Nidec Chaun Choung Technology : Announcement for the change of general manager on behalf of major subsidiary Nidec Cyunsiang High-Tech(Chongqing) Co., Ltd.

Announcement for the change of general manager
on behalf of major subsidiary
Nidec Cyunsiang High-Tech(Chongqing) Co., Ltd.
Date of events
2022/05/24
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
change:2022/05/24
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):
general manager
3.Name of the previous position holder:
General manager: Mr. KIMURAYUJI
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
General manager: The general manager of Nidec Cyunsiang Hi-Tech
(Chongqing) Co., Ltd.
5.Name of the new position holder:
General manager: TAKASAWA SINJI
6.Resume of the new position holder:
General manager: manager of Chairman office of FUJITSU Elevator
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement",
"death" or "new appointment"): Retirement
8.Reason for the change: retirement
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/01
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA
Nidec Chaun Choung Technology Corporation published this content on 24 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2022 11:08:04 UTC.