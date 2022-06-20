Nidec Chaun Choung Technology : Announcement of major resolutions in the annual regular stockholders'meeting of 2022 of the Company.

Announcement of major resolutions in the annual
regular stockholders'meeting of 2022 of the Company.
Date of events
2022/06/20
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/20
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
compensation:
Earnings Distribution of 2021 and NT$0.61/share of cash dividends
are recognized.
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:
resolved to the amendments to the corporate charter.
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
recognized to opertional report and financial statements of 2021 of the
Company
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
supervisors:
Elected Directors
(1) Representative of Nidec Corporation: Junichi NAGAI
(2) Representative of Nidec Corporation: Yasuhiro MASE
(3) Representative of Nidec Corporation: Masahiro HISHIDA
(4) Representative of Nidec Corporation: Eiji MIYAMOTO
(5) Representative of Nidec Corporation: Hidetoshi MATSUHASHI
(6) Representative of Nidec Corporation: Yoshihiro MATSUDA
(7) Representative of Nidec Corporation: Hiroki HAYASHI
(8) Representative of Nidec Corporation: Akio TATSUMI
(9) Representative of Nidec Corporation: Shinji TAKASAWA
Elected Independent Directors:
(1) William HSU
(2) Wen-Yeu WANG
(3) Alex LIEN
(4) Chien-Hung CHOU
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals: None
(1) Amendment to "Election and Appointment of Directors of Board" is
resolved.
(2) Amendment of "Procedure for Acquisition and Disposal of Assets" is
resolved.
(3) Unrestricting of non-competition of new appointed directors of board
is resolved.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Nidec Chaun Choung Technology Corporation published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2022 17:13:09 UTC.