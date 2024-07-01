Real-time
Oslo Bors
10:45:00 2024-06-28 am EDT
Nidaros Sparebank : Rentefastsettelse
July 01, 2024 at 07:48 am EDT
Rentefastsettelse
Det er fastsatt ny Obligasjonsrente for NO0010864945.
Ny Obligasjonsrente i Renteperioden 03.07.2024 - 03.10.2024 er 5.51.
Ticker: NISB12 PRO
Den nye Obligasjonsrenten og Renteperioden er fastsatt i henhold til
Obligasjonsavtalen.
Se vedlagt dokument for utfyllende informasjon.
(Publisert av Nordic Trustee) More information:
Access the news on Oslo Bors NewsWeb site 622837_17229c44e5ce473e8d3c918eefbb333c.pdf
Provider
Oslo Børs Newspoint
Company Name
Nidaros Spb 19/24 FRN, Nidaros Spb 20/26 FRN, Nidaros Spb 20/25 FRN, Nidaros Spb 20/30 FRN C SUB, Nidaros Spb 22/26 FRN, Nidaros Spb 22/27 FRN, Nidaros Spb 22/25 FRN, Nidaros Spb 23/33 FRN C SUB, Nidaros Spb 23/PERP ADJ C HYBRID, Nidaros Spb 23/28 FRN, Nidaros Spb 23/27 FRN, Nidaros Spb 24/29 FRN, Nidaros Spb 24/34 ADJ C SUB, NIDAROS SPAREBANK
ISIN
NO0010864945, NO0010873466, NO0010874217, NO0010891443, NO0011199382, NO0012496704, NO0012654450, NO0012852633, NO0013019034, NO0013067546, NO0013063511, NO0013143933, NO0013183608, NO0010733082
Market
Nordic Alternative Bond Market Euronext Growth Disclaimer Nidaros Sparebank published this content on
01 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
01 July 2024 11:47:07 UTC.
Nidaros Sparebank is a Norway-based independent savings bank. Nidaros Sparebank provides traditional full-service banking, targeting both the private and corporate markets in the Trondheim-region. The Bank's services include financial advisory services, savings accounts, checking accounts, payment mediation services, credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, life assurance, asset insurance, leasing and investment trusts, pension products, online and mobile banking among others. Nidaros Sparebank is part of the Eika Alliance and co-owner of Eika Gruppen AS and Eika Boligkreditt AS.
More about the company
