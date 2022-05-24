Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Nidec Chaun-Choung Technology Corporation
  News
  Summary
    6230   TW0006230006

NIDEC CHAUN-CHOUNG TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

(6230)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  05-22
113.00 TWD    0.00%
Nidec Chaun Choung Technology : Announcement for the change of general manager on behalf of major subsidiary Nidec Cyunsiang High-Tech(Chongqing) Co., Ltd.

05/24/2022 | 07:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: NIDEC CHAUN-CHOUNG TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/05/24 Time of announcement 18:53:46
Subject 
 Announcement for the change of general manager
on behalf of major subsidiary
Nidec Cyunsiang High-Tech(Chongqing) Co., Ltd.
Date of events 2022/05/24 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
  change:2022/05/24
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):
 general manager
3.Name of the previous position holder:
 General manager: Mr. KIMURAYUJI
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
 General manager: The general manager of Nidec Cyunsiang Hi-Tech
 (Chongqing) Co., Ltd.
5.Name of the new position holder:
 General manager: TAKASAWA SINJI
6.Resume of the new position holder:
 General manager: manager of Chairman office of FUJITSU Elevator
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement",
"death" or "new appointment"): Retirement
8.Reason for the change: retirement
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/01
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA

Disclaimer

Nidec Chaun Choung Technology Corporation published this content on 24 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2022 11:08:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 10 855 M 367 M 367 M
Net income 2022 447 M 15,1 M 15,1 M
Net cash 2022 1 241 M 42,0 M 42,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,8x
Yield 2022 0,71%
Capitalization 9 757 M 330 M 330 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,78x
EV / Sales 2023 0,74x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 13,4%
Chart NIDEC CHAUN-CHOUNG TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Nidec Chaun-Choung Technology Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIDEC CHAUN-CHOUNG TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 113,00 TWD
Average target price 161,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 42,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Junichi Nagai Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yasuhiro Mase Chief Financial Officer & Director
Cheng Tu Wang Deputy General Manager-Research & Development
Li Min Yang Deputy GM-Manufacturing & Production Technology
Shih Ling Wu Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NIDEC CHAUN-CHOUNG TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION-31.93%330
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION3.72%5 818
CHICONY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.0.97%2 007
PRIMAX ELECTRONICS LTD.5.82%924
EIZO CORPORATION-12.89%587
AURAS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-9.16%534