300
|93.00
|2
|300
|99.00
|30/10/2023
|1
|445
|133.50
|-
|-
|-
|31/10/2023
|-
|-
|-
|5
|1,700
|595.00
|01/11/2023
|-
|-
|-
|12
|3,799
|1,595.58
|02/11/2023
|-
|-
|-
|1
|300
|144.00
|03/11/2023
|-
|-
|-
|1
|300
|141.00
|06/11/2023
|1
|300
|138.00
|-
|-
|-
|07/11/2023
|1
|300
|132.00
|-
|-
|-
|08/11/2023
|-
|-
|-
|1
|300
|141.00
|Buy Side
|Sell Side
|Number of executions
|Number of shares
|Traded volume in EUR
|Number of executions
|Number of shares
|Traded volume in EUR
|09/11/2023
|2
|300
|132.00
|-
|-
|-
|13/11/2023
|6
|2,200
|946.00
|-
|-
|-
|14/11/2023
|2
|300
|126.00
|2
|300
|129.00
|15/11/2023
|3
|900
|369.00
|-
|-
|-
|16/11/2023
|-
|-
|-
|3
|900
|378.00
|17/11/2023
|1
|300
|120.00
|-
|-
|-
|23/11/2023
|1
|500
|205.00
|-
|-
|-
|24/11/2023
|1
|300
|120.00
|-
|-
|-
|27/11/2023
|6
|1,560
|608.40
|-
|-
|-
|28/11/2023
|3
|500
|195.00
|4
|1,000
|400.00
|29/11/2023
|1
|500
|195.00
|-
|-
|-
|01/12/2023
|1
|440
|167.20
|-
|-
|-
|04/12/2023
|-
|-
|-
|1
|500
|200.00
|05/12/2023
|3
|500
|190.00
|-
|-
|-
|06/12/2023
|1
|500
|185.00
|1
|500
|190.00
|08/12/2023
|-
|-
|-
|2
|500
|195.00
|12/12/2023
|1
|500
|190.00
|-
|-
|-
|18/12/2023
|-
|-
|-
|4
|500
|195.00
|19/12/2023
|4
|1,000
|390.00
|-
|-
|-
|21/12/2023
|1
|500
|195.00
|-
|-
|-
|22/12/2023
|-
|-
|-
|7
|3,500
|1,505.00
|28/12/2023
|-
|-
|-
|1
|500
|210.00
|29/12/2023
|-
|-
|-
|3
|1,500
|660.00
About Nicox
|Nicox SA is an international ophthalmology company developing innovative solutions to help maintain vision and improve ocular health. Nicox’s lead program in clinical development is NCX 470, a novel nitric oxide-donating bimatoprost eye drop, for lowering intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. Nicox generates revenue from VYZULTA® in glaucoma, licensed exclusively worldwide to Bausch + Lomb, and ZERVIATE® in allergic conjunctivitis, licensed in multiple geographies, including to Harrow, Inc. in the U.S., and Ocumension Therapeutics in the Chinese and in the majority of Southeast Asian markets.
Nicox, headquartered in Sophia Antipolis, France, is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (Ticker symbol: ALCOX) and is part of the CAC Healthcare index.
For more information www.nicox.com.
|Analyst coverage
Bryan, Garnier & Co Eric Yoo Paris, France
H.C. Wainwright & Co Yi Chen New York, U.S.
|The views expressed by analysts in their coverage of Nicox are those of the author and do not reflect the views of Nicox. Additionally, the information contained in their reports may not be correct or current. Nicox disavows any obligation to correct or to update the information contained in analyst reports.
Contacts
|Nicox
Gavin Spencer
Executive Vice President, Chief Business Officer
& Head of Corporate Development
T +33 (0)4 97 24 53 00
communications@nicox.com
|Forward-Looking Statements
|The information contained in this document may be modified without prior notice. This information includes forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. These statements are based on current expectations or beliefs of the management of Nicox S.A. and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Nicox S.A. and its affiliates, directors, officers, employees, advisers or agents, do not undertake, nor do they have any obligation, to provide updates or to revise any forward-looking statements.
Risks factors which are likely to have a material effect on Nicox’s business are presented in section 2.7 of the “Rapport Annuel 2022” and in section 4 of the “Rapport semestriel financier et d’activité 2023” which are available on Nicox’s website (www.nicox.com).
|Nicox SA
Drakkar 2 - Bât D
2405 route des Dolines
06560 Valbonne, France
T +33 (0)4 97 24 53 00
F +33 (0)4 97 24 53 99
Attachment
- EN_KeplerHalfYearlyReportingDec312023_PR20240108