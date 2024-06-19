This announcement is not to be published or distributed, directly or indirectly, in the United Kingdom, United States of America, Australia, Canada or Japan. THIS DOCUMENT IS A TRANSLATION PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY OF A PRESS RELEASE WHICH HAS BEEN ISSUED IN FRENCH. IN CASE OF ANY DISCREPANCY BETWEEN THIS DOCUMENT AND THE FRENCH DOCUMENT, THE FRENCH DOCUMENT SHALL PREVAIL. Nicox announces the success of its equity offering with preemptive rights through an issue of stock with warrants, for a total amount of €3.3 million, extending its cash runway to continue the development of NCX 470 Gross proceeds of the offering, including the issuance premium, of €3.3 million by the issue of 13,154,900 million shares with warrants at a price of €0.25

Cash runway extended to at least the end of February 2025

Permits the continuation of ongoing partnering discussions and evaluation of strategic options

Ocumension Therapeutics, the long-time partner of Nicox, holds 4.82% of the shares outstanding and becomes its largest shareholder June 19, 2024 - release at 07:h30 CET Sophia Antipolis, France Nicox SA (Euronext Growth Paris : FR0013018124, ALCOX, PEA-PME eligible), an international ophthalmology company, today announced the success of its equity offering with preemptive rights ("PRs") raising €3.3 million in gross proceeds ("the Transaction"), through the issue of 13,154,900 new shares at a subscription price of €0.25 per share (the "Price"), each with a warrant attached (the "Warrants", and together with the new shares, the "SW"s). 5 Warrants gives the rights to 2 new shares at an exercise price of €0.275. The net proceeds of the Transaction are €2.8 million. "We are pleased with the success of this financing, which allows us to continue the development of NCX 470 on the current timing, in particular the Denali Phase 3 trial. The extension of our cash runway provides additional time to continue both the partnering discussions already underway and the evaluation of strategic options for the Company. We thank all the shareholders who subscribed to the offer for their support at this time and for their commitment to Nicox. The investment made by Ocumension Therapeutics reinforces our cooperation for the successful joint development of NCX 470, for which the topline results are expected in the second half of 2025 and confirms its strategic value. With this operation, Ocumension becomes the largest shareholder in Nicox." said Gavin Spencer, Chief Executive Officer of Nicox. Transaction objectives The primary objective of the Transaction is to continue to develop NCX 470, Nicox's lead drug candidate under development. Under the restructuring agreements for the principal debt announced on February 28, 2024, the debtor has given his agreement for the Transaction to allow the extension of the interest-only payment period on the existing debt until end December 2024. That period may www.nicox.com

About 75% of the net proceeds of the Transaction to developing NCX 470, along with royalties owed to the Company and tax refunds due from the French research tax credit

About 25% of the net proceeds of the Transaction to general and administrative expenses, which do not include interest payments of the debts, which are covered by licensing revenues Considering the net proceeds from the Transaction, excluding the potential exercise of the Warrants and concentrating exclusively on the development of NCX 470, the Company estimates that it is financed until at least the end of February 2025. The Company is pursuing business development discussions, including the sale or license of certain assets, and exploring multiple other strategic options which could further extend the cash runway. The Company is evaluating all options for financing and will use the most appropriate at the time. Details of the Transaction Following the subscription period, which terminated on 14 June 2024, the total demand for SWs, on a renounceable and non-renounceable was 5,487,443, split as follows: 4,401,715 SWs were subscribed on a non-renounceable basis, 33.5% of the proceeds of the Transaction

non-renounceable basis, 33.5% of the proceeds of the Transaction 1,085,728 SWs were subscribed on a renounceable basis, 8.3% of the proceeds of the Transaction

In additional, 7,667,457 SWs were subscribed on a voluntary basis, including 7,601,731 SWs coming from underwriting guaranties received at the launch of the Transaction:

3,059,046 SWs subscribed by Ocumension, under their underwriting guarantee, for a total of around €0.8 million, 4,542,685 SWs subscribed by the other Underwriting Investors, comprising 10 qualified investors who provided a guarantee at the launch of the operation, for a total of around €1.1 million 65,726 SWs voluntarily subscribed by other investors.

