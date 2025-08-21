Nicox announces positive results for NCX 470, its new nitric oxide-donating bimatoprost eye drop, in the Phase 3 Denali study conducted in 696 patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. NB: cp +24%.



Once-daily administration achieved the primary endpoint of non-inferiority in reducing intraocular pressure (IOP) from baseline compared to the reference treatment latanoprost.



Well tolerated and safe, NCX 470 also demonstrated superiority over latanoprost in reducing IOP from baseline at three of six assessment points and numerical superiority at five of six points.



Achievement of the primary endpoint in the Denali and Mont Blanc studies fulfills the efficacy requirements for approval in the United States and China. The marketing authorization application in the United States is expected to be filed in H1 2026.