Rentefastsettelse

01 Jul 2024 13:44 CEST

Issuer

Nidaros Sparebank

Det er fastsatt ny Obligasjonsrente for NO0010864945.
Ny Obligasjonsrente i Renteperioden 03.07.2024 - 03.10.2024 er 5.51.
Ticker: NISB12 PRO

Den nye Obligasjonsrenten og Renteperioden er fastsatt i henhold til
Obligasjonsavtalen.

Se vedlagt dokument for utfyllende informasjon.

(Publisert av Nordic Trustee)

