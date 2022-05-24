Nidec Chaun Choung Technology : Announcement for the change of general manager on behalf of major subsidiary Nidec Cyunsiang High-Tech(Chongqing) Co., Ltd.

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the change:2022/05/24 2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager): general manager 3.Name of the previous position holder: General manager: Mr. KIMURAYUJI 4.Resume of the previous position holder: General manager: The general manager of Nidec Cyunsiang Hi-Tech (Chongqing) Co., Ltd. 5.Name of the new position holder: General manager: TAKASAWA SINJI 6.Resume of the new position holder: General manager: manager of Chairman office of FUJITSU Elevator 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement", "death" or "new appointment"): Retirement 8.Reason for the change: retirement 9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/01 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA