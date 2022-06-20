Nidec Chaun Choung Technology : Announcement of major resolutions in the annual regular stockholders'meeting of 2022 of the Company.

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/20 2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit compensation: Earnings Distribution of 2021 and NT$0.61/share of cash dividends are recognized. 3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter: resolved to the amendments to the corporate charter. 4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements: recognized to opertional report and financial statements of 2021 of the Company 5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and supervisors: Elected Directors (1) Representative of Nidec Corporation: Junichi NAGAI (2) Representative of Nidec Corporation: Yasuhiro MASE (3) Representative of Nidec Corporation: Masahiro HISHIDA (4) Representative of Nidec Corporation: Eiji MIYAMOTO (5) Representative of Nidec Corporation: Hidetoshi MATSUHASHI (6) Representative of Nidec Corporation: Yoshihiro MATSUDA (7) Representative of Nidec Corporation: Hiroki HAYASHI (8) Representative of Nidec Corporation: Akio TATSUMI (9) Representative of Nidec Corporation: Shinji TAKASAWA Elected Independent Directors: (1) William HSU (2) Wen-Yeu WANG (3) Alex LIEN (4) Chien-Hung CHOU 6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals: None (1) Amendment to "Election and Appointment of Directors of Board" is resolved. (2) Amendment of "Procedure for Acquisition and Disposal of Assets" is resolved. (3) Unrestricting of non-competition of new appointed directors of board is resolved. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None