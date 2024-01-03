Press Release

Nicox : Termination of the liquidity contract with Kepler Cheuvreux



January 3, 2024 – release at 7:30 am CET

Sophia Antipolis, France





Nicox SA (Euronext Growth Paris: FR0013018124, ALCOX), an international ophthalmology company, today announced the termination of the liquidity contract dated August 3rd, 2020 entered into with Kepler Cheuvreux (the “Contract”). Such termination is effective as of January 1st, 2024.





When the Contract was implemented, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:

0 shares

€ 500, 000 in cash

On the termination date of the Contract, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account and will be returned:

311 067 shares

€ 7,864.53 in cash

Nicox Corporate Status Update



The Company is currently funded until the end of June 2024, exclusively on the basis of the development of NCX 470. The Company is pursuing licensing discussions which could extend the cash runway. In parallel, the Company is exploring multiple strategic options and is also discussing with its creditors to restructure its debt.

About Nicox

Nicox SA is an international ophthalmology company developing innovative solutions to help maintain vision and improve ocular health. Nicox’s lead program in clinical development is NCX 470, a novel nitric oxide-donating bimatoprost eye drop, for lowering intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. Nicox generates revenue from VYZULTA® in glaucoma, licensed exclusively worldwide to Bausch + Lomb, and ZERVIATE® in allergic conjunctivitis, licensed in multiple geographies, including to Harrow, Inc. in the U.S., and Ocumension Therapeutics in the Chinese and in the majority of Southeast Asian markets.



Nicox, headquartered in Sophia Antipolis, France, is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (Ticker symbol: ALCOX) and is part of the CAC Healthcare index.



For more information www.nicox.com .

