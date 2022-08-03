Log in
    COX   FR0013018124

NICOX SA.

(COX)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-08-02 am EDT
1.826 EUR   +1.11%
01:31aNicox to Participate in Financial and Scientific Events in Q3 2022
GL
01:30aNicox to Participate in Financial and Scientific Events in Q3 2022
AQ
07/29Ophthalmology Group Nicox Names Permanent Chairman
MT
Nicox to Participate in Financial and Scientific Events in Q3 2022

08/03/2022 | 01:31am EDT
Press Release
Nicox to Participate in Financial and Scientific Events in Q3 2022

August 3, 2022 – release at 7:30 am CET
Sophia Antipolis, France

Nicox SA (Euronext Paris: FR0013018124, COX), an international ophthalmology company, announced that members of the Executive team will participate in the following financial and scientific conferences in Europe and U.S. in the coming months:

Financial conferences
Andreas Segerros, Chief Executive Officer of Nicox, will present at these conferences. Members of the Executive team will be available for one-on-one meetings.

Scientific conferences
Doug Hubatsch, Chief Scientific Officer of Nicox, will be speaking at this event.
Members of the Executive team, including Andreas Segerros, Chief Executive Officer, will be present and available for one-on-one meetings.
About Nicox
Nicox SA is an international ophthalmology company developing innovative solutions to help maintain vision and improve ocular health. Nicox’s lead program in clinical development is NCX 470, a novel nitric oxide-donating prostaglandin analog, for lowering intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. The company is also developing NCX 4251, a proprietary formulation of fluticasone, for dry eye disease. Nicox generates revenue from VYZULTA® in glaucoma, licensed exclusively worldwide to Bausch + Lomb, and ZERVIATE® in allergic conjunctivitis, licensed in multiple geographies, including to Eyevance Pharmaceuticals, LLC, in the U.S. and Ocumension Therapeutics in the Chinese and in the majority of Southeast Asian markets.

Nicox is headquartered in Sophia Antipolis, France, is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment B: Mid Caps; Ticker symbol: COX) and is part of the CAC Healthcare, CAC Pharma & Bio and Next 150 indexes.

For more information on Nicox, its products or pipeline, please visit: www.nicox.com.
Analyst coverage


Bryan, Garnier & Co         Dylan Van Haaften        Paris, France
Edison Investment Research        Pooya Hemami        London, UK
H.C. Wainwright & Co        Yi Chen        New York, U.S.
Kepler Cheuvreux        Arsene Guekam        Paris, France		 
The views expressed by analysts in their coverage of Nicox are those of the author and do not reflect the views of Nicox. Additionally, the information contained in their reports may not be correct or current. Nicox disavows any obligation to correct or to update the information contained in analyst reports.


Nicox
Gavin Spencer
Executive Vice President, Chief Business Officer
& Head of Corporate Development
T +33 (0)4 97 24 53 00
communications@nicox.com

Investors & Media
United States & Europe
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Sandya von der Weid
T +41 78 680 05 38
svonderweid@lifesciadvisors.com

Forward-Looking Statements
The information contained in this document may be modified without prior notice. This information includes forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. These statements are based on current expectations or beliefs of the management of Nicox S.A. and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Nicox S.A. and its affiliates, directors, officers, employees, advisers or agents, do not undertake, nor do they have any obligation, to provide updates or to revise any forward-looking statements.

Risks factors which are likely to have a material effect on Nicox’s business are presented in the 3rd chapter of the ‘Document d’enregistrement universel, rapport financier annuel et rapport de gestion 2021’ filed with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on April 29, 2022 which is available on Nicox’s website (www.nicox.com)
Nicox S.A.
Drakkar 2
Bât D, 2405 route des Dolines
CS 10313, Sophia Antipolis
06560 Valbonne, France
T +33 (0)4 97 24 53 00
F +33 (0)4 97 24 53 99

 

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2022 2,95 M 3,01 M 3,01 M
Net income 2022 -20,4 M -20,8 M -20,8 M
Net cash 2022 2,49 M 2,54 M 2,54 M
P/E ratio 2022 -3,89x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 78,9 M 80,5 M 80,5 M
EV / Sales 2022 25,9x
EV / Sales 2023 10,6x
Nbr of Employees 33
Free-Float 89,1%
Chart NICOX SA.
Duration : Period :
Nicox SA. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NICOX SA.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,83 €
Average target price 12,00 €
Spread / Average Target 557%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andreas Rutger Segerros Chief Executive Officer
Sandrine Gestin Vice President-Finance
Jean-François Labbé Chairman
Doug Hubatsch Chief Scientific Officer
Adrienne L. Graves Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NICOX SA.-28.53%80
MERCK KGAA-19.52%80 997
KYOWA KIRIN CO. LTD.0.64%12 390
SK BIOPHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.-21.60%4 555
BETTA PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.-39.68%2 962
YUHAN CORPORATION-8.70%2 950