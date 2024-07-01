Nidaros Sparebank is a Norway-based independent savings bank. Nidaros Sparebank provides traditional full-service banking, targeting both the private and corporate markets in the Trondheim-region. The Bank's services include financial advisory services, savings accounts, checking accounts, payment mediation services, credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, life assurance, asset insurance, leasing and investment trusts, pension products, online and mobile banking among others. Nidaros Sparebank is part of the Eika Alliance and co-owner of Eika Gruppen AS and Eika Boligkreditt AS.

Sector Banks