The gross proceeds from the Transaction are €3,288,725 million (nominal value of €131,549 and an issuance premium of €3,157,176 million) by the issue of 13,154,900 new shares of €0.01 nominal value at a price per new share of €0.25. Clearing/settlement and listing of the new shares on Euronext Growth Paris, on the same line as the existing shares (code ISIN FR0013018124) is planned for June 21, 2024. The new shares will be equivalent to the existing shares and shall have the same rights as shares already in circulation. After clearing/settlement, the share capital of the Company will be €634,545.94, divided into 63,454,594 shares at a nominal value of €0.01, in free circulation and all the same category. www.nicox.com

Each new share comes with a Warrant, which shall be immediately detached upon Issue of the new shares, meaning 13,154,900 Warrants. 5 Warrants gives right, upon exercise (which is possible up to and Including 20 June 2026), to acquire 2 new shares at a price of €0.275. The exercise of all the Warrants would represent additional gross proceeds of around €1.4 million. The features of the Warrants attached to the new shares, in particular the adjustments for maintaining the rights of Warrant holders, are described in paragraph III.4 of the Shareholders Subscription Notice published in the BALO (bulletin of mandatory legal announcements) no. 66 of May 31, 2024 (no. 2402280). The main features of the Warrants are given in the Addendum to this press release. Shareholder Structure following the issuance of the new shares To the best knowledge of the Company, the Shareholder structure after the completion of the Transaction will be as follows: Before the Transaction After issuance of the new shares in Shareholder the Transaction Number of % of capital and Number of % of capital and Ocumension Therapeutics shares voting rights shares voting rights - - 3,059,046 4.82% HBM Healthcare Investments1 1,992,649 3.96 % 1,992,649 3.14% Treasury shares 311,067 0.62 % 311,067 0.49% Public 47,995,978 95.42 % 58,091,832 91.55% Total 50,299,694 100,00 % 63,454,594 100,00% Lock-up agreements The members of the Nicox Board of Directors and of the Management Committee, including the Chief Executive Officer, have agreed with Bryan Garnier & Co., as sole lead bank and bookrunner, to hold their Nicox shares for a period of 90 days from the settlement date, subject to certain customary exceptions. The Company has agreed, in the customary manner, not to issue any new shares or instruments convertible into shares for a period of 90 days from the clearing/settlement date. Risk factors The Company wishes to alert the public to the risk factors relating to the Company and its activities presented in Section 3 of its 2023 Annual Report, available on the Company's website (www.nicox.com). Notice Inasmuch as the offering is for less than €8 million over a 12-month period, this issue will not require an AMF-approved prospectus. Transaction partners Bryan, Garnier & Co. is acting as sole lead bank and bookrunner for the Transaction. Lexelians serves as legal advisor to the Transaction. Source: last threshold declaration made by HBM, dated 30 June 2023

This announcement is not to be published or distributed, directly or indirectly, in the United Kingdom, United States of America, Australia, Canada or Japan. About NICOX Nicox SA is an international ophthalmology company developing innovative solutions to help maintain vision and improve ocular health. Nicox's lead program in clinical development is NCX 470, a novel nitric oxide-donating bimatoprost eye drop, for lowering intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. Nicox generates revenue from VYZULTA® in glaucoma, licensed exclusively worldwide to Bausch + Lomb, and ZERVIATE® in allergic conjunctivitis, licensed in multiple geographies, including to Harrow, Inc. in the U.S., and Ocumension Therapeutics in the Chinese and in the majority of Southeast Asian markets. Nicox, headquartered in Sophia Antipolis, France, is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (Ticker symbol: ALCOX) and is part of the CAC Healthcare index. For more information www.nicox.com. Analyst coverage H.C. Wainwright & Co Yi Chen New York, U.S. The views expressed by analysts in their coverage of Nicox are those of the author and do not reflect the views of Nicox. Additionally, the information contained in their reports may not be correct or current. Nicox disavows any obligation to correct or to update the information contained in analyst reports. Contacts Nicox Media / Investors Gavin Spencer Sophie Baumont Chief Executive Officer Cohesion Bureau T+33 (0)4 97 24 53 00 +33 6 27 74 74 49 communications@nicox.com sophie.baumont@cohesionbureau.com www.nicox.com

